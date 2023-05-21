Panchitos panchitos
207 sw sheridan
Lawton, OK 73505
Popular Items
Flautas
Four deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed with choice of shredded beef or chicken, lettuce and sour cream
Banana Burrito
A banana wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried, then topped with honey, cinnamon & sugar, served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream
Quesadilla Fajita
One quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled beef strips, chicken, pork or chorizo, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream
Main Menu
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Our special white cheese made a little bit spicy. You'll love our cheese dip
Chiles Toreados Con Cebolla
Chorizo Dip
Guacamole Dip
Ripe, delicious avocados delicately seasoned with salt and garlic, then combined with finely chopped cilantro, onions and tomatoes
Nachos Supreme
Crispy corn tortillas topped with refried beans, beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Nachos with Meat & Cheese
Fresh, crispy tortilla chips smothered with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken
Spinach Dip
Our own cheese dip mixed with spinach. This one is a little spicy
Cheese & Bean Dip
Refried beans topped with our delicious cheese dip
Side Orders
3 Tacos
Soft or hard shell/ beef or chicken
3 Enchiladas
Beef, chicken, cheese or bean
2 Burritos
Beef or chicken
2 Tamales
Tortilla
Grilled Shrimp
1 large piece
Jalapeño Peppers
Sour Cream
Pico De Gallo
French Fries
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice
Taco
Soft Taco
Tamal
Echiladas
Quesadilla (Cheese) Side
Beef Tostada
Burrito
Quesadilla Rellena Side
Chili Relleano
Grilled Dishes
Steak Mexican Style
A juicy, eight ounce ribeye cooked to your specifications, topped with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortilla
Tacos Carne Asada
Three flour tortillas filled with strips of grilled beef, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and Mexican rice
Steak Ranchero
A juicy, eight ounce ribeye cooked to your specifications and topped with ranchero sauce, served with Mexican rice, refried beans and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes and guacamole
Chicken Panchitos
Chicken breast, grilled with shrimp and bacon. Covered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Carne Asada
Two thinly sliced ribeye steaks served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour tortillas, garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Grilled Chicken Breast
A grilled, juicy chicken breast served on a bed of Mexican rice, topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms and cheese dip
Steak De La Casa
A juicy, eight ounce ribeye steak cooked to your specifications and served with French fries
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla Order
Plain and simple. Two grilled flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, served with lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla Fajita
One quesadilla filled with your choice of grilled beef strips, chicken, pork or chorizo, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla Rellena Order
Two grilled flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and your choice of ground beef or chicken, served with lettuce and sour cream
Quesadilla Mexicana
One quesadilla filled with shredded beef, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream
Vegetarian Delight Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with vegetables: sautéed onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and zucchini, served with lettuce and your choice of Mexican rice or refried beans
Quesadilla Platter
Two cheese quesadillas - one topped with mushrooms and tomatoes and one topped with spinach dip, served with lettuce, Mexican rice and sour cream
Quesadilla Supreme
One quesadilla filled with your choice of chicken, shredded beef or grilled shrimp, topped with sautéed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms and zucchini, served with lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of Mexican rice or beans
Salads
Tossed Salad
A bed of fresh lettuce topped with tomatoes, mushrooms and shredded cheese, served with your choice of dressing
Taco Salad
Crispy tortillas shell filled with ground beef or chicken and refried beans, crispy lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Panchitos' Mexican Salad - Lunch
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with Mexican rice, fresh lettuce, strips of grilled chicken, beef and shrimp, covered with sautéed onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, topped with our special cheese dip
Guacamole Salad
Fresh, crispy lettuce with tomatoes and guacamole dip
Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Succulent shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo
Chicken Fajitas
Strips of grilled chicken cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell pepper, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo
Beef Fajitas
Strips of grilled beef cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell pepper, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo
Fajitas Nachos
Your choice of corn or flour tortilla chips covered with our melted white cheese, then topped with your choice of grilled beef strips, chicken, pork or shrimp, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes
Texas Fajitas
Strips of grilled beef, chicken and shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo
Fajita Hawaiana
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled, with onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Served with rice, beans, sour cream salad and guacamole
Vegetarian Fajitas
A tasty combination of the following cooked vegetables: zucchini, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo
Pork Fajitas
Chunks of pork cooked with tomatoes, onions, and bell peppers, served with refried beans, Mexican rice and tortillas, garnished with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico De gallo
Especialidades De La Casa (House Specials)
Burrito Mexicano
Flour tortilla stuffed with pork, cooked with onions and bell peppers, topped with cheese dip, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream
Grande Burrito
One flour tortilla stuffed with strips of grilled beef or chicken, onions, mushrooms and tomatoes, topped with cheese dip and served with Mexican rice
Carnitas Mexicanas
Piece of marinated pork served with refried beans, tortillas, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, tomatoes
Burrito Hawaiano
Flour tortilla filled with chicken, bacon, onion and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Burritos Tipicos
Two burritos filled with shredded beef or chicken, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans, lettuce, sour cream
Yolandas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with cheese and ranchero sauce, served with Mexican rice, lettuce and sour cream
Burrito Tapatio
Two flour tortillas stuffed with refried beans and strips of griled beef or chicken, tipped with ranchero sauce, served with mexican rice, lettuce, and sour cream
Chimichanga
Two deep-fried flour tortillas with choice of shredded beef or chicken, topped with cheese dip, served with refried beans, lettuce and sour cream
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos, your choice of beef or chicken with beans, topped with melted cheese and ranchero sauce, served with lettuce and sour cream
Flautas
Four deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed with choice of shredded beef or chicken, lettuce and sour cream
Burrito
Chicken
Pollo Con Queso
Bed of rice, topped with grilled chicken and covered in cheese sauce
Pollo Feliz
Chicken breast, grilled with shrimp and chorizo. Covered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Panchitos
Chicken breast, grilled with shrimp and bacon. Covered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Kid & Seniors
Beef Enchilada, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans- PN 1
Taco, Beef Enchilada and Mexican Rice-PN2
Hamburger and French Fries-PN3
Cheese Quesadilla, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans-PN4
Two Fried Chicken Strips and Choice of Mexican Rice or French Fries-PN5
Beef Burrito, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans-PN6
Taco, Mexican Rice and Refried Beans-PN7
Nachos, Beef or Chicken-PN8
Desserts
Sopapillas
Fried flour tortilla chips smothered in warm butter, honey, cinnamon and sugar
Deep - Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream glazed with our secret coating quick fried until crunchy, topped with whipped cream
Banana Burrito
A banana wrapped in a flour tortilla, fried, then topped with honey, cinnamon & sugar, served with two scoops of vanilla ice cream and whipped cream
Sundae
Two scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate or strawberry syrup, topped with whipped cream
Flan
A ligth, sweet Mexican custard covered with our kahlua caramel sauce
Combination
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
