Pancake Cafe Nesbitt Rd 6220 NESBITT RD
6220 NESBITT RD
Madison, WI 53719
Famous Pancakes
Bacon Pancakes
Filled with our specialty-cut Jones-Farm bacon.
Banana Nut Pancakes
Filled with freshly cut bananas and topped with powdered sugar and pecans.
Blueberry Pancakes
Filled with fresh blueberries and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Our classic batter. It's in the name!
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Filled chocolate chips. Topped with powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, and whipped cream.
Pumpkin Pancakes
Our pumpkin batter topped with cinnamon sugar and whipped cream.
Strawberry Pancakes
Sprinkled with powdered sugar and topped with freshly cut strawberries and whipped cream.
Silver Dollar Pancakes
12 Silver dollar shaped buttermilk pancakes.
Pigs in a Blanket
Three Jones Farm sausage links rolled up in three pancakes and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Birthday Pancakes
Pecan Pancakes
Baked Omelettes
Western Omelette
Filled with ham, onions, and bell peppers
Southwest Omelette
Filled with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and fresh cilantro. Served with homemade salsa on the side.
Veggie & Cheese Omelette
Filled with fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions
Mushrom & Cheese Omelette
Tender slices of fresh mushrooms.
Meat Lovers Omelette
Choose one of our custom meat omelettes.
Spinach & Cheese Omelette
Filled with fresh spinach
Cheese Omelette
Cheese and cheese--and more cheese.
Eggs & …
Steak & Eggs
8 oz Top Sirloin
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
Our oven-roasted recipe!
Thick Slice Bacon & Eggs
Two custom-cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.
Canadian Bacon & Eggs
Four custom-cut slices
Sausage & Eggs
Your choice of: Jones Farm sausage: four links or two patties,s or four turkey links.
Hickory Smoked Ham & Eggs
8 oz. ham steak cut from the bone.
Diced Ham & Eggs
Custom-cut diced ham
Just Eggs
Eggs your way
The Classics
Biscuits & Gravy
Two eggs your way and biscuits covered in our homemade Jones Farm sausage gravy. Your choice of potato.
Breakfast Burrito
Three scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, peppers, ham and handmade chorizo rolled in a flour tortilla with melted pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with three eggs, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, bacon, melted cheddar and pepper jack cheese. Your choice of potato. Salsa and Sour Cream available upon request.
Chorizo Skillet
Breakfast potatoes, onions and peppers topped with handmade chorizo and melted pepper jack cheese, eggs your way, and a biscuit.
Huevos Rancheros
Corn tortillas with two eggs over medium and refried beans. Topped with house made salsa and melted cheddar cheese. Your choice of potato.
1-2-3
One egg your way, two sausage links, and three buttermilk pancakes. Upgrade: Jones Farm Bacon $1.99!
2 x 4
Two eggs your way with four buttermilk pancakes.
Steak Skillet
Veggie Skillet
French Toast
French Toast
Thick, white or wheat bread served plain or with powdered sugar.
Banana Lover's French Toast
Stuffed with a blend of bananas, sour cream, whole cream and a dash of triple sec and topped with bananas and our tropical sauce.
Blueberry Blitz French Toast
Stuffed with blueberries and Creme and topped with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Lover's French Toast
Topped with chocolate sauce, chocolate chips, powdered sugar and whipped cream
Cinnamon-Stuffed Stuffed French Toast
Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.
Pumpkin Spice Delight French Toast
Topped with a powdered sugar glaze and cinnamon sugar.
Half-Order French Toast
Half order of thick, white or wheat bread served plain or with powdered sugar.
Belgian Waffles
Chicken & Waffles
3 hand cut, breaded, and fried chicken tenders & your classic waffle plain or with powdered sugar.
Bacon Waffle
Filled with our Jones Farm thick-cut bacon.
Blueberry Waffle
Sprinkled with powdered sugar and blueberries.
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Filled with chocolate chips and topped with chocolate sauce, powdered sugar, and whipped cream.
Pecan Waffle
Filled with pecans and topped with powdered sugar.
Strawberry Waffle
Sprinkled with powdered sugar, strawberries and whipped cream.
Waffle
Served plain or with powdered sugar.
Classic Crepes
Plain Crepes
Dusted with powdered sugar.
Banana Crepes
Bananas, sour cream, cinnamon sugar and a dash of triple sec. Topped with banana apricot sauce and powdered sugar.
Very Berry Crepes
Blueberries, blackberries, raspberries and strawberries with whipped cream.
Strawberry Crepes
Filled with freshly cut strawberries and topped with powdered sugar and tropical sauce.
Blueberry & Sour Cream Crepes
Blueberries, sour cream and a dash of triple sec. Sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Strawberry Crepes
Spinach, cheddar cheese sauce, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with hollandaise sauce and served with three potato pancakes.
Western Crepe
Ham, onions, bell peppers and eggs topped with cheddar cheese and served with three potato pancakes.
Sandwich Entrees
Chicago Italian Beef
Topped with melted Swiss cheese and mayonnaise.
Club Gobbler Sandwich
Oven-roasted turkey on sourdough with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Gourmet Cheese Burger
100% Black Angus beef served with lettuce, tomato, onion and American cheese on a Kaiser roll.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled or crispy. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayonnaise, and American cheese on a Kaiser roll.
Patty Melt
A half-pound burger served on grilled rye with melted American cheese and grilled onions.
Philly Cheesesteak
100% Angus Beef, sauteed peppers and onions.
Tower Burger
A 100% Black Angus Beef Burger served with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion rings on a toasted Kaiser Roll.
Tuna Melt
White albacore tuna salad between melted American and Swiss cheese on whole wheat bread.
Monte Cristo Melt
Grilled ham and turkey with melted American and Swiss cheese on Texas bread and dipped in French toast batter. Dusted with powdered sugar.
BLT Sandwich
Our Jones Farm bacon with lettuce, tomato and mayo on thick-sliced bread.
Ham & Cheese Melt
Thinly sliced grilled ham with melted American and Swiss cheese on thick-sliced bread.
Turkey & Cheese Melt
Thinly-sliced grilled turkey with melted American and Swiss cheese on thick-sliced bread.
Salads
Chopped Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of romaine Garnished with red onions, croutons and grated parmesan.
Cobb Salad
Chicken breast with bacon, cheddar cheese, egg, and tomato on a bed of iceberg and romaine.
Café Chef Salad
Turkey, ham, egg, tomato and shredded cheddar on a bed of iceberg and romaine.
Side Caesar Salad
Romain Lettuce, onions, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caeser dressing served on side.
Side House Salad
Iceburg & Romaine mix, onion, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing.
The Benedicts
Classic Benedict
Served with two slices of Canadian bacon.
California Benedict
Served with two strips of our thick-cut Jones Farm bacon.
Florentine Benedict
Served with fresh leaf spinach and tomato.
Southwest Benedict
Served with two handmade chorizo sausage patties topped with cilantro, and homemade salsa on the side.
Sausage Benedict
Served with two locally-sourced sausage patties.
Bacon Benedict
Served with two strips of our thick-cut Jones Farm bacon.
Chipotle
Salmon
Lighter Side
Menu Ala Cart
Eggs
Side of Bacon
Three custom -cut slices quarter inch thick. Dry aged for up to 2 weeks.
Corned Beef Hash
Made fresh daily.
Hickory Smoked Ham
8 oz. ham steak cut from the bone.
Canadian Bacon
Four custom-cut slices.
Sausage
Your choice of: Four links or two patties
Turkey Sausage
Two handmade chorizo patties.
Biscuit & Gravy
Side of Toast
8oz Sirloin cooked to your order.
Single Plain Crepe
8oz Grilled Chicken Breast
Single Fruit Crepe
3 hand cut, seasoned, and fried crispy chicken tenders.
Loaded Hash
Lightly Seasoned Potatoes
Lightly Seasoned Hash
Single Buttermilk Pancake
Single Flavored Pancake
Grandma's Potato Salad
French Fries
Onion Rings
Side of Avocado (Half)
Single Gluten Free Pancake
cinnamon roll
Kids Menu
6 Silver Dollar Pancakes
6 Silver Dollar shaped pancakes served plain or with powdered sugar. Upgrade to Chocolate lover's for $.99
Kids' Pigs in a Blanket
Sausage links rolled in two
Kids 1-1-1
One egg, choice of sausage or bacon, and choice of pancake or toast.
Kids Ham & Cheese
Kids Ham & Cheese Melt
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries
Kids Mickey Cake
Mickey Mouse shaped pancake. Topped with powdered sugar and whip cream.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Coffee/Soda
Coffee
Kona-blend coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot-Chocolate
Hot Tea
Choice of Green, Early-Grey, Other
Soda
Pepsi Products
Soda (Copy)
Pepsi Products
Iced Coffee Vanilla
specialty Iced Coffee
Iced Coffee Regular
espresso
lattes
specialty latte's
cappucino
boston latte
Juices/Milk
Large Juice
20 oz juice
Small Juice
12 oz juice
Carafe of Fresh Squeezed OJ
a carafe of .fresh squeezed orange juice. Our best value!
Large Fresh Squeezed OJ
20 oz fresh squeezed orange juice
Small Fresh Squeezed OJ
12 oz fresh squeezed orange juice
Large Milk
20 oz of Milk
Small Milk
12 oz of Milk
