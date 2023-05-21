Restaurant header imageView gallery

Panchitos panchitos

review star

No reviews yet

207 sw sheridan

Lawton, OK 73505

Popular Items

Flautas

$12.99

Four deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed with choice of shredded beef or chicken, lettuce and sour cream

Banana Burrito

$3.50

A banana wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried, then topped with honey, cinnamon & sugar, served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.99

One quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled beef strips, chicken, pork or chorizo, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream

Main Menu

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$4.99+

Our special white cheese made a little bit spicy. You'll love our cheese dip

Chiles Toreados Con Cebolla

$4.50

Chorizo Dip

$10.99

Guacamole Dip

$4.99+

Ripe, delicious avocados delicately seasoned with salt and garlic, then combined with finely chopped cilantro, onions and tomatoes

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Crispy corn tortillas topped with refried beans, beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos with Meat & Cheese

$9.99

Fresh, crispy tortilla chips smothered with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken

Spinach Dip

$5.99

Our own cheese dip mixed with spinach. This one is a little spicy

Cheese & Bean Dip

$5.99

Refried beans topped with our delicious cheese dip

Side Orders

3 Tacos

$9.00

Soft or hard shell/ beef or chicken

3 Enchiladas

$9.00

Beef, chicken, cheese or bean

2 Burritos

$9.50

Beef or chicken

2 Tamales

$8.00

Tortilla

$0.50

Grilled Shrimp

$0.75

1 large piece

Jalapeño Peppers

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.99

Pico De Gallo

$1.99

French Fries

$4.50

Refried Beans

$2.50

Mexican Rice

$2.50

Taco

$2.99

Soft Taco

$2.99

Tamal

$3.99

Echiladas

$2.99

Quesadilla (Cheese) Side

$3.00

Beef Tostada

$4.50

Burrito

$4.50

Quesadilla Rellena Side

$4.99

Chili Relleano

$9.50

Grilled Dishes

Steak Mexican Style

$18.99

A juicy, eight ounce ribeye cooked to your specifications, topped with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortilla

Tacos Carne Asada

$15.99

Three flour tortillas filled with strips of grilled beef, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and Mexican rice

Steak Ranchero

$18.99

A juicy, eight ounce ribeye cooked to your specifications and topped with ranchero sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole

Chicken Panchitos

$15.99

Chicken breast, grilled with shrimp and bacon. Covered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$15.99

Two thinly sliced ribeye steaks served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour tortillas, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.99

A grilled, juicy chicken breast served on a bed of Mexican rice, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms and cheese dip

Steak De La Casa

$18.99

A juicy, eight ounce ribeye steak cooked to your specifications and served with French fries

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla Order

$8.00

Plain and simple. Two grilled flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, served with lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.99

One quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled beef strips, chicken, pork or chorizo, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla Rellena Order

$11.99

Two grilled flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and your choice of ground beef or chicken, served with lettuce and sour cream

Quesadilla Mexicana

$11.99

One quesadilla filled with shredded beef, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream

Vegetarian Delight Quesadilla

$11.99

One quesadilla filled with vegetables: sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and zucchini, served with lettuce and your choice of Mexican rice or refried beans

Quesadilla Platter

$11.99

Two cheese quesadillas - one topped with mushrooms and tomatoes and one topped with spinach dip, served with lettuce, Mexican rice and sour cream

Quesadilla Supreme

$11.99

One quesadilla filled with your choice of chicken, shredded beef or grilled shrimp, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and zucchini, served with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of Mexican rice or beans

Salads

Tossed Salad

$12.00

A bed of fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, mushrooms and shredded cheese, served with your choice of dressing

Taco Salad

$9.95

Crispy tortillas shell filled with ground beef or chicken and refried beans, crispy lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Panchitos' Mexican Salad - Lunch

$14.99

A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with Mexican rice, fresh lettuce, strips of grilled chicken, beef and shrimp, covered with sautéed onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese dip

Guacamole Salad

$4.50

Fresh, crispy lettuce with tomatoes and guacamole dip

Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Succulent shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Strips of grilled chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell pepper, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo

Beef Fajitas

$15.99

Strips of grilled beef cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell pepper, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo

Fajitas Nachos

$14.99

Your choice of corn or flour tortilla chips covered with our melted white cheese, then topped with your choice of grilled beef strips, chicken, pork or shrimp, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes

Texas Fajitas

$17.99

Strips of grilled beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo

Fajita Hawaiana

$17.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled, with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and guacamole

Vegetarian Fajitas

$11.50

A tasty combination of the following cooked vegetables: zucchini, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo

Pork Fajitas

$15.99

Chunks of pork cooked with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo

Especialidades De La Casa (House Specials)

Burrito Mexicano

$12.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with pork, cooked with onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream

Grande Burrito

$12.99

One flour tortilla stuffed with strips of grilled beef or chicken, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice

Carnitas Mexicanas

$12.99

Piece of marinated pork served with refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes

Burrito Hawaiano

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with chicken, bacon, onion and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Burritos Tipicos

$12.99

Two burritos filled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream

Yolandas

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and ranchero sauce, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream

Burrito Tapatio

$12.99

Two flour tortillas stuffed with refried beans and strips of griled beef or chicken, tipped with ranchero sauce, served with mexican rice, lettuce, and sour cream

Chimichanga

$12.99

Two deep-fried flour tortillas with choice of shredded beef or chicken, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans, lettuce and sour cream

Burritos Deluxe

$12.99

Two burritos, your choice of beef or chicken with beans, topped with melted cheese and ranchero sauce, served with lettuce and sour cream

Flautas

$12.99

Four deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed with choice of shredded beef or chicken, lettuce and sour cream

Burrito

Cheese Steak Burrito

$12.99

Tortilla stuffed with steak and grilled onions. Topped with cheese sauce, served with your choice of rice or beans

Big Texas Burrito

$12.99

Large tortilla stuffed with chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Topped with cheese sauce

Chicken

Pollo Con Queso

$12.99

Bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken and covered in cheese sauce

Pollo Feliz

$15.99

Chicken breast, grilled with shrimp and chorizo. Covered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Panchitos

$15.99

Chicken breast, grilled with shrimp and bacon. Covered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Kid & Seniors

Beef Enchilada, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans- PN 1

$7.99

Taco, Beef Enchilada and Mexican Rice-PN2

$7.99

Hamburger and French Fries-PN3

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans-PN4

$7.99

Two Fried Chicken Strips and Choice of Mexican Rice or French Fries-PN5

$7.99

Beef Burrito, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans-PN6

$7.99

Taco, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans-PN7

$7.99

Nachos, Beef or Chicken-PN8

$7.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

$3.50

Fried flour tortilla chips smothered in warm butter, honey, cinnamon and sugar

Deep - Fried Ice Cream

$4.50

Vanilla ice cream glazed with our secret coating quick fried until crunchy, topped with whipped cream

Banana Burrito

$3.50

A banana wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried, then topped with honey, cinnamon & sugar, served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Sundae

$4.50

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate or strawberry syrup, topped with whipped cream

Flan

$4.50

A ligth, sweet Mexican custard covered with our kahlua caramel sauce

Combination

Pick 2

$10.99

Beverages

Pop

$2.99

Ice Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Juicy

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 sw sheridan, Lawton, OK 73505

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
