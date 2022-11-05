Pancake House - New Carrollton imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Pancake House

78 Reviews

$

7701 garrison rd

HYATTSVILLE, MD 20784

Popular Items

Popular Items

Hash Browns
Belgian Waffle
2 Pancakes

Breakfast

2 Pancakes

$6.50

3 Pancakes

$7.50

Belgian Waffle

$6.50

French Toast (6)

$6.50

French Toast (8)

$7.50

Wings and Waffle

Wings and Waffle

$13.99

Omelette

Omelette

$9.99

Deluxe Omelette

$11.99

Sandwiches

Fried Egg Sandwich

$4.50

BLT

$6.50

Entrees

8 Fried Wings

$13.99

Served with french fries or onion rings

Burgers

1/3 Hamburger

$6.50

Beverages

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Bottled Juice

$2.75

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Sides

Toast

$1.99

English Muffin

$1.99

Bagel

$1.99

Ham

$3.95

Bacon

$3.95

Turkey Bacon

$3.95

Scrapple

$3.95

Sausage

$3.95

Turkey Sausage

$3.95

Corn Beef Hash

$3.95

Hash Browns

$3.29

Grits

$3.29

Cheese Grits

$3.79

French Fries

$3.29

Onion Rings

$3.29

1 Egg

$1.25

2 Eggs

$2.25

3 Eggs

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Gallery
Pancake House - New Carrollton image

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in HYATTSVILLE

Search popular restaurants
Map
