Restaurant header imageView gallery

Panatieri's Pizza & Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

268 US Route 202/31

Flemington, NJ 08822

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Pizza

Round Pizzas

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

Ham & Pineapple with Mozzarella Cheese

Meat Lovers Pizza

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon, & Meatballs

Panatieri's Works Pizza

Panatieri's Works Pizza

Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Pepperoni, & Sausage with Mozzarella Cheese

Veggie Pizza

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers.

Gourmet Pizzas

Baked Ziti Pizza

Baked Ziti on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese

Bianca Broccoli Pizza

Bianca Pizza

Homemade Ricotta Mix with Mozzarella Cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

Homemade Ricotta Mix with Eggplant, Pizza Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese

Five Cheese Pizza

Homemade Ricotta Mix, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, & Pepperjack with Ham & Bacon

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Plum Tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella Seasoned with Basil & Other Italian Seasonings

Marinated Veggie Pizza

Broccoli, Mushrooms, Olives, Roasted Peppers, and Tomato.

Penne Vodka Pizza

Our Famous Penne Vodka on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese

Rigatoni Meat Sauce Pizza

Rigatoni with Our Homemade Meat Sauce on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Spinach & Tomato White Pizza

Homemade Ricotta Mix with Sliced Tomatoes & Spinach with Mozzarella Cheese

Tomato Pesto Pizza

Homemade Ricotta Mix with Sliced Tomatoes & Topped Homemade Nut Free Pesto with Mozzarella Cheese

Tortellini Alfredo Pizza

Tortellini Alfredo on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Pizzas

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch with Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken BBQ Pizza

Chicken BBQ Pizza

Chicken tossed with BBQ Sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Buffalo Pizza

Chicken Buffalo Pizza

Chicken Tossed in Our Homemade Hot Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

Caesar Salad with Chicken on a Pizza

Chicken Marsala Pizza

Chicken Marsala Pizza

Chicken Marsala on a Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

Fried Chicken Cutlets with Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Romano Pizza

Chicken, Spinach, & Tomatoes in a Pink Cream Sauce with Mozzarella Cheese

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza

Cheesesteak with Peppers, Mushrooms, & Fried Onions with Pizza Sauce & American Cheese

Calzone/Rolls

Calzone

$11.37+

Riccota and mozzarella cheese. Toppings extra

Sausage Roll

$11.37

Pepperoni & Cheese Roll

$11.37

Ham & Cheese Roll

$11.37

Spinach & Cheese Roll

$11.37

Chicken & Cheese Roll

$11.37

Stromboli

Stromboli

$11.37+

Pepperoni & Sausage Stromboli

$11.37+

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Stromboli

$11.37+

Eggplant & Spinach Stromboli

$11.37+

Veggie Stromboli

$11.37+

Grilled Chicken & Roasted Peppers Stromboli

$11.37+

Meat Stromboli

$11.37+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, and cheese.

Meat Lovers Stromboli

$11.37+

Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Meatball, and Cheese.

Dinner Entrees

Pasta Dinner

Alfredo Pasta

$19.65

Parmigiana cheese and cream.

Arrabiata Pasta

$19.65

Garlic, olive oil, basil, plum tomatoes, onions, hot cherry peppers with chili flakes.

Bolognese Pasta

$19.65

Fresh ground beef in Mamma’s famous tomato sauce with peas and a touch of cream.

Carbonara Pasta

$19.65

Pancetta, white wine cream sauce with grated cheese and peas.

Con Pollo Pasta

$19.65

Chicken, mushrooms, peas and sun dried tomatoes in a pink cream sauce.

Florentino Pasta

$19.65

Chicken, pancetta, spinach and tomatoes served in a pink cream sauce.

Mamma's Tomato Sauce Pasta

$19.65

Mamma’s Sunday tomato sauce.

Marinara Pasta

$19.65

Garlic, olive oil, basil and plum tomatoes. Mamma’s Tomato Sauce

Meat Sauce Pasta

$19.65

Fresh ground beef in a Mamma’s famous tomato sauce.

Meatball Pasta

$19.65

Homemade meatballs with Mamma’s Sauce.

Nonna's Special

$19.65

Homemade meatballs and Italian sausage in tomato sauce.

Portobello Pasta

Portobello mushrooms, pancetta and sun dried tomatoes served in a sherry wine cream sauce

Sausage & Broccoli Pasta

In a garlic white wine sauce.

Sausage Pasta

Italian sausage with Mamma’s Sauce.

Vodka Pasta

Onions, sun dried tomatoes, and peas in a pink cream sauce.

Baked Pasta Dinner

Baked Ravioli Entree

Baked Ravioli Entree

$19.65

Mamma’s classic tomato sauce.

Baked Ziti Entree

$19.65

Baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Baked Ziti Sicilian Entree

$19.65

Baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce, ricotta, mozzarella cheese and a choice of sausage or eggplant.

Homemade Lasagna

$19.65

Mamma’s Meat Lasagna recipe baked in the oven.

Stuffed Shells Entree

$19.65

Baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Tortellini Al Forno Entree

$19.65

Fresh tortellini baked in the oven with Mamma’s sauce mozzarella and cream.

Chicken Dinner

Chicken Balsamico Entree

$21.72

Chunks of fresh tomatoes pan seared with garlic, olive oil, basil in a fennel scented balsamic vinegar reduction.

Chicken Cacciatore Entree

$21.72

Pan Seared Garlic, Mushroom and Onion in a Light Marinara Sauce

Chicken Fantasia Entree

$21.72

Roasted peppers and sun dried tomatoes reduced in a marinara sauce.

Chicken Francese Entree

$21.72

Egg battered chicken served in a classic lemon white wine butter sauce.

Chicken Giambotta Entree

$21.72

Pan seared with garlic in a white wine demiglaze with peppers, potatoes, mushrooms and onions.

Chicken Margherita Entree

$21.72

Egg battered and pan seared- layed with seasoned ricotta cheese, eggplant, medallions of tomatoes and baked in the oven in a light marinara sauce.

Chicken Marsala Entree

$21.72

Pan seared in a marsala wine demi glaze with fresh mushrooms

Chicken Murphy Entree

$21.72

Pan seared in a garlic white wine sauce with peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, onions and hot cherry peppers with a splash of vinegar.

Chicken Oreganato Entree

$21.72

Pan seared with garlic in a white wine demi glace and finished in the oven with seasoned oreganata bread crumbs and served over spinach.

Chicken Parmigiana Entree

$21.72

Breaded chicken with momma’s tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven.

Chicken Piccacta Entree

$21.72

Pan Seared with Garlic White Wine Sauce, Capers and a Touch of Lemon

Chicken Portobello Entree

$21.72

Pancetta, sun dried tomatoes and portobello mushrooms in a delicately reduced sherry cream sauce.

Chicken Saltinbocca Entree

$21.72

Mushrooms in a sage scented marsala wine sauce served over spinach and topped with prosciutto and mozzarella.

Chicken Savoy Entree

$21.72

Pan seared in the famous rosemary scented white wine and roasted garlic sauce with a splash of red wine vinegar.

Chicken Sorrentino Entree

Chicken Sorrentino Entree

$21.72

Egg battered and pan seared, layered with eggplant, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and baked in the oven in a light marinara sauce and a touch of cream.

Eggplant Dinner

Eggplant Parmigiana Entree

$19.65

Hand battered and fried eggplant, topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Rollatini Entree

$19.65

Hand battered and fried eggplant, rolled and stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and prosciutto. Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Florentino Entree

$19.65

Hand battered and fried eggplant, rolled and stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and spinach. Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Entrees

Veal

Veal Balsamico Entree

$24.83

Chunks of fresh tomatoes pan seared with garlic, olive oil, basil in a fennel scented balsamic vinegar reduction.

Veal Cacciatore Entree

$24.83

Veal Fantasia Entree

$24.83

Roasted peppers and sun dried tomatoes reduced in a marinara sauce.

Veal Francese Entree

$24.83

Egg battered veal served in a classic lemon white wine butter sauce.

Veal Giambotta Entree

$24.83

Pan seared with garlic in a white wine demiglaze with peppers, potatoes, mushrooms and onions.

Veal Margherita Entree

$24.83

Veal Marsala Entree

$24.83

Pan seared in a marsala wine demi glaze with fresh mushrooms

Veal Murphy Entree

$24.83

Pan seared in a garlic white wine sauce with peppers, mushrooms, potatoes, onions and hot cherry peppers with a splash of vinegar.

Veal Oreganato Entree

$24.83

Pan seared with garlic in a white wine demi glace and finished in the oven with seasoned oreganata bread crumbs and served over spinach.

Veal Parmigiana Entree

$24.83

Breaded Veal with momma’s tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese baked in the oven.

Veal Piccata Entree

$24.83

Egg battered chicken served in a classic lemon white wine butter sauce and capers.

Veal Portobello Entree

$24.83

Pancetta, sun dried tomatoes and portobello mushrooms in a delicately reduced sherry cream sauce.

Veal Saltinbocca Entree

$24.83

Mushrooms in a sage scented marsala wine sauce served over spinach and topped with prosciutto and mozzarella.

Veal Savoy Entree

$24.83

Pan seared in the famous rosemary scented white wine and roasted garlic sauce with a splash of red wine vinegar.

Veal Sorrentino Entree

$24.83

Egg battered and pan seared, layered with eggplant, mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, black olives and baked in the oven in a light marinara sauce and a touch of cream.

Seafood

Calamari Fra Diavolo Entree

$22.76

Served in a marinara sauce in a spicy fra diavolo.

Calamari Marinara Entree

$22.76

Served in marinara sauce over choice of pasta.

Clams Fra Diavolo Entree

$22.76

Served in a marinara sauce in a spicy fra diavolo.

Clams Red Sauce Entree

$22.76

Classic garlic and plum tomato with whole and chopped clams over linguini.

Clams White Sauce Entree

$22.76

Classic garlic white wine sauce with whole and chopped clams over linguini.

Frutta Di Mare Entree

Frutta Di Mare Entree

$27.93

Served in a marinara sauce with shrimp, clams, mussels, and calamari.

Mussels Fra Diavolo Entree

$22.76

Served in a marinara sauce in a spicy fra diavolo.

Mussels Marinara Entree

$22.76

Served in a marinara sauce over choice of pasta.

Shrimp & Broccoli

$22.76

Served in a garlic white wine sauce. Choice of pasta.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo Entree

$22.76

Served in a marinara sauce in a spicy fra diavolo.

Shrimp Marinara Entree

$22.76

Served in a marinara sauce in a sweet marinara or spicy fra diavolo.

Shrimp Parmigiana Entree

$22.76

Shrimp Scampi Entree

$22.76

Classic garlic white wine sauce over linguini

Kids

Kids Chicken Finger & Fries

$10.34

Kids Slider & Fries

$10.34

Kids Hotdog & Fries

$10.34

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.34

Kids Bakes Ziti

$10.34

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.34

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$10.34

Kids Penne Vodka

$10.34

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$10.34

Subs

Cold Subs

Caprese Sub

$12.94

Ham Sub

$12.94

Italian Sub

$12.94

Prosciutto & Fresh Mozzarella Sub

$15.01

Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion and Roasted Peppers with Olive Oil and Balsamic Reduction

Turkey Sub

$12.94

Cheesesteaks

Cheesesteak

$12.94

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.94

Cheesesteak Special

$12.94

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.94

Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie

$12.94

Chicken Cheesesteak Special

$12.94

Hot Subs

Chicken Caesar Sub

$12.94

Chicken Hoagie

$12.94

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$12.94

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$12.94

Italian Hot Dog Sub

$12.94
Meatball Parmigiana Sub

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$12.94

Sausage Parmigiana Sub

$12.94

Sausage, Peppers, & Onion Sub

$12.94

Shrimp Sub

$16.55

Veal Parmigiana Sub

$16.55

Specialty Subs

BBQ Chicken Cheddar

$12.94

Bruschetta Cheesesteak

$12.94
Campo Foccacia

Campo Foccacia

$12.94

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.94
Chicken Italiano

Chicken Italiano

$12.94

Grilled Chicken Special

$12.94

Grilled Veggie

$12.94

Pizza Steak

$12.94

Soup/Salad

Soup

Pasta Fagioli

$6.20

Classic pasta and bean soup.

Tortellini in Brodo

$6.20

Cheese tortellini in a broth with cheese and parsley.

Stracciatella

Stracciatella

$6.20

Classic spinach and egg drop soup with sausage.

Salad

Antipasto di Casa Salad

$15.51

Tossed salad with hot peppers, roasted peppers, sun dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, and antipasto rolls. (Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone)

Boss Salad

$11.37

Romaine lettuce with grated cheese, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, red onions, and homemade croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.34

Romaine lettuce with grated cheese and homemade croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Caprese Salad

$15.51

Sliced tomato and mozzarella, with roasted peppers, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic reduction over spinach

Chef Salad

$12.41

Tossed salad with antipasto rolls. (Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone)

Italian Salad

$13.44

Tossed salad with red onions, roasted peppers, sun dried tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella.

Panatieri's Salad

$13.44

Tossed salad with fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, and marinated mushroom.

Spinach Salad

$13.44

Spinach, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Oilives & Roasted Peppers

Tossed Garden Salad

$9.30

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, shredded carrots, and topped with dressing of choice.

Vinny Salad

$13.44

Tossed Garden Salad with Red Onion Sliced Mushroom and Broccoli

Apps/Fried

App/Sides

Fried Calamari Classic App

Fried Calamari Classic App

$15.51

Domestic rings of calamari sliced and tossed in a homemade seasoned flour blend and served with hot, or sweet sauce or both

Fried Calamari Buffalo App

$15.51

Classic calamari served with hot sauce

Fried Calamari Balsamico App

$15.51

Classic calamari tossed with caramelized onions, garlic, hot peppers, and balsamic reduction

Mussels Marinara App

$14.48

Whole mussels sauteed with homemade marinara sauce

Mussels Fra Diavolo App

$14.48

Whole mussels sauteed with a spicy homemade marinara sauce

Mussels Tomato & Spinach App

$14.48

Whole mussels with spinach and tomatoes served in a white wine sauce.

Clams Marinara App

$16.55

Whole clams sauteed with homemade marinara sauce

Clams Fra Diavolo App

$16.55

Whole clams sauteed with a spicy homemade marinara sauce

Clams Tomato & Spinach App

$16.55

Whole clams with spinach and tomatoes served in a white wine sauce.

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.13

Homemade sub roll topped with our famous garlic spread

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$5.16

Homemade sub roll topped with our famous garlic spread finished with mozzarella cheese

Frisella (Bruschetta)

$10.34

Homemade toast points topped with bruschetta style tomatoes and then drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction. Amount (?)

Provolone Wedge

$10.34

One thick slice of breaded provolone topped with bruschetta style tomatoes, red onions, seasoned and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic reduction

Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

$11.37

Grilled portobello mushroom with spinach, roasted peppers and eggplant. Topped with melted mozzarella in a garlic cream sauce.

Arancini (Rice Balls)

$10.34

Homemade risotto rice balls topped with grated cheese and served with Mamma’s tomato sauce.

Eggplant Rollatini App

$10.34

Handed battered and fried eggplant, rolled and stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and prosciutto. Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Florentino App

$10.34

Handed battered and fried eggplant, rolled and stuffed with seasoned ricotta cheese and spinach. Topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Amount (?)

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.27

Comes with a side of tomato sauce. Amount 6.

French Fries

French Fries

$5.16

Cheese Fries

$7.23
Pizza Fries

Pizza Fries

$7.23

French Fries topped with vodka sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

Tater Tots

$7.23

Side of Sausage

$7.23

Sauteed slices of sweet sausage in a tomato sauce.

Side of Meatballs

$7.23

Meatballs in a tomato sauce.

Side of Nonna's Special

$7.23

Meatballsand slices sweet sausage in a tomato sauce.

Side of Spinach

$9.30

Spinach sauteed in garlic and olive oil.

Side of Broccoli

$9.30

Broccoli sauteed in garlic and olive oil.

Sausage, Peppers, & Onions

$7.23

Sauteed slices sweet sausage, peppers, and fried onions

Side Mixed Veggies

$6.20

Side Tossed Garden Salad

$4.13

Wings/Tenders

10 Wings

10 Wings

$16.55

Fried chicken wings tossed in sauce of choice with side of bleu cheese or ranch.

20 Wings

20 Wings

$27.93

Fried chicken wings tossed in sauce of choice with side of bleu cheese or ranch.

6 Tenders

$13.44

Fried chicken tenders tossed in sauce of choice with side of bleu cheese, ranch, ketchup, or honey mustard.

12 Tenders

$22.76

Fried chicken tenders tossed in sauce of choice with side of bleu cheese, ranch, ketchup, or honey mustard.

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.13
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated Italian pizzeria and restaurant serving the community since 1983 with a full authentic menu, just like your Nonna would make. All bread made fresh in house. We are experienced in the business through 3 generations of pizzaiolos and decorated chefs.

Website

Location

268 US Route 202/31, Flemington, NJ 08822

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Kombucha Bar - 6 Bloomfield Ave, Flemington, New Jersey 08822
orange starNo Reviews
15 Pleasant View Way Flemington, NJ 08822
View restaurantnext
Hat Tricks Café
orange starNo Reviews
426 Case Blvd Flemington, NJ 08822
View restaurantnext
Golden Star Diner
orange starNo Reviews
80 US 202 Ringoes, NJ 08882
View restaurantnext
Sergeantsville Inn
orange starNo Reviews
601 Rosemont Ringoes Rd, Sergeantsville, NJ 08557 SERGEANTSVILLE, NJ 08557
View restaurantnext
Tomatello's Latin Cuisine - 21 E Broad St
orange starNo Reviews
21 E Broad St Hopewell, NJ 08525
View restaurantnext
Mr Cactus Mexican Grill - 378 South Branch Road
orange starNo Reviews
378 South Branch Road HILLSBOROUGH, NJ 08844
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Flemington
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Lambertville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
New Hope
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Milford
review star
No reviews yet
Hillsborough
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Pennington
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Princeton
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston