Pampered Palate Café & Bistro
No reviews yet
225 Westside Square 117
Mercer, PA 16137
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sides
Salads
Simply Salad
Our House Salad with baby lettuces, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, egg, carrot and croutons - Add chicken if desired choice of dressing
A Chefs Palate
A Traditional Salad of baby greens, cherry Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, egg, carrot, smoked ham, roast turkey, baby swiss and smoky cheddar. Fresh baked croutons
The Californian
A salad of baby greens, roasted tomatoes, corn and bean salsa, quinoa, cucumbers and avocado. Suggested with sun dried tomato vinaigrette
Asian Flair
Grilled chicken and Soba noodle with fresh julienne veg, cherry tomatoes carrot and korrean bbq vinaigrette
Grains and Greens
Enjoy a mixture of fresh greens, tossed with a blend of healthy nuts and seeds. Tossed together with fresh tomato, grapes and vegetables. Recommended with honey balsamic
Berries and More
Summer has Hit. Baby Greens, fresh strawberries, blueberries, oranges and banana chips. Topped with tomatoes, cucs and raspberry vinaigrette
Off The Grill
Baby Greens, Fire Grilled Peaches and Chicken. Tomato, Black Olives, Cucumbers and Quinoa, Topped with Poppy Seed Dressing
1/2 Grains and Greens
Small version of our signature salad. Mix of baby greens, fresh vegetables and a healthy blend of nuts and seeds
1/2 Californian
Just like the Original, only 1/2 the size to pair with something else as well. Baby greens, corn and black bean salsa, quinoa, avacado and garden vegetables.
1/2 Simply Salad
1/2 of our House Salad with baby lettuces, fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, egg, carrot and croutons - Add chicken if desired- choice of dressing
1\2 Chef
1\2 Asian
Sandwiches
1/2 sandwich and Cup of Soup
Thanksgiving Club / Whole
Palate Original. Roast turkey, swiss, bacon and cranberry mayo. Served on wheat berry bread with lettuce and tomato
Thanksgiving Club / 1/2
A Palate Original. 1/2 of a Roast turkey, swiss, bacon and cranberry mayo. Served on wheat berry bread with lettuce and tomato
Sunday@ Grandmas / Whole
Fresh made asiago focaccia with Applewood ham, smoky cheddar and maple mustard. Served with lettuce and tomato
Sunday @ Grandmas / Half
1/2 a sandwich on fresh made asiago focaccia with Applewood ham, smoky cheddar and maple mustard. Served with lettuce and tomato
The Cut Above / Whole
All natural beef, caramelized onion , baby greens and sharp cheddar. Served on baguette with lettuce tomato and balsamic mustard.
The Cut a Above / Half
1/2 cut of all natural beef, caramelized onion , baby greens and sharp cheddar. Served on baguette with lettuce tomato and balsamic mustard.
Pesto Chicken / Whole
Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed
Pesto Chicken / Half
1/2 of our Grilled Pesto Chicken with garlic mayonnaise, spinach and marinated tomato, served on sourdough bread and pressed.
Veg Out
Fresh marinated vegetables, baby greens and herb hummus and marinated tomatoes on organic sprouted bread
West Coast Bird / Whole
Fresh roast turkey, sliced avocado, marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on thick cut multigrain. Topped of with sweet vidalia vinaigrette
West Coast Bird / Half
1/2 of our fresh roast turkey, sliced avocado, marinated tomatoes and fresh mozzarella on thick cut multigrain. Topped of with sweet Vidalia vinaigrette.
Meadville Classic / Whole
Inspired by a dear friend. Fresh baked telera sub, spicy vinaigrette, salami, capicola,pepperoni and ham. Topped off with shaved provolone, lettuce and tomato. Thanks Harriet
Meadville Classic / Half
1/2 of a Palate favorite Inspired by a dear friend. Fresh baked telera sub, spicy vinaigrette, salami, capicola, pepperoni and ham. Topped off with shaved provolone, lettuce and tomato. Thanks Harriet
Ultimate Cheese
Glazed and twice grilled sourdough bread with 4 mouth watering cheeses. Trust me, your new favorite
Chicken Salad / Whole
Chicken Salad made simple. All chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served between 2 slices of naan bread with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad / Half
1/2 of a Chicken Salad made simple. All chicken, light on the fillers and a small amount of dressing. Served between a slice of naan bread with lettuce and tomato
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Spicy chicken, black bean and corn salsa, brown rice and quinoa, fresh avocado, tomatoes and spicy creole ranch
Pastries
Scone
Danish
Muffin
Donut
Enjoy a jumbo cake donut. Pick your favorite
Cinnamon Roll
One of our classics. Flakey dough and rich cream cheese icing
Pecan Sticky Bun
Gooey caramel and pecans, baked into our raised dough cinnamon roll
Coffee Cake
Jumbo Cookie
Regular Cookie
Brownie
Dozen Cookies
Mini Muffin
Breakfast
Quiche
Quiche of the day. A crusted egg pie with assorted fillings. Ask for the quiche of the day
Bagel Sandwich with egg/ch/meat
Brooklyn style bagel with egg/egg white cheese and choice of meat
Flatbread sandwich
Naan bread, avocado, tomato pesto, choice of egg, soft brie and fresh spinach
Chocolate Chip Waffle with Bavarian Cream
What's better than a waffle? A chocolate waffle. Topped off with a sweet Bavarian cream and drizzled chocolate
Bagels
Parfait/Oats
Gluten Free Pastries
Coffee & Tea
Macchiato
Chai
Latte
Cappuccino
Cold Brew
Smoothies
Chill Outs
Americano
Frozen Explosions
Bottled Bev
Bottled Orange Juice
Bottled Apple Juice
Juice Box
Vitamin Water
Dasani Water
Perrier Water
Grape Juice
Bottle Grape Juice
20 oz Coke
20 oz. Sprite
20 Oz Diet Coke
20 oz. Coke Zero
20 Oz Cherry Coke
Smart Water
Monster Can
20 oz. Fanta
Body Armor
Powerade
Frozen Cream
Nitro Coffee
Fruit Refresher
Milkshakes
Cold and Hot Reusable
Bagged Coffee and Boxed Tea
Holiday Gifts
Executive Box Lunch
Thanksgiving Club
Our classic sandwich. Roast turkey, bacon, swiss, lettuce and tomato with cranberry mayonaise
Sunday At Grandmas
Fresh foccocia, baked ham, sharp cheddar and lettuce and tomato with maple mustard
Cut above
Our cut above. Roast sirloin, sharp cheddar, onion marmalade, balsamic mustard, lettuce, tomato served on a crisp baguette
Veg Out
Sprouted multi grain, hummus, marinated vegetables make for the perfect snadwich
Meadville Classic
Our classic itallian. Capicola, ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, lettuce and tomato with creamy italian
Boxed Lunch W/O Water
Sandwich Platter #1
Sandwich Platter #2
Salad For a Bunch
Simply Salad (5 full) (10 as side)
Crisp and Refreshing Salad for 5 meals or 10 sides with assorted dressings
Chicken Caesar (5 full) (10 as side)
A Refreshing blend of romaine, tomatoes, shredded parmesan and grilled chicken with a creamy caesar dressing
Californian (5 full) (10 as side)
Our salad of fresh greens, marinated corn salad, quino, tomatoes, cucumbers and avocado with sundried tomato vinaigrette.
Californian with Chicken (5 full) (10 as side)
Grains and Greens (5 full) (10 as side)
Grains and Greens with Chicken (5 full) (10 as side)
Fresh Fruit Salad (5#) serves 10-12
Pasta Salad (5#) serves 10-12
Bagels for a bunch
Pastry Platter
Cookies
Quiche
Donuts
Coffee
Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Hand Dipped Chocolates
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Full Service Cafe, Bakery and Bistro. Serving Breakfast Lunch and Dinner
225 Westside Square 117, Mercer, PA 16137