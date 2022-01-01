Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Tacos. Tequila. Beer.
Location
104 5th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurant