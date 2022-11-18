Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pampered Palate Café & Bistro

225 Westside Square 117

Mercer, PA 16137

Order Again

Popular Items

Southwest Chicken Wrap
12oz Smoothie
Pesto Chicken / Whole

Sides

Fresh Made, Bubbling Cheese and Tender Macaroni

Pasta Salad - Side

$2.99

Fruit Salad - side

$3.29

Extra pickle

$1.00

Bag chips

$1.50
Steep Cafe Tea Bag

Steep Cafe Tea Bag
$1.25

$1.25

Trail Mix

$2.29
Orginal Mac and Cheese

Orginal Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Fresh Made and Oven Baked

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Salads

Baby Greens and garden fresh vegetables
Simply Salad

Simply Salad

$6.59

Our House Salad with baby lettuces, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, egg, carrot and croutons - Add chicken if desired choice of dressing

A Chefs Palate

A Chefs Palate

$8.59

A Traditional Salad of baby greens, cherry Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, egg, carrot, smoked ham, roast turkey, baby swiss and smoky cheddar. Fresh baked croutons

The Californian

The Californian

$7.99

A salad of baby greens, roasted tomatoes, corn and bean salsa, quinoa, cucumbers and avocado. Suggested with sun dried tomato vinaigrette

Asian Flair

Asian Flair

$9.99

Grilled chicken and Soba noodle with fresh julienne veg, cherry tomatoes carrot and korrean bbq vinaigrette

Grains and Greens

Grains and Greens

$8.59

Enjoy a mixture of fresh greens, tossed with a blend of healthy nuts and seeds. Tossed together with fresh tomato, grapes and vegetables. Recommended with honey balsamic

Berries and More

Berries and More

$7.99

Summer has Hit. Baby Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, oranges and banana chips. Topped with tomatoes, cucs and raspberry vinaigrette

Off The Grill

$9.99

Baby Greens, Fire Grilled Peaches and Chicken. Tomato, Black Olives, Cucumbers and Quinoa, Topped with Poppy Seed Dressing

1/2 Grains and Greens

$4.99

Small version of our signature salad. Mix of baby greens, fresh vegetables and a healthy blend of nuts and seeds

1/2 Californian

$4.99

Just like the Original, only 1/2 the size to pair with something else as well. Baby greens, corn and black bean salsa, quinoa, avacado and garden vegetables.

1/2 Simply Salad

$4.99

1/2 of our House Salad with baby lettuces, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, egg, carrot and croutons - Add chicken if desired- choice of dressing

1\2 Chef

$4.99

1\2 Asian

$4.29

Sandwiches

1/2 sandwich and Cup of Soup

$8.99
Thanksgiving Club / Whole

Thanksgiving Club / Whole

$7.99

Palate Original. Roast turkey, swiss, bacon and cranberry mayo. Served on wheat berry bread with lettuce and tomato

Thanksgiving Club / 1/2

$5.59

A Palate Original. 1/2 of a Roast turkey, swiss, bacon and cranberry mayo. Served on wheat berry bread with lettuce and tomato

Sunday@ Grandmas / Whole

Sunday@ Grandmas / Whole

$7.99

Fresh made asiago focaccia with Applewood ham, smoky cheddar and maple mustard. Served with lettuce and tomato

Sunday @ Grandmas / Half

$5.59

1/2 a sandwich on fresh made asiago focaccia with Applewood ham, smoky cheddar and maple mustard. Served with lettuce and tomato

The Cut Above / Whole

The Cut Above / Whole

$9.59

All natural beef, caramelized onion , baby greens and sharp cheddar. Served on baguette with lettuce tomato and balsamic mustard.

The Cut a Above / Half

$5.99

1/2 cut of all natural beef, caramelized onion , baby greens and sharp cheddar. Served on baguette with lettuce tomato and balsamic mustard.

Pesto Chicken / Whole

Pesto Chicken / Whole

$8.99

Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed

Pesto Chicken / Half

$5.89

1/2 of our Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed.

Veg Out

Veg Out

$8.29

Fresh marinated vegetables, baby greens and herb hummus and marinated tomatoes on organic sprouted bread

West Coast Bird / Whole

West Coast Bird / Whole

$8.79

Fresh roast turkey, sliced avocado, marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on thick cut multigrain. Topped of with sweet vidalia vinaigrette

West Coast Bird / Half

$5.89

1/2 of our fresh roast turkey, sliced avocado, marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on thick cut multigrain. Topped of with sweet Vidalia vinaigrette.

Meadville Classic / Whole

Meadville Classic / Whole

$7.99

Inspired by a dear friend. Fresh baked telera sub, spicy vinaigrette, salami, capicola,pepperoni and ham. Topped off with shaved provolone, lettuce and tomato. Thanks Harriet

Meadville Classic / Half

$5.59

1/2 of a Palate favorite Inspired by a dear friend. Fresh baked telera sub, spicy vinaigrette, salami, capicola, pepperoni and ham. Topped off with shaved provolone, lettuce and tomato. Thanks Harriet

Ultimate Cheese

Ultimate Cheese

$7.49

Glazed and twice grilled sourdough bread with 4 mouth watering cheeses. Trust me, your new favorite

Chicken Salad / Whole

Chicken Salad / Whole

$7.99

Chicken Salad made simple. All chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served between 2 slices of naan bread with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad / Half

$5.59

1/2 of a Chicken Salad made simple. All chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served between a slice of naan bread with lettuce and tomato

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Spicy chicken, black bean and corn salsa, brown rice and quinoa, fresh avocado, tomatoes and spicy creole ranch

Flatbread

Three Meat

Three Meat

$9.89
Pesto

Pesto

$9.59
BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$9.89

Pastries

Scone

$2.39

Danish

$2.79

Muffin

$2.39
Donut

Donut

$1.59

Enjoy a jumbo cake donut. Pick your favorite

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

One of our classics. Flakey dough and rich cream cheese icing

Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$2.79

Gooey caramel and pecans, baked into our raised dough cinnamon roll

Coffee Cake

$2.79

Jumbo Cookie

$2.59

Regular Cookie

$0.75

Brownie

$2.79

Dozen Cookies

$7.95

Mini Muffin

$0.75

Breakfast

Quiche

Quiche

$4.29

Quiche of the day. A crusted egg pie with assorted fillings. Ask for the quiche of the day

Bagel Sandwich with egg/ch/meat

Bagel Sandwich with egg/ch/meat

$3.99

Brooklyn style bagel with egg/egg white cheese and choice of meat

Flatbread sandwich

Flatbread sandwich

$5.29

Naan bread, avocado, tomato pesto, choice of egg, soft brie and fresh spinach

Chocolate Chip Waffle with Bavarian Cream

Chocolate Chip Waffle with Bavarian Cream

$4.79

What's better than a waffle? A chocolate waffle. Topped off with a sweet Bavarian cream and drizzled chocolate

Bagels

$1.59

Parfait/Oats

Parfait

Parfait

$3.59

Greek vanilla yogurt, fresh berries and crunchy granola

Oats

$3.59

Hot Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal with Berries

$3.59

Nothing Beats hot oats with crisp apples and a hint of sweetened cinnamon

Soups

Soup Cup

$3.99

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Gluten Free Pastries

Gluten Free Sugar Cookie

$2.65

Large Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$5.99Out of stock

Large Gluten Free Muffin

$5.25

Gluten Free Large Brownie

$5.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Reese PB Cupcake- 2 pk

$5.49Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

12oz Coffee

$2.09

16oz Coffee

$2.29

20oz Coffee

$2.79

12oz Tea

$2.09

16oz Tea

$2.29

20oz Tea

$2.79

single espresso

$0.75

double espresso

$2.00

Mocha

12oz Mocha

$3.65

16oz Mocha

$4.25

20oz Mocha

$4.95

Reusable Cup, Mocha

$3.50

Macchiato

Steamed Milk, fresh espresso, caramel and vanilla
12oz Caramel Macchiato

12oz Caramel Macchiato
$3.85

$3.85

16oz Caramel Macchito

$4.35

20oz Caramel Macchito

$4.95

Chai

Full flavored hot spiced and sweetend tea and milk blend

12oz Chai Tea

$3.65

16oz Chai Tea

$4.25

20oz Chai Tea

$4.95

Reusable Cup, Chai

$3.50

Latte

Steamed milk and fresh espresso, blended

12oz Late

$3.00

16oz Latte

$3.65

20oz Late

$4.15

Cappuccino

Layered drink of fresh espresso, steamed milk and creamy froth topping

12oz Cappuccino

$3.00

16oz Cappuccino

$3.65

20oz Cappuccino

$4.15

Cold Brew

Fresh ground dark roast coffee, cold brewed to extract the most coffee flavors

12oz Cold Brew

$3.09

16oz Cold Brew

$3.49

20oz Cold Brew

$3.89

Smoothies

Fruit smoothies of blended fruit and cream Clean Smoothies of all fruit and no preservatives

12oz Smoothie

$4.50

16oz Smoothie

$4.95

20oz Smoothie

$5.45

Chill Outs

Flavored Iced Coffee with Attitude

12oz Chill Out

$3.95

16oz Chill Out

$4.50

20oz Chill Out

$5.25

Hot Chocolates

12oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16oz Hot Chocolate

$3.95

20oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Fountain Drinks

Small Fountain

$2.39

Medium Fountain

$2.59

Large Fountain

$2.79

Cup Of Water

Choc Milk

$2.29

Americano

Fresh pulled espresso and hot steamed water. A robust cup of coffee

12oz Americano

$3.00

16oz Americano

$3.50

20oz Americano

$4.00

Frozen Explosions

Frozen Coffee with an explosion of flavor

12oz Frozen Explosion

$3.95

16oz Frozen Explosion

$4.50

20oz Frozen Explosion

$5.25

Bottled Bev

Bottled Orange Juice

$2.59

Bottled Apple Juice

$2.59Out of stock

Juice Box

$1.49

Vitamin Water

$2.79

Dasani Water

$1.89

Perrier Water

$2.79

Grape Juice

$2.59Out of stock

Bottle Grape Juice

$2.59Out of stock

20 oz Coke

$2.69

20 oz. Sprite

$2.69Out of stock

20 Oz Diet Coke

$2.69

20 oz. Coke Zero

$2.69Out of stock

20 Oz Cherry Coke

$2.69Out of stock

Smart Water

$2.99

Monster Can

$2.79

20 oz. Fanta

$2.69Out of stock

Body Armor

$2.59Out of stock

Powerade

$2.59Out of stock

Frozen Cream

A Refreshing coffee free frozen creamy drink with an explosion of oreo taste and pieces. Topped off with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

12oz Cream

$3.95

16oz Cream

$4.50

20oz Cream

$5.25

Nitro Coffee

16 oz. Nitro coffee

$4.25

20 oz. Nitro coffee

$4.75

Fruit Refresher

Cool Rush of Juice, Coconut Milk and Fresh Berries, strawberry kiwi or Match Pineapple - Shaken - Not Stirred

12oz Refresher

$4.50

16oz Refresher

$4.95

20oz Refresher

$5.45

Milkshakes

The Real Deal, not that fake ice milk stuff. Pick your flavor and enjoy

Milkshake

$4.95

Cold and Hot Reusable

Reusable Cold Cup

$4.50

Reuseable Hot Cup

$10.95

Travel Mug- Plastic

$10.95

Travel Mug Metal

Bagged Coffee and Boxed Tea

12 oz. Reg Coffee bag

$12.50

12 oz. Dark Coffee Bag

$12.50

12 oz. Flavored Coffee Bag

$12.50

12 oz. Special Coffee Bag

$14.00

Boxed Tea

$6.99

Candles

Jar Candle

$11.50

Wax Melt

$4.50

Holiday Gifts

Chocolate Bag

$10.25

Holiday Mug & $10 Gift Card

$13.50

Pretzel Rod-Nutcracker

$13.25

Coffee- Nutcracker

$13.25

Mini Round Tin

$8.50

Travel Mug & Coffee

$15.00

Salad

Simply Salad

$4.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$4.95

Sandwich

PB&J / Drink / Side

$4.95

Ham and Cheese / Drink / Side

$4.95

Turkey and Cheese / Drink /side

$4.95

Grilled Cheese/Drink/Side

$4.95

Executive Box Lunch

A complete on the go meal. Choice of Turkey, Ham beef, italian or veg sandwich, chips, pickle, cookie, bottled water all boxed up to go. Minimum of 10
Thanksgiving Club

Thanksgiving Club

$10.95

Our classic sandwich. Roast turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce and tomato with cranberry mayonaise

Sunday At Grandmas

Sunday At Grandmas

$10.95

Fresh foccocia, baked ham, sharp cheddar and lettuce and tomato with maple mustard

Cut above

$10.95

Our cut above. Roast sirloin, sharp cheddar, onion marmalade, balsamic mustard, lettuce, tomato served on a crisp baguette

Veg Out

$10.95

Sprouted multi grain, hummus, marinated vegetables make for the perfect snadwich

Meadville Classic

Meadville Classic

$10.95

Our classic itallian. Capicola, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomato with creamy italian

Boxed Lunch W/O Water

$10.95

Sandwich Platter #1

Assorted Platter of mixed sandwiches, served with chips and pickle. MUST BE ORDERED WITH A MINIMUM OF 10
Assorted Sandwich Platter #1

Assorted Sandwich Platter #1

$7.99

An assortment of our favorite sandwiches, dressed and served with chips and pickle. MUST BE ORDERED WITH A MINIMUM OF 10

Sandwich Platter #2

Assorted sandwiches, chips, pickles, pasta salad. MUST BE ORDERED IN 10 MINIUMUM QUANTITY
Assorted Sandwich platter, chips, pickle, pasta salad

Assorted Sandwich platter, chips, pickle, pasta salad

$8.99

An assortment of our favorite sandwiches with chips, pickle and pasta salad . MUST BE ORDERED WITH A MINIMUM OF 10

Salad For a Bunch

Need Salads to feed a group? We got you covered
Simply Salad (5 full) (10 as side)

Simply Salad (5 full) (10 as side)

$24.95

Crisp and Refreshing Salad for 5 meals or 10 sides with assorted dressings

Chicken Caesar (5 full) (10 as side)

Chicken Caesar (5 full) (10 as side)

$34.95

A Refreshing blend of romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan and grilled chicken with a creamy caesar dressing

Californian (5 full) (10 as side)

Californian (5 full) (10 as side)

$34.95

Our salad of fresh greens, marinated corn salad, quino, tomatoes, cucumbers and avocado with sundried tomato vinaigrette.

Californian with Chicken (5 full) (10 as side)

$42.95

Grains and Greens (5 full) (10 as side)

$34.95

Grains and Greens with Chicken (5 full) (10 as side)

$42.95

Fresh Fruit Salad (5#) serves 10-12

$34.95

Pasta Salad (5#) serves 10-12

$29.95

Bagels for a bunch

12 Assorted Bagels with sides of cream cheese -

Dozen Assorted Bagels

$14.95

Dozen Assorted Bagels with Cream Cheese

$22.95

Pastry Platter

Assortment of muffins, sweet rolls, danish and scones
Assorted Pastry Tray

Assorted Pastry Tray

$24.95

An assortment of 12 of our fresh baked pastries

Cookies

122 of our fresh baked assorted cookies. Chocolate chip, peanutbutter, oatmeal raisin and double chunk

Dozen asst cookies

$6.95

Quiche

10" fresh baked quiche Lorraine filled with bacon and swiss - serves 6-8 guests

Bacon swiss quiche

$15.95

Tomato Cheddar

$15.95

Broccoli Cheddar

$15.95

Ham and Cheddar

$15.95

Donuts

A mix of our fresh cake and filled donuts

1/2 dozen Donuts

$8.95

Dozen Donuts

$16.95

Coffee

96 oz. Boxed coffee ready to go with cups, crams and sugars. Serves approx. 8 12 oz servings

Boxed coffee

$17.95

Chocolate Covered Pretzels

8 Pack - Bagged Chocolate covered Pretzels

$8.50

2 Pack Chocolate covered pretzel rods

$2.00

Valentine Box of Pretzels

$8.25

Hand Dipped Chocolates

Chocolate Covered Oreo - 2 Pack

$2.35

pecan Turtles - 3 pack

$2.65

6 pack boxed peanutbutter cups

$8.95Out of stock

3 pack Oreo

$3.65

2 Pack Peanutbutter Cups

$2.65Out of stock

caramel Chocolate 4 pc

$3.50

Bits & Pieces

$4.25

Candies

Jelly Bean Bag

$3.99

M&M Bag

$3.99

Trail Mix

$2.29
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full Service Cafe, Bakery and Bistro. Serving Breakfast Lunch and Dinner

Location

225 Westside Square 117, Mercer, PA 16137

Directions

