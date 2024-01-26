Feature Drink

$11.99

November Feature Drink: Name: Canela Peach Margarita Inside: Cenote Reposado Tequila, Gran Gala, Peach Puree, Lime Juice, Cinnamon Simple Syrup Taste: Sweet with a hint of cinnamon, Smooth and Refreshing Talking Points: Our Canela Peach Margarita has the perfect balance of sweet and spice, it's Fall in a cocktail. It's a top shelf Peach Margarita with a fall twist!