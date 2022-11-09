Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City imageView gallery

Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City

review star

No reviews yet

12911 Ocean Gateway

Ocean City, MD 21842

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Cheesy Chicken Chimi
Queso Grande

APPETIZERS

Grande Guacamole

$15.00

Queso Grande

$9.00

Wings Chimichurri

$16.00

Wings Hot

$16.00

Mexican Street Corn

$8.00

Quesadillas

$9.00

Chollo Rolls

$12.00

Crab Stack

$20.00

G's Camp Mug Chili

$10.00Out of stock

SALADS

Taco Salad

$15.00

Tijuana Caesar

$8.00

BURRITOS

Lefty's Lust

$18.00

Pacho's Pick

$18.00

Seafood Fiesta

$22.00

Southwest Garden

$15.00

Pistol Pete's Bandito Steak Burrito

$22.00

Pistol Pete' Bandito Chicken Burrito

$18.00

ENCHILADAS

Beef Enchiladas

$17.00

Portobello & Pepper Enchiladas

$14.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$17.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$24.00

TACOS

Beef Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Tacos Carne Asada

$15.00

Ahi Tuna Street Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Birria tacos

$15.00Out of stock

HOUSE SPECIALS

Cheesy Chicken Chimi

$20.00

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$18.00

Steak Burrito Bowl

$22.00

Shrimp Burrito Bowl

$22.00

Southwest Combo

$20.00

The Ranchero

$22.00

3 Amigos

$22.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Kids Taco

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

SIDES

Avocado

$3.00

Chips N Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Jalapeños

$0.50

Refried Beans

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$3.00

Sour Cream

French Fries

$4.00

Extra Chips

$3.00

Tortillas

Salsa

$2.00

DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Virgin Marg

$5.00

Virgin Pina

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daq

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Red Bull

$4.00

DESSERTS

Churros

$8.00

Titas Sweet Treat

$8.00

Nutella Nachos

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12911 Ocean Gateway, Ocean City, MD 21842

Directions

Gallery
Pancho & Lefty's - Ocean City image

Similar restaurants in your area

Toast OC
orange starNo Reviews
12744 Ocean Gateway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Rice House Bistro
orange star4.0 • 71
9921 Stephen Decatur Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Martin Fish Company
orange starNo Reviews
12929 Harbor Rd Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Bad Monkey West - West Ocean City
orange starNo Reviews
12902 Ocean Gateway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Caruso Pizza
orange star3.5 • 344
420 S. Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
OC Bay Bar - 221 Wicomico Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 Wicomico Street Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocean City

The Bayside Skillet
orange star4.0 • 1,954
7701 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Touch of Italy - OC - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 1,560
6600 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
4th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,141
407 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Fisher's Popcorn
orange star4.5 • 679
200 South Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ocean City
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Rehoboth Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston