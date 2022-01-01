Pampanga's Cuisine 40 San Pedro Road

A map showing the location of Pampanga's Cuisine 40 San Pedro RoadView gallery

Pampanga's Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

40 San Pedro Road

Daly City, CA 94014

Order Again

1 ITEM COMBO

CHICKEN ENTREE

$11.99

BEEF ENTREE

$11.99

PORK ENTREE

$11.99

FISH ENTREE

$11.99

2 ITEM COMBO

CHICKEN ENTREE

$14.99

PORK ENTREE

$14.99

FISH ENTREE

$14.99

BEEF ENTREE

$14.99

3 ITEM COMBO

CHICKEN ENTREE

$17.99

PORK ENTREE

$17.99

BEEF ENTREE

$17.99

FISH ENTREE

$17.99

SM A LA CARTE

CHICKEN ENTREE

$13.99

PORK ENTREE

$13.99

BEEF ENTREE

$13.99

MED A LA CARTE

CHICKEN ENTREE

$18.99

BEEF ENTREE

$18.99

PORK ENTREE

$18.99

LG A LA CARTE

CHICKEN ENTREE

$20.99

BEEF ENTREE

$20.99

PORK ENTREE

$20.99

FRIED FOOD

TURON (3 PCS)

$6.50

EGGROLL (3 PCS)

$6.50

LUMPIA (12 PCS)

$8.50

MILKFISH

$6.50

GALUNGGONG

$6.00

SIDE ITEMS

TORTANG TALONG

$8.00

LONGANISA

$5.00

BBQ

$6.00

PANSIT

$9.00

DESSERT

BIKO

$10.50

GINATAAN

$9.00

CASSAVA

$7.50

DRINKS

SODA

$2.50

WATER

$2.00

PARTY TRAYS

100 PCS LUMPIA

$40.00

30 PCS TURON

$35.00

30 PCS VEGGIE EGGROLLS

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
40 San Pedro Road, Daly City, CA 94014

