Pancho's Restaurant and Bar 1136 Chetco Ave
No reviews yet
1136 Chetco Ave
Brookings, OR 97415
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
NA Drinks
N/A Beverages
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Club Soda$3.00
- Coffee$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Horchata$3.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Flavored Lemonade$4.00
- Flavored Lemonade Refill$1.00
- Milk - S$3.00
- Milk - L$4.00
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Redbull$4.00
- Roy Rodgers$4.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Smoothie$6.00
- Sierra Mist$3.00
- Virgin Daiquiri$5.00
- Virgin Margarita$5.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$5.00
Employee
Employee Menu
- LS #1 Chimichanga (Employee)$10.00
Lunch chimichanga with beans and rice
- LS #2 Two Enchiladas (Employee)$10.00
Lunch enchiladas with beans and rice
- LS #3 Chile Relleno (Employee)$10.00
Lunch chile relleno with beans and rice
- LS #4 Enchilada, Taco (Employee)$10.00
Lunch 1 enchilada and 1 taco with beans and rice
- LS #5 Homemade Tamale (Employee)$10.00
Lunch tamale with beans and rice
- LS #6 Two Taquitos (Employee)$10.00
Lunch 2 taquitos with beans and rice
- LS #7 Super Burrito (Employee)$10.00
Lunch burrito, choice of meat with beans and rice inside burrito and topped with sauce, lettuce and tomato
- LS #8 Two Tacos (Employee)$10.00
Lunch 2 tacos with beans and rice
- LS #9 Mini Quesadilla (Employee)$10.00
Lunch mini quesadilla with beans and rice. Served with sour cream on top
- LS #10 Mini Super Nacho (Employee)$10.00
Lunch mini super nacho with beans and rice
- Chicken Strips (Employee)$9.00
Served with ranch and french fries
- Side French Fries (Employee)$4.00
- Corn Dog (Employee)$7.00
Corn dog with french fries
- Grilled Cheese (Employee)$8.00
On white bread with fries
- Kids Bean/Cheese Burrito (Employee)$8.00
Served with sauce, beans and rice
- Kids Enchilada (Employee)$8.00
Chicken, beef or pork with beans and rice
- Kids Mini Cheese Quesadilla (Employee)$8.00
Served with beans and rice
- Kids Taco (Employee)$8.00
Chicken, beef or pork with beans and rice
- Kids Taquito (Employee)$8.00
Chicken, beef or pork with beans and rice
- Bean Soup Bowl (Employee)$8.00
Whole bean soup, served with tomatoes, onions, ground beef and jack cheese
- Tortilla Soup Bowl (Employee)$10.00
Chicken soup with avocado, jack cheese and tortillas
- Tex Mex Bowl (Employee)$8.00
Chicken soup with veggies & cilantro
- Albondigas Bowl (Employee)$8.00
Meatball soup with “veggies”
- Side Burrito (Employee)$10.00
Chicken, beef or pork
- Side Beans - 8oz (Employee)$3.00
Cup of refried beans
- Side Enchilada (Employee)$6.00
Chicken, beef or pork
- Side Rice - 8oz (Employee)$4.50
Pint of Mexican rice
- Side Chile Relleno (Employee)$8.00
- Side Taco (Employee)$6.00
Chicken, beef or pork
- Side Tamale (Employee)$8.00
Cheese, chicken, pork or beef
Full Menu (Online Ordering)
Appetizers
- Nachos$8.50
Hot corn chips on a bed of melted cheese topped with jalapenos
- Super Nachos$16.50
Hot corn chips on a bed of beans, with choice of meat and topped with cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Flour Taquito (1)$10.50
Crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of meat served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Flour Taquito (2)$18.50
Crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of meat served with lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Coctel de Camaron$17.50
Prawns simmered in tomato and lime juice. Topped with avocado, cilantro and onions. Served hot.
- Mushrooms in Butter Sauce$10.50
Mushrooms sauteed in a special garlic butter sauce. Served with lemon.
- Cheese Quesadilla$10.50
Two grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and served with sour cream and guacamole
- Chicken Quesadilla$14.50
- Shredded Beef Quesadilla$14.50
- Ground Beef Quesadilla$14.50
- Pork Carnitas Quesadilla$14.50
- Half Prawn & Pineapple Quesadilla$13.50
- Full Prawn & Pineapple Quesadilla$21.50
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$20.50
- Cheese Dip$5.50
Warm, slightly spicy nacho cheese dip
- Fried Jalapeno$1.50
1 deep fried jalapeno, seasoned and served with lemon
- Bean Dip$6.50
Our refried beans turned into a delicious dip
Soups
- Bean Soup Cup$5.50
Whole bean soup, served with tomatoes, onions, ground beef and jack cheese
- Bean Soup Bowl$8.50
Whole bean soup, served with tomatoes, onions, ground beef and jack cheese
- Albondigas Cup$5.50
Meatball soup with “veggies”
- Albondigas Bowl$8.50
Meatball soup with “veggies”
- Tex Mex Cup$5.50
Chicken soup with veggies & cilantro
- Tex Mex Bowl$8.50
Chicken soup with veggies & cilantro
- Tortilla Soup Bowl$10.50
Chicken soup with avocado, jack cheese and tortillas
Salads & Tostadas
- Fiesta Tostada$15.50
Choice of meat with green chiles, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream, served on a tortilla and a bed of beans
- Mini Fiesta Tostada$13.50
A smaller version of our fiesta tostada
- Taco Salad$14.50
Your choice of meat in a crispy flour shell topped with a generous green salad and sour cream
- Pork Salad$15.50
Tender chunks of pork simmered in verde sauce, served over a mixed salad, topped with mexican ranch, avocado and cheese
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad$17.50
Chicken grilled fajita style with onions and peppers over a mixed salad, topped with cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Grilled Steak Fajita Salad$18.50
Steak grilled fajita style with onions and peppers over a mixed salad, topped with cheese, sour cream and guacamole
- Grilled Fish Salad$17.50
Perfectly grilled snapper on a mixed green salad, topped with mexican ranch, pico de gallo and jack cheese
- Dinner Salad - S$4.50
Lettuce, cheese and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
- Large Dinner Salad$7.50
Lettuce, cheese and tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
Fish & Seafood
- Seafood Burrito$22.50
Prawns, fish, scallops, onion, mushrooms, tomato, cilantro and bell peppers in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese and our special sauce. Served with beans and rice
- Surf & Turf Burrito$22.50
Sirloin strips, prawns, onions & carrots grilled fajita style then wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with a sweet vegetable sauce & sour cream. Served with beans and rice
- Prawns & Scallops Over Rice$22.50
Prawns and scallops sauteed in a sweet vegetable sauce with mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes. Served on a bed of rice and melted cheese and tortillas
- Prawns & Bacon$23.50
Prawns wrapped in bacon and lightly deep fried then sauteed with onions and peppers in a light hot sauce. Served with beans and rice and tortillas.
- Camarones a la Crema$22.50
Prawns and mushrooms in a delicious cream sauce. Served with beans, rice and tortillas.
- Camarones con Tequila$22.50
Grilled prawns, peppers and onions combined with pineapple and tequila. Served with beans, rice and tortillas. (contains alcohol)
- Prawn Lovers Burrito$22.50
Grilled prawns and mushrooms mixed in a creamy sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with a mild green sauce. Served with beans and rice.
- Pancho’s Wild Snapper$22.50
Fresh snapper fillet grilled to perfection. Served on a bed of fresh greens, with pico de gallo, lemon and beans and rice.
- Tacos de Camaron$18.50
Grilled prawns mixed with a creamy sauce topped with pico de gallo. Served on corn tortillas with beans and rice.
- Two Grilled Fish Tacos$16.50
Grilled snapper on two grilled corn tortillas, topped with pico de gallo, cheese and our special sauce. Served with beans and rice
- Prawn Chimichanga$21.50
Grilled prawns chopped with mushrooms, bell peppers and onions, deep fried in a flour tortilla and then topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice.
- Fish Burrito$20.50
Grilled snapper with pico de gallo and mexican ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla and topped with a mild green sauce. Served with beans and rice
Dinner Combos
- #1 Two Tacos$13.50
Crispy or soft corn tortillas with your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese
- #2 Chile Relleno$12.50
Mild green chile stuffed with pepper jack cheese and fried in a delicately seasoned egg batter. Topped with a sweet vegetable sauce and cheese.
- #3 Homemade Tamale$12.50
Your choice of cheese, chicken pork or shredded beef wrapped in masa dough and corn shuck, steamed, then topped with a mild sauce and melted cheese
- #4 Two Enchiladas$14.50
Your choice of meat wrapped in corn tortillas and covered with a mild red sauce and topped with cheese.
- #5 Enchilada and Taco$13.50
- #6 Three Taquitos$14.50
Shredded beef, pork or chicken rolled in a corn tortilla and deep fried. Served with guacamole and lettuce
- #7 Huevos con Chorizo$15.50
Two fresh eggs mixed with chorizo and served with tortillas
- #8 Tamale and Chile Relleno$17.50
- #9 Huevos Rancheros$14.50
Two fried eggs on top of corn tortillas with sauteed onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese and our sweet vegetable sauce.
- #10 Enchilada and Chile Relleno$16.50
- #11 Chimichanga$15.50
Your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried
- #12 Chile Relleno and Taco$16.50
- #13 Tamale and Enchilada$16.50
- #14 Two Tacos and an Enchilada$19.50
- #15 Three Enchiladas$19.50
- #16 Three Tacos$18.50
- #17 Two Chile Rellenos$18.50
- #18 Burrito and Tamale$18.50
Your choice of meat wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with mild red sauce and our homemade tamale
- #19 Two Enchiladas and a Tamale$20.50
- #20 Enchilada, Taco and Chile Relleno$20.50
- #21 Two Enchiladas and a Taco$19.50
Fajitas
- Chicken Fajitas$21.50
Chicken marinated in our special sauce, grilled with onions and peppers and served on a sizzling hot platter with sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Chicken Fajitas for Two$39.50
- Steak Fajitas$21.50
Steak marinated in our special sauce, grilled with onions and peppers and served on a sizzling hot platter with sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Steak Fajitas for Two$39.50
- Prawn Fajitas$21.50
Prawns marinated in our special sauce, grilled with onions and peppers and served on a sizzling hot platter with sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Prawn Fajitas for Two$39.50
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas$21.50
½ order of steak and ½ order of chicken marinated in our special sauce, grilled with onions and peppers and served on a sizzling hot platter with sour cream, guacamole, beans, rice and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
- Chicken & Steak Fajitas for Two$39.50
Puerto Vallarta
- Carne Asada Pancho’s Style$20.50
Thin sliced of grilled beef steak served with avocado, onion and tomato, beans, rice and flour or corn tortillas
- Pork Chile Verde$17.50
Tender chunks of pork simmered in a mild tomatillo green sauce served with rice and beans and corn or flour tortillas
- Chili Colorado$20.50
Sirloin sauteed in a slightly spicy red sauce, served with beans, rice and choice of tortillas
- Carne Asada Chimichanga$20.50
Grilled sirloin and onion wrapped in a flour tortilla and deep fried. Topped with sour cream and guac. Served with beans and rice.
- Carnitas de Res$20.50
Sirloin strips sauteed in a mild red sauce with green pepper, onions and tomato. Served with avocado, beans, rice and tortillas
- Pork Carnitas in Salsa Verde$16.50
Lean pork simmered with oranges and other spices, with our mild verde sauce. Served with beans, rice and tortillas
- Grilled Chicken Fajita Tacos$17.50
Chicken grilled fajita style with onions and peppers on two soft corn tortillas. Served with beans and rice
- Grilled Steak Fajita Tacos$18.50
Steak grilled fajita style with onions and peppers on two soft corn tortillas. Served with beans and rice
Burritos
- Burrito Grande$19.50
Your choice of beef, chicken or pork with rice, beans, lettuce and cheese in a flour tortilla, topped with sour cream, burrito sauce, tomatoes and cilantro
- Burrito Verde$16.50
Tender chunks of pork simmered in a light green sauce in a flour tortilla topped with cheese and verde sauce
- Burrito Vallarta$21.50
Shredded beef or chicken mixed with Mexican sausage baked in a flour tortilla, topped with mild red sauce, cheese and sour cream
- Burrito Carne Asada$20.50
Grilled sirloin strips and onions inside a flour tortilla topped with red sauce, cilantro and tomatoes
- Chef’s Burrito$21.50
Grilled sirloin strips and onions, sour cream and guacamole inside a flour tortilla and topped with red sauce, cilantro and tomatoes.
- Chile Relleno Burrito$17.50
Our chile relleno, beans, rice, wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with a sweet vegetable sauce and melted cheese
- Pancho’s Burrito$21.50
Flour tortilla filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese, topped with a mild red sauce, green chiles and sour cream
Chicken
- Pollo a la Crema$18.50
Chicken breast, mushrooms and anaheim pepper cooked in a delicious sour cream sauce. Served with beans and rice and tortillas
- Arroz con Pollo$18.50
Chicken breast sauteed in a special sauce with mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes. Served on a bed or rice and cheese with tortillas
- Chicken Carnitas$18.50
Chicken breast grilled with green pepper, onions and avocado. Served with beans and rice and tortillas
- Chicken con Mole$17.50
Chicken breast simmered in a traditional Mexican sauce with a hint of Mexican chocolate and pumpkin seeds. Served with beans and rice and tortillas
- Pollo Diablo$18.50
Chicken breast and mushrooms sauteed in a slightly hot sauce. Served with beans and rice and tortillas
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Burrito$14.50
Flour tortilla filled with whole beans, grilled mushrooms, cheese and lettuce, topped with a sweet vegetable sauce, tomatoes and cilantro
- Vegetarian Enchiladas$15.50
Two corn tortillas filled with onions, carrots, bell peppers and mushrooms covered in a mild red sauce and topped with cheese and sour cream. Served with whole beans
- Vegetarian Fajita$18.50
Grilled bell pepper, carrots, mushrooms, onions and tomatoes served with whole pinto beans, guacamole and choice of tortillas
- Vegetarian Taco Salad$13.50
Whole pinto beans served in a flour shell with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and avocado
Enchiladas
- Pancho's Enchiladas$15.50
Two enchiladas topped with red sauce, sour cream and green chiles. Served with beans and rice
- Enchiladas Verde$16.50
Two enchiladas covered with a mild tomatilla sauce and topped with sour cream. Served with beans and rice
- Enchiladas con Mole$16.50
Two enchiladas covered in mole sauce and topped with jack cheese. Served with beans and rice
- Dos (2) Enchiladas de Camaron$18.50
Prawns grilled with onions and tomatoes, topped with cheese and mild red sauce. Served with beans and rice
- Grilled Fish Enchiladas$17.50
Two enchiladas filled with grilled snapper, pico de gallo and Mexican ranch, topped with green sauce and jack cheese. Served with beans and rice
Kids
- Kids Taco$8.50
Chicken, beef or pork with beans and rice
- Kids Enchilada$8.50
Chicken, beef or pork with beans and rice
- Kids Taquito$8.50
Chicken, beef or pork with beans and rice
- Chicken Strips$9.50
Served with ranch and french fries
- Kids Bean/Cheese Burrito$8.50
Served with sauce, beans and rice
- Kids Mini Quesadilla$8.50
Served with beans and rice
Burgers
- 1/3lb Hamburger$13.50
Lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, bbq sauce
- 1/3lb Cheeseburger$14.50
Lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, bbq sauce and cheese
- 1/3lb Bacon Cheeseburger$16.50
Lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, bbq sauce, cheese and bacon
- Pancho's Cheeseburger$16.50
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheese, spices and mayo
- Grilled Cheese$8.50
On white bread with fries
- BLT$10.50
Bacon, lettuce and tomato and mayo on white bread
- Corn Dog$7.50
Corn dog with french fries
- French Fries (Side)$4.50
Side Orders
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.50
- Side Burrito$10.50
Chicken, beef or pork
- Side Enchilada$6.50
Chicken, beef or pork
- Side Tortillas (3)$3.00
Corn or flour
- Side Guacamole$5.00
- Bowl Guacamole$8.00
- Small Sour Cream$2.00
- Large Sour Cream$4.00
- Side Beans - 8oz$3.00
Cup of refried beans
- Side Rice - 8oz$3.00
Cup of Mexican rice
- Side Beans - 16oz$4.50
Pint of refried beans
- Side Rice - 16oz$4.50
Pint of Mexican rice
- Side Chile Relleno$8.50
- Side Taco$6.50
Chicken, beef or pork
- Side Chicken Fajita Taco$8.50
- Side Steak Fajita Taco$9.50
- Side Tamale$8.50
Cheese, chicken, pork or beef
- Side Fish Taco$8.50
- Side Fish Enchilada$8.50
- Side Carne Asada Taco$9.50
Desserts
Extras
- Habanero Salsa – 2oz$2.00
- Habanero Salsa – 4oz$4.00
- Side Sauce$2.00
4oz of enchilada sauce, burrito sauce, mole sauce, verde sauce or
- Chips & Salsa – 8oz$4.00
½ bag of fresh corn chips and 8oz of our fresh salsa
- Chips & Salsa – 16oz$7.00
Full bag of fresh corn chips with 16oz of our fresh salsa
- Pint Mild Salsa$5.00
16oz of our fresh homemade mild salsa
- Pint Macho Salsa$5.00
16oz of our fresh homemade macho salsa
- Pint Kids Salsa$5.00
16oz of our fresh homemade kid friendly salsa. This one is for people who don’t want spicy but like our salsa!
- Pint Picante Salsa$5.00
16oz of our NEW extra spicy salsa. If Macho isn’t spicy enough give Picante a try!
- Pico de Gallo - 4oz$3.00
Tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos, lime juice and spices.
- Pint Pico de Gallo$7.00
16oz of our fresh homemade pico de gallo
- Flour Chips$4.00
Fresh made deep fried flour chips
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
We believe you will enjoy our authentic Mexican recipes from the Puerto Vallarta area. It is our commitment to our customers to provide you with the best food possible, prepared fresh daily from the finest ingredients available, and served by our friendly and courteous waitstaff. Since opening in 2006, we have made every effort to keep our prices low, the quality of our food consistent, and our environment clean and inviting. We invite your comments and truly a appreciate your patronage! We have been voted the #1 Mexican Restaurant In Brookings, Oregon since 2009!
1136 Chetco Ave, Brookings, OR 97415