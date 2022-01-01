Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Pancake House Longview, WA

282 Reviews

$

1425 California Way

Longview, WA 98632

Popular Items

Our Scramble
Bacon & Eggs
2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, & Toast

Breakfast

Buttermilk Pancake(s)

$5.90+

Blueberry Pancakes

$7.90+

Buckwheat Pancake(s)

$7.90+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.90+

Cornmeal Pancakes

$7.90+

Dollar Pancakes

$2.90+

Ol' Fashioned Sourdough Pancakes

$7.40+

Sweet Potato Pancakes

$7.90+

Yankee Sweet Cream Pancakes

$7.90+

Gluten Free Pancake(s)

$6.30+

Fruit Roll-Ups

$9.90

Sour Cream Roll-Ups

$8.90+

Potato Pancakes

$6.50+

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.90+

Golden Waffle

$7.40

Waffle Supreme

$9.90

Waffle Plus

$8.90

French Toast

$8.90+

Bacon & Eggs

$11.90

Ham & Eggs

$11.90

Sausage & Eggs

$11.90

Minced Ham & Scrambled Eggs

$11.90

Hawaiian Ham & Eggs

$12.90

Hamburger Steak & Eggs

$13.90

6oz Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$15.90

2 Eggs, Hashbrowns, & Toast

$9.40

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$12.50

Eggs Benedict

$13.90

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.90

Our Scramble

$13.70

Country Skillet

$12.90

Crab Benedict

$18.90

Longshoremen's Plate

$10.40

All American

$10.70

Farmers Plate

$11.40

Logger's Plate

$10.40

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.40+

Breakfast Burrito

$10.90

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.90

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.90+

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$13.50

Cheese Omelette

$10.30

Chili & Cheese Omelette

$13.50

Taco Chili Rellenos Omelette

$13.50

Corned Beef Hash & Swiss Omelette

$13.50

Crab & Cheese Omelette

$15.20

Denver Omelette

$13.50

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.50

Hawaiian Omelette

$13.50

Meat Lovers Omelette

$13.50

Mexican Omelette

$13.50

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$13.50

Seafood Combo Omelette

$15.90

Spanish Omelette

$13.50

Taco Omelette

$13.50

Vegetable Omelette

$11.90

Chili Rellenos Omelette

$10.50

Apple Sauce

$3.20

Bacon

$5.90

Biscuits

$3.50

Bread Pudding

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Cornbread

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.90

Egg

$2.50+

Egg Substitutes

$3.20+

English Muffin

$3.10

Ham

$5.90

Hashbrowns

$3.50

Hashbrowns /w Gravy

$5.50

Spanish Sauce

$2.90

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$5.20+

Peaches

$3.90

Polish Sausage

$5.90

Sausage Patty

$5.90

Sausage Links

$5.90

Gravy

$2.40

Hollandaise Sauce

$3.40

Banana

$3.20

Strawberries

$3.90

Toast

$1.90+

Sirloin Steak

$9.50

Minced Ham And Eggs

$7.50

Cubed Potatoes

$3.90

Hamburger Steak

$7.50

Chick Fried Stk

$7.50

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Salsa

$0.25

Sour Cream

$0.25

Hamburger Patty

$5.90

Side Blueberry Sauce

$3.90

Side Mixed Berries

$3.90

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Lingonberries

$3.90

Fresh Fruit Melon Mix

$3.90

Oatmeal

$3.90+

Oatmeal w/ Toast

$5.90+

Cream of Wheat

$3.20+

Cream of Wheat w/ Toast

$4.70+

Lunch

HamBurger

$9.90

Double Hamburger

$12.90

BBQ Cheese Burger

$9.90

Chilli Burger With Cheese & Onions

$12.50

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.90

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.20

Teriyaki Chicken Burger

$11.20

Crispy Chicken Burger

$11.20

Patty Melt

$11.90

3pc. Halibut Fish n Chips

$14.90

4pc. Halibut Fish n Chips

$16.90

Fish-Wich Sandwich

$11.20

Crispy Chicken Strips

$11.20

Turkey Sandwich

$10.90

Ham Sandwich

$10.90

Tuna Sandwich

$10.90

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.40

BLT

$10.40

Club House Sandwich

$14.50

Monte Cristo

$13.90

Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.90

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.20

Grilled Ham Cheese Sandwich

$9.90

Grilled Tuna Melt

$10.90

Grilled Bacon, Cheese & Tomatoes

$10.40

Grilled Turkey Melt

$10.90

Soup of the Day

$4.30+

Bowl Chili

$6.90+

Clam Chowder

$5.90+

Tossed Salad

$8.50

Chef Salad

$12.90

Farmhouse Salad

$12.90

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.90

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.90+

Beef Taco Salad

$11.90+

Chicken Taco Salad

$12.90

Shrimp Salad

$13.90

Soup And Salad

$9.40

Biscuit

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.20

Corn Bread

$3.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Garlic Bread

$2.90

Onion rings

$4.90

Potato Salad

$3.20

Fries

$3.90

Dressing

$0.25

Sauce

Sour Cream

Gravy

$2.40

Tatertots

$4.90

Curly Fries

$3.90

Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Side Tarter

$0.25

Side Ranch

$0.25

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Cottage Cheese W/ Fruit

$7.20

Breakfast

Child Cakes

$4.20

Childs #2 Egg Cakes Meat

$6.20

Child #3 Egg, Hbs & Tst

$6.20

Child #4 French Toast

$5.40

Child #5 Strawberry Rollups

$5.90

Child Apple Pancakes

$5.90

Child Chocolate

$5.90

French Toast Fingers

$5.90

Child Cereal

$3.20

Lunch

Child Peanut Butter And Jelly

$4.50

Child Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.90

Child Chicken Strips

$6.20

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.90

Kids Hamburger

$6.90

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

To Go Coffee

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.90

Small Milk

$2.50

Large Milk

$2.90

Soda

$3.50

To Go Soda

$2.00

Hot Cider

$2.90

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.90

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.20

Iced Tea

$3.20

Arnold Palmer

$3.20

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.40+

Tea

$2.90

Lemonade

$2.40+

Small Grapefruit Juice

$2.90

Small Cranberry Juice

$2.90

Small Apple Juice

$2.90

Small Orange Juice

$2.90

Large Grapefruit Juice

$3.90

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.90

Large Apple Juice

$3.90

V-8

$3.90

Large Orange Juice

$3.90

Desserts

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Bread Pudding

$6.50

Short Cake

$5.10

Mints

$0.25

Carrot Cake

$5.20
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1425 California Way, Longview, WA 98632

Directions

Gallery
Pancake House image
Pancake House image

Map
