Pampered Palate Café & Bistro
549 Reviews
$$
1043 Park Ave
Meadville, PA 16335
Order Again
Sides
Salads
Simply Salad
Our House Salad with baby lettuces, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, egg, carrot and croutons - Add chicken if desired choice of dressing
A Chefs Palate
A Traditional Salad of baby greens, cherry Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, egg, carrot, smoked ham, roast turkey, baby swiss and smoky cheddar. Fresh baked croutons
The Californian
A salad of baby greens, roasted tomatoes, corn and bean salsa, quinoa, cucumbers and avocado. Suggested with sun dried tomato vinaigrette
Asian Flair
Grilled chicken and Soba noodle with fresh julienne veg, cherry tomatoes carrot and korrean bbq vinaigrette
Grains and Greens
Enjoy a mixture of fresh greens, tossed with a blend of healthy nuts and seeds. Tossed together with fresh tomato, grapes and vegetables. Recommended with honey balsamic
Berries and More
Summer has hit. Baby greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, fresh oranges, tomatoes and banana chips, topped with raspberry vinaigrette. Make it even better and add grilled chicken
Off The Grill
Fresh Greens, Fire grilled peaches, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, quinoa, grilled chicken and poppyseed dressing.
1/2 Simply Salad
Smaller Version of our house salad. Perfect to pair with another combo item
1/2 Californian Salad
Smaller version of our Meal. Fresh greens, roasted corn salsa, quinoa, vegis, avocado, with sundried tomato vinaigrette
1/2 Grains and Greens
Pair with one of our cups of soup or 1/2 sandwich to make a meal. Greens, nuts, seeds and crasins, fresh vegetables and grapes.
Side of Chicken
Sandwiches
Thanksgiving Club / Whole
Palate Original. Roast turkey, swiss, bacon and cranberry mayo. Served on wheat berry bread with lettuce and tomato
Thanksgiving Club / 1/2
1/2 of a Palate Original. Roast turkey, swiss, bacon and cranberry mayo. Served on wheat berry bread with lettuce and tomato
Sunday@ Grandmas / Whole
Fresh made asiago focaccia with Applewood ham, smoky cheddar and maple mustard. Served with lettuce and tomato
Sunday @ Grandmas / Half
1/2 a sandwich on fresh made asiago focaccia with Applewood ham, smoky cheddar and maple mustard. Served with lettuce and tomato
The Cut Above / Whole
All natural beef, caramelized onion , baby greens and sharp cheddar. Served on baguette with lettuce tomato and balsamic mustard.
The Cut a Above / Half
1/2 a sandwich with all natural beef, caramelized onion, baby greens and sharp cheddar. Served on baguette with lettuce tomato and balsamic mustard.
Pesto Chicken / Whole
Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed
Pesto Chicken / Half
1/2 of our Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed
West Coast Bird / Whole
Fresh roast turkey, sliced avocado, marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on thick cut multigrain. Topped off with sweet Vidalia vinaigrette.
West Coast Bird / Half
1/2 of our fresh roast turkey, sliced avocado, marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on thick cut multigrain. Topped off with sweet Vidalia vinaigrette.
Meadville Classic / Whole
Inspired by a dear friend. Fresh baked telera sub, spicy vinaigrette, salami, capicola, pepperoni and ham. Topped off with shaved provolone, lettuce and tomato. Thanks Harriet
Meadville Classic / Half
1/2 of a Palate favorite inspired by a dear friend. Fresh baked telera sub, spicy vinaigrette, salami, capicola, pepperoni and ham. Topped off with shaved provolone, lettuce and tomato. Thanks Harriet
Veg Out
Fresh marinated vegetables, baby greens and herb hummus and marinated tomatoes on organic sprouted bread
Ultimate Cheese
Glazed and twice grilled sourdough bread with 4 mouth watering cheeses. Trust me, your new favorite
Chicken Salad / Whole
Chicken Salad made simple. All chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served between 2 slices of naan bread with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad / Half
1/2 of our Chicken Salad made simple. All white chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served on a slice of naan bread with lettuce and tomato
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Oversized wrap stuffed with grilled chicken, brown rice quinoa, corn and bean salsa, fresh cheese and vegetables, crunchy tortilla stripes and spicy ranch
Pastries
Breakfast
Bagels
Quiche
Traditional Egg Pie with crisp bacon and swiss cheese
Bagel Sandwich with egg/ch/meat
Brooklyn style bagel with egg/egg white cheese and choice of meat
Flat Bread Sandwich
Naan bread, avocado, tomato pesto, choice of egg, soft brie and fresh spinach
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Enjoy a crisp Belgium style waffle with lots of chocolate and bavarian cream
Parfait/Oats
Soups
Cookies
Mac and Cheese
Gluten Free Pastries
GF Sugar Cookie
GF Cinnamon Roll
GF Blueberry Muffin
GF M&M
GF Choc Chip Cookie
GF Poppy Muffin
GF Coffee Cake Muffin
GF Peanut Butter Cookie
Snickerdoodle
Cheesecake Brownie
GF Brownie
GF Choc Chip Muffin
Coffee & Tea
Macchiato
Chai
Latte
Cappuccino
Cold Brew
Fresh Fruit Smoothies
Medium Fruit Smoothie
Chose your fresh fruit flavor that has no preservatives or added sugars that is blended with our Palate smoothie mix & topped with whipped cream.
Large Fruit Smoothie
Chose your fresh fruit flavor that has no preservatives or added sugars that is blended with our Palate smoothie mix & topped with whipped cream.
Medium Clean Smoothie
No dairy no problem! This is just like our flavorful fruit smoothies with no dairy added.
Large Clean Smoothie
No dairy no problem! This is just like our flavorful fruit smoothies with no dairy added.
Chill Outs
Fountain Drinks
Americano
Frozen Explosions
Bottled Bev
Frozen Cream
Medium Oreo Cream
Cold & refreshing frozen cream blended with Oreos.
Large Oreo Cream
Cold & refreshing frozen cream blended with Oreos.
Med Orange Cream
Cold & refreshing blended orange frozen cream-it's a dream!
Lg Orange Cream
Cold & refreshing blended orange frozen cream-it's a dream!
Med Strawberry Cream
Cold & refreshing blended with strawberries & frozen cream.
Lg Strawberry Cream
Cold & refreshing blended with strawberries & frozen cream.
Medium Peppermint Mocha Cream
Cold & refreshing blended peppermint & frozen cream.
Large Peppermint Mocha Cream
Cold & refreshing blended peppermint & frozen cream.
Nitro Coffee
Spiced Apple Chai
Fruit Refresh
Milk Shakes
Very Berry Milk Shake
Made with fresh berries and local milk. You wont be disappointed
Chocolatey Chocolate Milk Shake
Like drinking Frozen Chocolate Milk. Made with local dairy
Minty Mint Milk Shake
Nothing Fancy here. Super fresh milk shake and a wildly minty flavor
Vanilla Milk Shake
For the true Milk Shake Drinker. Nothing Better
Cold and Hot Reusable
Bagged Coffee and Boxed Tea
Executive Box Lunch
Thanksgiving Club
Our classic sandwich. Roast turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce and tomato with cranberry mayonaise
Sunday At Grandmas Box
Fresh foccocia, baked ham, sharp cheddar and lettuce and tomato with maple mustard
Cut Above Box
Our cut above. Roast sirloin, sharp cheddar, onion marmalade, balsamic mustard, lettuce, tomato served on a crisp baguette
Veg Out
Sprouted multi grain, hummus, marinated vegetables make for the perfect snadwich
Meadville Classic
Our classic itallian. Capicola, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomato with creamy italian
Box Lunch -water
CEO Boxed Lunch
Want to impress just a little more. Enjoy a Signiture sandwich wrap or salad boxed together with a brownie, side salad, trail Mix, kettle chips and a premium beverage
Sandwich Platter #1
Sandwich Platter #2
Salad For a Bunch
Simply Salad (5 full) (10 as side)
Crisp and Refreshing Salad for 5 meals or 10 sides with assorted dressings
Chicken Caesar (5 full) (10 as side)
A Refreshing blend of romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan and grilled chicken with a creamy caesar dressing
Californian (5 full) (10 as side)
Our salad of fresh greens, marinated corn salad, quino, tomatoes, cucumbers and avocado with sundried tomato vinaigrette.
Californian with Chicken (5 full) (10 as side)
Grains and Greens (5 full) (10 as side)
Grains and Greens with Chicken (5 full) (10 as side)
Fruit Salad (5#) - serves 10-12
Pasta Salad (5#) - serves 10-12
Bagels for a bunch
Pastry Platter
Cookies
Quiche
Whole Bacon Swiss Quiche
Traditional egg pie with crispy bacon and swiss cheese
Whole Spinach Tomato Cheddar
Traditional egg pie with spinach, roasted tomatoes & feathered cheese.
Whole Broccoli Cheddar Quiche
Traditional egg pie with fresh broccoli and cheddar cheese.
Whole Ham and Cheddar Quiche
Traditional egg pie with maple glazed ham and shredded cheddar cheese.
Donuts
Coffee
Fruit Salad
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Fresh Baked... Fresh Brewed... Fresh Made... Come Get Fresh with Us !
1043 Park Ave, Meadville, PA 16335