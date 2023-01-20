Main picView gallery

Pancakes R Us South Western Avenue

No reviews yet

29403 South Western Avenue

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Sampler, Scramblers, & More

Lumberjack

$16.30

1 buttermilk biscuits with gravy, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, 2 ham, hash browns and 2 pancakes

Classic Combo

$15.99

Ham, 2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, hash browns and 2 pancakes

Country Scramble

$15.60

3 scrambled eggs with ham, onions and cheese, hash browns and 3 pancakes

Texas Scramble

$15.60

3 scrambled eggs with jalapeño peppers, chili beans and cheese, hash browns and 3 pancakes

Quick Breakfast

$13.99

2 eggs any style, hash browns, toast and your choice of 2 bacon or pork sausage links

Ranch Scramble

$15.60

3 scrambled eggs with ham, tomatoes, green peppers, onions and cheese, hash browns and 3 pancakes

Ribeye Steak Combo

$19.39

9 oz Ribeye Steak Combo Served with 2 eggs, hash browns and 2 pancakes

Heartland Sampler

$15.89

Corned beef hash sautéed with green peppers and onions, 2 eggs, 2 bacon 2 sausage, hash browns and 2 pancakes

Buttermilk Pancake Skillets

Bacon Skillet

$15.69

2 eggs as you like ‘em with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, onions, with 1/2 biscuit and 2 pancakes

Pork Sausage Skillet

$15.69

2 eggs as you like ‘em with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, onions, with 1/2 biscuit and 2 pancakes

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$16.29

2 eggs with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, onions, with 1/2 biscuit and 2 pancakes

Country Fried Steak Skillet

$15.99

2 eggs with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, onions, with 2 pancakes, 1/2 biscuit and gravy

Grilled Ham Skillet

$15.69

2 eggs as you like ‘em with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, 2 onions, with 1/2 biscuit and 2 pancakes

7oz Sirloin Steak Skillet

$19.29

2 eggs as you like ‘em with seasoned red potatoes, green peppers, cheese, mushrooms, onions, with 1/2 biscuit and 2 pancakes

Classic Breakfast Combos

The Big Classic Combo

$15.99

Your choice of: Ham, Bacon, Sausage or Corned Beef Hash, served with 3 eggs any style, hash browns and 3 buttermilk pancakes

The Meat Lovers Combo

$15.39

4 eggs any style, 3 bacon , 3 slices ham and 3 pork sausage

T-Bone Steak & Eggs Combo

$23.99

A tender, juicy 12 oz steak served with 3 eggs any style, hash browns and 3 buttermilk pancakes

Pork Chops & Eggs Combo

$16.99

2 4 oz grilled center-cut pork chops served with 3 eggs any style, hash browns and 3 buttermilk pancakes

Huevos Rancheros

$14.99

3 eggs served on top of corn tortillas and topped with salsa, cheese, rice and beans. Served with tortillas (shown) or 3 buttermilk pancakes

Chorizo

$15.39

3 eggs scrambled with chorizo served with rice and beans. Served with tortillas or 3 buttermilk pancakes

Fruit Pancake Combo

$13.19

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, and 2 buttermilk pancakes smothered with cool strawberry or your choice of fruit compote & whipped topping 13.19 Add hash browns

French Toast Combo

$13.79

2 thick slices served with 2 eggs, 2 bacon or 2 pork sausage (or 1 of each) 13.79 Add hash browns

Country Fried Steak Combo

$17.99

Tender beef, battered and fried to a golden brown, then smothered in country gravy. Served with 3 eggs, hash brown and 3 buttermilk pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$15.29

2 slices cinnamon roll grilled French toast style with 2 eggs, hash browns, 2 bacon or 2 pork sausage (or 1 of each)

Chilaquiles

$14.99

This spicey dish includes 2 eggs, rice, beans and 2 buttermilk pancakes

French Toast

$11.99

6 triangle slices dusted with powdered sugar 11.99 With your choice of fruit compote and whipped topping

Stuffed French Toast Combo

$15.29

French toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with cool strawberry or your choice of fruit compote and whipped topping. 2 eggs, 2 bacon or pork sausage and hash browns

Pancakes & Eggs Combo

$13.99

3 eggs, hash browns and 3 buttermilk pancakes 13.99 Add Canadian bacon (shown)

Biscuits & Gravy Sausage

$13.99

2 buttermilk biscuits with gravy, 4 pork sausage and hash browns

Old World Crepes Combo

$13.99

2 eggs as you like ‘em with 2 bacon and 2 sausage. Choice of 2 same-style crepes. Choose from orange marmalade French crepes, lingonberry & lingonberry butter Swedish crepes or lemon butter German crepes

Delicious Pancakes & Waffles

Pancake Combo

$13.99

Choice 2 Country Nut & Grain, Chocolate Chip or Buttermilk pancakes. Served with 2 eggs, hash browns, and 2 bacon or pork sausage links 13.99 Add cool strawberry or your choice of fruit compote and whipped topping

Pancake Sandwich

$10.79

3 Buttermilk pancakes with 1 egg, 2 bacon or pork sausage

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.99

4 sweet, chocolate batter pancakes encrusted with chocolate chips and topped with powdered sugar and whipped topping

Farm-Style Buttermilk Pancakes

Potato Pancakes

$13.99

5 old-fashioned potato pancakes fried golden brown and served with sweet applesauce and sour cream

Power Pancake

$5.99

Super delicious large vegan pancake in your choice of chocolate chip, raspberry, cranberr, mango or date 5.99 Add side of fruit topping

Gluten Free Pancakes (4)

$13.99

Buckwheat Pancakes (4)

$13.99

Pumpkin Pancakes (4)

$13.99

Country Nut & Grain Pancakes

$13.99

4 pancakes made with wholesome grains, hearty oats, almonds and English walnuts.

Pigs in a Blanket

$14.29

4 delicious pork sausage links tucked into 4 savory buttermilk pancakes

Fruit Pancakes

$14.29

4 buttermilk pancakes smothered with your choice of blueberry, peach, cinnamon- apple or cool strawberry fruit topping and whipped topping

Belgium Waffle

$10.79

A golden crispy treat

Crepes & Blintzes

4 Nutella Crepes

$14.99

With your choice of blueberry, cinnamon- apple, strawberry, or peach fruit compote and whipped topping

Dulche de Leche Crepes

$10.99

2 crepes drizzled with caramel and topped with bananas and whipped topping

Cheese Blintzes

$12.99

3 crepes filled with a cool combination of cheeses, served with sour cream and cool strawberry or your choice of preserves

Spinach Stuffed Crepes

$14.99

2 crepes stuffed with Swiss cheese and eggs, scrambled with fresh spinach, mushrooms and onions, and topped with rich hollandaise and diced tomatoes

Sweet Cream Stuffed Crepes

$14.29

With your choice of blueberry, cinnamon- apple, strawberry, or peach fruit compote and whipped topping

Supreme Stuffed Crepes

$13.99

2 delicious crepes stuffed with 2 scrambled eggs, ham, bacon, pork sausage, Cheddar and Jack cheeses and topped with sour cream

Old World Crepes

$14.79

4 delicate crepes of the same style. Choose from orange marmalade French crepes, lingonberry & lingonberry butter Swedish crepes or lemon butter German crepes

Chicken Holladaise Crepes

$14.99

Chicken breast strips sautéed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, and onions in light seasoning, rolled into 2 delicate crepes with Swiss cheese and hollandaise

Pancakes & Omelette Combos

Ground Beef & Spinach Omelette

$19.30

6 Eggs, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, avocado, onions, ground beef and a blend of cheeses

Garden Omelette

$14.99

Fluffy 2 egg omelette loaded with tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spinach and topped with avocado. Served with fruit 14.99 Add cheese

Country Omelette

$15.99

A delicious blend of ham, cheese, onions and hash browns. Topped with sour cream

Avocado, Bacon, & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

A delightful blend of fresh avocado, hickory- smoked bacon and plenty of cheese

Ham & 3 Cheese Omelette

$16.29

A hearty omelette loaded with diced ham, Cheddar, Jack and Swiss cheese

Hearty Steak Omelette

$19.69

Tender strips of steak, hash browns, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Cheddar cheese and salsa

Chicken Fajita Omelette

$15.99

Seasoned chicken, onions, peppers, salsa and a blend of cheeses and topped with sour cream

Denver Omelette

$14.99

This old time favorite is loaded with ham, green peppers and onions 14.99 Add cheese

Chili Cheese Omelette

$14.99

This delicious omelette comes with plenty of chili beans and Cheddar cheese

Black Bean & Chili Omelette

$15.99

Filled with delicious black bean chili and Jack and Cheddar cheeses, topped with salsa, sour cream and jalapeños

Meat Lover's Omelette

$19.59

A delicious blend of bacon, pork sausage, shredded beef, ham, onions, green peppers, Cheddar cheese and salsa

Eggs Benedict

$14.29

Canadian-style bacon on an English muffin topped with 2 poached eggs, then smothered with hollandaise sauce and hash browns

BYO Omelette

$9.69

BYO Burrito

$9.39

Breakfast Sides

Seasoned Diced Red Potatoes

$5.09

Corned Beef Hash

$7.39

Canadian-Style Bacon

$5.99

2 Pork Sausage Links

$2.50

Turkey Sausage links

$5.99

Turkey Bacon

$5.99

Ham

$5.29

Bacon

$5.29

Oatmeal

$6.39

Toast

$2.99

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$8.99

Side Of Avo

$2.99

Large Bowl Seasonal Fresh Fruit

$7.99

Hash Browns

$4.99

Extra Egg

$1.69

Chile Toriado

$2.79

Salsa

$1.09

Pancakes

Iron Man Healthy Choices

Nelley Scramble (v)

$15.99

Hashbrowns mixed with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers and onions topped with vegiterean black beans and avocados. Served with a vegan power pancake in your choice of chocolate chip, raspberry, cranberry, mango or date

Steak & Black Bean Chili Egg White Omelette

$18.99

Tender strips of steak, black beans, green peppers, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a 6 egg white (with yolks upon request) omelette. (Mushrooms and blended cheese added at no additional cost upon request) .Served with 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes and sugar-free maple syrup

Iron Burger (v)

$15.99

A thick, juicy plant-based ground beef subsitute topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion on a grilled bun, with a small bowl of fruit

The Olympian

$18.99

6 egg white (with yolks upon request) Greek omelette, topped with mushrooms, fresh chopped spinach, sun dried tomatoes, black olives and feta cheese. Served with 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes and sugar-free maple syrup

The Gladiator

$19.30

Ground sirloin, fresh chopped spinach, green peppers, onions and tomatoes wrapped in a 6 egg white (with yolks upon request) omelette and topped with sliced avocado. (Mushrooms and blended cheese added at no additional cost upon request). Served with 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes and sugar-free maple syrup

Scrambled Egg Whites & Spinach

$9.99

6 Egg whites with chopped fresh spinach, cooked with Pam®. Served with fresh mild salsa. A high protein, fat free, low carb meal

7-Grain French Toast

$9.99

The whole grain goodness of hearty multi-grain bread battered in egg whites. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with sugar-free maple syrup

Coach's Oats

$9.69

Steal cut and toasted Coach’s Oats® served with walnuts, cinnamon, honey and your choice of diced 1/2 banana or raisins. An incredible tasting, great energy boost with healthy fats and sugars for sustained energy helps you to start the day off right

The Big Steak Breakfast

$19.49

An 8 oz savory steak served with 3 eggs, 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes and skillet fried diced red potatoes

The Big Chicken Breakfast

$19.49

Grilled chicken breast served with 3 eggs, 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes and skillet fried diced red potatoes

Hearty Pancakes

3 buttermilk pancakes served with sugar-free syrup 7.99 or 2 Country Nut & Grain pancakes with sugar-free syrup

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$7.99

A light and refreshing large bowl of seasonal fresh fruit

Simply Chicken

$15.99

A tender, grilled chicken breast served with a fresh garden salad with reduced-calorie dressing and steamed broccoli

Cod Hollandaise

$15.30

2 moist and tender cod filets pan-fried to perfection, then topped with rich hollandaise. Served with steamed broccoli and fresh lemon

Veggie Scramble

$14.50

Scrambled egg substitute loaded with tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and spinach. Served with 2 buttermilk pancakes and sugar-free syrup

Simply Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

A tender, grilled chicken breast on a toasted bun with crisp lettuce and fresh tomato. Served with a side salad with reduced- calorie dressing and a dill pickle spear

Carb Conscience Meal

$18.99

A juicy, T-Bone steak cooked just the way you like it. Served with steamed broccoli

Senior Breakfasts (over 55)

Senior Gourmet Breakfast

$12.39

2 eggs, 2 bacon strips or pork sausage links, hash browns and your choice of 2 Country Nut & Grain, Chocolate Chip or Buttermilk pancakes.

Senior Classic Combo

$11.99

1 egg, 1 bacon strip, 1 pork sausage link, 1 ham, hash browns and 2 buttermilk pancakes

Senior Fruit Pancake Combo

$11.69

1 egg, 1 bacon strip, 1 pork sausage link and a fruit-topped buttermilk pancake (your choice of blueberry, cinnamon- apple or cool strawberry fruit)

Senior Breakfast

$11.79

2 eggs, 2 bacon strips or pork sausage links, hash browns and your choice of toast

Senior Omelette

$11.29

Made with extra fluffiness and your choice of 2 ingredients. Served with 2 buttermilk pancakes

Senior Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

3 country recipe buttermilk pancakes

Senior French Toast

$9.69

4 triangles of French toast dusted with powdered sugar and served with 2 bacon strips or 2 pork sausage links

Hearty Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$13.99

A thick, juicy burger with your choice of cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a grilled bun 13.99 Without cheese

Double Cheeseburger

$15.99

2 thick, juicy burgers with American and Provolone cheeses, topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a grilled bun

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.29

Basted with BBQ sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon and red onion, served on a grilled bun

Bacon & Egg Cheeseburger

$14.99

A juicy burger topped with Cheddar cheese, 1 egg cooked over-medium with crisp bacon on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

ABC Burger

$16.69

A juicy burger topped with avocado, 2 strips of bacon and American cheese make for a thick and juicy, mouth watering burger

Grilled Turkey Stack Sandwich

$15.99

Tender sliced turkey, green peppers and onions with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a grilled roll

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$16.29

Grilled Philly steak and grilled onions topped with melted American cheese and mayo served on a grilled roll

International Club Sandwich

$14.99

A delicious triple-decker with turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on your choice of toast

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy fried, beer-battered fish filets topped with melted American cheese and mayo served on a grilled bun with lettuce, tomato and tarter sauce

Ham & Egg Melt

$13.99

Grilled sourdough bread stuffed with ham, scrambled eggs, Swiss and American cheeses

Chicken Stack Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast strips, green peppers and onions with Provolone cheese, crisp bacon, Ranch dressing, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo on a grilled roll

Double Decker BLT

$14.99

A mouth watering sandwich with 6 strips of bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on your choice of toast

Patty Melt

$14.99

A thick burger smothered with grilled onions and American cheese, served on grilled rye bread

1/2 Sandwich w/Soup or Salad

$10.99

Your choice of Ham, Turkey, or BLT on your choice of white, wheat or sourdough bread (does not includes sides)

Chicken Caesar Sandwich

$14.99

Tender chicken breast on grilled sourdough bread with lettuce, tomatoes and our classic Caesar dressing

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Seasoned crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, turkey bacon, cheese blend and avocado

Soups, Salads, & Baskets

Soup of the Day

$5.99

A hearty bowl of soup

Chicken Strip Spinach Salad

$14.29

Fresh spinach topped with crispy fried chicken, hickory-smoked bacon pieces, shredded Parmesan and diced tomatoes. Tossed in honey mustard dressing and served with garlic bread

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast served on romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese and croutons, tossed in our Caesar dressing. Served with garlic bread

Crispy Chicken Strips Basket

$13.99

All white meat chicken strips breaded and crisp fried. Served with seasoned fries and honey mustard dipping sauce

House Salad

$5.15

Mixed lettuce with tomatoes, cucumber and croutons

Cobb Salad

$15.49

Sliced eggs, ham, turkey and bacon with olives, tomatoes and avocados. Served with garlic bread

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.99

6 jumbo shrimp fried to a golden brown and served with fresh lemon and spicy dipping sauce. Served with seasoned fries and garlic bread

Fish & Chips Basket

$14.99

Tender fish fillets battered and crisp fried. Includes seasoned fries and garlic cheese bread. Served with fresh lemon and tartar sauce

Appetizers

Appetizer Plate

$15.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks, Onion Rings and Crispy Chicken Strips served with honey mustard and marinara dipping sauces

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese lightly coated in bread crumbs and Italian seasoning and fried crispy. Served with marinara dipping sauce

Potato Pancakes

$13.99

5 old-fashioned potato pancakes fried golden brown and served with sweet applesauce and sour cream

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Seasoned fries smothered with chili and Cheddar cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.99

Seasoned chicken in a warm flour tortilla with a blend of melted cheeses, green peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream, avocado, jalapeños and salsa

Dinner Entrees

T-Bone Steak

$23.99

A big, juicy steak cooked just the way you like

Old-Fashioned Pot Roast

$17.99

Our tender pot roast is topped with onions and rich beef gravy

Fried Fish

$16.99

Tender fish filets, battered and crispy fried. Served with lemon and tartar sauce

Steak & Shrimp

$28.99

A tender 8 oz top sirloin steak smothered with melted Provolone cheese, grilled onions and mushrooms, plus 6 jumbo shrimp fried to a golden brown

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.99

A tender breast of chicken, lightly seasoned and grilled. Topped with your choice of BBQ or hollandaise sauce

Grilled Cod

$16.99

2 tender cod filets, lightly dusted in seasoned flour then grilled to perfection and served with lemon and tartar sauce

Savory Pork Chops

$17.99

2 lean and juicy 4 oz pork chops grilled to perfection

Country Fried Steak

$18.99

Tender beef, dipped in batter and fried to a golden brown then smothered in country gravy

Crispy Chicken Strips

$16.99

All white meat chicken strips, breaded and fried crisp to a golden brown

Golden Fried Shrimp

$18.99

12 jumbo shrimp fried to a golden brown and served with fresh lemon and spicy dipping sauce

Fish N Chips

$14.99

Senior Dinner Entrees

Senior Old-Fashioned Pot Roast

$13.99

Our tender pot roast is topped with onions and rich beef gravy. Served with vegetable of the day, choice of potato and garlic bread

Senior Grilled Cod

$13.99

Tender cod filet dusted in seasoned flour then grilled to perfection. Served with vegetable of the day, choice of potato, garlic bread

Desserts

Milkshake

$5.99

Chocolate, vanilla or strawberry ice cream with whole milk

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.29

A goblet of vanilla ice cream smothered with your choice of hot fudge, blueberry, cinnamon-apple or cool strawberry fruit topping plus whipped topping, nuts and a cherry

Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

A smaller version of our Ice Cream Sundae just for kids

Ice Cream Fruit Crepe

$6.99

Our delicate fruit crepe is crowned with vanilla ice cream and whipped topping. Your choice of blueberry, cinnamon-apple or cool strawberry fruit topping

Ice Cream

$3.99

2 large scoops of vanilla or chocolate ice cream with whipped topping

Crispy Banana Caramel Cheesecake

$7.99

Rich, creamy cheesecake layered with chunks of banana and caramel, quick fried in a flaky pastry tortilla. Topped with powdered and cinnamon sugars, caramel sauce, sliced banana and whipped topping

Kids Club Breakfast

Junior Fruit Pancake Combo

$11.69

Junior sized buttermilk pancake topped with fruit and whipped topping. Served with 1 egg, 1 strip of bacon and 1 pork sausage link

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$9.99

5 silver dollar-sized buttermilk pancakes served with 1 egg and 1 strip of bacon or sausage link

Piggy's 'n Blankies

$8.99

2 pork sausage links rolled in buttermilk pancakes and served with hash browns

Light 'n Easy Combo

$6.99

Scrambled egg substitute served with 1 buttermilk pancake and sugar-free syrup

Rainbow Pancakes

$8.99

3 buttermilk pancakes with your choice of glazes and rainbow sprinkles. Raspberry, chocolate or caramel

Junior Waffle

$9.99

Plain waffle and 2 bacon strips or pork sausage links

Smiley Face

$8.79

A big chocolate chip pancake with whipped topping and chocolate chip smile. Buttermilk version is also available

Egg Sandwich

$8.99

1 egg, 1 strip of bacon and cheese on a toasted English muffin. Served with hash browns

Cheese Omelette

$8.40

Fluffy eggs, filled with cheese. Served with 2 fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Kids Club Entrees

Kid's Hamburger

$8.99

A juicy burger served with seasoned fries

Junior Cod

$10.99

A moist, tender cod filet pan-fried to perfection. Served with steamed broccoli and fresh lemon

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Served with seasoned fries

Crispy Chicken Strips

$7.99

Served with seasoned fries

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$10.29

Cheesey pleasey mac ‘n cheese served with a small bowl of seasonal fruit

Kids Fresh Fruit Bowl

$3.99

A light and refreshing small bowl of seasonal fruit

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.49+

Apple Juice

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.49+

Grapefruit Juice

$3.49+

Cranberry Juice

$3.49+

Passion Guava Juice

$3.49+

Milk

Regular Skim Milk

$2.99

Large Skim Milk

$3.89

Regular 2% Milk

$2.99

Large 2% Milk

$3.89

Regular Chocolate Milk

$3.09

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Soft Drinks

Soft drinks

$2.99

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.09

Topped with whipped topping and chocolate chips (no refills)

Hot Tea

$2.99

Choose your flavor. Served with fresh lemon and honey (no refills)

Coffee Carafe

$3.29

Our smooth roast coffee served in a “always fresh” carafe. Regular or decaf

JR DRINKS

KIDS OJ OR APPLE

$2.99

KIDS MILK

$2.99

KIDS SOFT DRINK

$2.99

Potatoes Sides

S 3 Corn Tortillas

$1.99

Side Gravy

$1.49

Side French Fries

$6.99

Side Of Mashed Potatos

$3.49

Side Red Pot

$3.99

Side Hasbrowns

$4.99

S Baked Pot

$3.99

S Chili Beans

$5.99

S Beans

$1.99

MEAT SIDES

S CFS

$4.99

S Turky Bac

$5.99

S Pork Sausages

$5.29

S 1/2 Bac

$2.99

S 1/2 Sausges

$2.99

S 1/2 T BAC

$3.25

S 1/2 Ham

$2.99

S 4 Bac

$5.29

S HAM

$5.29

S T Sausages

$5.99

S 1/2 T Sausages

$3.25

S Chorizo

$5.29

S Corned beef hash

$7.39

S Chilaquiles

$7.99

S Pan& crepe

Side 2 Choc Chip Pancakes

$7.00

1/2 Nutella

$7.50

S Tst

$2.99

S Of Sft

$4.99

Side Cinn French Toast

$4.89

1\2 Sweedes

$7.40

FRUIT SIDES

S Banana

$3.29

S STRAW COMPO

$3.29

S BLUE COMPO

$3.29

S NUTELLA

$3.29

Side Peach

$3.29

Side Cin Apple

$3.29

Side Dulce Leche

$3.29

large Fruit Bowl

$7.99

Sm Fruit Bowl

$3.99

Other Sides

Side CFS

$4.99

Side Hollandeise

$0.99

Side Gravy

$0.99

Side Corn Or Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Side Of cottage Cheese

$2.99

Sides Of OR

$8.99

Side Of FF

$6.99

S Of Burger Patty

$4.99

S Of Chiken Breast

$4.99

Side Of Chile Beans

$5.99

1 garlic Bread

$3.99

1 Scoop Icecream

$2.50

1 Salsa

$0.99

Toriado

$1.99

Side 2 Eggs

$3.99

Side Of 2 Eggs

$3.99

Side AVO

$2.99

Mixed Veggiees

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.00

Side 1 Bis&gravy

$4.50

Side 2 bISC&GRAVY

$8.99

House Salad

$5.15

S Sour Cream

$0.49

Side RICE

$1.99

S Tom Sliced

$1.99

S Brocoli

$1.99

TST SIDES

WW

$2.79

WHITE

$2.79

SD

$2.79

RYE

$2.79

EM

$2.79

Eggs

1 egg

$1.79

2 eggs

$3.29

3 eggs

$5.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

29403 South Western Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

