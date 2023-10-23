Food Menu

Appetizers

Garbanzo Frito
$12.00

Chorizo, chick peas and sofrito

Tuna-Tón
$17.00

Yellowfin tuna, shallots, parsley, lemon juice, EVOO, cured egg yolk and avocado.

Tartare di Salmon
$15.00

Salmon filet, shallots, parsley, pomegranate vinaigrette, pineapple relish and mariquita.

Prosciutto Di Parma Platter
$26.00

Prosciutto di Parma, burrata, basil oil and balsamic

Buñuelos de pescado
$9.00

Homemade fish croquettes, lemon aioli and truffle oil.

Frito Mixto
$21.00

Calamari, shrimp, artichokes, zuccini and parmesan cheese

Calamari
$16.00

Calamari, lemon aioli, marinara, grilled lemon and parmesan cheese

Platanito Tentacion
$9.00

Sweet plantain, bacon, spiced sour cream and five spice syrup.

Medio Dia Croquetas
$8.00

Ham, smoked gouda, pickles, bechamel and mustard sauce.

Beef Tartare
$21.00
Platanos Rellenos de Camarones
$16.00
Octupus Carpaccio
$20.00
Grilled Octupus
$24.00

Salad

The Iceberg
$16.00
Tomate Lechuga y Aguacate
$10.00

Tomatoes, mix greens, cuban avocado and lemon dressing.

Cuban Caesar
$14.00

Romaine, crispy parmesano and homemade caesar dressing.

Blue Rocket Salad
$14.00

Arugula, pears, walnuts, gorgonzola crumbles, kalamata olives and pomegranate vinaigrette.

Beets and Goat
$15.00

Roasted beets, almonds, walnuts, goat cheese, raosted lemon vinaigrette.

Caprese
$16.00

Fresh tomatoes, mozarella, basil oil and balsamic reduction.

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo
$19.00
Pesto
$21.00
Gamberoni
$23.00
Pomodoro
$14.00
Pulpeta
$20.00
Pescatore
$32.00
Carbonara
$19.00
Amatriciana
$18.00

Specialty Dishes

Lobster Ravioli
$31.00
Cannelloni
$17.00+
Blue Cheese Gnocchi
$19.00
Lasagna Bolognese
$18.00

From the Sea/Del Malecon

Whole Lobster
$54.00Out of stock
Corvina Francese
$29.00
Grilled Branzino Butterfly
$32.00
Enchilado de Camarones
$25.00
La Tuna China
$29.00
Mahi Mahi
$28.00
Pescado Diabolo
$32.00
Whole Crispy Snapper
$36.00
Salmon a la Parrilla
$19.00

Risottos

Lobster Risotto
$42.00Out of stock
Gamberoni Risotto
$29.00
Risotto de Rabo
$28.00Out of stock

Butcher's Place/La Finca

Rabo Apagado
$26.00Out of stock
Filet Mignon
$37.00
Mar y Monte
$67.00Out of stock
Solomillo Encebollado
$29.00
Chicken Saltimboca
$18.00
Conejo a la Naranja
$31.00
Chilindron
$28.00
Milanese
$18.00
Codorniz
$26.00Out of stock
Montadito
$21.00
Churrasco
$28.00Out of stock
16oz Ribeye
$35.00
El Bisteson
$29.00

Pizza

Margarita
$14.00
La Lechona
$16.00
Proscciutto & Baby Arugula
$21.00
Vaca Frita
$17.00
Zetas y Tartufo
$24.00
Di Mare
$26.00
Hawaiian
$15.00

Sopas y Cremas

Crema de Queso
$6.00
Crema de Langosta
$8.00
Sopa Mariscada
$9.00
Crema de Malanga
$7.00
Ajiaco
$8.00

Sides

Roasted Potatoes
$5.00
Salad
$5.00
Arroz Blanco
$4.00
Arroz Moros
$5.00
Truffle Mashed Potatoes
$6.00
Sauteed Veggies
$6.00
French Fries
$6.00
Maduros
$5.00Out of stock
Yuca Frita
$7.00

Kids Corner

Kid's Burger
$8.00
Chicken Tenders
$8.00
Steak and Fries
$9.00
Kid's Pizza
$8.00
Kid's Pasta
$7.00
Mac and Cheese
$8.00

Postres

Arroz con Leche
$5.00
Tiramisu
$7.00
Lava Cake
$12.00
Goat Cheese Flan
$9.00
Guava Torrejas
$7.00
Natilla
$8.00
Dulce de Leche Crepes
$9.00
Vainilla Ice Cream
$6.00

FOCACCIA

FOCACCIA 1
FOCACCIA 2
FOCACCIA 3
FOCACCIA 4
FOCACCIA 5
FOCACCIA 6
FOCACCIA PLATE
$5.00

Beverage Menu

Sodas

Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Jupina
$2.50
Ginger Ale
$2.50
Red Bull
$5.00
Aqua Panna
$5.00
Pellegrino
$4.00

Coffee

Espresso
$3.00
Cortadito
$4.00
Capuccino
$4.00
Affogato
$5.00
Café Bombon
$6.00
American Coffee
$4.00

Juices

Natural Juices
$5.00
Lemonade
$4.00

Cocktail Menu

Martinis

Sour Apple Martini
$16.00
Dirty Martini
$16.00
Espresso Martini
$16.00
lychee Martini
$16.00

Signature Drinks

Classic Mojito
$14.00
Classic Margarita
$14.00
Caipirinha
$13.00
Classic Daiquiri
$14.00
Pina Colada
$16.00
Moscow Mule
$16.00
Michelada
$14.00
Bloody Mary
$15.00
Sangria
$15.00
Aperol Spritz
$11.00
Negroni
$16.00
Gin Tonic
$16.00
Whiskey Sour
$16.00
Old Fashioned
$16.00
Rum+Coke
$8.00

Liquor Menu

TEQUILA

House Tequila
$12.00
Patron Silver
$14.00
Patron Reposado
$16.00
Jose Cuervo Silver
$12.00
Jose Cuervo Reposado
$13.00
Don Julio SIlver
$14.00
Don Julio Reposado
$16.00
Casamigos
$16.00

Whiskeys

JW Black Label
$14.00
JW Red Label
$12.00
JW Double Black
$16.00
Glenfiddich
$18.00
Mac Allan
$22.00
Glenlivet
$18.00
Glenlivet Reserve
$20.00
Buchanan
$14.00
Jameson
$14.00

Bourbons

Angels Envy
$16.00
Jim Beam
$14.00
Makers Mark
$14.00
Four Roses
$16.00

RUM

Bacardi Carta Blanca
$12.00
Zacapa 23
$22.00
Castillo
$10.00
Brugal
$20.00
Bacardi 8 Años
$18.00
Matuzalem
$20.00
Capitan Morgan
$12.00
Facundo Exquisito
$22.00
Bacardi Carta Oro
$14.00

Wine Menu

HOUSE WINES BOTTLES

004 GIRALEPRE SUPER-TUSCAN 2019 (BTL)
$40.00
001 GIORGIO RIVETTI PROSECCO "INDIGENOUS" BRUT (BTL)
$36.00
033 BODEGAS RODA "SELA" 2018 IN LA RIOJA, SPAIN (BTL)
$42.00Out of stock
041 ORCHARD LANE SAUVIGNON BLANC 2022 (BTL)
$41.00
020 JEANNE MARIE CHARDONNAY 2020 EN CALIFORNIA, EE. UU. (BTL)
$45.00
021 JEANNE MARIE PINOT NOIR 2020 EN CALIFORNIA, EE. UU. (BTL)
$45.00
031 FROIÑA DE CASA DO SOL 2021 EN RIAS-BAIXAS, ESPAÑA (BTL)
$43.00
013 CHATEAU VINCENS MALBEC CUVEE (BTL)
$44.00
014 PETIT PEYFAURES CABERNET SAUVIGNON-MERLOT 2016 EN BURDEOS, FRANCIA (BTL)
$43.00Out of stock
010 LE BERCEAU ROSE NON VINTAGE EN LANGUEDOC, FRANCIA (BTL)
$39.00
011 DOMAINE DE TERRA VECCHIA VERMENTINU 2021 EN CORSE, FRANCIA (BTL)
$37.00
012 LOVE OF CHATEAU LEOUBE ROSE 2021 EN COTES DE PROVENCE, FRANCIA (BTL)
$40.00
002 MALVIRA ROERO ARNEIS 2020 EN PIEDMONT. ITALIA (BTL)
$41.00
003 POEMETTO PINOT GRIGIO 2021 EN FRIULI, ITALIA (BTL)
$38.00
005 PARIDE D'ANGELO MONTEPULCIANO 2020 EN ABRUZZ0, ITALIA (BTL)
$39.00Out of stock
006 ANSELMA BAROLO DOCG 2016 EN PIAMONTE, ITALIA (CORAVIN) (BTL)
$85.00
032 BODEGAS MADDI RESERVA 2016 EN LA RIOJA, ESPAÑA (BTL)
$42.00Out of stock

A GLASS OF WINE

001 GIORGIO RIVETTI PROSECCO "INDIGENOUS" BRUT
$9.00
002 MALVIRA ROERO ARNEIS 2020 EN PIEDMONT. ITALIA
$15.00
003 POEMETTO PINOT GRIGIO 2021 EN FRIULI, ITALIA
$11.00
004 GIRALEPRE SUPER-TUSCAN 2019 (BTL)
$14.00
005 PARIDE D'ANGELO MONTEPULCIANO 2020 EN ABRUZZ0, ITALIA
$12.00Out of stock
006 ANSELMA BAROLO DOCG 2016 EN PIAMONTE, ITALIA (CORAVIN)
$25.00
010 LE BERCEAU ROSE NON VINTAGE EN LANGUEDOC, FRANCIA
$12.00
011 DOMAINE DE TERRA VECCHIA VERMENTINU 2021 EN CORSE, FRANCIA
$13.00
012 LOVE OF CHATEAU LEOUBE ROSE 2021 EN COTES DE PROVENCE, FRANCIA
$14.00
013 CHATEAU VINCENS MALBEC CUVEE
$13.00
014 PETIT PEYFAURES CABERNET SAUVIGNON-MERLOT 2016 EN BURDEOS, FRANCIA
$13.00
020 JEANNE MARIE CHARDONNAY 2020 EN CALIFORNIA, EE. UU.
$12.00
021 JEANNE MARIE PINOT NOIR 2020 EN CALIFORNIA, EE. UU.
$12.00
031 FROIÑA DE CASA DO SOL 2021 EN RIAS-BAIXAS, ESPAÑA
$12.00
032 BODEGAS MADDI RESERVA 2016 EN LA RIOJA, ESPAÑA
$14.00Out of stock
033 BODEGAS RODA "SELA" 2018 IN LA RIOJA, SPAIN
$14.00Out of stock
041 ORCHARD LANE SAUVIGNON BLANC 2022
$12.00

CHIC BUBBLES

101 PHILIPPE GONET BLANC DE BLANCS NO VINTAGE IN CHAMPAGNE,
102 PHILIPPE GONET ROSE NON VINTAGE IN CHAMPAGNE, FRANCE
103 ANDREOLA PROSECCO SUPBRIORE 'DIRUPO IV IN VENETO, ITALY (HALT BOTTLE) STYLISH WHITES

STYLISH WHITES

201 PARIDE D'ANGELO PECORINO 2020 IN ABRUZZO, ITALY
$46.00
203 BRUNO ROCCA CHARDONNAY
$58.00
204 ROCCA DEL PRINCIPE FIANO DE AVELLINO 2020 IN CAMPANIA, ITALY
$51.00
210 DOMAINE DENIZOT SANCERRE 2021 IN LOIRE VALLEY, FRANCE
$58.00
211 FLORENT GARAUDET MEURSAULT
$125.00
212 SEGUINOT-BORDET CHABLIS
$53.00
220 LEEUWIN ESTATE RIESLING
$57.00
230 MELSHEIMER RIESLING
$46.00
240 QUINTA DO MONTINHO RESERVA 2018 IN MINHO, PORTUGAL
$44.00

SEDUCTIVE ROSES

301 CHATEAU VAL D'ARENC BANDOL ROSE 2021 IN COTES DE PROVENCE, FRANCE ELEGANT, OLD WORLD REDS
$60.00

ELEGANT, OLD WORLD REDS

432 BODEGAS BASILIO IZQUIERDO 2008 RIOJA, SPAIN
$82.00
434 BODEGAS MAURODOS "PRIMA" 2019 IN TORO, SPAIN
$64.00
430 CLOS BERENGUER 'CLOS DE TAFALL' 2019 IN PRIORAT, SPAIN
$54.00
431 TINEDO "CALA NO. °° CRIANZA 2017 IN LA MANCHA, SPAIN
$43.00
433 BODEGAS RODA RESERVA "RODA I° 2007 IN LA RIOJA, SPAIN
$184.00
401 BRUNO ROCCA DOLCETTO D'ALBA "TRIFOLE* 2021 IN PIEDMONI, ITALY
$48.00
402 GIORGIO RIVETTI BARBERA D'ASTI "INDIGENOUS* 2016 IN PIEDMONT, ITALY
$40.00
403 CA'DEL BAIO BARBARESCO "AUTINBES 2017 IN PIEDMONT, ITALY
$99.00
404 CHIOMO LANGHE ROSSO "VINGA GRANDE" 2020 IN PIBDMONT, ITALY
$68.00
405 TENUIA DI MONTE-FICALI CHIANTI CLASSICO 2019 IN TUSCANY, ITALY
$51.00
406 BIBBIANO CHIANTI CLASSICO RISERVA 2016 IN TUSCANY, ITALY
$66.00
408 OMERO MORETTI ROSSO DI MONTEFALCO 2017 IN UMBRIA, ITALY
$69.00
409 ROCCA DEL PRINCIPE AGLIANICO 2013 IN CAMPANIA, ITALY
$57.00
410 MARISA CUONO 'FURORE ROSSO' 2020 IN COSTA D'AMALFI, ITALY
$98.00
411 GUERRIBRI RIZARDI ANARONE DELLA VALPOLICELLA “3 CRU” 2017 IN VENETO. ITALY
$100.00
412 VIGNERONS DE BEL AIR BOURGOGNE ROUGE 2020 IN BURGUNDY, FRANCE
$42.00
413 CAPUANO-FERRERI SANTENAY "VIBLLES VIGNES* 2020 IN BURGUNDY, FRANCE
$68.00
414 FRANCOIS CAUNOUX POMKARD IER GRU 'LES RUGIENS® 2017 IN BURGUNDY, FRANCE
$133.00
415 CHATBAU LABORDE GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN "VIBILLES VIGNES* 2016 IN BURGUNDY, FRANCE
$156.00
416 DOMAINE SIGAUT MOREY-ST.DENIS 1ER CRU 'LES CHARRIERES” 2018 IN BURGUNDY. FRANCE
$189.00
417 DOMAINE DE CHATEAUMAR CHATEAUNBUF-DU-PAPE 2019 IN RHONE VALLEY, FRANCE
$95.00
418 DOMAINE JACQUES LENENICIER CORNAS A.C. 2020 IN RHONE VALLEY, FRANCE
$85.00
419 DOMAINE DES GRANGETTES VACQUEYRAS 2019 IN COTES DU RHONE, FRANCE
$59.00
420 CHATEAU HAUT GOUJON LALANDE DE POMEROL 2018 IN BORDEAUX, FRANCE
$82.00
421 BENJAMIN DE CHATEAU BEAUREGARD 2015 IN POMEROL, FRANCE
$100.00
422 CHATEAU LEOVILLE-POYFERRE 2005 IN SAINT-JULIEN, FRANCE
$365.00
423 LES PAGODES DE CHATEAU COS D'ESTOURNEL 2009 IN SAINT-ESTEPHE, FRANCE
$210.00
424 CHATEAU D'ARMAILHAC 2010 IN PAUILLAC, FRANCE
$260.00
425 CHATEAU DU PARC 2015 IN SAINT-EMILION, FRANCE
$110.00
426 CHATEAU KIRWAN 2015 IN MARGAUX, FRANCE
$168.00
427 LES ALLES DE CHATEAU CANTEMERLE 2016 IN MEDOC, FRANCE
$77.00
428 DEHESA DE LOS CANONIGOS CRIANZA 2019 IN RIBERA DEL DUERO, SPAIN
$72.00
429 PAGO DE CARRAOVEJAS 'PDC* 2019 IN RIBERA DEL DUERO, SPAIN
$116.00

STRUCTURE, NEW WORLD REDS

501 TROUT LILY RANCH PINOT NOIR
$86.00
502 ELLEN REDDING PINOT NOIR 'STUBB'S VINEYARD* 2018 IN MARIN COUNTY, USA
$81.00
503 BLUE FROG CABERNET SAUVIGNON 2015 IN NAPA VALLEY, USA
$99.00
504 BOICH FAMILY CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON
$325.00
505 BOICH FAMILY CELLARS CABERNET SAUVIGNON 'BECKSTOPPER TO KALON° 2018 IN NAPA VALLEY, USA 450
$450.00
506 BODEGA VISTALBA MALBEC-BONARDA CORTE
$53.00
507 SAN PEDRO DE YACOCHUYA MALBEC-CABERNET 2019 IN SALTA, ARGENTINA
$59.00
508 YACOCHUYA MALBEC 2014 IN SALTA, ARGENTINA
$133.00
509 D'ARENBERG GRENACHE
$54.00
510 INNOCENT BYSTANDER PINOT NOIR 2020 IN CENTRAL OTAGO, NEW ZEALAND
$60.00

AFTER DINNER

601 MALVIRA BRACHETTO D'ACQUI
$58.00
602 FAUSTO MACULAN
$80.00
603 LES LIONS DE SUDUIRAUT 2015 IN PREIGNAC. FRANCE (HALF BOTTLE)
$48.00

Beer Menu

Bottle Beers

Heineken
$7.00
Corona
$7.00

Draft Beers

Modelo
$7.50
La Rubia
$7.50
Hatuey
$7.50
Stella
$7.50
Peroni
$7.50
La Playita
$7.50
Funky Buddha
$7.50