- La Romanita - 7755 W 4th Ave
La Romanita 7755 W 4th Ave
No reviews yet
7755 w 4 ave
STE 101
HIALEAH, FL 33014-4265
Food Menu
Appetizers
Chorizo, chick peas and sofrito
Yellowfin tuna, shallots, parsley, lemon juice, EVOO, cured egg yolk and avocado.
Salmon filet, shallots, parsley, pomegranate vinaigrette, pineapple relish and mariquita.
Prosciutto di Parma, burrata, basil oil and balsamic
Homemade fish croquettes, lemon aioli and truffle oil.
Calamari, shrimp, artichokes, zuccini and parmesan cheese
Calamari, lemon aioli, marinara, grilled lemon and parmesan cheese
Sweet plantain, bacon, spiced sour cream and five spice syrup.
Ham, smoked gouda, pickles, bechamel and mustard sauce.
Salad
Tomatoes, mix greens, cuban avocado and lemon dressing.
Romaine, crispy parmesano and homemade caesar dressing.
Arugula, pears, walnuts, gorgonzola crumbles, kalamata olives and pomegranate vinaigrette.
Roasted beets, almonds, walnuts, goat cheese, raosted lemon vinaigrette.
Fresh tomatoes, mozarella, basil oil and balsamic reduction.
Pastas
Specialty Dishes
From the Sea/Del Malecon
Butcher's Place/La Finca
Pizza
Sopas y Cremas
Sides
Kids Corner
Postres
Cocktail Menu
Signature Drinks
Liquor Menu
TEQUILA
Whiskeys
RUM
Wine Menu
HOUSE WINES BOTTLES
A GLASS OF WINE
CHIC BUBBLES
STYLISH WHITES
SEDUCTIVE ROSES
ELEGANT, OLD WORLD REDS
STRUCTURE, NEW WORLD REDS
AFTER DINNER
Beer Menu
Bottle Beers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
7755 w 4 ave, STE 101, HIALEAH, FL 33014-4265