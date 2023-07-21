Classic Entrees

Classic Two Meat (1/5 lb)

$17.00

Traditional BBQ Entree with your choice of meats and sides, each served with Garlic Bread

Classic Three Meat (3/4 lb)

$20.00

Traditional BBQ Entree with your choice of meats and sides, each served with Garlic Bread

Villa Torta Meats

Villa Torta (1/2 lb)

$14.00

1/2 lb of meat served on a talera (french) roll along side a bed of French Fries.

Super Veggie Burrito

$10.00

One pound veggie burrito

Combo #1

$37.00

Combo plate to share with 2-3 people with your choice of meat and sides, includes garlic bread and bbq sauce

Family Pack

$65.00

Family pack to share with 4-5 people with your choice of meats and sides, includes garlic bread and bbq sauce

Desserts

Plain Churro

$3.50

Traditional Fried dough dusted with cinnamon and sugar

Filled Churro

$3.50

Traditional Fried dough stuffed with a filling and dusted cinnamon and sugar

Beverages

Canned Coke

$2.00

Bottled Coke

$2.00

Canned Diet Coke

$2.00

Canned Sprite

$2.00

Jarritos - Mango

$2.00

Jarritos - Lime

$2.00

Jarritos - Pineapple

$2.00

Jarritos - Guava

$2.00

Jarritos - Mandarin

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids Meal

$9.50

12 yrs and younger, includes meat fries and juice or water

A la Carte Meats

1/4 pound Pulled Pork

$7.50

1/2 pound Pulled Pork

$13.00

one pound puulled Pork

$24.00

1/4 pound Tri tip

$7.50

1/2 pound Tri tip

$13.00

one pound tri tip

$25.00

1/4 pound beef brisket

$7.50

1/2 pound beef brisket

$13.00

one pound beef brisket

$25.00

4 baby back ribs

$12.00

half rack of baby back ribs

$18.00

Full Rack of Baby back ribs

$36.00

1/4 pound Hot link

$4.50

1/2 pound hot link

$9.00

one pound of hot links

$18.00