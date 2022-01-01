Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges
Pamplona
2,046 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to Pamplona, Spanish Tapas; Sangria restaurant!! Located in the HEART of Clarendon half a block from the Metro Named after the Spanish city famed for the annual Running of the Bulls, Pamplona is a Spanish tapas and sangria restaurant that draws its inspiration from Ernest Hemingway’s travels throughout the Basque region of Spain. Pamplona, features an innovative take on traditional Spanish fare paired with an extensive sangria program. We offer $35 all you can eat small plates 7 nights a week and we offer a bottomless brunch for $35 including mimosas.
Location
3100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
Gallery
