Pancake Chef
327 E Central Ave.
Mackinaw City, MI 49701
Breakfast
Pancakes
Sweet Cream and Buttermilk
Our traditional pancake made with fresh sweet cream and buttermilk, with a touch of vanilla
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
A blend of dark chocolate and milk chocolate chips swimming in our traditional batter
Banana Pancakes
Fresh banana pieces mixed in a creamy banana emulsified batter add glazed pecans for only a dollar
Blueberry Pancakes
Our sweet cream batter loaded with wild blueberries and blueberry juice, topped with powdered sugar
Strawberry Pancakes
Sweet cream batter grilled golden brown and topped with fresh strawberry sauce, topped with whipped cream
Pecan Pancakes
Candied Georgia pecans grilled in our sweet cream batter
Potato Pancakes
Just like grandma's, shredded potato, onion, fresh chives, flour, and seasoning
Gluten Free Pancakes
Made with rice flours, buttermilk and almond meal. No sugar added, it has a natural sweetness from the ingredients
Golden Pumpkin Pancakes
Sweet cream batter mixed with pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, touch of all spice, topped with whipped cream
Apple Pancakes
1/2 Chocolate Chip Cakes
1/2 Buttermilk Cakes
1/2 Banana Cakes
1/2 Blueberry Cakes
1/2 Pecan Cakes
1/2 Potato Pancake
1/2 Gluten Free Cake
1/2 Strawberry Cake
1/2 Pumpkin Cake
1/2 Apple cakes
Single Chocolate Chip
Single Potato Pancake
Single Banana Pancake
Single Pecan Pancake
Single Strawberry Pancake
Single Blueberry Pancake
Single Buttermilk Pancake
Single Gluten Free cake
Single Pumpkin
Single Apple cake
Favorites
Avocado Tst 2 eggs
Crepes
Thin delicate pancakes grilled and rolled with a lemony cream cheese, and mascarpone stuffing with your choice of fruit stuffing
Avocado Toast & Fruit
Organic oat bread, smashed avocado with ginger, lime, salt, and pepper. Topped with sesame seed. With fresh sliced fruits and berries
Carnivore Breakfast
2 thick cut natural cure bacon, 2 plaths's sausage links, slice of natural juice ham (no water added), with 3 eggs any style. Served with vine ripe balsamic tomatoes
Cinnamon French Toast
Our specially made cinnamon sugar bread dipped in a vanilla egg batter, grilled golden brown. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter
Breakfast Pastie
Northern tradition with a breakfast twist, sausage, rutabaga, onion, potato, celery, egg, and cheddar, baked in a flakey pie crust, topped with sausage gravy
Chicken Breast Breakfast
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with a mojo citrus rub. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and pancakes or toast
Grilled Corned Beef Hash
Corned beef, potato and onion, grilled with 2 eggs any style, served with pancakes or toast
Chef's Breakfast
Ham, bacon, or sausage, 2 eggs any style, hash browns, and pancakes or toast
Caballero Steak & Eggs
USDA choice marinate steak grilled to your liking, topped with zesty chimichurri sauce, served with 2 eggs any style, hash browns, and pancakes or toast
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Choice round tenderized and breaded on premise flash fried, topped with sausage gravy served with hash browns, and 2 eggs, served with pancakes or toast
Basic Breakfast
3 EGG Chef
Benedicts
Eggs Mackinaw
Great lakes whitefish citrus seasoned and grilled atop beefsteak tomatoes with poach eggs, covered with hollandaise sauce. All on top of toasted English muffins. Served with hash browns
Eggs Benedict
Real Canadian bacon grilled, topped with poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce, all atop toasted English muffins. Served with hash browns
Eggs Blackstone
Grilled tomatoes, poached eggs, brown sugar cured bacon aboard a toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hashbrowns
Eggs Florentine
Skillets
Steak & Cheese Skillet
Hash browns, thinly sliced ribeye, onions, and American cheese. Topped with eggs any style, and choice of toast
Veggie Skillet
Hash browns, fresh broccoli, mushroom, onion, pepper medley, tomato, and American cheese. Topped with 2 eggs and choice of toast
Western Skillet
Hash browns, ham, bell pepper medley, onions, and American cheese. Topped with 2 eggs of choice and toast
Sausage Skillet
Plarth's sausage, bell pepper medley, onions, and hash browns grilled and topped with melted American cheese. Topped with eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast
Bacon Skillet
Chopped bacon grilled with hash browns, and topped with melted American cheese and 2 eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast
Sides
Vine Ripen Tomatoes
With a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle
1 Egg Any Style
2 Eggs Any Style
Cereal with Milk
Biscuits & Gravy
Gluten Free Toast
Toast
Chicken Sausage
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Honey Cured Ham
Thick Brown Sugar Bacon
Real Canadian Bacon Rashers
Hash Browns
Fresh Fruit Bowl
1 Egg Tst
2 Eggs tst
3 eggs tst
Side CB Hash
Sausage Gravy
Maple Syrup
Single Crepe
3 Eggs only
Side Hollandaise
Kids Menu
Breakfast Bar
French Toast
Omelettes
Sausage Omelette
3 whipped eggs stuffed with ground sausage, onion, green peppers, and American cheese. Served with hash browns, choice of pancakes or toast
Veggie Omelette
3 eggs whipped and stuffed with, fresh broccoli, mushroom, onion, pepper medley, tomato, and American cheese. Add jalapeños optional. Served with hash browns, and toast or pancakes
Western Omelette
3 eggs whipped and stuffed with, ham, bell pepper medley, onions, and American cheese. Served with hash browns, and toast or pancakes
Steak & Cheese Omelette
3 eggs whipped stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and American cheese. Served with hash browns and choice of pancake or toast
Ham-N-Cheese Omelette
3 whipped eggs honey cured ham and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, and toast or pancakes
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
3 whipped eggs, stuffed with chopped bacon, and American cheese. Served with hash browns, and choice of pancakes or toast
Cheese Omelette
Plain Omelette
Spinach Mushroom Omelette
Lunch
Lunch
Smashburger W/Onion
1/4 lb house ground chuck and onions smashed and grilled with or without cheese. Cheeses: cheddar, American, pepper jack or, swiss. Served with French fries and coleslaw
Smashburger NO onion
Chicken Breast
White meat additive free breast, blackened, grilled or, fried. With or without cheese
Philly Style Steak-N-Cheese
Thinly sliced ribeye steak and onions grilled topped with American cheese, on a grilled authentic Philadelphia style roll. Served with French fries and coleslaw
Whitefish Sandwich
Great lakes fresh, blackened, grilled or, fried. Served on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce and tomato, with lemon and tartar on side
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Lightly breaded chicken breast, fried with, pickles, and 1000 island dressing. Served with French fries and coleslaw
Chicken Tenders
Lightly breaded tenderloins fried golden brown, served with French fries and coleslaw, and dipping sauce
Whitefish & Chips
Great lakes whitefish caught right offshore from where you are sitting. Lightly dry breaded in drake's crispy frymix. Served with french fries, tartar, and lemon
Wing Dings
Buffalo or plain. Battered fried and with blue cheese, ranch. French fries and cole slaw
Reuben
Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut topped with swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served on Detroit swirl rye. Served with fries and slaw
Beef Pastie
Coarsly ground chuck, potato, rutabega, celery, cheese and onion wrapped in a flakey pie crust. Topped with beef gravy. Served with cole slaw
Sourdough BLT
Grilled Detroit sourdough bread with extra thick cut bacon, American, tomato, and lettuce. Served with French fries, and coleslaw
Chicken Smash Burger
Avocado Chicken Smash
Veggie Pastie
Super Fish
Kids Menu
Apps & Sides
Dinner
Dinner Buffet
Dinner Menu
Cocktails
Mimosas
House Mimosa
Natalie's fresh orange juice and California sparkling brut, with a slice of orange
Italiano Mimosa
Prosecco 350 ml bottle of lamarca and natelie's fresh oj
Catalonian Mimosa
Cava 350ml bottle of jaume Serra cristalino, Spain. Toped with natalies fresh OJ
Hawaiian Mimosa
Not from concentrate pineapple juice, and califomia sparkling brut
Midori Champagne
Midori liqueur and California sparkling brut, served with a cherry
Bellini
Real peach nectar mixed with California sparkling brut
Pama Mimosa
Pama pomegranate liqueur and California sparkling wine
Pear Bellini
Pear nectar and California sparkling brut
bottle Wycliffe
Bloody Mary's
House Bloody Mary
House bloody Mary mix, (mild) mixed with a middle of the road well vodka. Served with pickle, celery, and olive
2nd House Bloody Mary
Stout
Our hottest out of the bottle, very southwest flavor, not so thick. Mixed with titos. Served with bacon, celery, olive, and pickle
Zing Zang
Titos vodka mixed with Americas favorite bloody Mary mix zing Zang. Gamished with celery, pickle, and olive
The Veggie
Tres agaves organic bloody Mary mix, thick and smooth. Mixed with titos. Served with celery, pickle, pickled asparagus, and pickled carrot
Virgin Mary
Zing Zang bloody mix with celery, pickle, and olive
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Family Style restaurant with style. Full MENU and BUFFET. Serving Breakfast, Lunch and, Dinner
327 E Central Ave., Mackinaw City, MI 49701