Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd 6220 NESBITT RD

Popular Items

Side of Bacon
Breakfast Burrito
Thick Slice Bacon & Eggs

Famous Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

Bacon Pancakes

$10.99

Filled with our specialty-cut Jones-Farm bacon.

Banana Nut Pancakes

$10.99

Filled with freshly cut bananas and topped with powdered sugar and pecans.

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

Filled with fresh blueberries and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.99

Our classic batter. It's in the name!

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.99

Filled chocolate chips. Topped with powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.

Pumpkin Pancakes

$10.99

Our pumpkin batter topped with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.

Strawberry Pancakes

$10.99

Sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with freshly cut strawberries and whipped cream.

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$10.99

12 Silver dollar shaped buttermilk pancakes.

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.99

Three Jones Farm sausage links rolled up in three pancakes and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Birthday Pancakes

$10.99

Pecan Pancakes

$10.99

Baked Omelettes

Western Omelette

$12.99

Filled with ham, onions, and bell peppers

Southwest Omelette

$12.99

Filled with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and fresh cilantro. Served with homemade salsa on the side.

Veggie & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Filled with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions

Mushrom & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Tender slices of fresh mushrooms.

Meat Lovers Omelette

$12.99

Choose one of our custom meat omelettes.

Spinach & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Filled with fresh spinach

Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Cheese and cheese--and more cheese.

Eggs & …

Steak & Eggs

$18.99

8 oz Top Sirloin

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.99

Our oven-roasted recipe!

Thick Slice Bacon & Eggs

$13.49

Two custom-cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$11.99

Four custom-cut slices

Sausage & Eggs

$11.99

Your choice of: Jones Farm sausage: four links or two patties,s or four turkey links.

Hickory Smoked Ham & Eggs

$11.99

8 oz. ham steak cut from the bone.

Diced Ham & Eggs

$9.99

Custom-cut diced ham

Just Eggs

$9.99

Eggs your way

The Classics

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Two eggs your way and biscuits covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy. Your choice of potato.

Breakfast Burrito

$12.99

Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

Flour tortilla with three eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.

Chorizo Skillet

$13.49

Breakfast potatoes, onions and peppers topped with handmade chorizo and melted pepper jack cheese, eggs your way, and a biscuit.

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Corn tortillas with two eggs over medium and refried beans. Topped with house made salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Your choice of potato.

1-2-3

$9.99

One egg your way, two sausage links, and three buttermilk pancakes. Upgrade: Jones Farm Bacon $1.99!

2 x 4

$9.99

Two eggs your way with four buttermilk pancakes.

Steak Skillet

$13.49

Veggie Skillet

$13.49

French Toast

French Toast

$11.99

Thick, white or wheat bread served plain or with powdered sugar.

Banana Lover's French Toast

$11.99

Stuffed with a blend of bananas, sour cream, whole cream and a dash of triple sec and topped with bananas and our tropical sauce.

Blueberry Blitz French Toast

$11.99

Stuffed with blueberries and Creme and topped with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Lover's French Toast

$11.99

Topped with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped cream

Cinnamon-Stuffed Stuffed French Toast

$11.99

Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.

Pumpkin Spice Delight French Toast

$11.99

Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.

Half-Order French Toast

$6.99

Half order of thick, white or wheat bread served plain or with powdered sugar.

Belgian Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.99

3 hand cut, breaded, and fried chicken tenders & your classic waffle plain or with powdered sugar.

Bacon Waffle

$10.49

Filled with our Jones Farm thick-cut bacon.

Blueberry Waffle

$9.99

Sprinkled with powdered sugar and blueberries.

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$9.99

Filled with chocolate chips and topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.

Pecan Waffle

$10.49

Filled with pecans and topped with powdered sugar.

Strawberry Waffle

$10.49

Sprinkled with powdered sugar, strawberries and whipped cream.

Waffle

$8.99

Served plain or with powdered sugar.

Classic Crepes

Plain Crepes

$8.99

Dusted with powdered sugar.

Banana Crepes

$11.49

Bananas, sour cream, cinnamon sugar and a dash of triple sec. Topped with banana apricot sauce and powdered sugar.

Very Berry Crepes

$11.49

Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries with whipped cream.

Strawberry Crepes

$11.49

Filled with freshly cut strawberries and topped with powdered sugar and tropical sauce.

Blueberry & Sour Cream Crepes

$11.49

Blueberries, sour cream and a dash of triple sec. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Chocolate Strawberry Crepes

$11.49

Spinach, cheddar cheese sauce, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with hollandaise sauce and served with three potato pancakes.

Western Crepe

$11.49

Ham, onions, bell peppers and eggs topped with cheddar cheese and served with three potato pancakes.

Sandwich Entrees

Chicago Italian Beef

$11.99

Topped with melted Swiss cheese and mayonnaise.

Club Gobbler Sandwich

$11.99

Oven-roasted turkey on sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Gourmet Cheese Burger

$12.99

100% Black Angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese on a Kaiser roll.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

Grilled or crispy. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and American cheese on a Kaiser roll.

Patty Melt

$12.99

A half-pound burger served on grilled rye with melted American cheese and grilled onions.

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

100% Angus Beef, sauteed peppers and onions.

Tower Burger

$13.99

A 100% Black Angus Beef Burger served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion rings on a toasted Kaiser Roll.

Tuna Melt

$11.99

White albacore tuna salad between melted American and Swiss cheese on whole wheat bread.

Monte Cristo Melt

$11.99

Grilled ham and turkey with melted American and Swiss cheese on Texas bread and dipped in French toast batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.

BLT Sandwich

$11.99

Our Jones Farm bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on thick-sliced bread.

Ham & Cheese Melt

$11.99

Thinly sliced grilled ham with melted American and Swiss cheese on thick-sliced bread.

Turkey & Cheese Melt

$11.99

Thinly-sliced grilled turkey with melted American and Swiss cheese on thick-sliced bread.

Salads

Chopped Salad

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine Garnished with red onions, croutons and grated parmesan.

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and tomato on a bed of iceberg and romaine.

Café Chef Salad

$11.99

Turkey, ham, egg, tomato and shredded cheddar on a bed of iceberg and romaine.

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Romain Lettuce, onions, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caeser dressing served on side.

Side House Salad

$3.49

Iceburg & Romaine mix, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing.

The Benedicts

Classic Benedict

$12.99

Served with two slices of Canadian bacon.

California Benedict

$12.99

Served with two strips of our thick-cut Jones Farm bacon.

Florentine Benedict

$12.99

Served with fresh leaf spinach and tomato.

Southwest Benedict

$12.99

Served with two handmade chorizo sausage patties topped with cilantro, and homemade salsa on the side.

Sausage Benedict

$12.99

Served with two locally-sourced sausage patties.

Bacon Benedict

$12.99

Served with two strips of our thick-cut Jones Farm bacon.

Chipotle

$12.99

Salmon

$12.99

Lighter Side

Avocado Toast

$13.99

Vegan Toast

$10.99

Oatmeal

$6.99

Fruit Melody

$7.99

Strawberries and Bananas

$6.99

Strawberries

$3.99

Bananas

$2.99

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Breakfast Croissant

$11.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.99

Vegan Sandwich

$10.99

Soup of The Day

$3.99

Menu Ala Cart

Eggs

$1.25

Side of Bacon

$5.99

Three custom -cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Made fresh daily.

Hickory Smoked Ham

$5.49

8 oz. ham steak cut from the bone.

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Four custom-cut slices.

Sausage

$4.99

Your choice of: Four links or two patties

Turkey Sausage

$4.99

Two handmade chorizo patties.

Biscuit & Gravy

$3.49+

Side of Toast

$2.25+

8oz Sirloin cooked to your order.

Single Plain Crepe

$2.49

8oz Grilled Chicken Breast

Single Fruit Crepe

$3.49

3 hand cut, seasoned, and fried crispy chicken tenders.

Loaded Hash

$4.49

Lightly Seasoned Potatoes

$2.99

Lightly Seasoned Hash

$4.49

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$2.50

Single Flavored Pancake

$2.99

Grandma's Potato Salad

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Onion Rings

$3.49

Side of Avocado (Half)

$1.49

Single Gluten Free Pancake

$3.50

cinnamon roll

$3.99

Kids Menu

6 Silver Dollar Pancakes

$6.50

6 Silver Dollar shaped pancakes served plain or with powdered sugar. Upgrade to Chocolate lover's for $.99

Kids' Pigs in a Blanket

$6.99

Sausage links rolled in two

Kids 1-1-1

$5.99

One egg, choice of sausage or bacon, and choice of pancake or toast.

Kids Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Ham & Cheese Melt

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Served with french fries

Kids Mickey Cake

$4.99

Mickey Mouse shaped pancake. Topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Specials

Four Cheese Grilled Cheese & Soup

$9.99

Turkey Wrap & Frys

$9.99

Oven Specalties

Apple Pancake

$13.99

German Pancake

$11.99

Baked Pecan

$12.99

Baked Banana Pecan

$13.99

Coffee/Soda

Coffee

$3.29

Kona-blend coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot-Chocolate

Hot Tea

$3.49

Choice of Green, Early-Grey, Other

Soda

$2.99

Pepsi Products

Soda (Copy)

$2.99

Pepsi Products

Iced Coffee Vanilla

$3.99

specialty Iced Coffee

$3.99

Iced Coffee Regular

$2.99

espresso

$3.50

lattes

$3.50

specialty latte's

$4.75

cappucino

$3.50

boston latte

$3.75

Juices/Milk

Large Juice

$3.99

20 oz juice

Small Juice

$2.49

12 oz juice

Carafe of Fresh Squeezed OJ

$13.99

a carafe of .fresh squeezed orange juice. Our best value!

Large Fresh Squeezed OJ

$4.99

20 oz fresh squeezed orange juice

Small Fresh Squeezed OJ

$3.99

12 oz fresh squeezed orange juice

Large Milk

$2.99

20 oz of Milk

Small Milk

$1.99

12 oz of Milk

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6220 NESBITT RD, Madison, WI 53719

Directions

Gallery
Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd image

