Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

104 5th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Burrito Bowl

Chips & Starters

Big Ass Nachos

$13.00

Charro beans, chile-lime corn, queso blanco, pico de gallo, jalapeños, crema, and cilantro served atop crispy tortilla chips. Add Adobo Chicken, ground beef, vegan chorizo, steak, or barbacoa for a little extra.

Cantina Especials

$10.00

Two house-made flour tortillas filled with muenster and jack cheese, corn, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Salsa and crema on the side.

Cantina Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, corn, pico de gallo, charro beans, cotija cheese, fried flour tortilla strips, cilantro, honey-lime vinaigrette and a side of salsa

$11.00

Cilantro lime rice, charro beans, pico de gallo, corn, avocado salsa and cilantro. Salsa, crema and chips on the side

Avocado Bowl

$10.50

Two avocado halves filled with fresh roasted corn, charro beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and cilantro. Served on a bed of lettuce with red onion and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette Dressing.

Crunch Wrap

$13.50

A large flour tortilla layered with Chihuahua cheese, a fried corn tortilla, queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, sour cream, and your choice of meat.

Tacos To Go

$5.00

Flour tortilla, Chipotle glazed sweet potato wedge with BBQ dust, salsa macha, pepitas, pickled red onion, cotija cheese, cilantro.

Sides

Fresh Tortillas (each)

$0.75
$5.50Out of stock

Roasted corn, cotija cheese, red chili mayo, chili powder and cilantro.

Side Charro Beans

$3.00

Seasoned black beans topped with cotija cheese and cilantro

$3.00

Light and fresh. Topped with cilantro and a lime wedge.

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$4.00Out of stock

Side Queso

$3.00Out of stock

Side Salsa

$2.50

Los Ninos

Kids Quesadilla

$3.50

Flour tortilla, jack cheese, choice of chicken or beef. Served with Chips & Salsa.

Kids Tacos

$3.50

Two 6-inch flour tortillas with seasoned beef and jack cheese. Served with Chips & Salsa.

Family Packs To Go

Adobo Chicken Taco Pack

$35.00

Everything you need for the ultimate taco feast! Marinated, grilled Adobo Chicken, flour & corn tortillas, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cotija cheese, jalapenos, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.

Lb of Adobo Chicken

$14.00

Ground Beef Taco Pack

$35.00

Everything you need for the ultimate taco feast! Seasoned, grilled ground beef, flour & corn tortillas, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cotija cheese, jalapenos, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.

Lb of Ground Beef

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Pack

$30.00

You are ready to roll with all of the fixings! Grilled chicken, flour & corn tortillas, grilled red pepper and onions, crema. Served with chips & salsa, rice and refried beans.

Shrimp Fajita Pack

$35.00

Lb of Shrimp

$25.00

$0.75

Take & Bake Enchiladas

$25.00

Family Cantina Salad

$20.00

Tortilla Chips (Half Pan)

$5.00

Tortilla Chips (Full Pan)

$10.00

Pt of Salsa

$7.00

Qt of Salsa

$14.00

Large Chips & Salsa (feeds 10)

$20.00

Pt of Queso

$8.00

Qt of Queso

$16.00

Large Chips & Queso (feeds 10)

$25.00

Pt of Guacamole

$14.00

Qt of Guacamole

$25.00

Large Chips & Guacamole (feeds 10)

$30.00

Large Bandero Trio (feeds 10)

$40.00

Pt of Rice

$6.00

Qt of Rice

$12.00

Pt of Street Corn

$6.00

Qt of Street Corn

$12.00

Botanas

Chicken Taquitos

$12.00

$10.00

Fried Pickle Pistols

$7.00

Queso

$7.00

Guacamole

$7.00

NashMex Tacos

Hot Chicken

$10.00+

Chicken & Waffle

$10.00+

Hot Catfish

$10.00+

Fried Pickle Pistol

$10.00+

Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.00+

Yam Good Sweet Potato

$10.00+

CYO Taco Bar

$50.00

TexMex Tacos

Steak Alambre

$11.00+

Adobo Chicken

$10.00+

Barba-Cola

$11.00+

El Classico

$10.00+

Carnitas

$10.00+

Birria

$10.00+

$50.00

NashSpeciales

Shrimp & True Grits

$14.00

Grilled Chile-Braised Chicken

$16.00

The Pancho Burger

$14.00

Avocado Bowl

$10.50

$8.00+

Taco Salad

$10.50

Crunchwrap

Fajitas

Steak

$19.50

Shrimp

$19.50

Chicken

$19.50

Combo

$19.50

Enchiladas

TN Smoked Pork Carnitas

$15.00

Chile-Braised Chicken

$15.00

Enchilada Duo

$15.00

Sides & Mas

Jalapeno Slaw

$3.00

Street Corn

$5.50

Charro Beans

$3.00

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

Yam Good Sweet Potatoes

$7.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tacos. Tequila. Beer.

104 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203

