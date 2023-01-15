Pammy’s Place

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Bagel
Sausage, Egg & Cheese

Wicked Basics

All basics served with egg, American cheese , meat (except egg& cheese), on a plain bagel. Charges may apply for cheese or bagel substitutions .

Bagel

$2.75

Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Egg and American on a plain bagel

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Bacon, American, egg, plain bagel .

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Sausage, American, egg, plain bagel.

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Croissant

$3.50

Bacon, Sausage ,egg ,& Cheese

$8.95

Bacon, sausage, American , plain bagel

Ham, Sausage, Egg& Cheese

$8.95

Ham. Sausage. Egg, American, plain bagel.

Ham, Sausage & Bacon Egg & Cheese

$10.95

Ham, bacon, egg, American, plain bagel.

No Cheese

No Egg

Add Avocado

$2.25

Ham & Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.95

Add Onion

$1.00

Wicked Bigs

Breakfast-LT

$8.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Egg on a plain bagel w/ plain Cream Cheese.

Cote Cristo

$9.95

French Toast bagel dipped in Egg with Ham, Turkey & Provolone Cheese, served with side of syrup

Cowboy Buck

$11.95

Shaved Steak, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese on a Jalapeno Cheddar bagel w/ plain Cream Cheese.

Grecian

$9.95

Fresh Tomato, Spinach, Feta & Egg on a Garlic bagel w/ plain Cream Cheese.

Hungry Man

$10.95

*Burger, Egg, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese on a plain bagel

Irish

$10.95

Hash, Egg & Cheddar Cheese on an Onion bagel, served with a side of hallandaise sauce

Larry Peters

$10.95

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Egg & Provolone Cheese on an Everything bagel w/ plain Cream Cheese.

Pam Peters

$9.95

Kielbasa, Egg & American Cheese on a Garlic Bagel w/plain Cream Cheese

Pesto Delight

$9.95

Everything bagel, egg, onion, tomato, feta, pesto, plain cream cheese .

Antipasti

$10.95

Asiago bagel, egg , pepperoni, salami, ham, pepperoncini peppers, onion, tomato, mozzarella, plain cream cheese.

Skinny

$9.95

Plain bagel with turkey and egg . Topped with sundried tomato cream cheese and avocado .

Additional Breakfast Options

Vic's Benedict

$13.00

Breakfast Bowl

$6.50

Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.95

Homefries

$5.50

Keto & Gluten Free Chaffle

Pammies Loaded Homies

$8.95

Scrambler

$9.95

Specialty Waffle

$7.00

Big Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Apollo Scrambler

$14.95

French Toast

$7.95

Hasbrown Patties (2)

$3.75

Muffins

Sm ChocChip Banana Bread

$3.25

Lg Choc Chip Banana Bread

$5.00

Tropical Bread

$4.75Out of stock

Cranberry, Orange, Coconut & Pineapple

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$3.25

Spiced Chai Bread W/walnuts

$4.50

Coffee Muffin

$3.50

Made with real coffee

Corn Muffin

$3.50

Cran Orange

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.50

Gluten Free ChocChip Banana Bread

$6.00

Gluten Free Blueberry Bread

$5.00

Soup

Chicken Lemon Rice

$6.50

Clam Chowder

$8.50

Pasta E Fagioli

$7.00Out of stock

Cup Of Chili with Cheese

$8.50

Afternoon Picks

*Hamburger with French Fries

$10.95

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$11.95

Buffalo Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Chicken Gyro

$11.95

Steak & Mozzarella Cheese

$14.95

Shaved Steak & Mozzarella Cheese on Italian Bread

Greek Sub

$12.95

Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Feta, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Onion on Grilled Italian Drizzled w/ House Vinaigrette

Turkey Sub

$10.50

Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on Grilled Italian Bread or Cold

Ham Sub

$10.50

Blt Sub W/ff

$10.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

wth homemade Salsa & Sour Cream

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.95

Served with homemade Tortilla Chips

Homemade Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Fried Pita & Tzatziki

$6.50

French Fries

$5.50

Spicy Parmesan Fries

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Veggie Quesa

$12.00

BuffaloTender W/ranch

$10.95

Garlic Balls

$9.95

Tuna Sub

$10.95Out of stock

Tuna Melt

$11.95Out of stock

Onion Rings

$8.50

BBQ Bacon Ched. Burger Topped w/ Onion Rings & Ranch

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken & Fries

$7.95

Kids Egg & Cheese Wedges

$4.50

Bambino Breakfast Burritos

$5.00Out of stock

Waffle Bites

$7.00

Healthy Corner

*Caesar Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing *Made with raw eggs

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Cucumbers & Pepperoncini

Greek Salad

$8.50

Tomato, Red Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta, Pepperoncini & House Vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$13.25

Greek Salad topped with Marinated Chicken, House Vinaigrette & Tzatziki sauce

Spinachi

$13.25

Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Carrots, Candied Walnuts, Craisins, Feta & Marinated Chicken

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.95

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Garden Salad W/tuna

$10.95Out of stock

Sweet Treats

Small Açaí Bowl

Small Açaí Bowl

$8.50

Small Fruity Açaí

$8.95

Small PB Açaí

$8.50

Small Candy Crunch Açaí

$8.50

Small Banana Split Açaí

$8.50
Large Açaí Bowl

Large Açaí Bowl

$11.95

Large Fruity Açaí

$11.95

Large PB Açaí

$11.95

Large Candy Crunch Açai

$11.95

Large Banana Split Açaí

$11.95

Frankie's Cinnamon Drops

$5.00

Fried Dough tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar drizzled w/ Caramel

Nonie's Angel Puffs

$5.00

Fried Dough tossed in Powdered Sugar w/ Raspberry & Chocolate Sauce

Fruit cup

$5.50

Coconut Macaroon

$3.00

Peanut Butter Balls (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Sugar Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Homemade Doggy Treats/real bacon & Pumpkin

$1.50

Pizzelles

$3.00Out of stock

Wicked Big Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.75

M&M Monster Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Chunky Monkey Cheesecake Slice

$5.95

Miscellaneous

DAIRY ALLERGY

2 Over Easy

$2.50

2 Over Medium

$2.50

2 Over Hard

$2.50

2 Scrambled

$3.25

Side Of Egg Whites

$5.00

S/o White Toast

$1.50

S/o Wheat Toast

$1.50

English Muffin

$2.50

S/o Tuscan wheat

$3.25

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Avocado toast W/feta & Red Onion

$6.95

Avocado Toast W/ BACON

$6.95

S/o bacon

$5.00

S/o Sausage Links

$4.75

S/o Ham

$4.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$5.00

S/0 Hash

$6.50

S/o Keilbasa

$6.00

2 Oz Hollandaise

$2.00

4 Oz Hollandaisse

$3.00

2 oz Bacon Jalapeno Cc

$2.25

4 oz Bacon Jalapeno Cc

$3.50

2 oz plain cream cheese

$1.50

4 oz plain cream cheese

$2.00

2 oz garlic herb cream cheese

$1.75

4 oz garlic herb cream cheese

$2.25

2 oz artichoke spinach cream cheese

$2.00

4 oz artichoke spinach cream cheese

$2.50

4 Oz Starwberry Cc

$2.50

2 oz Chive Cc

$1.75

4 oz Chive Cc

$2.25

2oz ranch

$0.50

4oz ranch

$1.25

4 oz house vinaigrette

$2.25

4 oz Tzatziki

$2.50

2 oz wing sauce

$0.50

2 oz mayo

2 oz mustard

2 oz ketchup

2 Oz Bbq Sauce

$0.50

2 Oz Of Salsa

$0.50

4 Oz Salsa

$1.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Banana

$1.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Omlette with HF& toast

$12.95

Retail Coffee 12oz Dark Roast

$12.95

Torani Syrup

$9.50

1/2 Doz Bagels

$6.99

2 Oz Sour Cream

$0.50

Pammy’s Picks

Double Decker Sandwich

Double Decker Sandwich

$13.95

16 oz Iced Matcha Latte W/raspberry Cold Foam

$5.25

24 Oz Iced Matcha Latte W/raspberry Cold Foam

$5.75
Tina's Toast

Tina's Toast

$5.50

Truffle Fries

$8.95

Chili Scrambler

$15.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.95

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Green Tea

$2.50+

Gourmet Tea

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

PB & Fluff Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

12 Oz Decaf

$2.50

16 Oz Hot Decaf

$2.75

20 Oz Hot Decaf

$3.00

Espresso Shot

$1.25

X

X

X

Espresso

Sm Americano Hot

$2.75

Md Americano Hot

$3.25

Lg Americano Hot

$3.45

Sm Americano Ice

$3.25

Md Americano Ice

$3.75

Sm Cappucino Hot

$3.45

Md Cappucino Hot

$4.25

Lg Cappucino Hot

$4.50

Sm Iced Cappucino

$4.25

Md Iced Cappucino

$4.75

Sm Latte Hot

$3.45

Md Latte Hot

$4.25

Lg Latte Hot

$4.50

Sm Iced Latte

$4.25

Md Iced Latte

$4.75

Sm Caramel Latte Macchiato Hot

$4.25

Md Caramel Latte Macchiato Hot

$4.75

Lg Caramel Latte Macchiato Hot

$5.50

Sm Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Md Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25

Sm Hot Cafe Mocha Hot

$3.95

Md Cafe Mocha Hot

$4.65

Lg Cafe Mocha Hot

$4.95

Sm Iced Cafe Mocha

$4.75

Md Iced Cafe Mocha

$5.25

Sm Chai Hot Latte

$3.50

Md Chai Latte Hot

$3.95

Lg Chai Latte Hot

$4.25

Sm Iced Chai Latte

$3.95

Md Iced Chai Latte

$4.25

Sm London Fog

$3.50

Med London Fog

$3.95

Lg London Fog

$4.25

X

X

Sm Hot White Mocha

$3.95

Med Hot White Mocha

$4.65

Lg Hot White Mocha

$4.95

Sm Iced White Mocha

$4.50

Med Iced White Mocha

$5.15

Sm Hot Camfire Latte

$3.95

Md Hot Camfire Latte

$4.65

Lg Hot Campfire Latte

$4.95

Sm Iced Campfire Latte

$4.50

Md Iced Campfire Latte

$5.15

Iced Drinks

Sm Iced Coffee

$2.95

Sm Cold Brew

$3.75

Sm Iced Sweet Green Tea

$2.75

Sm Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Sm Mint Fresca

$3.50

Muddled Mint, Lime & Sugar Water

Md Iced Coffee

$3.25

Md Cold Brew

$3.95

Md Iced Sweet Green Tea

$3.00

Md Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Md Mint Fresca

$3.95

Muddled Mint, Lime & Sugar Water

Lg Iced Coffee

$3.45

Lg Cold Brew

$4.25

Lg Iced Sweet Green Tea

$3.50

Lg Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.50

Lg Mint Fresca

$4.50

Muddled Mint, Lime & Sugar Water

Sm Limonada

$2.75

Sm Iced Mango Sweet Green Tea

$3.50

Sm Strawberry Limonada

$3.50

Fresh Muddled Strawberries

Sm Iced Peach Tea

$3.50

Sm Lemon Guava Chiller

$3.25

Md Limonada

$3.00

Md Iced Mango Sweet Green Tea

$3.95

Md Strawberry Limonada

$3.95

Fresh Muddled Strawberries

Md Iced Peach Tea

$3.95

Med Lemon Guava

$3.75

Lg Limonada

$3.50

Lg Iced Mango Sweet Green Tea

$4.50

Lg Strawberry Limonada

$4.50

Fresh Muddled Strawberries

Lg Iced Peach Tea

$4.50

Lg Lemon Guava

$4.25

Sm Iced Decaf

$2.95

Sm Watermelon mint Fresca

$3.50

Sm Kiwi Limonada

$3.25

Sm Blood Orange Chiller

$3.25

Sm Raspberry Limonada

$3.25

Med Iced Decaf

$3.25

Med watermelon mint Fresca

$4.00

Md Kiwi Limonada

$3.75

Md Blood Orange Chiller

$3.75

Med Raspberry Limonada

$3.75

Lg Iced Decaf

$3.45

Lg watermelon mint Fresca

$4.50

Lg Kiwi Limonada

$4.25

Lg Blood Orange Chiller

$4.25

Lg Raspberry Limonada

$4.25

Sm Fruit Punch

$2.75

X

Sm Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Sm Peach Palmer

$3.50

Sm Triple Berry Limonada

$3.50

Med Fruit Punch

$3.00

X

Med Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Md Peach Palmer

$3.95

Med Triple Berry Limonada

$3.95

Lg Fruit Punch

$3.50

X

Lg Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Lg Peach Palmer

$4.50

Lg Triple Berry Limonada

$4.50

Sm Pomegranite Fresca

$3.25

Sm Passionfruit Green Tea

$3.25

Sm Pink Raspberry Palmer

$3.50

Sm Cinnamon Dolce Cold Brew

$4.50

X

Md Pomegranite Fresca

$3.75

Md Passionfruit Green Tea

$3.75

Md Pink Raspberry Palmer

$3.95

Md Cinnamon Dolce Cold Brew

$5.25

X

Lg Pomegranite Fresca

$4.25

Lg Passionfruit Green Tea

$4.25

Lg Pink Raspberry Palmer

$4.50

Lg Cinnamon Dolce Cold Brew

$5.75

X

Blended Drinks

16 oz Chocolate Peanut Butter Fria

$5.50

16 oz Coffee Fria

$5.50

Choose your Flavor

16 ozToffee Fria

$5.50

16 oz Cookies & Cream Fria

$5.50

16oz Coconut Caramel Fria

$5.50

Honduras Espresso Blend, Milk, Shredded Coconut, Choc Chips, Choc Sauce & Ice

16 Oz Mint Fria

16 Oz Spiced Chai Fria

$5.50

16 Oz Vanilla Chai Fria

$5.50

16 oz Birthday Confetti Fria

$5.50

Raspberry Cheesecake Fria

$5.50

Real Fruit Smoothie

$5.75+

16 oz Acai Smoothie

$6.50

Blended Acai & Milk topped w/ Blueberries, Coconut & Granola

16 oz Lynn Peter's Power Smoothie

$6.50

Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Honey & Acai

16 Oz Pumpkin Coffee Fria

$5.75

X

Sm Frozen Lemon Razz

$3.50

Med Frozen Lemon Razz

$4.00

Lg Frozen Lemon Razz

$4.50

X

X

Sm Fruit Punch Slushie

$3.50

Md Fruit Punch Slushie

$3.95

Lg Fruit Punch Slushie

$4.50

Other drinks

16 oz Orange Juice

$3.00

16 oz Cranberry Juice

$3.00

16 oz Apple Juice

$3.00

Ice Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

16oz Milk

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.25

San Pellagrino

$3.00

0 Cal Fruity Seltzer Water

$2.25

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Powerade

$3.00Out of stock

Gatorade

$3.00Out of stock

Extra Shot Of Expresso

$1.50

Protein Shakes

Chocolate Protein Shake

$5.75

Chocolate Whey

PB2 & Banana Protein Shake

$6.50

Chocolate Whey, PB2 & Banana

Strawberry Protein Shake

$6.50

Vanilla Whey & Strawberries

Vanilla Protein Shake

$5.75

Vanilla Whey

Mango Vanilla Protein Shake

$6.50

Peachy Green Protein Shake

$7.00

Seasonal Drinks

Sm Hot Frosted Gingerbread Latte

$3.95

Md Hot Frosted Gingerbread Latte

$4.95

Lg Hot Frosted Gingerbread Latte

$5.25

Sm Iced Frosted Gingerbread

$5.25

Md Iced Frosted Gingerbread

$4.50

Lg Hot Apple Cider W/caramel Swirl

$5.25Out of stock

Sm Hot Apple Cider W/caramel Swirl

$3.95Out of stock

Md Hot Apple Cider W/caramel Swirl

$4.95Out of stock

Sm Ice Apple Cider

$3.50Out of stock

Md Iced Apple Cider

$3.75Out of stock

Sm Hot Apple Strudel Chai Latte

$3.95Out of stock

Md Hot Apple Strudel Chai Latte

$4.95Out of stock

Lg Hot Apple Strudel chai Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Sm Iced Apple Chai Latte

$4.50Out of stock

Md Iced Apple Strudel Chai Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Sm Hot Pumpkin Spice White Mocha

$3.95

Md Hot Pumpkin Spice White Mocha

$4.95

Lg Hot Pumpkin Spice White Mocha

$5.25

Sm Iced Pumpkin Spice White Mocha

$4.50

Md Iced Pumpkin Spice White Mocha

$5.25

Sm Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Md Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Lg Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Sm Iced Peppermint White Chocolate

$4.50

Lg Iced Peppermint White Chocolate

$5.25

Sm Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte

$3.95

Md Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.95

Lg Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.25

Sm Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.50

Md Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte

$5.25

Sm Hot Holiday Almond Rocca

$3.50

Md Hot Holiday Almond Rocca

$3.75

Lg Hot Holiday Almond Rocca

$4.00

X

X

Sm Iced Holiday Almond Rocca

$3.95

Md Iced Holiday Almond Rocca Latte

$4.25

Lg Iced Holiday Rocca

$4.45

X

X

Sm Hot Xmas Cookie Latte W/vanilla Cold Foam

$4.50

Md Hot Xmas Cookie Latte W/ Vanilla Cold Foam

$4.95

Lg Hot Xmas Cookie Latte W/ Vanilla Cold Foam

$5.95

Sm Iced Xmas Cookie W/vanilla Cold Foam

$4.95

Md ICed Xmas Cookie Latte W/vanilla Cold Foam

$5.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

68 Airport Rd Unit 1, Fitchburg, MA 01420

Directions

Gallery
Pammy's Place image
Main pic

