Breakfast

Pancakes

Sweet Cream and Buttermilk

$11.49

Our traditional pancake made with fresh sweet cream and buttermilk, with a touch of vanilla

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.29

A blend of dark chocolate and milk chocolate chips swimming in our traditional batter

Banana Pancakes

$12.29

Fresh banana pieces mixed in a creamy banana emulsified batter add glazed pecans for only a dollar

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.79

Our sweet cream batter loaded with wild blueberries and blueberry juice, topped with powdered sugar

Strawberry Pancakes

$12.29

Sweet cream batter grilled golden brown and topped with fresh strawberry sauce, topped with whipped cream

Pecan Pancakes

$12.99

Candied Georgia pecans grilled in our sweet cream batter

Potato Pancakes

$12.99

Just like grandma's, shredded potato, onion, fresh chives, flour, and seasoning

Gluten Free Pancakes

$14.99

Made with rice flours, buttermilk and almond meal. No sugar added, it has a natural sweetness from the ingredients

Golden Pumpkin Pancakes

$12.29

Sweet cream batter mixed with pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, touch of all spice, topped with whipped cream

Apple Pancakes

$12.29

1/2 Chocolate Chip Cakes

$11.29

1/2 Buttermilk Cakes

$10.49

1/2 Banana Cakes

$12.29

1/2 Blueberry Cakes

$11.79

1/2 Pecan Cakes

$11.99

1/2 Potato Pancake

$11.99

1/2 Gluten Free Cake

$13.99

1/2 Strawberry Cake

$11.29

1/2 Pumpkin Cake

$11.29

1/2 Apple cakes

$11.29

Single Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Single Potato Pancake

$4.00

Single Banana Pancake

$3.75

Single Pecan Pancake

$3.75

Single Strawberry Pancake

$3.75

Single Blueberry Pancake

$3.75

Single Buttermilk Pancake

$3.25

Single Gluten Free cake

$5.29

Single Pumpkin

$3.79

Single Apple cake

$3.75

Favorites

Avocado Tst 2 eggs

$15.99

Crepes

$12.99

Thin delicate pancakes grilled and rolled with a lemony cream cheese, and mascarpone stuffing with your choice of fruit stuffing

Avocado Toast & Fruit

$15.99

Organic oat bread, smashed avocado with ginger, lime, salt, and pepper. Topped with sesame seed. With fresh sliced fruits and berries

Carnivore Breakfast

$19.99

2 thick cut natural cure bacon, 2 plaths's sausage links, slice of natural juice ham (no water added), with 3 eggs any style. Served with vine ripe balsamic tomatoes

Cinnamon French Toast

$13.29

Our specially made cinnamon sugar bread dipped in a vanilla egg batter, grilled golden brown. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter

Breakfast Pastie

$15.99

Northern tradition with a breakfast twist, sausage, rutabaga, onion, potato, celery, egg, and cheddar, baked in a flakey pie crust, topped with sausage gravy

Chicken Breast Breakfast

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with a mojo citrus rub. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and pancakes or toast

Grilled Corned Beef Hash

$16.99

Corned beef, potato and onion, grilled with 2 eggs any style, served with pancakes or toast

Chef's Breakfast

$17.99

Ham, bacon, or sausage, 2 eggs any style, hash browns, and pancakes or toast

Caballero Steak & Eggs

$21.99

USDA choice marinate steak grilled to your liking, topped with zesty chimichurri sauce, served with 2 eggs any style, hash browns, and pancakes or toast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.49

Choice round tenderized and breaded on premise flash fried, topped with sausage gravy served with hash browns, and 2 eggs, served with pancakes or toast

Basic Breakfast

$15.99

3 EGG Chef

$18.99

Benedicts

Eggs Mackinaw

$21.99

Great lakes whitefish citrus seasoned and grilled atop beefsteak tomatoes with poach eggs, covered with hollandaise sauce. All on top of toasted English muffins. Served with hash browns

Eggs Benedict

$16.99

Real Canadian bacon grilled, topped with poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce, all atop toasted English muffins. Served with hash browns

Eggs Blackstone

$16.99

Grilled tomatoes, poached eggs, brown sugar cured bacon aboard a toasted English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce, served with hashbrowns

Eggs Florentine

$16.99

Skillets

Steak & Cheese Skillet

$18.99

Hash browns, thinly sliced ribeye, onions, and American cheese. Topped with eggs any style, and choice of toast

Veggie Skillet

$17.99

Hash browns, fresh broccoli, mushroom, onion, pepper medley, tomato, and American cheese. Topped with 2 eggs and choice of toast

Western Skillet

$16.99

Hash browns, ham, bell pepper medley, onions, and American cheese. Topped with 2 eggs of choice and toast

Sausage Skillet

$15.99

Plarth's sausage, bell pepper medley, onions, and hash browns grilled and topped with melted American cheese. Topped with eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast

Bacon Skillet

$15.99

Chopped bacon grilled with hash browns, and topped with melted American cheese and 2 eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast

Sides

Vine Ripen Tomatoes

$4.99

With a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle

1 Egg Any Style

$2.99

2 Eggs Any Style

$3.99

Cereal with Milk

$5.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Gluten Free Toast

$5.29

Toast

$3.99

Chicken Sausage

$6.99

Sausage Links

$6.79

Sausage Patties

$6.79

Honey Cured Ham

$6.99

Thick Brown Sugar Bacon

$8.50

Real Canadian Bacon Rashers

$6.49

Hash Browns

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$10.29

1 Egg Tst

$4.99

2 Eggs tst

$5.99

3 eggs tst

$6.99

Side CB Hash

$7.99

Sausage Gravy

$3.29

Maple Syrup

$2.50

Single Crepe

$4.99

3 Eggs only

$4.99

Side Hollandaise

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.29

Kids Blueberry Pancakes

$7.29

Kids Banana Pancakes

$7.29

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.59

Kids French Toast Stix

$7.99

Kids Egg with Sausage or Bacon

$7.99

Kids Strawberry Cakes

$7.29

Kids Gluten free cakes

$9.99

Kids Apple Cakes

$7.29

Kids Pumpkin Cakes

$7.29

Kids Pecan Cakes

$7.29

Breakfast Bar

Adults

$17.95

1 year old

$0.75

2 year old

$1.50

3 year old

$2.25

4 year old

$3.00

5 year old

$3.75

6 year old

$4.50

7 year old

$5.25

8 year old

$8.00

9 year old

$9.00

10 year old

$10.00

11 year old

$11.00

12 year old

$12.00

French Toast

Cinnamon French Toast

$13.29

Our specially made cinnamon sugar bread dipped in a vanilla egg batter, grilled golden brown. Topped with powdered sugar and whipped butter

Tradition French Toast

$10.99+

Banana Bread French Toast

$13.29

Stuffed French Toast

$14.99

Gluten Free French Toast

$15.99

Omelettes

Sausage Omelette

$19.99

3 whipped eggs stuffed with ground sausage, onion, green peppers, and American cheese. Served with hash browns, choice of pancakes or toast

Veggie Omelette

$20.99

3 eggs whipped and stuffed with, fresh broccoli, mushroom, onion, pepper medley, tomato, and American cheese. Add jalapeños optional. Served with hash browns, and toast or pancakes

Western Omelette

$19.99

3 eggs whipped and stuffed with, ham, bell pepper medley, onions, and American cheese. Served with hash browns, and toast or pancakes

Steak & Cheese Omelette

$22.99

3 eggs whipped stuffed with shaved ribeye, onions, and American cheese. Served with hash browns and choice of pancake or toast

Ham-N-Cheese Omelette

$19.99

3 whipped eggs honey cured ham and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, and toast or pancakes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$19.99

3 whipped eggs, stuffed with chopped bacon, and American cheese. Served with hash browns, and choice of pancakes or toast

Cheese Omelette

$18.99

Plain Omelette

$15.99

Spinach Mushroom Omelette

$20.59

Lunch

Lunch

Smashburger W/Onion

$17.99

1/4 lb house ground chuck and onions smashed and grilled with or without cheese. Cheeses: cheddar, American, pepper jack or, swiss. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Smashburger NO onion

$17.99

Chicken Breast

$16.99

White meat additive free breast, blackened, grilled or, fried. With or without cheese

Philly Style Steak-N-Cheese

$19.99

Thinly sliced ribeye steak and onions grilled topped with American cheese, on a grilled authentic Philadelphia style roll. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Whitefish Sandwich

$18.99

Great lakes fresh, blackened, grilled or, fried. Served on a grilled brioche bun, lettuce and tomato, with lemon and tartar on side

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.99

Lightly breaded chicken breast, fried with, pickles, and 1000 island dressing. Served with French fries and coleslaw

Chicken Tenders

$17.99

Lightly breaded tenderloins fried golden brown, served with French fries and coleslaw, and dipping sauce

Whitefish & Chips

$23.99

Great lakes whitefish caught right offshore from where you are sitting. Lightly dry breaded in drake's crispy frymix. Served with french fries, tartar, and lemon

Wing Dings

$17.99

Buffalo or plain. Battered fried and with blue cheese, ranch. French fries and cole slaw

Reuben

$17.99

Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut topped with swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served on Detroit swirl rye. Served with fries and slaw

Beef Pastie

$16.99

Coarsly ground chuck, potato, rutabega, celery, cheese and onion wrapped in a flakey pie crust. Topped with beef gravy. Served with cole slaw

Sourdough BLT

$16.99

Grilled Detroit sourdough bread with extra thick cut bacon, American, tomato, and lettuce. Served with French fries, and coleslaw

Chicken Smash Burger

$17.99

Avocado Chicken Smash

$18.99

Veggie Pastie

$19.99

Super Fish

$21.99

Lunch Sides

Soup & Salad Bar

$12.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.29

Onion Rings

$7.99

French Fries

$4.79

Kids Menu

Kids Wing Dings

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.29

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.29

Mini Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Apps & Sides

Cheese Plate

$18.99

Hot Wing

$15.99

BBQ Wing

$15.99

Jerk Wings

$15.99

Soup & Salad Bar

$12.99

SUB Soup&Salad

$7.99

SUB Onion Ring

$2.95

SUB sweet fry

$2.00

French Fries

$4.79

Onion Rings

$7.99

Chicken Tender APP

$15.99

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Dinner

Dinner Buffet

Dinner Buffet

$21.00

Kid Din Buffet 1y

$1.25

Kid Din Buffet 2y

$2.50

kid Din Buffet 3y

$3.75

kid Din Buffet 4y

$5.00

Kid Din Buffet 5y

$6.25

Kid Din Buffet 6y

$7.50

Kid Din Buffet 7y

$9.00

Kid Din Buffet 8y

$10.50

Kid Din Buffet 9y

$12.00

Kid Din Buffet 10y

$13.50

Kid Din Buffet 11y

$15.00

Kid Din Buffet 12y

$16.50

Dinner Menu

Steak Dinner

$22.99

Country Fry Steak Dinner

$19.99

Fish and Chip Dinner

$23.99

Chicken Tender Dinner

$19.99

Curried Whitefish

$23.99

Stewed Chicken

$17.99

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00

Call Vodka

$6.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00

Call Gin

$6.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.00

Call Rum

$6.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.00

Call Tequila

$6.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Call Whiskey

$6.00

Scotch / Bourbon

Well Scotch

$4.00

Call Scotch

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Call Bourbon

$6.00

Cocktails

Mimosas

House Mimosa

$6.95

Natalie's fresh orange juice and California sparkling brut, with a slice of orange

Italiano Mimosa

$8.95

Prosecco 350 ml bottle of lamarca and natelie's fresh oj

Catalonian Mimosa

$8.95

Cava 350ml bottle of jaume Serra cristalino, Spain. Toped with natalies fresh OJ

Hawaiian Mimosa

$7.95

Not from concentrate pineapple juice, and califomia sparkling brut

Midori Champagne

$7.50

Midori liqueur and California sparkling brut, served with a cherry

Bellini

$7.95

Real peach nectar mixed with California sparkling brut

Pama Mimosa

$7.95

Pama pomegranate liqueur and California sparkling wine

Pear Bellini

$7.95

Pear nectar and California sparkling brut

bottle Wycliffe

$12.00

Bloody Mary's

House Bloody Mary

$6.95

House bloody Mary mix, (mild) mixed with a middle of the road well vodka. Served with pickle, celery, and olive

2nd House Bloody Mary

$5.95

Stout

$8.95

Our hottest out of the bottle, very southwest flavor, not so thick. Mixed with titos. Served with bacon, celery, olive, and pickle

Zing Zang

$7.29

Titos vodka mixed with Americas favorite bloody Mary mix zing Zang. Gamished with celery, pickle, and olive

The Veggie

$8.95

Tres agaves organic bloody Mary mix, thick and smooth. Mixed with titos. Served with celery, pickle, pickled asparagus, and pickled carrot

Virgin Mary

$5.95

Zing Zang bloody mix with celery, pickle, and olive

Cocktails

Spritzer

$5.99

Bailys

$6.99

Teaz 2 Pleaz

$8.00

Coffee Drink

$6.99

Screw driver

$6.99

Beer

Craft Beer

$6.00

Domestic

$4.50

PBR

$3.50

Import Beer

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

High Noon

$4.50

Wine

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$6.00

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Muscato

$6.00

NA Beverages

Drinks

Hot Tea

$3.79

Pop

$2.95+

Juice

$4.79+

Coffee

$3.99

TOGO Coffee

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$4.29+

White Milk

$4.29+

Almond Milk

$4.99+

Hot Chocolate

$4.29

Bottled Water

$1.99

S. Pellegrino

$3.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$4.29+

Lemonade

$3.29+

Iced Tea (Copy)

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Gift Shop

Merch

Shirts

$25.00

Big Bottle of Syrup

$8.00

Small Bottle of Real Maple Syrup

$2.25

Yooper Pennies

$10.00

Teapot With Infuser

$12.95

Pastie TOGO

$15.59

Coffee Bag

$45.00

Employee shirt

$15.00