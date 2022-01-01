Pancake Cafe Madison 724 S Gammon Road

Main picView gallery

Popular Items

Side of Bacon
Bacon & Eggs
Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Famous Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

$10.99

Filled with our specialty-cut Jones-Farm bacon.

Banana Nut Pancakes

$10.99

Filled with freshly cut bananas and topped with powdered sugar and pecans.

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

Filled with fresh blueberries and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.99

Our classic batter. It's in the name!

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.99

Filled chocolate chips. Topped with powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Potato Pancakes

$10.99Out of stock

Served with Applesauce or sour cream.

Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.99

Our pumpkin batter topped with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.

Strawberry Pancakes

$10.99

Sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with freshly cut strawberries and whipped cream.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$10.99

12 Silver dollar shaped buttermilk pancakes.

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.99

Three Jones Farm sausage links rolled up in three pancakes and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Pecan Pancales

$10.99

Birthday Cakes

$10.99

Oven Specialties

Apple Pancake

$15.99

A pound of apples sliced and coated in a cinnamon sugar glaze. A treat for the whole family! Ala mode available for $1.99

Apple Pancake Small

$13.99

Baked Banana Pecan

$13.99

A pound of apples sliced and coated in a cinnamon sugar glaze. A treat for the whole family! Ala mode available for $1.99

Baked Pecan

$12.99

Topped with sugar and cinnamon glaze.

Dutch Baby

$12.99

Smaller version of a German Pancake

German Pancake

$13.99

Dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh lemon.

Baked Omelettes

Western Omelette

$12.99

Filled with ham, onions, and bell peppers

Southwest Omelette

$12.99

Filled with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and fresh cilantro. Served with homemade salsa on the side.

Veggie & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Filled with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions

Mushrom & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Tender slices of fresh mushrooms.

Ham, Bacon or Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Choose one of our custom meat omelettes.

Spinach & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Filled with fresh spinach

Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Cheese and cheese--and more cheese.

Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.99

Eggs & …

Steak & Eggs

$17.99

8 oz Top Sirloin

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.99

Our oven-roasted recipe!

Bacon & Eggs

$13.49

Two custom-cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$11.99

Four custom-cut slices

Sausage & Eggs

$11.99

Your choice of: Jones Farm sausage: four links or two patties,s or four turkey links.

Smoked Ham & Eggs

$12.99

8 oz. ham steak cut from the bone.

Diced Ham & Eggs

$10.99

Custom-cut diced ham

Just Eggs

$9.99

Eggs your way

All Time Favorites

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Two eggs your way and biscuits covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy. Your choice of potato.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla with three eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Corn tortillas with two eggs over medium and refried beans. Topped with house made salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Your choice of potato.

1-2-3

$9.99

One egg your way, two sausage links, and three buttermilk pancakes. Upgrade: Jones Farm Bacon $1.99!

2 x 4

$9.99

Two eggs your way with four buttermilk pancakes.

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Vegan Toast

$10.99

Breakfast Croissant

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

The Benedicts

Bacon Benedict

$12.99

Served with two strips of our thick-cut Jones Farm bacon.

California Benedict

$12.99

Served with two strips of our thick-cut Jones Farm bacon.

Classic Benedict

$12.99

Served with two slices of Canadian bacon.

Florentine Benedict

$12.99

Served with fresh leaf spinach and tomato.

Sausage Benedict

$12.99

Served with two locally-sourced sausage patties.

Southwest Benedict

$12.99

Served with two handmade chorizo sausage patties topped with cilantro, and homemade salsa on the side.

Chipotle Benedict

$12.99

Salmon Benedict

$14.99

French Toast

All Time Favorite

$11.99

Thick, white or wheat bread served plain or with powdered sugar.

Banana Lover's French Toast

$11.99

Stuffed with a blend of bananas, sour cream, whole cream and a dash of triple sec and topped with bananas and our tropical sauce.

Blueberry Blitz French Toast

$11.99

Stuffed with blueberries and Creme and topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Lover's French Toast

$11.99

Topped with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped cream

Cinnamon-Stuffed Stuffed French Toast

$11.99

Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.

Pumpkin Spice Delight French Toast

$11.99

Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.

Belgian Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

3 hand cut, breaded, and fried chicken tenders & your classic waffle plain or with powdered sugar.

Bacon Waffle

$10.99

Filled with our Jones Farm thick-cut bacon.

Blueberry Waffle

$10.99

Sprinkled with powdered sugar and blueberries.

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$10.99

Filled with chocolate chips and topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.

Pecan Waffle

$10.99

Filled with pecans and topped with powdered sugar.

Strawberry Waffle

$10.99

Sprinkled with powdered sugar, strawberries and whipped cream.

Waffle

$10.99

Served plain or with powdered sugar.

Classic Crepes

Banana Crepes

$10.99

Bananas, sour cream, cinnamon sugar and a dash of triple sec. Topped with banana apricot sauce and powdered sugar.

Very Berry Crepes

$10.99

Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries with whipped cream.

Blueberry & Sour Cream Crepes

$10.99

Blueberries, sour cream and a dash of triple sec. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Spinach Crepes

$10.99

Spinach, cheddar cheese sauce, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with hollandaise sauce and served with three potato pancakes.

Strawberry Crepes

$10.99

Filled with freshly cut strawberries and topped with powdered sugar and tropical sauce.

Western Crepe

$10.99

Ham, onions, bell peppers and eggs topped with cheddar cheese and served with three potato pancakes.

Plain Crepes

$8.99

Dusted with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Strawberry crepes

$10.99

Chocolate Crepes

$10.99

Sandwich Entrees

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.99

100% Angus Beef, sauteed peppers and onions.

Chicago Italian Beef

$13.99

Topped with melted Swiss cheese and mayonnaise.

Club Gobbler Sandwich

$11.99

Oven-roasted turkey on sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Gourmet Cheese Burger

$12.99

100% Black Angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese on a Kaiser roll.

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled or crispy. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and American cheese on a Kaiser roll.

Patty Melt

$13.49

A half-pound burger served on grilled rye with melted American cheese and grilled onions.

Tower Burger

$13.99

A 100% Black Angus Beef Burger served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion rings on a toasted Kaiser Roll.

Monte Cristo Melt

$11.99

Grilled ham and turkey with melted American and Swiss cheese on Texas bread and dipped in French toast batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.

BLT Sandwich

$12.99

Our Jones Farm bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on thick-sliced bread.

Ham & Cheese Melt

$11.99

Thinly sliced grilled ham with melted American and Swiss cheese on thick-sliced bread.

Turkey & Cheese Melt

$11.99

Thinly-sliced grilled turkey with melted American and Swiss cheese on thick-sliced bread.

Tuna Melt

$11.99

White albacore tuna salad between melted American and Swiss cheese on whole wheat bread.

Gyro

$12.99

Salads

Café Chef Salad

$9.99

Turkey, ham, egg, tomato and shredded cheddar on a bed of iceberg and romaine.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine Garnished with red onions, croutons and grated parmesan.

Cobb Salad

$9.99

Chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and tomato on a bed of iceberg and romaine.

Side House Salad

$3.49

Iceburg & Romaine mix, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romain Lettuce, onions, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caeser dressing served on side.

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Ala Carte Menu

8oz Sirloin

$9.99

8oz Sirloin cooked to your order.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

8oz Grilled Chicken Breast

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 hand cut, seasoned, and fried crispy chicken tenders.

Side of Bacon

$5.99

Three custom -cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Made fresh daily.

Hickory Smoked Ham

$5.99

8 oz. ham steak cut from the bone.

Jones Farm Sausage

$4.99

Your choice of: Four links or two patties

Chorizo Sausage

$3.99

Two handmade chorizo patties.

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Four custom-cut slices.

Turkey Sausage Links

$3.99

Four Turkey sausage links.

1 Egg

$1.25

1 Pancake

$2.50

1 Plain Crepe

$2.49

1 Fruit Crepe

$3.49

Buttemilk Pancake

$2.50

Flavored Pancake

$2.99

Patato salad

$3.49

Bleuberry Muffin

$3.99

Cinamon Roll

$3.99

Side Of Hollandaise

$1.50

Side of Gravy

$1.50

Oatmeal

$6.99

Side of Jalapeno

$0.99

Side of Avocado

$1.50

Biscuits/Potatoes/Toast

Two Biscuits & Gravy

$5.99

Two biscuits covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy.

One Biscuit & Gravy

$3.49

One biscuit covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy.

2 Biscuits Plain

$3.49

Two plain biscuits

1 Biscuit Plain

$1.99

One plain biscuit

Hashbrowns

$2.99

lightly seasoned

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.99

lightly seasoned

French Fries

$3.49

lightly seasoned

Potato Salad

$2.99

Grandma's Potato Salad.

Toast or English Muffin

$2.39

Thick-Cut Toast: white, wheat, rye, sourdough or English muffin.

Kids Menu

6 Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.50

6 Silver Dollar shaped pancakes served plain or with powdered sugar. Upgrade to Chocolate lover's for $.99

Kids' Pigs in a Blanket

$6.99

Sausage links rolled in two

Kids 1-1-1

$5.99

One egg, choice of sausage or bacon, and choice of pancake or toast.

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Ham & Cheese Melt

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Served with french fries

Kids Mickey Cake

$4.99

Mickey Mouse shaped pancake. Topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Side of Fruit

Fruit Medley

$7.99

Strawberries and Banana

$4.99

Strawberries

$3.99

Bananas

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$2.99

Skillets

Chorizo Skillet

$13.49

Steak Skillet

$14.49

Veggie Skillet

$13.49

Coffee/Soda

Coffee

$3.49

Kona-blend coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot-Chocolate

Hot Tea

$3.49

Choice of Green, Early-Grey, Other

Soda

$2.99

Pepsi Products

Decaf

$3.49

Juices/Milk

Carafe of Juice

$5.99

Our Best Value

Large Juice

$3.99

20 oz juice

Small Juice

$2.99

12 oz juice

Carafe of Fresh Squeezed OJ

$13.99

a carafe of .fresh squeezed orange juice. Our best value!

Large Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.99

20 oz fresh squeezed orange juice

Small Fresh Squeezed OJ

$3.99

12 oz fresh squeezed orange juice

Large Milk

$2.99

20 oz of Milk

Small Milk

$1.99

12 oz of Milk

Chocolate milk large

$2.99

Chocolate milk Small

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

724 S Gammon Road, Madison, WI 53719

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
