Pammy’s Place
68 Airport Rd Unit 1
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Popular Items
Wicked Basics
Bagel
Egg & Cheese
Egg and American on a plain bagel
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Bacon, American, egg, plain bagel .
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, American, egg, plain bagel.
Ham Egg & Cheese
Grilled Croissant
Bacon, Sausage ,egg ,& Cheese
Bacon, sausage, American , plain bagel
Ham, Sausage, Egg& Cheese
Ham. Sausage. Egg, American, plain bagel.
Ham, Sausage & Bacon Egg & Cheese
Ham, bacon, egg, American, plain bagel.
No Cheese
No Egg
Add Avocado
Ham & Bacon Egg & Cheese
Add Onion
Wicked Bigs
Breakfast-LT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Egg on a plain bagel w/ plain Cream Cheese.
Cote Cristo
French Toast bagel dipped in Egg with Ham, Turkey & Provolone Cheese, served with side of syrup
Cowboy Buck
Shaved Steak, Egg & Pepper Jack Cheese on a Jalapeno Cheddar bagel w/ plain Cream Cheese.
Grecian
Fresh Tomato, Spinach, Feta & Egg on a Garlic bagel w/ plain Cream Cheese.
Hungry Man
*Burger, Egg, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & American Cheese on a plain bagel
Irish
Hash, Egg & Cheddar Cheese on an Onion bagel, served with a side of hallandaise sauce
Larry Peters
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, Egg & Provolone Cheese on an Everything bagel w/ plain Cream Cheese.
Pam Peters
Kielbasa, Egg & American Cheese on a Garlic Bagel w/plain Cream Cheese
Pesto Delight
Everything bagel, egg, onion, tomato, feta, pesto, plain cream cheese .
Antipasti
Asiago bagel, egg , pepperoni, salami, ham, pepperoncini peppers, onion, tomato, mozzarella, plain cream cheese.
Skinny
Plain bagel with turkey and egg . Topped with sundried tomato cream cheese and avocado .
Additional Breakfast Options
Muffins
Sm ChocChip Banana Bread
Lg Choc Chip Banana Bread
Tropical Bread
Cranberry, Orange, Coconut & Pineapple
Apple Cinnamon Bread
Spiced Chai Bread W/walnuts
Coffee Muffin
Made with real coffee
Corn Muffin
Cran Orange
Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Gluten Free ChocChip Banana Bread
Gluten Free Blueberry Bread
Soup
Afternoon Picks
*Hamburger with French Fries
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Buffalo Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken Gyro
Steak & Mozzarella Cheese
Shaved Steak & Mozzarella Cheese on Italian Bread
Greek Sub
Salami, Ham, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Feta, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Onion on Grilled Italian Drizzled w/ House Vinaigrette
Turkey Sub
Lettuce, Tomato & Onion on Grilled Italian Bread or Cold
Ham Sub
Blt Sub W/ff
Cheese Quesadilla
wth homemade Salsa & Sour Cream
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with homemade Tortilla Chips
Homemade Chips & Salsa
Fried Pita & Tzatziki
French Fries
Spicy Parmesan Fries
Mozzarella Sticks
Veggie Quesa
BuffaloTender W/ranch
Garlic Balls
Tuna Sub
Tuna Melt
Onion Rings
BBQ Bacon Ched. Burger Topped w/ Onion Rings & Ranch
Kids Menu
Healthy Corner
*Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing *Made with raw eggs
Chicken Caesar Salad
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Cucumbers & Pepperoncini
Greek Salad
Tomato, Red Bell Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta, Pepperoncini & House Vinaigrette
Mediterranean Salad
Greek Salad topped with Marinated Chicken, House Vinaigrette & Tzatziki sauce
Spinachi
Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Carrots, Candied Walnuts, Craisins, Feta & Marinated Chicken
Crispy Chicken Salad
Garlic Toast
Garden Salad W/tuna
Sweet Treats
Small Açaí Bowl
Small Fruity Açaí
Small PB Açaí
Small Candy Crunch Açaí
Small Banana Split Açaí
Large Açaí Bowl
Large Fruity Açaí
Large PB Açaí
Large Candy Crunch Açai
Large Banana Split Açaí
Frankie's Cinnamon Drops
Fried Dough tossed in Cinnamon and Sugar drizzled w/ Caramel
Nonie's Angel Puffs
Fried Dough tossed in Powdered Sugar w/ Raspberry & Chocolate Sauce
Fruit cup
Coconut Macaroon
Peanut Butter Balls (GF)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Sugar Cookie
Homemade Doggy Treats/real bacon & Pumpkin
Pizzelles
Wicked Big Peanut Butter Cookie
M&M Monster Cookie
Chunky Monkey Cheesecake Slice
Miscellaneous
DAIRY ALLERGY
2 Over Easy
2 Over Medium
2 Over Hard
2 Scrambled
Side Of Egg Whites
S/o White Toast
S/o Wheat Toast
English Muffin
S/o Tuscan wheat
Avocado Toast
Avocado toast W/feta & Red Onion
Avocado Toast W/ BACON
S/o bacon
S/o Sausage Links
S/o Ham
Side Turkey Sausage
S/0 Hash
S/o Keilbasa
2 Oz Hollandaise
4 Oz Hollandaisse
2 oz Bacon Jalapeno Cc
4 oz Bacon Jalapeno Cc
2 oz plain cream cheese
4 oz plain cream cheese
2 oz garlic herb cream cheese
4 oz garlic herb cream cheese
2 oz artichoke spinach cream cheese
4 oz artichoke spinach cream cheese
4 Oz Starwberry Cc
2 oz Chive Cc
4 oz Chive Cc
2oz ranch
4oz ranch
4 oz house vinaigrette
4 oz Tzatziki
2 oz wing sauce
2 oz mayo
2 oz mustard
2 oz ketchup
2 Oz Bbq Sauce
2 Oz Of Salsa
4 Oz Salsa
Side Avocado
Banana
Side Salad
Garlic Toast
Grilled Cheese
Omlette with HF& toast
Retail Coffee 12oz Dark Roast
Torani Syrup
1/2 Doz Bagels
2 Oz Sour Cream
Pammy’s Picks
Hot Drinks
Espresso
Sm Americano Hot
Md Americano Hot
Lg Americano Hot
Sm Americano Ice
Md Americano Ice
Sm Cappucino Hot
Md Cappucino Hot
Lg Cappucino Hot
Sm Iced Cappucino
Md Iced Cappucino
Sm Latte Hot
Md Latte Hot
Lg Latte Hot
Sm Iced Latte
Md Iced Latte
Sm Caramel Latte Macchiato Hot
Md Caramel Latte Macchiato Hot
Lg Caramel Latte Macchiato Hot
Sm Iced Caramel Macchiato
Md Iced Caramel Macchiato
Sm Hot Cafe Mocha Hot
Md Cafe Mocha Hot
Lg Cafe Mocha Hot
Sm Iced Cafe Mocha
Md Iced Cafe Mocha
Sm Chai Hot Latte
Md Chai Latte Hot
Lg Chai Latte Hot
Sm Iced Chai Latte
Md Iced Chai Latte
Sm London Fog
Med London Fog
Lg London Fog
Sm Hot White Mocha
Med Hot White Mocha
Lg Hot White Mocha
Sm Iced White Mocha
Med Iced White Mocha
Sm Hot Camfire Latte
Md Hot Camfire Latte
Lg Hot Campfire Latte
Sm Iced Campfire Latte
Md Iced Campfire Latte
Iced Drinks
Sm Iced Coffee
Sm Cold Brew
Sm Iced Sweet Green Tea
Sm Unsweet Iced Tea
Sm Mint Fresca
Muddled Mint, Lime & Sugar Water
Md Iced Coffee
Md Cold Brew
Md Iced Sweet Green Tea
Md Unsweet Iced Tea
Md Mint Fresca
Muddled Mint, Lime & Sugar Water
Lg Iced Coffee
Lg Cold Brew
Lg Iced Sweet Green Tea
Lg Unsweet Iced Tea
Lg Mint Fresca
Muddled Mint, Lime & Sugar Water
Sm Limonada
Sm Iced Mango Sweet Green Tea
Sm Strawberry Limonada
Fresh Muddled Strawberries
Sm Iced Peach Tea
Sm Lemon Guava Chiller
Md Limonada
Md Iced Mango Sweet Green Tea
Md Strawberry Limonada
Fresh Muddled Strawberries
Md Iced Peach Tea
Med Lemon Guava
Lg Limonada
Lg Iced Mango Sweet Green Tea
Lg Strawberry Limonada
Fresh Muddled Strawberries
Lg Iced Peach Tea
Lg Lemon Guava
Sm Iced Decaf
Sm Watermelon mint Fresca
Sm Kiwi Limonada
Sm Blood Orange Chiller
Sm Raspberry Limonada
Med Iced Decaf
Med watermelon mint Fresca
Md Kiwi Limonada
Md Blood Orange Chiller
Med Raspberry Limonada
Lg Iced Decaf
Lg watermelon mint Fresca
Lg Kiwi Limonada
Lg Blood Orange Chiller
Lg Raspberry Limonada
Sm Fruit Punch
Sm Pink Lemonade
Sm Peach Palmer
Sm Triple Berry Limonada
Med Fruit Punch
Med Pink Lemonade
Md Peach Palmer
Med Triple Berry Limonada
Lg Fruit Punch
Lg Pink Lemonade
Lg Peach Palmer
Lg Triple Berry Limonada
Sm Pomegranite Fresca
Sm Passionfruit Green Tea
Sm Pink Raspberry Palmer
Sm Cinnamon Dolce Cold Brew
Md Pomegranite Fresca
Md Passionfruit Green Tea
Md Pink Raspberry Palmer
Md Cinnamon Dolce Cold Brew
Lg Pomegranite Fresca
Lg Passionfruit Green Tea
Lg Pink Raspberry Palmer
Lg Cinnamon Dolce Cold Brew
Blended Drinks
16 oz Chocolate Peanut Butter Fria
16 oz Coffee Fria
Choose your Flavor
16 ozToffee Fria
16 oz Cookies & Cream Fria
16oz Coconut Caramel Fria
Honduras Espresso Blend, Milk, Shredded Coconut, Choc Chips, Choc Sauce & Ice
16 Oz Mint Fria
16 Oz Spiced Chai Fria
16 Oz Vanilla Chai Fria
16 oz Birthday Confetti Fria
Raspberry Cheesecake Fria
Real Fruit Smoothie
16 oz Acai Smoothie
Blended Acai & Milk topped w/ Blueberries, Coconut & Granola
16 oz Lynn Peter's Power Smoothie
Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Honey & Acai
16 Oz Pumpkin Coffee Fria
Sm Frozen Lemon Razz
Med Frozen Lemon Razz
Lg Frozen Lemon Razz
Sm Fruit Punch Slushie
Md Fruit Punch Slushie
Lg Fruit Punch Slushie
Other drinks
Protein Shakes
Seasonal Drinks
Sm Hot Frosted Gingerbread Latte
Md Hot Frosted Gingerbread Latte
Lg Hot Frosted Gingerbread Latte
Sm Iced Frosted Gingerbread
Md Iced Frosted Gingerbread
Lg Hot Apple Cider W/caramel Swirl
Sm Hot Apple Cider W/caramel Swirl
Md Hot Apple Cider W/caramel Swirl
Sm Ice Apple Cider
Md Iced Apple Cider
Sm Hot Apple Strudel Chai Latte
Md Hot Apple Strudel Chai Latte
Lg Hot Apple Strudel chai Latte
Sm Iced Apple Chai Latte
Md Iced Apple Strudel Chai Latte
Sm Hot Pumpkin Spice White Mocha
Md Hot Pumpkin Spice White Mocha
Lg Hot Pumpkin Spice White Mocha
Sm Iced Pumpkin Spice White Mocha
Md Iced Pumpkin Spice White Mocha
Sm Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
Md Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
Lg Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
Sm Iced Peppermint White Chocolate
Lg Iced Peppermint White Chocolate
Sm Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte
Md Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte
Lg Hot Peppermint Mocha Latte
Sm Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte
Md Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte
Sm Hot Holiday Almond Rocca
Md Hot Holiday Almond Rocca
Lg Hot Holiday Almond Rocca
Sm Iced Holiday Almond Rocca
Md Iced Holiday Almond Rocca Latte
Lg Iced Holiday Rocca
Sm Hot Xmas Cookie Latte W/vanilla Cold Foam
Md Hot Xmas Cookie Latte W/ Vanilla Cold Foam
Lg Hot Xmas Cookie Latte W/ Vanilla Cold Foam
Sm Iced Xmas Cookie W/vanilla Cold Foam
Md ICed Xmas Cookie Latte W/vanilla Cold Foam
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
68 Airport Rd Unit 1, Fitchburg, MA 01420