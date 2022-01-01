Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

Pamplona

2,046 Reviews

$$

3100 Clarendon Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

Order Again

Popular Items

SQUID INK PAELLA
Serrano Ham Croquettes
CHICKEN PAELLA

3 Course Meals - To Go

A 3 course meal consisting of the following: - Your choice of small plate - Your choice of small paella to split or a single serving paella - Your choice of dessert

3 Course Meal - $35

$35.00

A 3 course meal with your choice of small plate, large plate and dessert.

3 Course Meal - $55

$55.00

A 3 course meal for one with your choice of two small plates, a single serving paella bowl, and your choice of dessert.

3 Course Meal for Two - $110

$110.00

A 3 course meal for two! Your choice of 4 small plates, a large paella to share and your choice of 2 desserts.

Small Plates

Albondigas

Albondigas

$9.00

beef meatballs, tomato sauce & shaved idiazabal cheese

Arugula Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Blood orange, Shaved fennel, Marcona almonds, goat cheese, white balsamic vinaigrette

Baby Kale Salad

$14.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Crispy Brussel sprouts, lemon aioli

Chicken Croquettes

Chicken Croquettes

$9.00

5 fried chicken paella croquetas, bechamel, piquillo pepper

Chickpea Dip

Chickpea Dip

$9.00

chickpea puree, paprika oil, & house made bread

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$13.00

Lightly breaded calamari, piquillo pepper aioli & Basque pepper

Gambas Al Ajillo

Gambas Al Ajillo

$13.00

7 Shrimp with garlic white wine butter sauce & aromatic herbs

Octopus (Pulpo)

$18.00
Papas Bravas

Papas Bravas

$8.00

Crispy Potatoes, tomato sauce, pepper aioli

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$13.00

Mussels with a choice of chorizo red sauce or white wine garlic sauce. Served with homemade bread.

Serrano Ham Croquettes

Serrano Ham Croquettes

$8.00

5 rice croquetas, manchego cheese, mushroom, pequillo pepper

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Crispy Cauliflower tossed in zaatar spice served with harissa aioli

Spanish Grilled Cheese

Spanish Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Mahon cheese, serano ham & truffle honey served with fries

Truffle Mac & Cheese

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Jack cheese, cheddar, & infused with truffle oil

Entrees

Chicken Paella Bowl

$13.95

Boneless roasted chicken, rice, sweet peppers, Pork sausage, pepper aioli

Grilled Pork Chop

$26.00

Lamb Chops

$29.99

Grilled Lamb chops, saffron pearls couscous, asparagus, marble potatoes, and mint chutney.

Pamplona Burger

Pamplona Burger

$18.00

8oz Special blend patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brioche bun served with fries

Pamplona Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

8oz spicy hot fried chicken, pickles, brioche bun & fries.

Pan-seared Scallops

Pan-seared Scallops

$27.95

Pan seared with citrus brown butter accompanied with roasted cauliflower and cauliflower puree.

Seafood Linguini Pasta

$27.99

Pei-Mussels, shrimps, Scallops, heirloom tomatoes, spinach, creamy lobster sauce, shaved machego cheese

Seafood Paella Bowl

$14.95

Sweet peppers, shrimp, mussels, sautéed calamari, & pepper aioli

Steak Frites

$29.00

12oz NY strip steak, shoestring fries, house salad, chimichurri

Vegetable Paella Bowl

$12.00

Spring veggies, wild mushrooms, rice , baby spinach, & lima beans

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$19.00

Penne pasta, asparagus, spinach, wild mushrooms, and a light cream sauce.

Family Meal

Our family meals serve 4ppl with choices of your sides.

35oz TOMAWHAWK STEAK

$90.00

35oz pan-roasted steak served with herb roasted potatoes and two sides of your choosing.

WILD MUSHROOM PASTA

$55.00

Penne pasta tossed in light cream sauce with wild mushrooms, spinach & asparagus and served with two sides.

DUCK PAELLA

$66.00

Roasted Duck Breast, wild mushrooms, green peas, shishito peppers, lima beans, & rice. Served with a House Salad & one Side.

CHICKEN PAELLA

CHICKEN PAELLA

$65.00

Roasted Bone-in Chicken, Pork Sausage, peas, sweet peppers, & rice. Served with a House Salad & one Side.

VEGGIE PAELLA

$50.00

Peas, piquillo peppers, asparagus, mushrooms & rice. Served with House Salad & one Side.

SQUID INK PAELLA

$70.00

Fried Calamari, Shrimp, Mussels, & calasparra rice. Served with a House Salad & one Side.

SEAFOOD TOWER

$120.00

1 dozen oysters, 1 dozen PEI mussels, 4 jumbo shrimp, entire lobster, & market ceviche with butter, cocktail & mignionette dipping sauces.

Dessert

Buttercream crust, caramel sauce

Tres Leches

$6.00

Sangria

Roja Pitcher

$40.00

38 oz pitcher of Red Sangria. A Tinto wine and Pomegranate based sangria with Applejack Brandy and citrus.

Rose Pitcher

$40.00

38 oz pitcher of Rose Sangria. A Rose wine and peach based sangria with Smirnoff vodka, citrus and strawberry.

Mango Pitcher

$40.00

38 oz pitcher of White Sangria. A Sauv Blanc wine and Chamomile tea based sangria with Cruzan Rum, golden raisins, and citrus.

Sparkling Rose Pitcher

$40.00

38 oz pitcher of Sparkling Rose Sangria. A Rose wine and Grapefruit based sangria with Smirnoff vodka, citrus and topped off with a Brut Rose.

Seasonal Pitcher

$40.00

38 oz pitcher of White Sangria. A Sauv Blanc wine and Apple Cider based sangria with Apple Jim Beam bourbon, citrus and vanilla with hints of cinnamon.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Pamplona, Spanish Tapas; Sangria restaurant!! Located in the HEART of Clarendon half a block from the Metro Named after the Spanish city famed for the annual Running of the Bulls, Pamplona is a Spanish tapas and sangria restaurant that draws its inspiration from Ernest Hemingway’s travels throughout the Basque region of Spain. Pamplona, features an innovative take on traditional Spanish fare paired with an extensive sangria program. We offer $35 all you can eat small plates 7 nights a week and we offer a bottomless brunch for $35 including mimosas.

Website

Location

3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

Gallery
Pamplona image
Pamplona image
Pamplona image

Map
