Pancake & Waffles KALIHI
1284 Kalani Street
D100
Honolulu, HI 96817
Pancakes
- Apple Caramel S/S$11.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Apple Caramel Pancake Full$13.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Buttermilk Pancake S/S$8.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Buttermilk Pancake Full$10.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Banana Pancake S/S$9.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Banana Pancake Full$11.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Blueberry Pancake S/S$9.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Blueberry Pancake Full$11.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Pecan Pancake S/S$9.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Pecan Pancake Full$11.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Strawberries & Cream Pancake S/S$11.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Strawberries & Cream Pancake Full$13.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Mac Nut & Chocolate Pancake S/S$11.45
Add whipped cream $2
- Mac Nut & Chocolate Pancake Full$12.75
Add whipped cream $2
- Ham & Cheese Pancake S/S$11.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Ham & Cheese Pancake Full$13.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Chocolate Chip Pancake S/S$9.95
Add whipped cream $2
- Chocolate Chip Pancake Full$11.25
Add whipped cream $2
- Chantilly Pancakes (Full Only)$12.95Out of stock
- 1pc Pancake$4.75
Waffles
- Churro Waffle$11.45
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Original Waffle$9.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Banana Waffle$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Pecan Waffle$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Mini Original Waffles$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Strawberries & Cream Waffle$12.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Blueberry Waffle$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Chocolate Chip Waffle$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Cheese Waffle$10.95
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Macadamia Nut Waffle$11.45
Belgian Waffles. Add whipped cream $2
- Bacon Waffle$12.95
Belgian Waffles. Whole strips baked inside! Add whipped cream $2
- Mochi Waffle$6.95
- 2pc Cornbread Waffles$8.45
Crepes
- Plain Crepe w/ Powdered Sugar$11.25
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Fresh Squeezed Lemon Crepe$12.25
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Strawberry Crepe$12.75
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Banana Crepe$12.25
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Blueberry Crepe$12.25
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Chocolate Chip Crepe$12.25
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- Strawberries & Sour Cream Crepe$13.75
Three delicate pancakes rolled and stuffed. Add whipped cream or sour cream $2
- 1pc Crepe$4.75
French Toast
Special Breakfast
- Country Breakfast$13.25
Country gravy on 2 buttermilk biscuts + 2 eggs + 3 Scottish bangers
- Fried Rice Special$11.25
2 eggs + Choose meat: bacon, link, Spam, or Portuguese sausage
- Mini Breakfast Special$9.75
2 eggs + Choose starch: pancakes (2pc.), rice, toast or home fries + Choose meat: bacon, link, Spam, or Portuguese sausage
- Waffle Combo$12.45
- French Toast Combo$12.75
Daily Specials
Omelettes
- P&W Special Omelette$14.75
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Cheese Omelette$12.25
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Chili & Cheese Omelette$13.05
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Mushroom Omelette$12.75
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Meat Omelette$12.75
Choose one: ham, Portuguese sausage, bacon, link sausage, Vienna sausage, Spam. Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Spinach, Bacon & Cheese Omelette$13.55
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Mushroom Cheese Burger Omelette$13.75
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Vinha D'alhos Omelette$13.55
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Vegetarian Omelette$13.25
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Corned Beef Hash Omelette$13.75
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Denver Omelette$13.25
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Loaded Potato Omelette$13.75
Add toppings to customize your 4 egg omelette! Your choice of rice, toast, or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, Fried rice $2.50, Egg whites $2, Cheese or Hollandaise $1.50
- Kalua Pig Fried Rice Omelette$17.45
- Mexican Omelette$13.95
Eggs Benedict
- Classic Eggs Benedict$13.25
Served with home fries. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Bene Florentine$14.25
Served with home fries. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Waffle Eggs Benedict$14.25
Served with home fries. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Florentine$13.25
Served with home fries. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Grilled Fish Benedict$14.75
Served with home fries. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Grilled Fish Florentine$14.25
Served with home fries. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Chorizo Benedict$13.95
Served with home fries. Sub fried rice $2.50
- Crab Cake Benedict$14.95
Served with home fries. Sub fried rice $2.50
Meat & Eggs
- Hamburger Patty$11.95
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Corned Beef Hash$11.95
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Vienna Sausage$10.95
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Bacon$11.45
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Link Sausage$11.25
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Spam$11.25
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Portuguese Sausage$11.45
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Bone-In Ham Steak$13.45
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Grilled Fish$13.25
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Kalbi$16.95Out of stock
Two eggs and your choice of rice, toast or home fries. Sub pancakes $2, fried rice $2.50
- Scottish Bangers$12.25
