Pampas - Erie on Madison Pampas

Gastropubs
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Appetizers

Skewers

$33.00

Crispy Rabas

$14.00

Chorizo Piquillos

$13.00

Chorizo-stuffed Sweet and Spicy Peppers with Goat Cheese, Pampas Sauce, and Fried Shallots

Corn Fritters

$12.00

Pampas Fritas

$14.00

Crispy House Fries with Cheese Curds, Smoked Lamb Gravy, and Chimichurri

Prosciutto Crudo

$16.00

Provoleta Fundido

$12.00

Melted Provolone, Topped with Chorizo and Argentine Relish, with Toasted Crostini

Extra Bread

$3.00

Salads

Argentine Cob Salad

$8.00+

Caesar

$7.00+

Gorgonzola Wedge

$7.00+

Sandwiches

Brisket Lomito

$18.00

La Hamburguesa

$18.00

Lamb Bocadillo

$18.00

Shrimp Po'boy

$18.00

Entrees

Antarctic Salmon

$30.00

Smoked Chicken

$28.00

Mushroom Sorrentinos

$29.00

Smoked Brisket

$34.00

Steak Frites

$38.00

Sides

Baby Spinach

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

El Pan

$6.00

Grilled Broccolini

$7.00

House Fries

$7.00

Lemon-Herb Risotto

$7.00

Papas Bravas

$7.00

Extra Bread

$7.00

Desserts

Affogato

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Torte

$9.00

Empanada A Dulce

$9.00

Dulce de Leche Ice Cream

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Daily Specials are for in house only

Location

2036 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208

Directions

