- Home
- /
- Rancho Palos Verdes
- /
- Pancakes R Us - South Western Avenue
Pancakes R Us South Western Avenue
No reviews yet
29403 South Western Avenue
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Sampler, Scramblers, & More
Lumberjack
1 buttermilk biscuits with gravy, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, 2 ham, hash browns and 2 pancakes
Classic Combo
Ham, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, hash browns and 2 pancakes
Country Scramble
3 scrambled eggs with ham, onions and cheese, hash browns and 3 pancakes
Texas Scramble
3 scrambled eggs with jalapeño peppers, chili beans and cheese, hash browns and 3 pancakes
Quick Breakfast
2 eggs any style, hash browns, toast and your choice of 2 bacon or pork sausage links
Ranch Scramble
3 scrambled eggs with ham, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cheese, hash browns and 3 pancakes
Ribeye Steak Combo
9 oz Ribeye Steak Combo Served with 2 eggs, hash browns and 2 pancakes
Heartland Sampler
Corned beef hash sautéed with green peppers and onions, 2 eggs, 2 bacon 2 sausage, hash browns and 2 pancakes
Buttermilk Pancake Skillets
Bacon Skillet
2 eggs as you like ‘em with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, onions, with 1/2 biscuit and 2 pancakes
Pork Sausage Skillet
2 eggs as you like ‘em with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, onions, with 1/2 biscuit and 2 pancakes
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
2 eggs with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, onions, with 1/2 biscuit and 2 pancakes
Country Fried Steak Skillet
2 eggs with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, onions, with 2 pancakes, 1/2 biscuit and gravy
Grilled Ham Skillet
2 eggs as you like ‘em with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, 2 onions, with 1/2 biscuit and 2 pancakes
7oz Sirloin Steak Skillet
2 eggs as you like ‘em with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, onions, with 1/2 biscuit and 2 pancakes
Classic Breakfast Combos
The Big Classic Combo
Your choice of: Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Corned Beef Hash, served with 3 eggs any style, hash browns and 3 buttermilk pancakes
The Meat Lovers Combo
4 eggs any style, 3 bacon , 3 slices ham and 3 pork sausage
T-Bone Steak & Eggs Combo
A tender, juicy 12 oz steak served with 3 eggs any style, hash browns and 3 buttermilk pancakes
Pork Chops & Eggs Combo
2 4 oz grilled center-cut pork chops served with 3 eggs any style, hash browns and 3 buttermilk pancakes
Huevos Rancheros
3 eggs served on top of corn tortillas and topped with salsa, cheese, rice and beans. Served with tortillas (shown) or 3 buttermilk pancakes
Chorizo
3 eggs scrambled with chorizo served with rice and beans. Served with tortillas or 3 buttermilk pancakes
Fruit Pancake Combo
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, and 2 buttermilk pancakes smothered with cool strawberry or your choice of fruit compote & whipped topping 13.19 Add hash browns
French Toast Combo
2 thick slices served with 2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 pork sausage (or 1 of each) 13.79 Add hash browns
Country Fried Steak Combo
Tender beef, battered and fried to a golden brown, then smothered in country gravy. Served with 3 eggs, hash brown and 3 buttermilk pancakes
Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
2 slices cinnamon roll grilled French toast style with 2 eggs, hash browns, 2 bacon or 2 pork sausage (or 1 of each)
Chilaquiles
This spicey dish includes 2 eggs, rice, beans and 2 buttermilk pancakes
French Toast
6 triangle slices dusted with powdered sugar 11.99 With your choice of fruit compote and whipped topping
Stuffed French Toast Combo
French toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with cool strawberry or your choice of fruit compote and whipped topping. 2 eggs, 2 bacon or pork sausage and hash browns
Pancakes & Eggs Combo
3 eggs, hash browns and 3 buttermilk pancakes 13.99 Add Canadian bacon (shown)
Biscuits & Gravy Sausage
2 buttermilk biscuits with gravy, 4 pork sausage and hash browns
Old World Crepes Combo
2 eggs as you like ‘em with 2 bacon and 2 sausage. Choice of 2 same-style crepes. Choose from orange marmalade French crepes, lingonberry & lingonberry butter Swedish crepes or lemon butter German crepes
Delicious Pancakes & Waffles
Pancake Combo
Choice 2 Country Nut & Grain, Chocolate Chip or Buttermilk pancakes. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and 2 bacon or pork sausage links 13.99 Add cool strawberry or your choice of fruit compote and whipped topping
Pancake Sandwich
3 Buttermilk pancakes with 1 egg, 2 bacon or pork sausage
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
4 sweet, chocolate batter pancakes encrusted with chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar and whipped topping
Farm-Style Buttermilk Pancakes
Potato Pancakes
5 old-fashioned potato pancakes fried golden brown and served with sweet applesauce and sour cream
Power Pancake
Super delicious large vegan pancake in your choice of chocolate chip, raspberry, cranberr, mango or date 5.99 Add side of fruit topping
Gluten Free Pancakes (4)
Buckwheat Pancakes (4)
Pumpkin Pancakes (4)
Country Nut & Grain Pancakes
4 pancakes made with wholesome grains, hearty oats, almonds and English walnuts.
Pigs in a Blanket
4 delicious pork sausage links tucked into 4 savory buttermilk pancakes
Fruit Pancakes
4 buttermilk pancakes smothered with your choice of blueberry, peach, cinnamon- apple or cool strawberry fruit topping and whipped topping
Belgium Waffle
A golden crispy treat
Crepes & Blintzes
4 Nutella Crepes
With your choice of blueberry, cinnamon- apple, strawberry, or peach fruit compote and whipped topping
Dulche de Leche Crepes
2 crepes drizzled with caramel and topped with bananas and whipped topping
Cheese Blintzes
3 crepes filled with a cool combination of cheeses, served with sour cream and cool strawberry or your choice of preserves
Spinach Stuffed Crepes
2 crepes stuffed with Swiss cheese and eggs, scrambled with fresh spinach, mushrooms and onions, and topped with rich hollandaise and diced tomatoes
Sweet Cream Stuffed Crepes
With your choice of blueberry, cinnamon- apple, strawberry, or peach fruit compote and whipped topping
Supreme Stuffed Crepes
2 delicious crepes stuffed with 2 scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, pork sausage, Cheddar and Jack cheeses and topped with sour cream
Old World Crepes
4 delicate crepes of the same style. Choose from orange marmalade French crepes, lingonberry & lingonberry butter Swedish crepes or lemon butter German crepes
Chicken Holladaise Crepes
Chicken breast strips sautéed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, and onions in light seasoning, rolled into 2 delicate crepes with Swiss cheese and hollandaise
Pancakes & Omelette Combos
Ground Beef & Spinach Omelette
6 Eggs, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, avocado, onions, ground beef and a blend of cheeses
Garden Omelette
Fluffy 2 egg omelette loaded with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach and topped with avocado. Served with fruit 14.99 Add cheese
Country Omelette
A delicious blend of ham, cheese, onions and hash browns. Topped with sour cream
Avocado, Bacon, & Cheese Omelette
A delightful blend of fresh avocado, hickory- smoked bacon and plenty of cheese
Ham & 3 Cheese Omelette
A hearty omelette loaded with diced ham, Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheese
Hearty Steak Omelette
Tender strips of steak, hash browns, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese and salsa
Chicken Fajita Omelette
Seasoned chicken, onions, peppers, salsa and a blend of cheeses and topped with sour cream
Denver Omelette
This old time favorite is loaded with ham, green peppers and onions 14.99 Add cheese
Chili Cheese Omelette
This delicious omelette comes with plenty of chili beans and Cheddar cheese
Black Bean & Chili Omelette
Filled with delicious black bean chili and Jack and Cheddar cheeses, topped with salsa, sour cream and jalapeños
Meat Lover's Omelette
A delicious blend of bacon, pork sausage, shredded beef, ham, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese and salsa
Eggs Benedict
Canadian-style bacon on an English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, then smothered with hollandaise sauce and hash browns
BYO Omelette
BYO Burrito
Breakfast Sides
Seasoned Diced Red Potatoes
Corned Beef Hash
Canadian-Style Bacon
2 Pork Sausage Links
Turkey Sausage links
Turkey Bacon
Ham
Bacon
Oatmeal
Toast
2 Biscuits & Gravy
Side Of Avo
Large Bowl Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Hash Browns
Extra Egg
Chile Toriado
Salsa
Pancakes
Iron Man Healthy Choices
Nelley Scramble (v)
Hashbrowns mixed with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and onions topped with vegiterean black beans and avocados. Served with a vegan power pancake in your choice of chocolate chip, raspberry, cranberry, mango or date
Steak & Black Bean Chili Egg White Omelette
Tender strips of steak, black beans, green peppers, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a 6 egg white (with yolks upon request) omelette. (Mushrooms and blended cheese added at no additional cost upon request) .Served with 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes and sugar-free maple syrup
Iron Burger (v)
A thick, juicy plant-based ground beef subsitute topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a grilled bun, with a small bowl of fruit
The Olympian
6 egg white (with yolks upon request) Greek omelette, topped with mushrooms, fresh chopped spinach, sun dried tomatoes, black olives and feta cheese. Served with 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes and sugar-free maple syrup
The Gladiator
Ground sirloin, fresh chopped spinach, green peppers, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a 6 egg white (with yolks upon request) omelette and topped with sliced avocado. (Mushrooms and blended cheese added at no additional cost upon request). Served with 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes and sugar-free maple syrup
Scrambled Egg Whites & Spinach
6 Egg whites with chopped fresh spinach, cooked with Pam®. Served with fresh mild salsa. A high protein, fat free, low carb meal
7-Grain French Toast
The whole grain goodness of hearty multi-grain bread battered in egg whites. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with sugar-free maple syrup
Coach's Oats
Steal cut and toasted Coach’s Oats® served with walnuts, cinnamon, honey and your choice of diced 1/2 banana or raisins. An incredible tasting, great energy boost with healthy fats and sugars for sustained energy helps you to start the day off right
The Big Steak Breakfast
An 8 oz savory steak served with 3 eggs, 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes and skillet fried diced red potatoes
The Big Chicken Breakfast
Grilled chicken breast served with 3 eggs, 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes and skillet fried diced red potatoes
Hearty Pancakes
3 buttermilk pancakes served with sugar-free syrup 7.99 or 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes with sugar-free syrup
Fresh Fruit Bowl
A light and refreshing large bowl of seasonal fresh fruit
Simply Chicken
A tender, grilled chicken breast served with a fresh garden salad with reduced-calorie dressing and steamed broccoli
Cod Hollandaise
2 moist and tender cod filets pan-fried to perfection, then topped with rich hollandaise. Served with steamed broccoli and fresh lemon
Veggie Scramble
Scrambled egg substitute loaded with tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and spinach. Served with 2 buttermilk pancakes and sugar-free syrup
Simply Chicken Sandwich
A tender, grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with crisp lettuce and fresh tomato. Served with a side salad with reduced- calorie dressing and a dill pickle spear
Carb Conscience Meal
A juicy, T-Bone steak cooked just the way you like it. Served with steamed broccoli
Senior Breakfasts (over 55)
Senior Gourmet Breakfast
2 eggs, 2 bacon strips or pork sausage links, hash browns and your choice of 2 Country Nut & Grain, Chocolate Chip or Buttermilk pancakes.
Senior Classic Combo
1 egg, 1 bacon strip, 1 pork sausage link, 1 ham, hash browns and 2 buttermilk pancakes
Senior Fruit Pancake Combo
1 egg, 1 bacon strip, 1 pork sausage link and a fruit-topped buttermilk pancake (your choice of blueberry, cinnamon- apple or cool strawberry fruit)
Senior Breakfast
2 eggs, 2 bacon strips or pork sausage links, hash browns and your choice of toast
Senior Omelette
Made with extra fluffiness and your choice of 2 ingredients. Served with 2 buttermilk pancakes
Senior Buttermilk Pancakes
3 country recipe buttermilk pancakes
Senior French Toast
4 triangles of French toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links
Hearty Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
A thick, juicy burger with your choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a grilled bun 13.99 Without cheese
Double Cheeseburger
2 thick, juicy burgers with American and Provolone cheeses, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a grilled bun
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Basted with BBQ sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon and red onion, served on a grilled bun
Bacon & Egg Cheeseburger
A juicy burger topped with Cheddar cheese, 1 egg cooked over-medium with crisp bacon on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo
ABC Burger
A juicy burger topped with avocado, 2 strips of bacon and American cheese make for a thick and juicy, mouth watering burger
Grilled Turkey Stack Sandwich
Tender sliced turkey, green peppers and onions with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a grilled roll
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled Philly steak and grilled onions topped with melted American cheese and mayo served on a grilled roll
International Club Sandwich
A delicious triple-decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of toast
Fish Sandwich
Crispy fried, beer-battered fish filets topped with melted American cheese and mayo served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and tarter sauce
Ham & Egg Melt
Grilled sourdough bread stuffed with ham, scrambled eggs, Swiss and American cheeses
Chicken Stack Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast strips, green peppers and onions with Provolone cheese, crisp bacon, Ranch dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a grilled roll
Double Decker BLT
A mouth watering sandwich with 6 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on your choice of toast
Patty Melt
A thick burger smothered with grilled onions and American cheese, served on grilled rye bread
1/2 Sandwich w/Soup or Salad
Your choice of Ham, Turkey, or BLT on your choice of white, wheat or sourdough bread (does not includes sides)
Chicken Caesar Sandwich
Tender chicken breast on grilled sourdough bread with lettuce, tomatoes and our classic Caesar dressing
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Seasoned crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, turkey bacon, cheese blend and avocado
Soups, Salads, & Baskets
Soup of the Day
A hearty bowl of soup
Chicken Strip Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach topped with crispy fried chicken, hickory-smoked bacon pieces, shredded Parmesan and diced tomatoes. Tossed in honey mustard dressing and served with garlic bread
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast served on romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread
Crispy Chicken Strips Basket
All white meat chicken strips breaded and crisp fried. Served with seasoned fries and honey mustard dipping sauce
House Salad
Mixed lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber and croutons
Cobb Salad
Sliced eggs, ham, turkey and bacon with olives, tomatoes and avocados. Served with garlic bread
Fried Shrimp Basket
6 jumbo shrimp fried to a golden brown and served with fresh lemon and spicy dipping sauce. Served with seasoned fries and garlic bread
Fish & Chips Basket
Tender fish fillets battered and crisp fried. Includes seasoned fries and garlic cheese bread. Served with fresh lemon and tartar sauce
Appetizers
Appetizer Plate
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Onion Rings and Crispy Chicken Strips served with honey mustard and marinara dipping sauces
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese lightly coated in bread crumbs and Italian seasoning and fried crispy. Served with marinara dipping sauce
Potato Pancakes
5 old-fashioned potato pancakes fried golden brown and served with sweet applesauce and sour cream
Chili Cheese Fries
Seasoned fries smothered with chili and Cheddar cheese
Chicken Quesadilla
Seasoned chicken in a warm flour tortilla with a blend of melted cheeses, green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and salsa
Dinner Entrees
T-Bone Steak
A big, juicy steak cooked just the way you like
Old-Fashioned Pot Roast
Our tender pot roast is topped with onions and rich beef gravy
Fried Fish
Tender fish filets, battered and crispy fried. Served with lemon and tartar sauce
Steak & Shrimp
A tender 8 oz top sirloin steak smothered with melted Provolone cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms, plus 6 jumbo shrimp fried to a golden brown
Grilled Chicken Breast
A tender breast of chicken, lightly seasoned and grilled. Topped with your choice of BBQ or hollandaise sauce
Grilled Cod
2 tender cod filets, lightly dusted in seasoned flour then grilled to perfection and served with lemon and tartar sauce
Savory Pork Chops
2 lean and juicy 4 oz pork chops grilled to perfection
Country Fried Steak
Tender beef, dipped in batter and fried to a golden brown then smothered in country gravy
Crispy Chicken Strips
All white meat chicken strips, breaded and fried crisp to a golden brown
Golden Fried Shrimp
12 jumbo shrimp fried to a golden brown and served with fresh lemon and spicy dipping sauce
Fish N Chips
Senior Dinner Entrees
Senior Old-Fashioned Pot Roast
Our tender pot roast is topped with onions and rich beef gravy. Served with vegetable of the day, choice of potato and garlic bread
Senior Grilled Cod
Tender cod filet dusted in seasoned flour then grilled to perfection. Served with vegetable of the day, choice of potato, garlic bread
Desserts
Milkshake
Chocolate, vanilla or strawberry ice cream with whole milk
Ice Cream Sundae
A goblet of vanilla ice cream smothered with your choice of hot fudge, blueberry, cinnamon-apple or cool strawberry fruit topping plus whipped topping, nuts and a cherry
Kid's Ice Cream Sundae
A smaller version of our Ice Cream Sundae just for kids
Ice Cream Fruit Crepe
Our delicate fruit crepe is crowned with vanilla ice cream and whipped topping. Your choice of blueberry, cinnamon-apple or cool strawberry fruit topping
Ice Cream
2 large scoops of vanilla or chocolate ice cream with whipped topping
Crispy Banana Caramel Cheesecake
Rich, creamy cheesecake layered with chunks of banana and caramel, quick fried in a flaky pastry tortilla. Topped with powdered and cinnamon sugars, caramel sauce, sliced banana and whipped topping
Kids Club Breakfast
Junior Fruit Pancake Combo
Junior sized buttermilk pancake topped with fruit and whipped topping. Served with 1 egg, 1 strip of bacon and 1 pork sausage link
Silver Dollar Pancakes
5 silver dollar-sized buttermilk pancakes served with 1 egg and 1 strip of bacon or sausage link
Piggy's 'n Blankies
2 pork sausage links rolled in buttermilk pancakes and served with hash browns
Light 'n Easy Combo
Scrambled egg substitute served with 1 buttermilk pancake and sugar-free syrup
Rainbow Pancakes
3 buttermilk pancakes with your choice of glazes and rainbow sprinkles. Raspberry, chocolate or caramel
Junior Waffle
Plain waffle and 2 bacon strips or pork sausage links
Smiley Face
A big chocolate chip pancake with whipped topping and chocolate chip smile. Buttermilk version is also available
Egg Sandwich
1 egg, 1 strip of bacon and cheese on a toasted English muffin. Served with hash browns
Cheese Omelette
Fluffy eggs, filled with cheese. Served with 2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes
Kids Club Entrees
Kid's Hamburger
A juicy burger served with seasoned fries
Junior Cod
A moist, tender cod filet pan-fried to perfection. Served with steamed broccoli and fresh lemon
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Served with seasoned fries
Crispy Chicken Strips
Served with seasoned fries
Kids Mac 'n Cheese
Cheesey pleasey mac ‘n cheese served with a small bowl of seasonal fruit
Kids Fresh Fruit Bowl
A light and refreshing small bowl of seasonal fruit
Juice
Milk
Soft Drinks
Hot Drinks
Potatoes Sides
MEAT SIDES
S Pan& crepe
FRUIT SIDES
Other Sides
Side CFS
Side Hollandeise
Side Gravy
Side Corn Or Flour Tortilla
Side Of cottage Cheese
Sides Of OR
Side Of FF
S Of Burger Patty
S Of Chiken Breast
Side Of Chile Beans
1 garlic Bread
1 Scoop Icecream
1 Salsa
Toriado
Side 2 Eggs
Side Of 2 Eggs
Side AVO
Mixed Veggiees
Black Beans
Side 1 Bis&gravy
Side 2 bISC&GRAVY
House Salad
S Sour Cream
Side RICE
S Tom Sliced
S Brocoli
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
29403 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275