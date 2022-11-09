  • Home
Pancho and Lefty's Cantina - Melrose P&L Melrose

No reviews yet

2600 8th Ave S

Nashville, TN 37204

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso
Taco Salad
Combo Taco (2)

"Friends-Giving" Meal

""Friends-giving" Package (feeds 4)

""Friends-giving" Package (feeds 4)

$60.00Out of stock

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE!! Feeds up to 4 people - includes Roasted Chile Lime Chicken, Brussels with Chorizo & Cheese, Sweet Potato Compote, Honey & Pepper Cornbread.

Roasted Chile Lime Chicken

Roasted Chile Lime Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE!! Serves up to 4 people. Chile-lime seasoned whole chicken slow-smoked to tender perfection.

Brussels with Chorizo & Cheese

Brussels with Chorizo & Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE!! Serves up to 4 people. Brussels Sprouts roasted with our vegan chorizo, onions, garlic, and black pepper topped with chihuahua cheese and adobo lime seasoning.

Sweet Potato Compote

Sweet Potato Compote

$12.00Out of stock

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE!! Serves 4 people. Diced sweet potatoes, poblanos, jalapeños, corn, and pinto beans roasted with adobo lime seasoning and topped with chihuahua cheese.

Honey & Pepper Cornbread

Honey & Pepper Cornbread

$12.00Out of stock

MUST BE ORDERED 24 HOURS IN ADVANCE!! Serves up to 4 people. Sweet cornbread filled with roasted poblano peppers and corn. With a side of hot pepper honey.

Botanas

Chicken Taquitos

Chicken Taquitos

$12.00

Six flour tortillas stuffed with shredded guajillo and ancho chile pepper braised chicken, pimento cheese, and aji verde sauce, then rolled into corn tortilla shells and fried to golden brown.

Big Ass Nachos

Big Ass Nachos

$10.00

Charro beans, chile-lime corn, queso, pico de gallo, jalapeños, verde salsa, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro over corn tortillas.

Fried Pickle Pistols

Fried Pickle Pistols

$7.00

Large, juicy dill pickle spears, buttermilk battered, double breaded, fried golden brown, and then tossed in our Nashville-style hot rub. Served with ranch and aji sauce.

Queso

Queso

$7.00

Smooth melted American and Chihuahua cheeses with a spicy kick.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.00

Made fresh.

NashMex Tacos

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$10.00+

Hand-breaded chicken tenders, deep fried, dunked in chile oil, then topped with “pickle de gallo,” buttermilk ranch, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$10.00+

Golden buttermilk waffle tortilla, hand-breaded chicken tenders, dipped in buttermilk, deep fried, topped with chipotle glaze.

Hot Catfish

Hot Catfish

$10.00+

Hand-breaded catfish, deep fried, dunked in chile oil, then topped with jalapeño slaw, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.

Fried Pickle Pistol

Fried Pickle Pistol

$10.00+

A large, juicy dill pickle spear, buttermilk battered, double breaded, then tossed in our Nashville-style hot rub and fried golden brown. Topped with buttermilk ranch, pickled red onion, and cilantro in a flour tortilla holster.

Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.00+

Shrimp, grilled or fried, lettuce, jalapeño tartar sauce, pico de gallo, and cilantro in a flour tortilla

Yam Good Sweet Potato

Yam Good Sweet Potato

$10.00+

Roasted sweet potato wedges, topped with chipotle glaze, BBQ spice, salsa macha, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, pepitas, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.

CYO Taco Bar

$50.00

Adobo chicken, beef, steak, or combination with flour tortillas, lettuce, peppers, onions, sour cream, and cheese served family style. Ten tacos serves 4-5 people.

Combo Taco (2)

Pick two of your favorites to mix and match.

Combo Taco (3)

Pick three of your favorites to mix and match.

One Taco

Traditional Tacos

Steak Alambre

Steak Alambre

$5.50+

Guajillo-rubbed, mesquite-grilled flank steak, smoky peppers and onions, Chihuahua cheese, crema, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.

Adobo Chicken

Adobo Chicken

$10.00+

Marinated mesquite-grilled chicken, cotija cheese, avocado slice, verde sauce, crema, and cilantro in a flour tortilla.

Barba-Cola

Barba-Cola

$11.00+

Crispy corn tortilla, filled with mesquite-grilled short rib barbacola, perfectly seared, topped with Chihuahua cheese, served with consommé for dipping.

El Classico

El Classico

$10.00+

Crunchy flour tortilla shell, seasoned ground beef, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, and cilantro.

Carnitas

Carnitas

$10.00+

Slow-smoked, pulled pork carnitas, spicy-fried potatoes, hot pepper honey, Chihuahua cheese, fresh jalapeños, and cilantro in a flour tortilla

Birria

Birria

$10.00+

Crispy corn tortilla, filled with mesquite-grilled short rib barbacoa, dunked in consommé, perfectly seared, and topped with Chihuahua cheese.

NashSpeciales

Shrimp & True Grits

Shrimp & True Grits

$14.00

Stoneground grits mixed with Amarillo cream sauce, topped with grilled shrimp, chile-lime corn, and pico de gallo.

Grilled Chile-Braised Chicken

Grilled Chile-Braised Chicken

$16.00

Mesquite-wood grilled chicken, marinated for 24 hours in our house-made Mexican marinade, green chile queso, pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, with cilantro lime rice and Churro beans.

The Pancho Burger

The Pancho Burger

$14.00

Two fresh, Porter Road, butcher-ground beef patties, pimento cheese between layers, fresh-roasted poblano pepper, chipotle glaze, and red-chile mayo, with brunch potatoes.

Avocado Bowl

Avocado Bowl

$10.50

Two avocado halves filled with chile-lime corn, pinto beans, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and cilantro.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla filled with Chihuahua cheese and served with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, lettuce, salsa, and a side of crema.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.50

Chile-lime corn, pico de gallo, avocado, pinto beans, Chihuahua cheese, and cotija cheese on a bed of lettuce tossed in honey-lime vinaigrette, and salsa in a crispy flour tortilla bowl.

Crunchwrap

Crunchwrap

$11.00

Flour tortilla layered with Chihuahua cheese, a fried corn tortilla, queso, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajitas

Steak

Steak

$19.50

A skillet of chopped and fire-roasted peppers and onions, flour tortillas, crema, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp

$19.50

A skillet of chopped and fire-roasted peppers and onions, flour tortillas, crema, and pico de gallo.

Chicken

$19.50

A skillet of chopped and fire-roasted peppers and onions, flour tortillas, crema, and pico de gallo.

Combo

$19.50

A skillet of chopped and fire-roasted peppers and onions, flour tortillas, crema, and pico de gallo.

Enchiladas

TN Smoked Pork Carnitas

TN Smoked Pork Carnitas

$15.00

House-made masa tortillas filled with slow-smoked pork, pimento cheese, and chipotle glaze, topped with ranchero sauce and Chihuahua cheese. Two hearty enchiladas

Chile-Braised Chicken

Chile-Braised Chicken

$15.00

Homemade masa tortillas filled with shredded guajillo and ancho chile pepper braised chicken, and pimento cheese, topped with green enchilada sauce and Chihuahua cheese. Two hearty enchiladas

Enchilada Duo

$15.00

Half portion of TN-Smoked Pork Carnitas and Chile-Braised Chicken. Two hearty enchiladas

Sides & Mas

Jalapeno Slaw

$3.00

Freshly shredded green cabbage tossed with crema, lime juice, lime zest, cilantro, jalapeños, and salt & pepper.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.50

Fresh roasted corn, mixed with cotija cheese, red chile mayo, chile powder, and cilantro

Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$3.00

Chorizo, garlic oil, smoky peppers, and pinto beans

Avocado Slices

$3.00
Cilantro Lime Rice

Cilantro Lime Rice

$3.00

White rice cooked in aromatics of garlic, yellow onion, lime zest and lime juice, and tossed with fresh cilantro.

Side Sweet Potatoes

Side Sweet Potatoes

$7.00

Roasted sweet potato wedges topped with chipotle glaze, BBQ spice, salsa macha, cotija cheese, pickled red onions, pepitas, and cilantro

Flour Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Corn Tortillas (4)

$2.00

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Grits

$3.00Out of stock

Side Waffle Fries

$3.00

Los Ninos

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Two breaded, deep-fried chicken tenders with ranch dressing. Served with chips and salsa.

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Flour tortilla, Chihuahua cheese, choice of chicken or beef. Served with chips and salsa.

Kids Tacos

$5.00

Two flour tortillas filled with Chihuahua cheese and choice of Adobo chicken OR beef. Served with chips and salsa.

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$3.58

Diet Coke

$3.58

Sprite

$3.58

Dr Pepper

$3.58

Sweet Tea

$3.58

Unsweet Tea

$3.58

Root Beer

$2.75

Water

Bottled Drinks

Topo Chico

$3.90

Minergua Sparkling Water

$3.90
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We take the rich, southern soul food of Nashville, Tennessee and combine it with the unmistakable flavor and gusto of modern Mexico. We call it “Nash-Mex”. But you can just call it the best you’ve ever had.

2600 8th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204

