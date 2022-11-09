Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pancho - Colts Neck

No reviews yet

340 Route 34

Colts Neck, NJ 07722

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Fried Plantains
Casa Guac

Botanas

Elote (Street Corn In A Cup)

$8.95

Roasted ear of corn, chipotle crema, cilantro queso fresco, and our house spice blend

Nachos

$15.95

House tortilla chips, queso blanco, pico de gallo

Walking Tacos

$7.95

Fritos, queso blanco, pico de gallo, chipotle crema

Dos Churros

$6.95

French Fry Nachos

$12.92

Tacos

Birria Taco

$14.95Out of stock

Pulled beef, queso Oaxaca, Spanish onion and cilantro.

Mojo Pollo Taco

$12.95

Citrus marinated chicken thigh, queso fresco, and slasa brava

Carnitas Taco

$12.95

Pulled pork, cilantro, queso fresco, salsa de maiz

Cauliflower Al Pastor Taco

$12.95

Fried cauliflower, achiote, pineapple, queso Oaxaca

Shrimp Taco

$14.95

Ryans Belly Taco

$15.95

Your Moms Taco

$13.95

Fajita Steak Taco

$14.95

Lagrimas Del Diablo

$1.25

Verde-Medium

$0.50Out of stock

Pico de Gallo- Diced

$0.50

Chipotle Crema- Smoky

$0.50

Rojo-Mild

$0.50

Burritos

Puro (base) Burrito

$10.95

Steamed rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and queso blanco

Birria Burrito

$15.95Out of stock

Mojo Pollo Burrito

$14.95

Carnitas Burrito

$14.95

Cauliflower Al Pastor Burrito

$14.95

Shrimp Burrito

$16.95

Fried Chicken Burrito

$14.95

Pork Belly Burrito

$14.95

Fajita Steak Burrito

$15.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$14.95

Lagrimas Del Diablo

$1.25

Verde-Medium

$0.50

Rojo-Mild

$0.50Out of stock

Pico De Gallo- Diced

$0.50

Chipotle Crema-Smoky

$0.50

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$11.95

Lagrimas Del Diablo- Hot

$1.25

Verde-Medium

$0.50

Rojo-Mild

$0.50

Pico De Gallo- Diced

$0.50

Chipotle Crema-Smoky

$0.50

Favoritos

Quesadilla Tacos

$13.95

Chupacabra Burrito

$19.95

Santa Fe Burrito

$18.95

Lagrimas Del Diablo- Hot

$1.25

Verde-Medium

$0.50Out of stock

Rojo-Mild

$0.50

Pico De Gallo- Diced

$0.50

Chipotle Crema-Smoky

$0.50

Chips n Guac

Casa Guac

$8.95

House quac and tortilla chips

Salsa

Lagrima Del Diablo-Extra Hot

$0.75

Verde-Medium

$0.50

Picante (Red Hot)

$0.50

Rojo-Mild

$0.50

Pico de Gallo- Chunky

$0.50

Chiptoly Crema-Smoky

$0.50

Sides

Fried Plantains

$6.95

Rice and Beans

$4.95

Plain Rice

$4.95

Cup Of Black Beans

$3.95

Small Side of Guac

$3.25

Side chips and salsa

$6.95

8oz Pico

$5.00

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.50

Queso Dip

$6.95

Side Of French Fries

$5.00

Box Of Chips

$1.50

Sm side queso

$2.95

Hot Sauce's

Goya Salsa Picante

$4.00Out of stock

Valentina Salsa

$3.00Out of stock

Valentina Salsa Picante

$3.00Out of stock

El Yucateco Habanero

$7.00Out of stock

El Yucateco Xtra Hot

$5.00Out of stock

Jutiquile Olancho

$4.00Out of stock

Franks Hot Sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Red Devil Hot Sauce

$2.50Out of stock

Trappery's Indi-Pepper Sauce

$3.00Out of stock

Drinks

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Water Bottle

$2.00

From the tap

$3.00

Canned soda

$2.50

Merchandise

Pancho Skull T

$25.00

Weekly Specials

Taco Box

$100.00

Gringo Burrito

$16.95

Al pastor handmade sopes

$17.95

Papas rancheros

$14.95Out of stock

Honey Nut Squash, Beef + Mushroom CHILL-I

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken tortilla soup

$7.95

Taco Bowls

Birria taco bowl

$13.95Out of stock

Carnitas taco bowl

$12.95

Mojo Pollo taco bowl

$12.95

Cauliflower taco bowl

$12.95

Shrimp taco bowl

$13.95

Fajita steak taco bowl

$13.95

Ground beef taco bowl

$13.95

Retail Homemade Salsas

First fill

$8.00Out of stock

Refill

$1.00Out of stock

Tortas

Fried chicken torta

$16.95Out of stock

Mojo Pollo torta

$15.95Out of stock

Birria torta

$16.95Out of stock

Carnitas torta

$15.95Out of stock

Fajita Steak Torta

$16.95Out of stock

Al Pastor Torta

$16.95Out of stock

HSY

HSY Chicken Tacos

$16.95Out of stock

HSY Shrimp tacos

$16.95Out of stock

HSY Vegan chorizo tacos

$16.95Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

Birria TT

$3.00Out of stock

Carnitas TT

$3.00

Mojo Pollo TT

$3.00

You'r Mom's Taco TT

$3.00

Ryan Pork Belly TT

$3.00

Cauliflower TT

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A Mexican Kitchen in Colts Neck, New Jersey 🇲🇽

Website

Location

340 Route 34, Colts Neck, NJ 07722

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Map
