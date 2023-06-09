- Home
- /
- Lawrenceville
- /
- Pancake House - Lawrenceville - 585 W Pike St.
Pancake House- Lawrenceville
No reviews yet
585 W Pike St.
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Omelettes
Veg Out
Fresh green peppers, sweet onions, mushrooms, ripe tomato, and Cheddar cheese
3 Little Piggies
Stuffed with smoked ham, pork sausage, crisp bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Chicken Fiesta
Tender marinated chicken with caramelized onions, bell peppers, Cheddar salsa, and sour cream served on the side
Spinach & Mushroom
Fresh spinach, sautéed mushrooms, sweet onions, bell peppers, Cheddar cheese, and tomatoes
Mr. Chorizo
Stuffed with chorizo sausage, green peppers, onions, Cheddar cheese, and jalapeños on the side
Don Steak
Seasoned juicy steak strip cut then and loaded with fresh onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, tomato, and Cheddar cheese. Side of salsa
Create Your Own
Weekly Specials
Weekly Special #1
May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Weekly Special #2
May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Eggstra Ordinary Breakfast
Grayson Slam
2 eggs, hash browns, 2 pork links, 2 ham slices, 2 bacon strips, and 2 buttermilk pancakes. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Simple Breakfast
2 eggs, bacon, or link sausage served with hash browns and toast. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
The Smokehouse
Smoked links, hash browns, 2 eggs with buttermilk pancakes or toast. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Breakfast The T-bone
Perfectly cooked & seasoned t-bone, 3 eggs with buttermilk pancakes or hash browns. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Breakfast Country Fried Steak
Fried beef steak smothered in country gravy, served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and two buttermilk pancakes. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical
Country Migas
Eggs scramble meets chorizo sausage, tomatoes, jalapeños, onions, and Cheddar cheese topped with fresh avocado, and sour cream, and served with flour tortilla or toast
Shrimp & Grits
Creamy dreamy white grits topped with blackened shrimp, smoked sausage, onion, red pepper, basil, and tomato sauce, served with a biscuit on the side
It's Benny Time
Two poached eggs & Canadian bacon, on toasted English muffins, topped with hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have
Corned Beef Hash
Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and your choice of 2 pancakes or toast. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
2 Breakfast Tacos
Eggs scrambled with tomato, onion, jalapeños, Cheddar, and sausage all stuffed in warm flour tortillas. Served with a side of hash browns and salsa
The Grainy & Nutty Combo
Two pancakes packed with oats, almonds, and walnuts served with two eggs. Bacon or sausage links. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditio
The Belgian Combo
Our waffle is served with two eggs, hash browns, and 2 bacon or sausage links. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
French Connection
Four triangle sliced French toast served with two eggs, two bacon, and two pork links. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Pancakes, Waffles, and French Toast
4 Buttermilk Stack
The Blues
Four pancakes filled with fresh blueberries and warm compote and topped with whipped cream
Chocolate Drop
Four pancakes loaded with chocolate and topped with whipped cream and powdered sugar
New York Cheesecake
Four of our fluffy pancakes are filled with pieces of decadent cheesecake and topped with cool strawberries
The Grainy & Nutty
Four pancakes packed with rolled oats, almonds, English walnuts, and topped with butter
French Toast
Six fluffy triangles of French toast topped with butter and powdered sugar
Banana Foster
Six triangles of French toast topped with foster sauce, fresh banana, whipped cream, and powder
The Belgian
One Belgian waffle straight from the iron topped with powdered sugar
Crepes
Chicken Spinach Crepe
Thin golden crepes filled with white meat chicken, spinach, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms, and hollandaise sauce
Fruit Crepes
Packed with sweet cream cheese and topped with whipped cream. Your choice of cinnamon apples, blueberries, or strawberries and bananas
The Veg Crepe
Two crepes stuffed with Swiss cheese, scrambled eggs, fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, topped with hollandaise and tomatoes
Celis Crepes
Two crepes packed with cream cheese or vanilla yogurt, strawberries, topped with fresh fruit, and house granola
Lighter Mornings
Rolled Oats
Creamy cinnamon-scented oatmeal, with a side of milk & brown sugar
Avocado Toast
Multigrain bread topped with fresh avocado, grilled roasted cherry tomatoes, and two eggs your way
Yogurt with a Crunch
Vanilla yogurt layered with fresh strawberries or blueberries and topped with granola almonds
Carb Buster
Scrambled egg whites, turkey bacon or turkey sausage served with fresh fruit and whole wheat toast. Maybe cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may Increase risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
The Berry Oatmeal
Made to order topped with fresh blueberries, banana slices, and pecans, served with low-fat milk, brown sugar, and English muffin
The Yolk Buster
Egg white omelet with turkey bacon, spinach, onions, bell pepper, and served with fruit or wheat toast
The English
English muffin, egg white, turkey bacon, cheese, and grilled onions, served with home potatoes or fruit
Skillets
Garden
Country seasoned potatoes meets sautéed mushrooms, onion, and bell pepper with Cheddar then topped with 2 eggs. Served with an English muffin. Maybe Cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may Increase risk of Foodborne illness, especia
Skillet with Bacon
Skillet with Ham
Skillet with Sausage
Skillet with Country Fried Steak
Biscuits and Sandwiches
Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy
2 eggs any style, hash browns, and sausage. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Biscuit Sandwich
Egg, cheese & choice of bacon, ham, and sausage served with side hash browns. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Texas Baconator
2 over hard egg, with bacon, melted American cheese, on a Texas toast, served with home potatoes or hash brown. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain me
Cheesesteak Melt
Grilled steak thinly sliced, and loaded with onions, bacon, and melted American cheese on Texas toast, served with hash browns or home potatoes
Garden Salads
Soups
Burgers
House Burger
Melted Cheddar cheese, green leaf, ripe tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, and mustard mayo. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
The Cowboy
Creamy American cheese, crispy bacon, sautéed onions, and lettuce. All drenched with sweet and smoked BBQ sauce. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain m
The European
Melted Swiss cheese tops sautéed grilled mushrooms, caramelized onions, and mayo. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
The Baconzilla
Melted Cheddar cheese, green leaf, ripe tomatoes, sliced bacon, red onion, and mayo. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Build Your Own Burger
May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Sandwich and Panini
Good O'l Philly
Juicy grilled steak thinly sliced and loaded with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, with melted Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie
Grilled Chicken & Avocado
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, provolone cheese, and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a burger bun
The BLT
Smoked bacon strips, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on sourdough bread
Chicken Pesto Panini
Diced chicken tossed in basil pesto with Swiss cheese and tomato on sourdough bread
The Cluber Panini
Turkey breast, tomato, bacon, Swiss cheese, and honey mustard on sourdough bread
Lunch Entrees
Lunch Country Fried Steak*
Chopped beef steak smothered in country gravy, broccoli, skin red potatoes, and garlic bread
Bourbon Chicken Skillet
Grilled chicken breast, covered with a bourbon glaze over a mixed bell pepper, onion, mushrooms, broccoli, and seasoned red-skin potatoes
Creamy Chicken Alfredo
Seasoned chicken breast strips on top of pasta with broccoli in Alfredo sauce, and Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread
Sausage and Chicken
Smoke sausage, chicken strips, and red pepper, on top of pasta covered in tomatoes, spicy Italian sauce, and Parmesan cheese, served with garlic bread
Lunch T-bone Steak
A tender seasoned t-bone steak, served with broccoli, garlic bread, and your choice of red-skin seasoned potatoes or French fries. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you
Celis Chicken Breast
A grilled seasoned chicken breast served with red potato, broccoli, and garlic bread on the side
Chicken Parmigiana
Parmesan breaded chicken breast fried topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served with pasta Alfredo and garlic bread
Creamy Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp spinach, and red pepper tossed in creamy sauce. Served with steamed broccoli, red potatoes, and garlic bread
55+ Specials
SR. Omelette & Pancakes
Two egg omelets stuffed with green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Cheddar. Served with two buttermilk pancakes
SR. Waffle Combo
One waffle, with one egg any style, one bacon strip, and one slice of smoked ham. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
SR. Mini Slam
One buttermilk pancake, one egg, one bacon strip, one slice of ham, one sausage link and hash browns. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical cond
SR. French Toast Combo
Four triangle French toast slices, one egg any style, and your choice of bacon strips or sausage links. May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical co
SR. Three Buttermilk Pancakes
Kids
KID French Toast*
Two triangle slices of French toast with two slices of bacon
KID Cheese Omelet
Two egg omelets stuffed with Cheddar cheese
KID Little Big Breakfast
One scrambled egg (May be cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked eggs or meats may increase the risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions), one strip of bacon, one sausage link, and one pancake topped with whipped
KID Baby Cakes
3 mini pancakes served with hash browns and a crisp strip of bacon
KID Grilled Cheese
Loaded with melted cheese and served with fresh fruit
KID Chicken Finger
Breaded chicken tenders with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Coffee
Iced Tea
Kid Choco Milk
Kid Milk
Milk
V8
COKE
COKE ZERO
DIET COKE
SPRITE
LEMONADE
FANTA
ORANGE
PIBB XTRA
COKE
COKE ZERO
DIET COKE
SPRITE
LEMONADE
FANTA
ORANGE
PIBB XTRA
ORANGE JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
APPLE JUICE
ORANGE JUICE
CRANBERRY JUICE
APPLE JUICE
Sides
BACON STRIP (4)
BACON STRIP CRISPY (4)
BACONS (2)
BACONS CRISPY (2)
BISCUIT (1)
BISCUIT (2)
CHEESE GRITS
COUNTRY POTATOES
EGG (1)
EGGS (2)
EGGS (3)
EGGS (4)
ENGLISH MUFFIN
FRENCH TOAST SIDE
FRESH FRUIT
FRIES
HAM (2)
HARVEIST (2)
HARVEIST (1)
HARVEIST (3)
HASH BROWN
HOME POTATOES
MULTIGRAIN TOAST
PANCAKE (1)
PANCAKE (2)
PANCAKE (3)
POLISH SAUSAGE
PORK SAUSAGE (4)
REG GRITS
SAUSAGE (2)
SAUSAGE PATTY (1)
SAUSAGE PATTY (2)
SIDE CORNED BEEF HASH
SIDE SALSA
SIDE SOUR CREAM
SKILLETS POTATOES
SOURDOUGH TOAST
TURK BACON (2)
TURK BACON (4)
TURK SAUSAGE (2)
TURK SAUSAGE (4)
WAFFLE (1)
WHEAT TOAST
WHITE TOAST
ADDS
ADD Egg (1)
ADD Eggs (2)
ADD Eggs (3)
ADD (2) Bacon
ADD (4) Bacons
ADD Hashbrown
ADD (2) Sausage
ADD (4) Sausage
ADD (2) Eggs
ADD Almonds N Straw
ADD American
ADD Apples
ADD Cheesecake
ADD Avocado
ADD Bacon
ADD Banana
ADD Banana Foster
ADD Bell Pepper
ADD Blueberries
ADD Cheddar
ADD Cheez
ADD Cheez to Egg
ADD Chicken Stripes
ADD Choco Chip
ADD Cheez to Hash
ADD Denver to Hash
ADD Dice Ham
ADD Extra Cheese
ADD Fresh Fruit
ADD Brocoli
ADD Gravy
ADD Grits
ADD Ham
ADD Hollandaise
ADD Jalapenos
ADD Mushroom
ADD Oni to Hash
ADD Onions
ADD Pumkin
ADD Salsa
ADD Sausage
ADD Spinach
ADD Straw
ADD Sub French Toast
ADD Swiss
ADD Tomatoes
ADD Turk Bacon
ADD Turk Sausage
With 2 Bacon
ADD T-Bone
ADD Shrimp
ADD Steak
ADD Fried STEAK
ADD Grilled CHICKEN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
585 W Pike St., Lawrenceville, GA 30046