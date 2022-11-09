Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Pampered Palate Café & Bistro

549 Reviews

$$

1043 Park Ave

Meadville, PA 16335

Popular Items

Meadville Classic / Whole
Ultimate Cheese
Pesto Chicken / Whole

Sides

Pasta Salad - Side
$2.99

Pasta Salad - Side

$2.99
Fruit Salad - Side
$3.29

Fruit Salad - Side

$3.29
Extra Pickle
$1.00

Extra Pickle

$1.00
Bag chips

Bag chips

$1.50
Small Cookie
$0.65

Small Cookie

$0.65
Extra Dressing
$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Steep Cafe Tea Bag
$1.25

$1.25

Salads

Simply Salad

Simply Salad

$6.59

Our House Salad with baby lettuces, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, egg, carrot and croutons - Add chicken if desired choice of dressing

A Chefs Palate

A Chefs Palate

$8.59

A Traditional Salad of baby greens, cherry Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, egg, carrot, smoked ham, roast turkey, baby swiss and smoky cheddar. Fresh baked croutons

The Californian

The Californian

$7.99

A salad of baby greens, roasted tomatoes, corn and bean salsa, quinoa, cucumbers and avocado. Suggested with sun dried tomato vinaigrette

Asian Flair

Asian Flair

$9.99

Grilled chicken and Soba noodle with fresh julienne veg, cherry tomatoes carrot and korrean bbq vinaigrette

Grains and Greens

Grains and Greens

$8.59

Enjoy a mixture of fresh greens, tossed with a blend of healthy nuts and seeds. Tossed together with fresh tomato, grapes and vegetables. Recommended with honey balsamic

Berries and More

Berries and More

$7.99

Summer has hit. Baby greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, fresh oranges, tomatoes and banana chips, topped with raspberry vinaigrette. Make it even better and add grilled chicken

Off The Grill

Off The Grill

$9.99

Fresh Greens, Fire grilled peaches, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, quinoa, grilled chicken and poppyseed dressing.

1/2 Simply Salad

1/2 Simply Salad

$4.99

Smaller Version of our house salad. Perfect to pair with another combo item

1/2 Californian Salad

1/2 Californian Salad

$4.99

Smaller version of our Meal. Fresh greens, roasted corn salsa, quinoa, vegis, avocado, with sundried tomato vinaigrette

1/2 Grains and Greens

1/2 Grains and Greens

$4.99

Pair with one of our cups of soup or 1/2 sandwich to make a meal. Greens, nuts, seeds and crasins, fresh vegetables and grapes.

Side of Chicken
$2.50

$2.50

Sandwiches

Thanksgiving Club / Whole

Thanksgiving Club / Whole

$7.99

Palate Original. Roast turkey, swiss, bacon and cranberry mayo. Served on wheat berry bread with lettuce and tomato

Thanksgiving Club / 1/2

Thanksgiving Club / 1/2

$5.59

1/2 of a Palate Original. Roast turkey, swiss, bacon and cranberry mayo. Served on wheat berry bread with lettuce and tomato

Sunday@ Grandmas / Whole

Sunday@ Grandmas / Whole

$7.99

Fresh made asiago focaccia with Applewood ham, smoky cheddar and maple mustard. Served with lettuce and tomato

Sunday @ Grandmas / Half

Sunday @ Grandmas / Half

$5.59

1/2 a sandwich on fresh made asiago focaccia with Applewood ham, smoky cheddar and maple mustard. Served with lettuce and tomato

The Cut Above / Whole

The Cut Above / Whole

$9.59

All natural beef, caramelized onion , baby greens and sharp cheddar. Served on baguette with lettuce tomato and balsamic mustard.

The Cut a Above / Half

The Cut a Above / Half

$5.99

1/2 a sandwich with all natural beef, caramelized onion, baby greens and sharp cheddar. Served on baguette with lettuce tomato and balsamic mustard.

Pesto Chicken / Whole

Pesto Chicken / Whole

$8.99

Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed

Pesto Chicken / Half

$5.89

1/2 of our Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed

West Coast Bird / Whole

West Coast Bird / Whole

$8.79

Fresh roast turkey, sliced avocado, marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on thick cut multigrain. Topped off with sweet Vidalia vinaigrette.

West Coast Bird / Half

$5.89

1/2 of our fresh roast turkey, sliced avocado, marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on thick cut multigrain. Topped off with sweet Vidalia vinaigrette.

Meadville Classic / Whole

Meadville Classic / Whole

$7.99

Inspired by a dear friend. Fresh baked telera sub, spicy vinaigrette, salami, capicola, pepperoni and ham. Topped off with shaved provolone, lettuce and tomato. Thanks Harriet

Meadville Classic / Half

$5.59

1/2 of a Palate favorite inspired by a dear friend. Fresh baked telera sub, spicy vinaigrette, salami, capicola, pepperoni and ham. Topped off with shaved provolone, lettuce and tomato. Thanks Harriet

Veg Out

Veg Out

$8.29

Fresh marinated vegetables, baby greens and herb hummus and marinated tomatoes on organic sprouted bread

Ultimate Cheese

Ultimate Cheese

$7.49

Glazed and twice grilled sourdough bread with 4 mouth watering cheeses. Trust me, your new favorite

Chicken Salad / Whole

Chicken Salad / Whole

$7.99

Chicken Salad made simple. All chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served between 2 slices of naan bread with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad / Half

$5.59

1/2 of our Chicken Salad made simple. All white chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served on a slice of naan bread with lettuce and tomato

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Oversized wrap stuffed with grilled chicken, brown rice quinoa, corn and bean salsa, fresh cheese and vegetables, crunchy tortilla stripes and spicy ranch

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

One of our classics. Flakey dough and rich cream cheese icing

Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$2.99

Gooey caramel and pecans, baked into our raised dough cinnamon roll

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$2.99

Nothing better in my opinion. Cake for breakfast

Danish

$2.99

Muffin

$2.59

Scone

$2.59

Donut

$1.79

Breakfast

Bagels

$1.89
Quiche

Quiche

$4.29

Traditional Egg Pie with crisp bacon and swiss cheese

Bagel Sandwich with egg/ch/meat

Bagel Sandwich with egg/ch/meat

$3.99

Brooklyn style bagel with egg/egg white cheese and choice of meat

Flat Bread Sandwich

Flat Bread Sandwich

$5.29

Naan bread, avocado, tomato pesto, choice of egg, soft brie and fresh spinach

Chocolate Chip Waffle

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$4.79

Enjoy a crisp Belgium style waffle with lots of chocolate and bavarian cream

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$9.89Out of stock
Pesto Flatbread
$9.59

Pesto Flatbread

$9.59
Three Meats

Three Meats

$9.89

Parfait/Oats

Hot Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal with Berries

Hot Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal with Berries

$3.59

Hot oatmeal with crisp apples and a sweet cinnamon bite and fresh berries

Parfait

$3.59

Cold Oats

$3.59

Soups

Soup Cup

Soup Cup

$3.99

Full bodied, cream based broccoli soup with aged cheddar

Soup Bowl

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Full bodied, cream based broccoli soup with aged cheddar

Cookies

Jumbo Cookie
$2.59

$2.59

Brownie

$2.79

Small Cookie
$0.75

$0.75
Dozen Cookies

Dozen Cookies

$7.95

1,2,3 might as well make it 12

1/2 Dozen Iced Specialty Cookies
$6.95

$6.95

Single cookie - Small
$0.65

$0.65

Mac and Cheese

Oey Goey, with lots of cheddar and jack cheese. Really cheesey and slightly smokey
Original Mac and Cheese
$4.99

Original Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Gluten Free Pastries

GF Sugar Cookie

$2.65Out of stock

GF Cinnamon Roll

$5.99Out of stock

GF Blueberry Muffin
$5.25

$5.25

GF M&M

$2.65Out of stock

GF Choc Chip Cookie

$2.65Out of stock

GF Poppy Muffin

$5.25Out of stock

GF Coffee Cake Muffin

$5.25Out of stock

GF Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.65Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$2.65Out of stock

Cheesecake Brownie

$5.25Out of stock

GF Brownie

$4.95Out of stock

GF Choc Chip Muffin
$5.25

$5.25

Coffee & Tea

Pick one of our 3 signature blends that are custom roasted for us or try one of our flavors of the day. Maybe its tea you like, we've got you covered with whole leaf Steep tea blends

Small Coffee
$2.09

$2.09

Medium Coffee
$2.29

$2.29

Large Coffee
$2.79

$2.79

Small Tea

$2.09

Medium Tea

$2.29

Large Tea

$2.79

add flavor

$0.50

add shot single
$0.50

$0.50

add shot double
$1.00

$1.00

single espresso
$1.60

$1.60

double espresso
$2.25

$2.25

Pampered Palate Refill Travel Cup
$0.99

$0.99

Travel Cup

$1.29

Mocha

Small Mocha

$3.65

Medium Mocha
$4.25

$4.25

Large Mocha

$4.95

Macchiato

Steamed Milk, fresh espresso, caramel and vanilla
Small Caramel Macchiato
$3.85

Small Caramel Macchiato

$3.85

Medium Caramel Macchiato
$4.35

$4.35

Large Caramel Macchiato
$4.95

$4.95

Chai

Full flavored hot spiced and sweetend tea and milk blend

Small Chai Tea
$3.65

$3.65

Medium Chai Tea
$4.25

$4.25

Large Chai Tea
$4.95

$4.95

Latte

Steamed milk and fresh espresso, blended

Sm Latte

$3.00

Medium Latte
$3.65

$3.65

Large Latte

$4.15

Cappuccino

Layered drink of fresh espresso, steamed milk and creamy froth topping

Sm Cappuccino
$3.00

$3.00

Med Cappuccino
$3.65

$3.65

Large Cappuccino
$4.15

$4.15

Cold Brew

Fresh ground dark roast coffee, cold brewed to extract the most coffee flavors

Sm Cold Brew

$3.09

Medium Cold Brew

$3.49

Large Cold Brew

$3.89

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Fruit smoothies of blended fruit and cream Clean Smoothies of all fruit and no preservatives
Medium Fruit Smoothie

Medium Fruit Smoothie

$4.95

Chose your fresh fruit flavor that has no preservatives or added sugars that is blended with our Palate smoothie mix & topped with whipped cream.

Large Fruit Smoothie

Large Fruit Smoothie

$5.45

Chose your fresh fruit flavor that has no preservatives or added sugars that is blended with our Palate smoothie mix & topped with whipped cream.

Medium Clean Smoothie

$4.95

No dairy no problem! This is just like our flavorful fruit smoothies with no dairy added.

Large Clean Smoothie

$5.45

No dairy no problem! This is just like our flavorful fruit smoothies with no dairy added.

Chill Outs

Flavored Iced Coffee with Attitude

Medium Chill Out

$4.50

Flavored coffee poured over ice, this icy beverage has an attitude!

Large Chill Out

$5.25

Flavored coffee poured over ice, this icy beverage has an attitude!

Hot Chocolates

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Medium Hot Chocolate

$3.95

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Fountain Drinks

Medium Fountain

$2.59

Large Fountain

$2.79

Medium Unsweet Tea

$2.59

Large Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Cup Of Ice

Cup Of Water

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Americano

Fresh pulled espresso and hot steamed water. A robust cup of coffee

Small Americano

$3.00

Medium Americano

$3.50

Large Americano

$4.00

Frozen Explosions

Frozen Coffee with an explosion of flavor

Medium Frozen Explosion

$4.50

This blended Frappuccino is an explosion of flavor with each sip.

Lg Frozen Explosion

$5.25

This blended Frappuccino is an explosion of flavor with each sip.

Bottled Bev

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.59

Bottled Apple Juice

$2.59Out of stock

Honest Teas

$2.59Out of stock

Vitamin Water

$2.79

Dasani Water

$1.89

20 oz Pop

$2.69

Sparkling Water

$2.99Out of stock

Body Armour

$2.59Out of stock

Powerade

$2.59Out of stock

Frozen Cream

A Refreshing coffee free frozen creamy drink with an explosion of oreo taste and pieces. Topped off with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Medium Oreo Cream

$4.50

Cold & refreshing frozen cream blended with Oreos.

Large Oreo Cream

$5.25

Cold & refreshing frozen cream blended with Oreos.

Med Orange Cream

$4.50

Cold & refreshing blended orange frozen cream-it's a dream!

Lg Orange Cream

$5.25

Cold & refreshing blended orange frozen cream-it's a dream!

Med Strawberry Cream

$4.50

Cold & refreshing blended with strawberries & frozen cream.

Lg Strawberry Cream

$5.25

Cold & refreshing blended with strawberries & frozen cream.

Medium Peppermint Mocha Cream

$4.50

Cold & refreshing blended peppermint & frozen cream.

Large Peppermint Mocha Cream

$5.25

Cold & refreshing blended peppermint & frozen cream.

Nitro Coffee

16 oz. Nitro Coffee

$4.25

20 oz. Nitro

$4.75

Spiced Apple Chai

Small Apple Chai

$3.40Out of stock

Medium Apple Chai

$3.95Out of stock

Large Apple Chai

$4.75Out of stock

Hot Apple Cider

Small Apple Cider

$2.75

Medium Apple Cider

$3.25

Large Apple Cider

$3.75

Fruit Refresh

Fresh Fruit or Matcha Green Tea. Sweet coconut milk and Apple Peach Juice. Shaken not stirred - Sure to REFRESH

12 oz. Refresher

$4.50

16 oz. Refresher

$4.95

20 oz. Refresher

$5.45

Milk Shakes

The Real Deal, none of that ice milk stuff. Pick your flavor and enjoy the cool and creamy refresh of our hand made shakes
Very Berry Milk Shake

Very Berry Milk Shake

$4.95

Made with fresh berries and local milk. You wont be disappointed

Chocolatey Chocolate Milk Shake

Chocolatey Chocolate Milk Shake

$4.95

Like drinking Frozen Chocolate Milk. Made with local dairy

Minty Mint Milk Shake

Minty Mint Milk Shake

$4.95

Nothing Fancy here. Super fresh milk shake and a wildly minty flavor

Vanilla Milk Shake

Vanilla Milk Shake

$4.95

For the true Milk Shake Drinker. Nothing Better

Cold and Hot Reusable

Reusable Cold Cup

$4.50
Reuseable Hot Cup

Reuseable Hot Cup

$10.95
Travel Mug- Plastic

Travel Mug- Plastic

$10.95

Travel Mug- Metal

Out of stock

MDVL Mug

$16.95

Bagged Coffee and Boxed Tea

12 oz. Reg Coffee bag

$12.50

12 oz. Dark Coffee Bag

$12.50

12 oz. Flavored Coffee Bag

$12.50

12 oz. Special Coffee Bag

$14.00

Boxed Tea

$6.99

Candles

Jar Candle

$11.50

Wax Melt

$4.50

Salad

Simply Salad

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$4.95

Sandwich

PB&J / Drink / Side

PB&J / Drink / Side

$4.95
Ham and Cheese / Drink / Side

Ham and Cheese / Drink / Side

$4.95
Turkey and Cheese / Drink / Side

Turkey and Cheese / Drink / Side

$4.95
Grilled Cheese/ Drink/ Side

Grilled Cheese/ Drink/ Side

$4.95

Executive Box Lunch

A complete on the go meal. Choice of Turkey, Ham beef, italian or veg sandwich, chips, pickle, cookie, bottled water all boxed up to go. Minimum of 10
Thanksgiving Club

Thanksgiving Club

$10.95

Our classic sandwich. Roast turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce and tomato with cranberry mayonaise

Sunday At Grandmas Box

Sunday At Grandmas Box

$10.95

Fresh foccocia, baked ham, sharp cheddar and lettuce and tomato with maple mustard

Cut Above Box

$10.95

Our cut above. Roast sirloin, sharp cheddar, onion marmalade, balsamic mustard, lettuce, tomato served on a crisp baguette

Veg Out

$10.95

Sprouted multi grain, hummus, marinated vegetables make for the perfect snadwich

Meadville Classic

Meadville Classic

$10.95

Our classic itallian. Capicola, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomato with creamy italian

Box Lunch -water

$9.95

CEO Boxed Lunch

$13.95

Want to impress just a little more. Enjoy a Signiture sandwich wrap or salad boxed together with a brownie, side salad, trail Mix, kettle chips and a premium beverage

Sandwich Platter #1

Assorted Platter of mixed sandwiches, served with chips and pickle. MUST BE ORDERED WITH A MINIMUM OF 10
Assorted Sandwich Platter #1

Assorted Sandwich Platter #1

$7.99

An assortment of our favorite sandwiches, dressed and served with chips and pickle. MUST BE ORDERED WITH A MINIMUM OF 10

Sandwich Platter #2

Assorted sandwiches, chips, pickles, pasta salad. MUST BE ORDERED IN 10 MINIUMUM QUANTITY
Assorted Sandwich platter, chips, pickle, pasta salad

Assorted Sandwich platter, chips, pickle, pasta salad

$8.99

An assortment of our favorite sandwiches with chips, pickle and pasta salad . MUST BE ORDERED WITH A MINIMUM OF 10

Salad For a Bunch

Need Salads to feed a group? We got you covered
Simply Salad (5 full) (10 as side)

Simply Salad (5 full) (10 as side)

$24.95

Crisp and Refreshing Salad for 5 meals or 10 sides with assorted dressings

Chicken Caesar (5 full) (10 as side)

Chicken Caesar (5 full) (10 as side)

$34.95

A Refreshing blend of romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan and grilled chicken with a creamy caesar dressing

Californian (5 full) (10 as side)

Californian (5 full) (10 as side)

$34.95

Our salad of fresh greens, marinated corn salad, quino, tomatoes, cucumbers and avocado with sundried tomato vinaigrette.

Californian with Chicken (5 full) (10 as side)

$42.95

Grains and Greens (5 full) (10 as side)

$34.95

Grains and Greens with Chicken (5 full) (10 as side)

$42.95

Fruit Salad (5#) - serves 10-12

$34.95

Pasta Salad (5#) - serves 10-12

$29.95

Bagels for a bunch

12 Assorted Bagels with sides of cream cheese -

Dozen Assorted Bagels

$14.95

Dozen Assorted Bagels with Cream Cheese

$22.95

Pastry Platter

Assortment of muffins, sweet rolls, danish and scones
Assorted Pastry Tray

Assorted Pastry Tray

$24.95

An assortment of 12 of our fresh baked pastries

Cookies

12 of our fresh baked assorted cookies. Chocolate chip, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin and double chunk

Dozen asst cookies

$6.95

Quiche

10" fresh baked quiche Lorraine filled with bacon and swiss - serves 6-8 guests

Whole Bacon Swiss Quiche

$15.95

Traditional egg pie with crispy bacon and swiss cheese

Whole Spinach Tomato Cheddar

$15.95

Traditional egg pie with spinach, roasted tomatoes & feathered cheese.

Whole Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$15.95

Traditional egg pie with fresh broccoli and cheddar cheese.

Whole Ham and Cheddar Quiche

$15.95

Traditional egg pie with maple glazed ham and shredded cheddar cheese.

Donuts

A mix of our fresh cake and filled donuts

1/2 dozen Donuts

$8.95

Dozen Donuts

$16.95

Coffee

96 oz. Boxed coffee ready to go with cups, crams and sugars. Serves approx. 8 12 oz servings

Boxed Coffee

$17.95

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$34.95
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Fresh Baked... Fresh Brewed... Fresh Made... Come Get Fresh with Us !

1043 Park Ave, Meadville, PA 16335

