Pancake Cafe Madison 724 S Gammon Road
No reviews yet
724 S Gammon Road
Madison, WI 53719
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Famous Pancakes
Bacon Pancakes
Filled with our specialty-cut Jones-Farm bacon.
Banana Nut Pancakes
Filled with freshly cut bananas and topped with powdered sugar and pecans.
Blueberry Pancakes
Filled with fresh blueberries and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Our classic batter. It's in the name!
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Filled chocolate chips. Topped with powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
Potato Pancakes
Served with Applesauce or sour cream.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Our pumpkin batter topped with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
Strawberry Pancakes
Sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with freshly cut strawberries and whipped cream.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
12 Silver dollar shaped buttermilk pancakes.
Pigs in a Blanket
Three Jones Farm sausage links rolled up in three pancakes and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Pecan Pancales
Birthday Cakes
Oven Specialties
Apple Pancake
A pound of apples sliced and coated in a cinnamon sugar glaze. A treat for the whole family! Ala mode available for $1.99
Apple Pancake Small
Baked Banana Pecan
A pound of apples sliced and coated in a cinnamon sugar glaze. A treat for the whole family! Ala mode available for $1.99
Baked Pecan
Topped with sugar and cinnamon glaze.
Dutch Baby
Smaller version of a German Pancake
German Pancake
Dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh lemon.
Baked Omelettes
Western Omelette
Filled with ham, onions, and bell peppers
Southwest Omelette
Filled with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and fresh cilantro. Served with homemade salsa on the side.
Veggie & Cheese Omelette
Filled with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
Mushrom & Cheese Omelette
Tender slices of fresh mushrooms.
Ham, Bacon or Sausage & Cheese Omelette
Choose one of our custom meat omelettes.
Spinach & Cheese Omelette
Filled with fresh spinach
Cheese Omelette
Cheese and cheese--and more cheese.
Meat Lovers Omelette
Eggs & …
Steak & Eggs
8 oz Top Sirloin
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Our oven-roasted recipe!
Bacon & Eggs
Two custom-cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.
Canadian Bacon & Eggs
Four custom-cut slices
Sausage & Eggs
Your choice of: Jones Farm sausage: four links or two patties,s or four turkey links.
Smoked Ham & Eggs
8 oz. ham steak cut from the bone.
Diced Ham & Eggs
Custom-cut diced ham
Just Eggs
Eggs your way
All Time Favorites
Breakfast Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
Biscuits & Gravy
Two eggs your way and biscuits covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy. Your choice of potato.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with three eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas with two eggs over medium and refried beans. Topped with house made salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Your choice of potato.
1-2-3
One egg your way, two sausage links, and three buttermilk pancakes. Upgrade: Jones Farm Bacon $1.99!
2 x 4
Two eggs your way with four buttermilk pancakes.
Avocado Toast
Vegan Toast
Breakfast Croissant
Breakfast Sandwich
The Benedicts
Bacon Benedict
Served with two strips of our thick-cut Jones Farm bacon.
California Benedict
Served with two strips of our thick-cut Jones Farm bacon.
Classic Benedict
Served with two slices of Canadian bacon.
Florentine Benedict
Served with fresh leaf spinach and tomato.
Sausage Benedict
Served with two locally-sourced sausage patties.
Southwest Benedict
Served with two handmade chorizo sausage patties topped with cilantro, and homemade salsa on the side.
Chipotle Benedict
Salmon Benedict
French Toast
All Time Favorite
Thick, white or wheat bread served plain or with powdered sugar.
Banana Lover's French Toast
Stuffed with a blend of bananas, sour cream, whole cream and a dash of triple sec and topped with bananas and our tropical sauce.
Blueberry Blitz French Toast
Stuffed with blueberries and Creme and topped with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Lover's French Toast
Topped with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped cream
Cinnamon-Stuffed Stuffed French Toast
Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.
Pumpkin Spice Delight French Toast
Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.
Belgian Waffles
Chicken & Waffles
3 hand cut, breaded, and fried chicken tenders & your classic waffle plain or with powdered sugar.
Bacon Waffle
Filled with our Jones Farm thick-cut bacon.
Blueberry Waffle
Sprinkled with powdered sugar and blueberries.
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Filled with chocolate chips and topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.
Pecan Waffle
Filled with pecans and topped with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Waffle
Sprinkled with powdered sugar, strawberries and whipped cream.
Waffle
Served plain or with powdered sugar.
Classic Crepes
Banana Crepes
Bananas, sour cream, cinnamon sugar and a dash of triple sec. Topped with banana apricot sauce and powdered sugar.
Very Berry Crepes
Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries with whipped cream.
Blueberry & Sour Cream Crepes
Blueberries, sour cream and a dash of triple sec. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Spinach Crepes
Spinach, cheddar cheese sauce, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with hollandaise sauce and served with three potato pancakes.
Strawberry Crepes
Filled with freshly cut strawberries and topped with powdered sugar and tropical sauce.
Western Crepe
Ham, onions, bell peppers and eggs topped with cheddar cheese and served with three potato pancakes.
Plain Crepes
Dusted with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Strawberry crepes
Chocolate Crepes
Sandwich Entrees
Philly Cheesesteak
100% Angus Beef, sauteed peppers and onions.
Chicago Italian Beef
Topped with melted Swiss cheese and mayonnaise.
Club Gobbler Sandwich
Oven-roasted turkey on sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Gourmet Cheese Burger
100% Black Angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese on a Kaiser roll.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or crispy. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and American cheese on a Kaiser roll.
Patty Melt
A half-pound burger served on grilled rye with melted American cheese and grilled onions.
Tower Burger
A 100% Black Angus Beef Burger served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion rings on a toasted Kaiser Roll.
Monte Cristo Melt
Grilled ham and turkey with melted American and Swiss cheese on Texas bread and dipped in French toast batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.
BLT Sandwich
Our Jones Farm bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on thick-sliced bread.
Ham & Cheese Melt
Thinly sliced grilled ham with melted American and Swiss cheese on thick-sliced bread.
Turkey & Cheese Melt
Thinly-sliced grilled turkey with melted American and Swiss cheese on thick-sliced bread.
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna salad between melted American and Swiss cheese on whole wheat bread.
Gyro
Salads
Café Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, egg, tomato and shredded cheddar on a bed of iceberg and romaine.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine Garnished with red onions, croutons and grated parmesan.
Cobb Salad
Chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and tomato on a bed of iceberg and romaine.
Side House Salad
Iceburg & Romaine mix, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romain Lettuce, onions, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caeser dressing served on side.
Chopped Salad
Ala Carte Menu
8oz Sirloin
8oz Sirloin cooked to your order.
Grilled Chicken Breast
8oz Grilled Chicken Breast
Crispy Chicken Tenders
3 hand cut, seasoned, and fried crispy chicken tenders.
Side of Bacon
Three custom -cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.
Corned Beef Hash
Made fresh daily.
Hickory Smoked Ham
8 oz. ham steak cut from the bone.
Jones Farm Sausage
Your choice of: Four links or two patties
Chorizo Sausage
Two handmade chorizo patties.
Canadian Bacon
Four custom-cut slices.
Turkey Sausage Links
Four Turkey sausage links.
1 Egg
1 Pancake
1 Plain Crepe
1 Fruit Crepe
Buttemilk Pancake
Flavored Pancake
Patato salad
Bleuberry Muffin
Cinamon Roll
Side Of Hollandaise
Side of Gravy
Oatmeal
Side of Jalapeno
Side of Avocado
Biscuits/Potatoes/Toast
Two Biscuits & Gravy
Two biscuits covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy.
One Biscuit & Gravy
One biscuit covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy.
2 Biscuits Plain
Two plain biscuits
1 Biscuit Plain
One plain biscuit
Hashbrowns
lightly seasoned
Breakfast Potatoes
lightly seasoned
French Fries
lightly seasoned
Potato Salad
Grandma's Potato Salad.
Toast or English Muffin
Thick-Cut Toast: white, wheat, rye, sourdough or English muffin.
Kids Menu
6 Silver Dollar Pancakes
6 Silver Dollar shaped pancakes served plain or with powdered sugar. Upgrade to Chocolate lover's for $.99
Kids' Pigs in a Blanket
Sausage links rolled in two
Kids 1-1-1
One egg, choice of sausage or bacon, and choice of pancake or toast.
Kids Ham & Cheese
Kids Ham & Cheese Melt
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries
Kids Mickey Cake
Mickey Mouse shaped pancake. Topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Side of Fruit
Coffee/Soda
Juices/Milk
Carafe of Juice
Our Best Value
Large Juice
20 oz juice
Small Juice
12 oz juice
Carafe of Fresh Squeezed OJ
a carafe of .fresh squeezed orange juice. Our best value!
Large Fresh Squeezed OJ
20 oz fresh squeezed orange juice
Small Fresh Squeezed OJ
12 oz fresh squeezed orange juice
Large Milk
20 oz of Milk
Small Milk
12 oz of Milk
Chocolate milk large
Chocolate milk Small
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
724 S Gammon Road, Madison, WI 53719