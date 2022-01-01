Panca Peruvian restaurant 3915 Nolensville Pike

A map showing the location of Panca Peruvian restaurant 3915 Nolensville PikeView gallery

Starters

Piqueo Panca

$13.95

Papa A La Huancaina

$8.95

Yuca A La Huancaina

$8.95

Jalea

1/2 Jalea

$14.95

Choros A La Chalaca

$11.95

Chicharon De Pollo

$13.95

pasteles pollo

$3.50

tequenos

$2.50

taco

pasteles carne

$3.50

picadera de cerdo

$14.95

choclo co queso

$7.99

Soups

Chupe fish

$19.95

Chupe Shrimp

$21.95

Chupe Seafood

$23.95

Chupe Mix

$25.95

Parihuela

$23.95

sancocho

$17.95

special sancocho

$20.99

1/2 sancocho

$10.95

Main Dishes

saltado Veggie

$14.95

Saltado Chicken

$16.95

Saltado Lomo

$19.95

Saltado Shrimp

$20.95

Saltado Mix

$23.95

A Lo Pobre Lomo

$22.95

A Lo Pobre Steak

$22.95

Tacu Tacu Veggie

$14.95

Tacu Tacu Chicken

$16.95

Tacu Tacu Lomo

$19.95

Tacu Tacu shrimp

$20.95

Carne Asada

$18.95

Grilled Chicken

$16.95

Pollo Parrillero

$17.95

Aji De Gallina

$16.95

picadera dominicana

$15.99

pollo a lo pobre

$21.95

Solo steak

$12.99

tacu tacu mix

$23.95

Pasta

Tallarin Saltado Veggie

$14.95

Tallarin Saltado CHicken

$15.95

Tallarin saltado Lomo

$19.95

Tallarin Saltado Shrimp

$20.95

Tallarin Saltado Mix

$23.95

Tallarin Verde Pasta Only

$12.95

Tallarin Verde Veggie

$14.95

Tallarin Verde Chicken

$16.95

Tallarin Verde steak

$18.95

Tallarin Verde Shrimp

$20.95

Tallarin Verde Mix

$23.95

Tallarin A La Huancaina (Pasta)

$12.95

Tallarin A La Huancaina Veggie

$14.95

Tallarin A La Huancaina Chicken

$16.95

Tallarin A La Huancaina Lomo

$19.95

Tallarin A La Huancaina Shrimp

$20.95

Tallarin A La Huancaina Mix

$23.95

tallarin verde lomo

$19.95

ceviche

Ceviche Fish

$18.95

Ceviche Fish And Shrimp

$21.95

Ceviche Shrimp

$19.95

Ceviche Mix

$22.95

Jalea Y Ceviche

$23.99

Ceviche Mix Y Jalea

$25.95

camarones solos

$16.95

camarones

$20.95

Ceviche mix ají amarillo

$25.95

Fish and seafood

fried Pangasius

$17.95

Pescado A Lo Macho

$25.95

Arroz Con Mariscos

$21.95

Chaufa Veggie

$14.99

Chaufa Chicken

$16.99

Chaufa Lomo

$19.95

Chaufa Shrimp

$20.95

Chaufa Seafood

$22.95

grilled fish

$19.95

Steak a lo macho

$32.99

Sides extra

Fried Rice

$3.25+

White Rice

$3.25+

Side Salad

$3.25+

Onion & Tomato

$3.25+

Cole Slaw

$3.25+

Yuca

$3.25+

Black Beans

$3.25+

Corn

$3.25+

Fries

$3.25+

Sweet Plantains

$3.25+

tostones

$3.25+

vegetables

$3.25+

gren beasn

$3.25+

Tortillas

$3.25+

Roasted Chicken (2 Sides)

Quarter Dark Meat

$8.95

Quarter White Meat

$9.95

Half Chicken

$10.99

Whole Chicken

$19.95

Just the Chicken

Quarter Chicken

$6.95

Half Chicken

$8.95

Whole Chicken

$13.95

Family Specials

#1 (2 Sides)

$23.95

#2 (4 Sides)

$26.95

#3 (4 Sides)

$46.95

#4 (6 Sides)

$46.95

Desserts

Tres Leches

$5.95

Alfajores

$2.50

Tiramisu

$5.95

kids menu

salchipapas

$7.95

chicken & fries

$6.95

chicken finger

$7.95

quesadilla cheese

$6.95

quesadilla chicken

$7.95

quesadilla lomo

$11.95

mofongo, mangu, picadera

mofongo pork

$14.95

mofongo fried chicken

$16.95

mofongo shrimp

$19.95

mofongo lomo

$19.95

mangu 3 golpe

$9.99

mangu 1 golpe

$6.99

picadera dom personal

$15.95

picadera dom familiar

$23.95

longaniza side small

$3.99

longaliza side large

$5.99

mofongo saltado chichen

$16.95

solo mofongo

$10.00

Lunch

Sancocho lunch

$12.99

Cerdo guisado

$12.99

Ají de gallina

$12.99

Carne guisada

$12.99

Beer

Importadas Botella

$5.00

Importadas Draft

$4.50

Domestic Botella

$4.50

Domestic en Draft

$4.50

wine

$6.99

michelada

$10.99

SANGRIA

$8.99

CUBETA (6)

$25.00

Special beer

$3.14

Jugos

Chicha Morada

$3.50

Maracuya

$3.00

Mora

$3.00

jarra de chicha grande

$17.00

jarra de jugo

$11.00

jarra de chicha pequena

$14.00

SODAS

CAN SODAS

$1.50

BOTTLE SODAS

$2.00

GLASS BOTTLE

$2.95

INCA KOLA

$2.00

water

water

$1.50

soda water

$2.00

soda water especial

$2.50

limon

$0.50

limon extra

$1.00

whiskey

12 year

$10.99

15 year

$15.99

18 year

$17.99

crown royal

$9.99

black lebol

$9.99

drinks 12

$11.99

drinsk 15

$16.99

drinks 18

$19.99

green label

$17.99

tequila

house tequila shot

$6.99

campo azul shot

$8.99

casa amigod shot

$11.99

drink H tequila

$9.99

drink campo azul

$11.99

drink casa amigos

$13.99

margarita on the rocks

$5.99

margarita frozen

$5.99

sabor

$1.00

margarona

$13.99

cantarito

$11.99

margarita off

$2.99

pitcher beer draft smal

$14.99

pitcher berr draft big

$28.99

beer bucket (5)

$20.99

PITCHER MATGARITA

$19.99

shot 1800

$9.99

drink 1800

$10.99

Special margarita

$3.90

rum

mojito

$9.99

pina colada

$11.99

caipirina

$9.99

beso blanco

$9.99

extra rum

$3.00

bahama mama

$9.99

mojito de coco

$11.95

mojito de fresa

$11.95

mojito de maracuya

$11.95

PINA COLADA VASO PINA

$15.99

Jarra de mojito sabor

$47.99

vodka

house vodka

$8.99

siroc

$9.99

grey goose

$10.99

coco loco

$10.99

pisco

shot pisco

$8.99

pisco sour

$13.99

machupicchu

$10.99

chilcano

$13.99

caliente

coffe

$2.00

chocolate

$2.50

otro

sambuca shot

$6.95

shot panca

$7.99

descorche

descorche

$70.00

descorche

$60.00

salsa

cancha 8oz

$3.25

salsa regular

$0.50

rocoto

$1.00

huancaina 2oz

$2.00

huancaina 8 oz

$3.25

Salsa

$0.50

special dishes

dishes

$12.99

Fiesta

party

$500.00

descorche

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3915 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

