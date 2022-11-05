Breakfast & Brunch
Pancake House
78 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7701 garrison rd, HYATTSVILLE, MD 20784
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fry Guy Southern HomeStyle Cuisine II
No Reviews
9140 Edgeworth Dr. Capitol Heights, MD 20743
View restaurant