Panatieri's Pizza & Pasta
268 US Route 202/31
Flemington, NJ 08822
Pizza
Round Pizzas
Gourmet Pizzas
Baked Ziti Pizza
Baked Ziti on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese
Bianca Broccoli Pizza
Bianca Pizza
Homemade Ricotta Mix with Mozzarella Cheese
Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Homemade Ricotta Mix with Eggplant, Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese
Five Cheese Pizza
Homemade Ricotta Mix, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Pepperjack with Ham & Bacon
Margherita Pizza
Plum Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Seasoned with Basil & Other Italian Seasonings
Marinated Veggie Pizza
Broccoli, Mushrooms, Olives, Roasted Peppers, and Tomato.
Penne Vodka Pizza
Our Famous Penne Vodka on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese
Rigatoni Meat Sauce Pizza
Rigatoni with Our Homemade Meat Sauce on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Spinach & Tomato White Pizza
Homemade Ricotta Mix with Sliced Tomatoes & Spinach with Mozzarella Cheese
Tomato Pesto Pizza
Homemade Ricotta Mix with Sliced Tomatoes & Topped Homemade Nut Free Pesto with Mozzarella Cheese
Tortellini Alfredo Pizza
Tortellini Alfredo on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Pizzas
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch with Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken BBQ Pizza
Chicken tossed with BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Buffalo Pizza
Chicken Tossed in Our Homemade Hot Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza
Caesar Salad with Chicken on a Pizza
Chicken Marsala Pizza
Chicken Marsala on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Fried Chicken Cutlets with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Romano Pizza
Chicken, Spinach, & Tomatoes in a Pink Cream Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese
Philly Cheesesteak Pizza
Cheesesteak with Peppers, Mushrooms, & Fried Onions with Pizza Sauce & American Cheese
Calzone/Rolls
Stromboli
Stromboli
Pepperoni & Sausage Stromboli
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Stromboli
Eggplant & Spinach Stromboli
Veggie Stromboli
Grilled Chicken & Roasted Peppers Stromboli
Meat Stromboli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, and cheese.
Meat Lovers Stromboli
Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatball, and Cheese.
Dinner Entrees
Pasta Dinner
Alfredo Pasta
Parmigiana cheese and cream.
Arrabiata Pasta
Garlic, olive oil, basil, plum tomatoes, onions, hot cherry peppers with chili flakes.
Bolognese Pasta
Fresh ground beef in Mamma’s famous tomato sauce with peas and a touch of cream.
Carbonara Pasta
Pancetta, white wine cream sauce with grated cheese and peas.
Con Pollo Pasta
Chicken, mushrooms, peas and sun dried tomatoes in a pink cream sauce.
Florentino Pasta
Chicken, pancetta, spinach and tomatoes served in a pink cream sauce.
Mamma's Tomato Sauce Pasta
Mamma’s Sunday tomato sauce.
Marinara Pasta
Garlic, olive oil, basil and plum tomatoes. Mamma’s Tomato Sauce
Meat Sauce Pasta
Fresh ground beef in a Mamma’s famous tomato sauce.
Meatball Pasta
Homemade meatballs with Mamma’s Sauce.
Nonna's Special
Homemade meatballs and Italian sausage in tomato sauce.
Portobello Pasta
Portobello mushrooms, pancetta and sun dried tomatoes served in a sherry wine cream sauce
Sausage & Broccoli Pasta
In a garlic white wine sauce.
Sausage Pasta
Italian sausage with Mamma’s Sauce.
Vodka Pasta
Onions, sun dried tomatoes, and peas in a pink cream sauce.
Baked Pasta Dinner
Baked Ravioli Entree
Mamma’s classic tomato sauce.
Baked Ziti Entree
Baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Baked Ziti Sicilian Entree
Baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and a choice of sausage or eggplant.
Homemade Lasagna
Mamma’s Meat Lasagna recipe baked in the oven.
Stuffed Shells Entree
Baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Tortellini Al Forno Entree
Fresh tortellini baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce mozzarella and cream.
Chicken Dinner
Chicken Balsamico Entree
Chunks of fresh tomatoes pan seared with garlic, olive oil, basil in a fennel scented balsamic vinegar reduction.
Chicken Cacciatore Entree
Pan Seared Garlic, Mushroom and Onion in a Light Marinara Sauce
Chicken Fantasia Entree
Roasted peppers and sun dried tomatoes reduced in a marinara sauce.
Chicken Francese Entree
Egg battered chicken served in a classic lemon white wine butter sauce.
Chicken Giambotta Entree
Pan seared with garlic in a white wine demiglaze with peppers, potatoes, mushrooms and onions.
Chicken Margherita Entree
Egg battered and pan seared- layed with seasoned ricotta cheese, eggplant, medallions of tomatoes and baked in the oven in a light marinara sauce.
Chicken Marsala Entree
Pan seared in a marsala wine demi glaze with fresh mushrooms
Chicken Murphy Entree
Pan seared in a garlic white wine sauce with peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, onions and hot cherry peppers with a splash of vinegar.
Chicken Oreganato Entree
Pan seared with garlic in a white wine demi glace and finished in the oven with seasoned oreganata bread crumbs and served over spinach.
Chicken Parmigiana Entree
Breaded chicken with momma’s tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven.
Chicken Piccacta Entree
Pan Seared with Garlic White Wine Sauce, Capers and a Touch of Lemon
Chicken Portobello Entree
Pancetta, sun dried tomatoes and portobello mushrooms in a delicately reduced sherry cream sauce.
Chicken Saltinbocca Entree
Mushrooms in a sage scented marsala wine sauce served over spinach and topped with prosciutto and mozzarella.
Chicken Savoy Entree
Pan seared in the famous rosemary scented white wine and roasted garlic sauce with a splash of red wine vinegar.
Chicken Sorrentino Entree
Egg battered and pan seared, layered with eggplant, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and baked in the oven in a light marinara sauce and a touch of cream.
Eggplant Dinner
Eggplant Parmigiana Entree
Hand battered and fried eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Rollatini Entree
Hand battered and fried eggplant, rolled and stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and prosciutto. Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Florentino Entree
Hand battered and fried eggplant, rolled and stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and spinach. Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Entrees
Veal
Veal Balsamico Entree
Chunks of fresh tomatoes pan seared with garlic, olive oil, basil in a fennel scented balsamic vinegar reduction.
Veal Cacciatore Entree
Veal Fantasia Entree
Roasted peppers and sun dried tomatoes reduced in a marinara sauce.
Veal Francese Entree
Egg battered veal served in a classic lemon white wine butter sauce.
Veal Giambotta Entree
Pan seared with garlic in a white wine demiglaze with peppers, potatoes, mushrooms and onions.
Veal Margherita Entree
Veal Marsala Entree
Pan seared in a marsala wine demi glaze with fresh mushrooms
Veal Murphy Entree
Pan seared in a garlic white wine sauce with peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, onions and hot cherry peppers with a splash of vinegar.
Veal Oreganato Entree
Pan seared with garlic in a white wine demi glace and finished in the oven with seasoned oreganata bread crumbs and served over spinach.
Veal Parmigiana Entree
Breaded Veal with momma’s tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven.
Veal Piccata Entree
Egg battered chicken served in a classic lemon white wine butter sauce and capers.
Veal Portobello Entree
Pancetta, sun dried tomatoes and portobello mushrooms in a delicately reduced sherry cream sauce.
Veal Saltinbocca Entree
Mushrooms in a sage scented marsala wine sauce served over spinach and topped with prosciutto and mozzarella.
Veal Savoy Entree
Pan seared in the famous rosemary scented white wine and roasted garlic sauce with a splash of red wine vinegar.
Veal Sorrentino Entree
Egg battered and pan seared, layered with eggplant, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and baked in the oven in a light marinara sauce and a touch of cream.
Seafood
Calamari Fra Diavolo Entree
Served in a marinara sauce in a spicy fra diavolo.
Calamari Marinara Entree
Served in marinara sauce over choice of pasta.
Clams Fra Diavolo Entree
Served in a marinara sauce in a spicy fra diavolo.
Clams Red Sauce Entree
Classic garlic and plum tomato with whole and chopped clams over linguini.
Clams White Sauce Entree
Classic garlic white wine sauce with whole and chopped clams over linguini.
Frutta Di Mare Entree
Served in a marinara sauce with shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari.
Mussels Fra Diavolo Entree
Served in a marinara sauce in a spicy fra diavolo.
Mussels Marinara Entree
Served in a marinara sauce over choice of pasta.
Shrimp & Broccoli
Served in a garlic white wine sauce. Choice of pasta.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo Entree
Served in a marinara sauce in a spicy fra diavolo.
Shrimp Marinara Entree
Served in a marinara sauce in a sweet marinara or spicy fra diavolo.
Shrimp Parmigiana Entree
Shrimp Scampi Entree
Classic garlic white wine sauce over linguini
Kids
Subs
Cold Subs
Cheesesteaks
Hot Subs
Specialty Subs
Soup/Salad
Soup
Salad
Antipasto di Casa Salad
Tossed salad with hot peppers, roasted peppers, sun dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, and antipasto rolls. (Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone)
Boss Salad
Romaine lettuce with grated cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, and homemade croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with grated cheese and homemade croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
Caprese Salad
Sliced tomato and mozzarella, with roasted peppers, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction over spinach
Chef Salad
Tossed salad with antipasto rolls. (Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone)
Italian Salad
Tossed salad with red onions, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella.
Panatieri's Salad
Tossed salad with fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and marinated mushroom.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oilives & Roasted Peppers
Tossed Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, shredded carrots, and topped with dressing of choice.
Vinny Salad
Tossed Garden Salad with Red Onion Sliced Mushroom and Broccoli
Apps/Fried
App/Sides
Fried Calamari Classic App
Domestic rings of calamari sliced and tossed in a homemade seasoned flour blend and served with hot, or sweet sauce or both
Fried Calamari Buffalo App
Classic calamari served with hot sauce
Fried Calamari Balsamico App
Classic calamari tossed with caramelized onions, garlic, hot peppers, and balsamic reduction
Mussels Marinara App
Whole mussels sauteed with homemade marinara sauce
Mussels Fra Diavolo App
Whole mussels sauteed with a spicy homemade marinara sauce
Mussels Tomato & Spinach App
Whole mussels with spinach and tomatoes served in a white wine sauce.
Clams Marinara App
Whole clams sauteed with homemade marinara sauce
Clams Fra Diavolo App
Whole clams sauteed with a spicy homemade marinara sauce
Clams Tomato & Spinach App
Whole clams with spinach and tomatoes served in a white wine sauce.
Garlic Bread
Homemade sub roll topped with our famous garlic spread
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Homemade sub roll topped with our famous garlic spread finished with mozzarella cheese
Frisella (Bruschetta)
Homemade toast points topped with bruschetta style tomatoes and then drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction. Amount (?)
Provolone Wedge
One thick slice of breaded provolone topped with bruschetta style tomatoes, red onions, seasoned and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction
Stuffed Portobello Mushroom
Grilled portobello mushroom with spinach, roasted peppers and eggplant. Topped with melted mozzarella in a garlic cream sauce.
Arancini (Rice Balls)
Homemade risotto rice balls topped with grated cheese and served with Mamma’s tomato sauce.
Eggplant Rollatini App
Handed battered and fried eggplant, rolled and stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and prosciutto. Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Florentino App
Handed battered and fried eggplant, rolled and stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and spinach. Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Amount (?)
Mozzarella Sticks
Comes with a side of tomato sauce. Amount 6.
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Pizza Fries
French Fries topped with vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
Tater Tots
Side of Sausage
Sauteed slices of sweet sausage in a tomato sauce.
Side of Meatballs
Meatballs in a tomato sauce.
Side of Nonna's Special
Meatballsand slices sweet sausage in a tomato sauce.
Side of Spinach
Spinach sauteed in garlic and olive oil.
Side of Broccoli
Broccoli sauteed in garlic and olive oil.
Sausage, Peppers, & Onions
Sauteed slices sweet sausage, peppers, and fried onions
Side Mixed Veggies
Side Tossed Garden Salad
Wings/Tenders
10 Wings
Fried chicken wings tossed in sauce of choice with side of bleu cheese or ranch.
20 Wings
Fried chicken wings tossed in sauce of choice with side of bleu cheese or ranch.
6 Tenders
Fried chicken tenders tossed in sauce of choice with side of bleu cheese, ranch, ketchup, or honey mustard.
12 Tenders
Fried chicken tenders tossed in sauce of choice with side of bleu cheese, ranch, ketchup, or honey mustard.
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Family owned and operated Italian pizzeria and restaurant serving the community since 1983 with a full authentic menu, just like your Nonna would make. All bread made fresh in house. We are experienced in the business through 3 generations of pizzaiolos and decorated chefs.
268 US Route 202/31, Flemington, NJ 08822