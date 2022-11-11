Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pancho Loco - Vernon

review star

No reviews yet

218 Talcottville Rd

Vernon, CT 06066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Chili Flautas
Mac & Cheese
Jack's Quesadilla

Appetizers

Nachos

$9.99

Fresh corn tortillas topped with jack/cheddar cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, refried beans and black beans

Chicken Chili Flautas

$8.99

Six tortillas filled with homemade chili, chicken and chesse. Served with a side of queso.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.99

Six jalapenos breaded and stuffed with cream cheese.

Potato Skins

$9.99

Topped with jack/cheddar cheese and bacon

Empanadas

$9.99

Peppers, onion, roasted corn, black beans and cheese in a flaky crust.

Homemade Black Bean Soup

$3.99

All vegetarian made in house

Homemade Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Made in house, classic style with roasted corn

Quesadillas

Jack's Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken, jack/cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon, jalapenos

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak, jack/cheddar cheese, peppers & onions

Shrimp, Tomato, Bacon Quesadilla

$11.00

Sauteed shrimp with jack/cheddar cheese

Bret's Carnita Quesadilla

$11.00

Pulled pork, bacon, BBQ sauce

Fajita Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Sauteed peppers,onions,zucchini

Seasoned Ground Beef Quesadilla

$11.00

Our slow cooked taco meat with cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken & Cheese Only Quesadilla

$11.00

Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.00

5 large tenders per order

Dave's Wings

$13.00

Sweet & mild spice

Jerk Wings

$13.00

Mild dry rub

Mild Mexican Wings

$13.00

Mild salsa sauce

Spicy Mexican Wings

$13.00

Spicy salsa sauce

Sweet Red Chili Wings

$13.00

medium spicy

Buffalo Billy's Wings

$13.00

Hot

Carlos Wings

$13.00

BBQ, Ranchero and Jerk seasoning

Bourbon Molasses Wings

$13.00

Sweet and Savory

Nuclear Wings

$13.00

Homemade insanely hot sauce

Wing Ding

$37.00

30 wings your choice of sauces

Plain Wings

$13.00

Wings split 5/5

$13.00

Salads

Taco Grande Salad

$13.99

A huge tortilla bowl filled with refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and black beans

Bronco Billy's Salad

$13.99

House salad topped with grilled chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucc's

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Mexican Plates

Fajita

Fajita

$15.99

Our signature dish served on a bed of sauteed veggies

Fajita for 2

$25.99

Taco Dinner

$14.99

Three tacos, hard or soft. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with rice & beans

Burrito Dinner

$14.99

Grande flour tortilla filled with black bean & corn salsa, peppers, onions, zucchini and cheese. Topped with lettuce & tomato and served with rice & beans

Chimichanga

$14.99

Lighty fried and topped with queso. Served with rice & beans

Chicken Mole

$15.99

Seasoned grilled chicken breast smothered in Mole and served on bed of rice

Pollo Mole Enchiladas

$14.99

Three corn chicken enchiladas smothered in mole sauce and served with rice and beans

Black Bean Enchiladas

$14.99

A mix of black beans and veggies rolled up in flour tortillas topped with creamy ranchero sauce. Served with rice

Burrito & Taco Combo

$17.99

Served with rice and beans

Cancun Combo

$21.99

A burrito, taco & enchilada served with rice & beans

Enchiladas Dinner

$15.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Beer battered Haddock with mayan sauce, cheese, lettuce & tomato

Steak & Ribs

Carne Asada

$18.99

Hand cut, lime marinated flank steak served with rice & beans

Abuela's Dinner(grandma's)

$15.99

A Pancho family meal meal with seasoned ground beef, onions, peppers and soft white corn tortillas

Baby Back Ribs

$22.99

A full rack

1/2 Rack Ribs

$18.99

Served with fries

Loco Rib Combo

$21.99

1/3 rack with small chicken ques, two poppers and two flautas.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Traditional Burger

$11.99

a 1/2lb burger with american cheese, lettuce tomato, onion and bacon

Paradise Burger

$11.99

With bacon, lettuce tomato onion and bleu cheese

Mexican Burger

$11.99

Hot and spicy with sauteed onions, peppers & jalapenos

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken sauteed in jerk seasoning with lettuce, tomato and onions

Dave's Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled chicken tossed in our Dave's sauce with lettuce, tomato and onion

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.99

A classic served with fries

Baja Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Tortilla filled with chicken, Dave's sauce, gaucomole, lettuce & tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Tortilla filled with tendies in Buffalo sauce with blue cheese, lettuce & tomato

Chef's Specials

Santa Fe Trail BBQ Burrito

$17.99

Pancho Bill's favorite! carne asada steak, in a tortilla with veggies, sour cream, rice, BBQ and cheese.

Ramon's Homemade Chili Bowl

$9.99

Made with carne asada

Ramon's Cup of Chili

$6.99

Made with carne asada

Texas Chicken Tortillas

$15.99

Grilled chicken, black beans, sauteed beggies with mole sauce in flour tortillas served with rice.

Texas Steak Tortillas

$17.99

Carne asada, black beans, sauteed veggies and mole sauce inside flour tortillas with rice

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.99

choose from chips or fries. comes with apple sauce

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Choose from chips or fries. comes with apple sauce

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Breaded Tyson Tendies

Kids Taco

$6.99

Choose from chips or fries. comes with apple sauce

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Choose from chips or fries. comes with apple sauce

Kids Mexican Quesadilla

$6.99

Choose from chips or fries. comes with apple sauce

A-La-Carte

Taco ALC

$4.00

Choose your style

Burrito ALC

$9.99

Choose your style

Enchilada ALC

$4.00

Side of flour tortillas

$1.50

build your own taco

Side of corn tortillas

$1.50

build your own taco

Side Queso

$1.50

Cheese sauce for dipping

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

goes with everything

Side of Guacamole 2oz

$1.25

2oz of fresh gauc

Side of Guacamole 3.25oz

$2.00

A 3.25oz side of fresh gauc

Side Mayan Sauce

$1.50

Perfect sauce for dipping

Rice & Beans ALC

$3.99

Homemade everyday

Side Rice ALC

$3.00

Side Beans ALC

$3.00

Seasoned fries

$3.99

classic tasty fries

Tator Tots

$3.99

A side of crispy tator tots.

Side Dave's Sauce

$1.50

The best wing sauce on its own

Side Mole Sauce

$1.50

Medium Spicy perfect for chips or dips

Side of homemade Nuke wing sauce

$1.50

A wing sauce made with fresh local habaneros. Very spicy

Side of Salsa

$1.00

Side Veggies ALC

$4.25

Side Salad

$3.99

iceberg & romaine lettuce with onions, peppers, tomato, cucc's

Desserts

Fried Ice Cream

$6.79

Icecream from Fish Family Farm in Bolton CT

Chocolate Cake

$6.79

Dark, layered fudgy delicious cake!

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Seltzer

$2.00

Coffee, Tea, Juice

Ice Tea

$3.00

Choc Milk Adult

$2.65

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Flamingo

$3.00

Cran Juice

$2.50

Pinn Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Adult Milk

$2.65

Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Water

Choc Milk Kids

$1.50

Kids Coke

$1.00

Kids Sprite

$1.00

Kids Ginger Ale

$1.00

Kids Lemonade

$1.00

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Smoothies

$3.99

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.00

N/A Smoothie

Adult Smoothie Flavors

$3.99

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

TOGO Margaritas

House Marg 16 oz

$8.00

1800 Silver Marg

$7.00+

Patron Silver Marg

$9.00+

Espolon Marg

$7.00+

Siempre Plata Marg

$8.00+

Cabo Wabo Blanco Marg

$8.05+

1800 Coco Marg

$7.00+

Pitcher Margaritas

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Hola Amigos! Back in 1997 I get this crazy idea that running my own restaurant would be a great way to spend my life. So with a little experience and a lot of hard work, I went out and started living the dream. My mission is simple: to provide fresh food, a comfortable atmosphere and the best margaritas around. Enjoy your Stay! Gracias, Pancho Bill

Website

Location

218 Talcottville Rd, Vernon, CT 06066

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Iron Horse Sports Pub & People's Choice Pizza - Vernon
orange starNo Reviews
425 Talcottville Road Vernon, CT 06066
View restaurantnext
Jamaican Kitchen - Vernon CT
orange starNo Reviews
243 Hartford Turnpike Vernon, CT 06066
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5343 - Vernon
orange starNo Reviews
200 Hartford Tpk. Vernon, CT 06066
View restaurantnext
Flavors of Nawab
orange star4.6 • 375
4 west road Ellington, CT 06029
View restaurantnext
Kumar's Connecticut
orange star4.1 • 1,024
238J Tolland Turnpike Manchester, CT 06042
View restaurantnext
Oakland Pizza Co.
orange star4.7 • 163
289 Oakland Road South Windsor, CT 06074
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Vernon

Mitchell's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 769
1237 Hartford Turnpike Vernon, CT 06066
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Vernon
Ellington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Manchester
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
South Windsor
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Coventry
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
East Hartford
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Enfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Windsor Locks
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Glastonbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston