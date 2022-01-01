Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Panca Peruvian Restaurant

2,937 Reviews

$$

1902 S Coast Hwy

Oceanside, CA 92054

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Aji de Gallina
1/2 Peruvian Chicken
Lomo Saltado

Appetizers

Ceviche

Ceviche

$18.95Out of stock

Fresh raw fish, lime juice, red onion, and sweet potato, Peruvian corn and canchita serrana

Tiradito

$16.50Out of stock

Fresh raw fish with a Peruvian yellow pepper lime sauce

Papa a la Huancaina

Papa a la Huancaina

$9.95

Home-made Peruvian spicy sauce, Huancaina, creamy and one of a kind, made with cheese, milk, and Peruvian yellow pepper and over a bed of Kennebec potato. Gluten free.

Quinoa Cakes

$9.95Out of stock

The Organic Peruvian grain, quinoa, mixed with a five cheese blend, tossed with red pepper, white onion, and celery then deep fried and served with home-made Huanciana sauce. This sauce has a distinct flavor and spicy kick).

Yuca Frita

Yuca Frita

$9.95

Fried Yucca, side of Huancaina sauce

Salads

House Salad Individual

$12.25

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, honey vinaigrette

Market Salad Individual

$12.25

Spring mix, Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Chopped pecans, with a sweet balsamic vinaigrette

Quinoa Salad Individual

$12.25

Soups

Aguadito

$14.50Out of stock

Traditional Peruvian cilantro chicken soup, potatoes, onions, peas, Peruvian corn, rice.

1/2 Aguadito

$7.25Out of stock

Traditional Peruvian cilantro chicken soup, potatoes, onions, peas, Peruvian corn, rice.

Chupe De Camerones

$16.95

Gluten-free. Shrimp soup in a creamy seafood reduction served with rice, potatoes, peas, Peruvian corn, Ají Panca, cheese, poached egg.

1/2 Chupe

$8.50

Gluten-free. Shrimp soup in a creamy seafood reduction served with rice, potatoes, peas, Peruvian corn, Ají Panca, cheese.

Entrees

Lomo Saltado

$18.95

Tender beef sautéed with soy sauce, red onion, tomato and fresh cut French fries with a side of Peruvian white rice

Papa Rellena

$16.95Out of stock

Two deep fried soft potatoes stuffed with ground beef, cooked in Peruvian spices, white onion, garlic, raisins, slice of hardboiled egg, served with a side of Peruvian white rice

Aji de Gallina

Aji de Gallina

$18.95

Succulent chicken in a creamy spicy sauce made with Parmesan, Peruvian yellow pepper, and pecans, served over a bed of potato and a side of Peruvian white rice

Pollo Saltado

$17.95

Tender chicken sauted with soy sauce, grilled red pepper, red onion, tomato, & fresh cut French fries all tossed together with a side of Peruvian white rice.

Arroz Criollo

$18.95

Our classic jasmine rice simmered in a seafood reduction cream sauce. Served with shrimp, peas, carrots, Peruvian corn, red bell pepper.

Rotisserie

1/4 Chicken

1/4 Chicken

$13.95

Served with your choice of small salad and 1 side.

1/2 Peruvian Chicken

$18.25

Served with your choice of small salad and 1 side.

Peruvian Style Chicken

$27.95

Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potatoes, or Peruvian white rice.

Whole Chicken & Salad

$30.95

Whole rotisserie chicken served with a large salad.

Family Chicken

Family Chicken

$33.95

Choose ONE large side and ONE large salad.

Sandwiches

Pollo

$12.95

Shredded rotisserie chicken, fresh lettuce, tomato slices, house-made creamy mayo on a fluffy bun

Chicharron

$12.95

Slow cooked pork, sweet potato slices, Salsa Criolla, house-made creamy mayo on a fresh ciabatta

Lomito

$12.95

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken

$6.50

1/8 Chicken served with one side.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Served with one side

Salchipapas

$6.50

Two turkey dogs sliced up served over french fries.

Sides

Small Side Of French Fries

$4.50

Sm Side Of Sweet Pot Fries

$4.50

Small Side Of Rice

$4.50

Small House Salad

$5.00

Small Market Salad

$5.00

Ciabatta Bread

$1.25

Small Quinoa Salad

$5.00

Desserts

Alfajor

$4.25Out of stock

Beer

Cristal

$7.50Out of stock

Cusqueña

$7.50Out of stock

Wine

Mi Terruño - Malbec

$35.00Out of stock

Expresion - Cabernet Sauvignon

$35.00Out of stock

Bueyes - Retinto Red Blend

$35.00Out of stock

Los Morros - Pinot Noir

$35.00Out of stock

Los Morros - Carménére

$35.00

Siete Fincas - Chardonnay

$35.00Out of stock

Los Morros

$35.00

N/A Drinks

Stubborn Cola

$3.50

Stubborn Diet Cola

$3.50

Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai

$3.50Out of stock

Stubborn Agave Vanilla

$3.50

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Chicha

$4.50Out of stock

Maracuya

$4.50Out of stock

Inca Kola

$3.95Out of stock

Ice Tea

$2.50

Diet Inca

$3.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Missing our famous empanadas?Call us at 760-722-3396 to preorder them unbaked and frozen to bake in the comfort of your own home. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1902 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside, CA 92054

Directions

Gallery
Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie image
Panca Peruvian Cuisine & Rotisserie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Death by Tequila - Downtown Encinitas
orange star4.1 • 586
569 S Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Q'ero Restaurant - 564 S. Coast Hwy 101
orange star4.3 • 1,416
564 S. Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Coya Peruvian Secret
orange star4.4 • 1,158
1140 Camino del Mar Del Mar, CA 92014
View restaurantnext
Valle
orange starNo Reviews
222 North Pacific St Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Texas de Brazil
orange star4.5 • 1,645
2525 El Camino Real Carlsbad, CA 92008
View restaurantnext
One Love Island Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 1,120
4225 Oceanside Blvd Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oceanside

Pit Stop Diner
orange star4.4 • 6,783
3825 Mission Ave Oceanside, CA 92058
View restaurantnext
The Privateer Coal Fire Pizza
orange star4.6 • 6,636
1706 S Coast Hwy Oceanside, CA 92054
View restaurantnext
Cafe de Thai & Sushi
orange star4.6 • 6,433
4196 Oceanside Blvd Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Felix's BBQ with Soul- Oceanside
orange star4.6 • 6,134
3613 OCEAN RANCH OCEANSIDE, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
The Draft Restaurant & Sports Bar
orange star4.3 • 5,962
4225 Oceanside Blvd Oceanside, CA 92056
View restaurantnext
Fratelli's Italian Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 5,889
3915 Mission Ave Oceanside, CA 92058
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oceanside
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston