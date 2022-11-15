  • Home
Pampered Palate Cafe Millcreek Mall

No reviews yet

5800 Peach Street Unit 745

Erie, PA 16565

Order Again

Popular Items

Thanksgiving Club
20 oz Raspberry Tea
The Otters Classic

Boxed Coffee

Boxed Coffee

$17.95

Sides

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.59

Yogurt Parfait- Strawberry

$3.59Out of stock

Yogurt Parfait- Blueberry

$3.59

Veggies w/ Hummus

$3.59Out of stock

Oatmeal w/ Berries

$3.59Out of stock

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Trail Mix

$2.29

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Cold Oats

$3.59Out of stock

Sandwich

Thanksgiving Club

$7.99

Sunday @ Grandma's

$7.99

The Otters Classic

$7.99

West Coast Bird

$8.99

GF- Thanksgiving Club

$9.99Out of stock

GF- West Coast Bird

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.99

Chicken Salad

$8.59

Flatbread Sandwich

$5.29

Ultimate Cheese

$7.49

Pesto Chicken

$8.99

Salad

Simply Salad

$6.59

A Chef's Palate

$8.99

Asian Flair

$9.79

The Californian

$7.99

Berries & More

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Side

$1.85Out of stock

Add grilled chicken to your salad

Greens & Grains

$8.99Out of stock

Wraps

Chicken Caesar

$8.99Out of stock

Turkey Lurkey

$8.99

Southwest Sensation

$8.99Out of stock

Asian Veggie

$8.99Out of stock

Quiche

Quiche of the Day

$4.29

Pastries

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.99

Coffee Cake

$2.99

Danish

$2.99

Donut

$1.59

Muffin

$2.79
Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$2.99

Scone

$2.79

Cookies

Jumbo Cookies

$2.59

Brownie

$2.79

Rice Crispy

$2.59Out of stock

Dozen Small Cookies

$7.95

Small Pampered Cookie each

$0.65

2 pack cookies

$1.50

Gluten Free Pastries

GF Cookie

$2.65

GF Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

GF Muffin

$4.25

Soups

Bowl of Soup of the day

$4.99

Bagel

Plain Bagel

$1.89

Coffee Bar

12 oz Coffee

$2.09

16 oz Coffee

$2.29

20 oz Coffee

$2.79

Refill Travel

$0.99

Refill Travel - Other

$1.29

Bottled Beverages

Dasani Water

$1.89

Smart Water

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.99

Juice

$2.59

Coke - 20 oz

$2.69

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.69

Sprite 20 oz

$2.69

Body Armor

$2.59

Powerade

$2.59

Monster

$2.79

Vitamin Water

$2.79

Latte

12 oz Latte

$3.00

16 oz Latte

$3.65

20 oz Latte

$4.15

Reusable Travel Mug

$2.95

Cappuccino

12 oz Capp

$3.00

16 oz Capp

$3.65

20 oz Capp

$4.15

Mocha

12 oz Mocha

$3.65

16 oz Mocha

$4.25

20 oz Mocha

$4.95

Caramel Macchiato

12 oz Macchiato

$3.85

16 oz Macchiato

$4.35

20 oz Macchiato

$4.95

Americano

12 oz Americano

$3.00

16 oz Americano

$3.50

20 oz Americano

$4.00

Chai Tea

12 oz Chai Tea

$3.65

16 oz Chai Tea

$4.25

20 oz Chai Tea

$4.95

Hot Chocolate

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.95

20 oz Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Whole Leaf Tea

12 oz Tea

$3.65

16 oz Tea

$3.95

20 oz Tea

$4.50

Refresher

16 oz Refresher

$4.50

20 oz Refresher

$5.45

Nitro Cold Brew

16 oz Nitro

$4.25

20 oz Nitro

$4.75

Cold Brew

16 oz Cold Brew

$3.95

20 oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Tea

16 oz Black Iced Tea

$2.49

20 oz Black Iced Tea

$2.69

16 oz Flavored Iced Tea

$2.99

20 oz Flavored Iced Tea

$3.29

On Tap Bevs

16 oz Aqua Fresca

$2.99

20 oz Aqua Fresca

$3.29

16 oz Lemonade

$2.99

20 oz Lemonade

$3.29

16 oz Raspberry Tea

$2.99

20 oz Raspberry Tea

$3.29

Shake Up

16 oz Shake Up

$4.50

20 oz Shake Up

$5.25

Chill Out

16 oz Chill Out

$4.50

20 oz Chill Out

$5.25

Frozen Explosion

16 oz Frozen Explosion

$4.25

20 oz Frozen Explosion

$5.25

Smoothies

16 oz Smoothie

$4.95

20 oz Smoothie

$5.45

Milkshake

16 oz Milkshake

$4.95

Espresso

Single Espresso

$1.60

Double Espresso

$2.25

Bagged Coffee

12oz Bagged Coffee

$12.50

12oz Bagged Specialty Coffee

$14.00

Travel Mugs

Travel Mug

$10.95

Clear cold

$3.95

Candles

Jar Candle

$11.50

Wax Melt

$4.50

Pretzels

2 Pack ROds

$2.00

8 Pack Bagged

$8.50

Pretzel Pieces

$4.25

Hand Dipped Chocolates

Oreos pack

$2.35

Peanut Butter Cups

$2.65

Turtle

$2.65

caramel Chocolates 4 pc

$3.50

Coconut Clusters

$3.95
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5800 Peach Street Unit 745, Erie, PA 16565

