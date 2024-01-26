- Home
Panchitos Mexican Restaurant 4100 McCullough Ave.
4100 McCullough Ave.
San Antonio, TX 78212
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Appetizer Empanadas$12.29
Four ground beef stuffed tortillas lightly fried to a flaky crisp, complimented with our chile con queso
- Bean & Cheese Nachos$5.99+
Our crispy fresh made tortilla chips, topped with refried beans and melted American cheese, served with guacamole and jalapenos
- Chile con Queso$4.99+
Melted American cheese mildly flavored by adding fresh tomatoes, onions. Served with tortilla chips
- Fajita Nachos$7.99+
Our crispy fresh made tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, melted American cheese and chicken or beef fajita, served with guacamole and jalapenos
- Panchito's Nachos$6.99+
Our crispy fresh made tortilla chips, topped with refried beans, melted American cheese and picadillo, served with guacamole and jalapenos
- Panchito's Queso$9.99
We mix our delicious chile con queso with picadillo, guacamole and pico de gallo all in one bowl!
- Poco de Mexico$15.29
Generous portion of chicken flautas, chicken fajita quesadillas, beef empanadas, chile con queso and 2 oz guacamole
- Quesadillas$9.09+
Our delicious homemade flour or corn tortillas filled with smooth, melted, white Monterey Jack cheese, served with guacamole and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Nachos$8.99+
Freshly made tortilla chips covered with grilled shrimp, melted Monterey Jack and pico de gallo. Served with fresh guacamole and jalapenos
- Tacos Ricos$11.99
Five "street tacos" filled with skirt steak, chorizo, onion and cilantro, served with grilled onions, jalapenos and lime wedges
Soup & Salad
- Fideo Loco$8.99+
A flavorful traditional Mexican soup, consisting of vermicelli cooked in tomato and chicken based broth topped with ground beef and charro beans
- Fideo Loco Combo$10.49+
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.49
Charbroiled chicken breast on a bed of tossed salad with carrots, sliced avocado, and tomatoes
- Menudo$8.99+
- Steak Salad$12.49
Chopped steak on a bed of tossed salad with carrots, sliced avocado, and tomatoes
- Taco Salad$11.49
Your choice of seasoned chicken or picadillo on a bed of lettuce, a portion of guacamole , tomatoes and shredded cheese
- Tortilla Soup$8.99+
"Sopa de Tortilla" A traditional Mexican soup. This broth is mildly flavored by a blend of fresh tomatoes, garlic, onions and pieces of chicken. A great treat!
- Tortilla Soup Combo$10.09
What we like to call QueSOUPdilla! One small tortilla soup, complemented with one of our delicious chicken fajita quesadilla
Entrees
- Beef Carnitas Plate$14.99
Hot and spicy beef, grilled with pico de gallo, served with Spanish rice, Charro beans and two of our famous homemade tortillas
- Beef Crispy Taco Plate$12.95
Two tacos filled with fresh ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and two of our famous homemade tortillas.
- Beef Fajita Puffy PL$13.95
- Beef Puffy Taco Plate$12.95
Two tacos filled with fresh ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and two of our famous homemade tortillas.
- Beef Soft Taco Plate$12.95
Three soft-rolled corn tacos filled with ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and salsa Ranchera, served with Spanish rice, Charro beans and two of our famous homemade tortillas.
- C/Guisada Plate$14.09
- Cheese Quesadilla PL$11.99
- Chicken Crispy Taco Plate$12.95
Two tacos filled with seasoned shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and two of our famous homemade tortillas.
- Chicken Fiesta Plate$13.99
Diced chicken fajitas grilled with pico de gallo, on a bed of Spanish rice, served with Charro beans, lettuce, tomato, and two of our famous homemade tortillas
- Chicken Mole Plate$13.99
A hearty portion of bone in chicken, smothered with our delicious sweet & spicy Mole sauce. Served with avocado slices, Spanish rice and refried beans
- Chicken Puffy Taco Plate$12.95
Two tacos filled with seasoned shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and shredded cheese, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and two of our famous homemade tortillas.
- Chicken Soft Taco Plate$12.95
Three soft-rolled corn tacos filled with seasoned shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and salsa Ranchera, served with Spanish rice, Charro beans and two of our famous homemade tortillas.
- Chile Relleno Plate$14.99
Originating in Puebla, Mx, this egg battered and pan-fried, stuffed Poblano pepper is filled with picadillo and smothered in ranchero sauce, served with Spanish rice, refried beans, guacamole and two of our famous homemade tortillas
- Ckn Fajita Puffy PL$13.95
- Empanada Plate$10.99
- Faj Ques Bf Plate$14.89
- Faj Ques Ch\nPL$13.49
- Flautas Plate$12.95
Three corn tortillas filled with our deliciously seasoned chicken and Monterey Jack cheese are tightly rolled and fried. Served with guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and two of our famous homemade tortillas
- Picadillo Plate$12.99
- PL Fajita Tx Burrito$13.99
- Shr Faj Ques Plate$15.49
- Sizzling Chicken Plate$14.39
Grilled chicken on a bed of grilled bell peppers, onions and Spanish rice, topped with bacon, jalapenos and melted Jack cheese served with two homemade tortillas
- Tamales Plate$9.99
- Texas Burrito Plate$12.99
One beef or chicken and bean burrito smothered in our special sauce, topped with cheese, served with lettuce, tomatoes, Spanish rice, melted cheese, and two of our famous homemade tortillas.
- Veggie Quesadilla Plate$11.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Verdes Plate$13.29
Three enchiladas, filled with our delicious seasoned chicken, topped with our special tangy tomatillo sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese, served with guacamole and sour cream.
- Pancho's Combo$13.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with American cheese and our enchilada sauce, complimented by your choice of two (2) sides.
- Santos Combo$12.99
Two cheese enchiladas topped with American cheese and our enchilada sauce, complemented by your choice of one (1) side.
- Enchiladas de Pollo Especial Plate$12.09
Three enchiladas filled with our delicious seasoned chicken, topped with smooth melted American cheese, and our enchilada sauce.
- Enchiladas de Picadillo Especial Plate$12.09
Three enchiladas filled with seasoned ground beef, topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce.
- Chile con Carne Enchiladas Plate$11.69
Three cheese enchiladas topped with chile con carne sauce and melted American cheese
- Enchiladas de Mole Plate$13.09
Three enchiladas filled with our seasoned chicken topped with our special mole sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese.
- Enchiladas de Queso Plate$11.49
Three cheese enchiladas topped with enchilada sauce and melted American cheese.
Fajitas
- Shrimp Fajita Plate For Two$44.58
- Veggie Fajita Plate$15.29
Grilled and seasoned zucchini, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, carrots, and corn, served with Spanish rice. Charro beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Parrillada de Fajita (For Two)$39.99
Grilled seasoned chicken fajitas, beef fajitas, and country sausage, on a sizzling hot skillet, served with Charro beans, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, guacamole, and flour tortillas.
- Shrimp Fajita Plate$22.29
Large shrimp grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with three of our famous homemade flour tortillas, pico de gallo, guacamole, Spanish rice, and Charro beans.
- Beef Fajita Plate$21.99
Grilled skirt steak strips with bell pepper and onions, served with Spanish rice, Charro beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, and our famous homemade corn or flour tortillas.
- Chicken Fajita Plate$18.29
Lunch Tacos
- Bean & Cheese Taco$2.05
- Bean & Cheese Puffy Taco$3.59
- Bean Taco$2.05
- Beef Fajita Taco$4.89
- Carne Asada Taco$4.29
- Carne Guisada Taco$4.29
- Carne Guisada Taco w/ Cheese$5.28
- Carnitas Taco$4.29
- Chicharron Taco$2.50
- Chicken Fajita Taco$3.75
- Chicken Fiesta Taco$3.59
- Country Sausage Taco$2.75
- Crispy Taco$3.39
- Guacamole Puffy Taco$4.00
- Guacamole Taco$4.00
- Olmos Taco$4.39
- Picadillo Taco$3.39
- Pork Chop Taco$3.99
- Puffy Taco$3.59
- Rib Taco$5.99
- Rice & Bean Taco$2.29
- Shredded Chicken Taco$3.39
- Shrimp Fajita Taco$4.29
- Soft Taco$3.29
Lunch Carte
- Beef Empanada$3.29
- Flauta$2.99
- Jalapeños$0.65+
- Side of Fries$2.99
- American Cheese$0.75+
- White Cheese$0.75+
- Rice$2.49+
- Refried Beans$2.49+
- Charro Beans$2.69+
- Guacamole$2.29+
- Sour Cream$1.99+
- Pico de Gallo$1.59+
- Grilled Veggies$3.99
- Avocado Slices$2.29+
- Tomatoes$0.50+
- Onions$0.50+
- Cilantro$0.50+
- Salsa Ranchera$1.99
- Chile Toreado (1)$1.29
- Extra Tortilla$0.69
- Papa$1.99
- Bean & Cheese Chalupa$2.99
- Chalupa Compuesta$3.79
- Chile Con Carne Enchilada (1)$3.29
- Chicken Enchilada (1)$3.29
- Beef Enchilada (1)$3.29
- Cheese Enchilada (1)$2.99
- Chile Con Carne Gravy$8.99+
- Carne Guisada$3.99+
- Quesadilla (1)$4.29
- Chile Relleno (1)$8.99
- Burrito (1)$8.99
Child's Plates
- Child's Plate Quesadilla$7.00
- Child's Plate Cheese Burger$7.50
One hamburger patty topped with American cheese served with French fries.
- Child's Plate Chicken Strips$7.00
Two strips served with French fries.
- Child's Plate Crispy Beef Taco$7.00
One beef crispy taco served with Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Child's Plate Cheese Enchilada$7.00
One cheese enchilada with Spanish rice and refried beans.
- Child's Plate Grilled Cheese$7.00
Toasted sandwich with melted American cheese and French fries
Bulk
- 1lb Beef Fajitas$29.99
- 1lb Chicken Fajitas$27.99
- 32oz CCQueso$32.99
- Botana$82.00
- Carne Guisada$3.99+
- Charro Beans$2.69+
- Chile Con Carne Gravy$8.99+
- Chile Con Queso$4.99+
- Coffee-Gallon$24.99
- Dozen Tortillas$5.99
- Fajita Packs$44.83+
- Guacamole$2.29+
- Ice - Bag$2.49
- Picadillo$19.99
- Pico de Gallo$1.59+
- Refried Beans$2.49+
- Rice$2.49+
- Salsa$1.69+
- Sour Cream$1.99+
- Tea-Gallon$6.99
- Wireracks/Sternos$13.99
Caldos
Bar
Cocktails
- Feature Drink$11.99
November Feature Drink: Name: Canela Peach Margarita Inside: Cenote Reposado Tequila, Gran Gala, Peach Puree, Lime Juice, Cinnamon Simple Syrup Taste: Sweet with a hint of cinnamon, Smooth and Refreshing Talking Points: Our Canela Peach Margarita has the perfect balance of sweet and spice, it's Fall in a cocktail. It's a top shelf Peach Margarita with a fall twist!
Beer
Margarita
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4100 McCullough Ave., San Antonio, TX 78212