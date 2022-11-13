Pancho's Mexican Grill imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pancho's Mexican Grill

770 Reviews

$

3440 Geary blvd

San Francisco, CA 94118

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Burrito
Fajita Burrito
Small Bean/Rice Burrito

BURRITOS

Bean/Rice Burrito

$7.99

Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese

Chicken Burrito

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast w/Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese

Steak Burrito

$10.99

Grilled Flank Steak w/Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$9.99

Tender, Slow-Cooked Pork w/Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese

Grilled Snapper Burrito

$13.99

w/Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese

Steak and Shrimp Burrito

$15.99

Grilled Flank Steak and Garlic Shrimp, w/ Black Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese

The Borracho Burrito

$10.99

Grilled Chicken or Steak w/a Homemade Mexican BBQ Sauce, w/ Black Beans, Rice, Guacamole, Salsa and Cheese

The Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Steamed Fresh Vegetables,w/ Whole Pinto Beans, Rica, and Salsa

Burrito Atomico

$12.99

A Chile Tortilla filled w/ Chicken, Steak, Carnitas, or Veggies, Black Beans, Rice, and Salsa, then topped w/ a Homemade Spicy Red Chile Sauce, Melted Cheese and Peppers

Burrito Atomico w/ Shrimp

$14.99

A Chile Tortilla filled w/ Garlic Shrimp, Black Beans, Rice, and Salsa, then topped w/ a Homemade Spicy Red Chile Sauce, Melted Cheese and Peppers

Fajita Burrito

$14.99

Grilled Chicken or Flank Steak, Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, Rice, Salsa, Cheese, and Guacamole

Shrimp Burrito

$15.99

SMALL BURRITOS

Small Bean/Rice Burrito

$6.99

Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese

Small Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Grilled Chicken, Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese

Small Steak Burrito

$8.99

Grilled Flank Steak, Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese

Small Carnitas Burrito

$7.99

Carnitas, Beans, Rice, Salsa, and Cheese

Small Veggie Burrito

$8.99

Steamed Fresh Vegetables, Whole Pinto Beans, Rice, and Salsa

Small Shrimp Burrito

$9.99

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Melted Jack and Cheddar Cheese between Flour or Homemade Corn Tortillas

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

W/ Grilled Chicken Breast

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

W/ Grilled Flank Steak

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

W/ Garlic Shrimp

Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

TACOS

Chicken Taco

$4.95

Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce

Steak Taco

$4.95

Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce

Carnitas Taco

$4.95

Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce

Baja Fish Taco

$6.95

Breaded and Fried Snapper, served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce

Grilled Snapper Taco

$6.95

Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$6.95

Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce

Veggie Taco

$5.95

Served in a Homemade Corn Tortilla w/ Cheese and Lettuce

w/ Beans and Rice

$2.50

TORTAS

Tortas!

$12.99

A Mexican Sandwich! Choice of Chicken, Flank Steak, or Carnitas, in a Fresh Roll, Bell Peppers and Onions, Cheese, Refried Beans, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, and Chipotle Mayo.

SOUP

Sopa de Pollo-Small

$9.95

A Homemade and Hearty Mexican Soup Chock-Full of Chicken, Vegetables, and Rice. Topped w, Avocado and Cilantro. A Meal in Itself!

Sopa de Pollo-Large

$12.95

A Homemade and Hearty Mexican Soup Chock-Full of Chicken, Vegetables, and Rice. Topped w, Avocado and Cilantro. A Meal in Itself!

COMBINATIONS

Combo #1

$14.99

Two Chicken, Flank Steak, or Carnitas Tacos, on Homemade Corn Tortillas, and Topped w/ Cheese and Avocado. Served w/ a side of Beans and Rice.

Combo #2

$14.99

Chicken Quesdadilla, Sm Bean and Rice Burrito, Chips and Guac

Combo #3

$14.99

Cheese Quesadilla, Small Chicken, Flank Steak, or Carnitas Burrito, Chips and Guac

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Two per Order. Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, Guacamole, Cheese and Sour Cream. Served w/ Homemade Corn Tortillas, and Beans and Rice.

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Two per Order. Sauteed Bell Peppers and Onions, Guacamole, Cheese and Sour Cream. Served w/ Homemade Corn Tortillas, and Beans and Rice.

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Carnitas Fajitas

$14.99

TOSTADAS

Bean and Rice Tostada

$12.99

Beans, Rice, Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Peppers and Onions, served in a Large Tortilla Shell

Chicken Tostada

$14.99

With Grilled Chicken or Steak

Steak Tostada

$14.99

Carnitas Tostada

$14.99

NACHOS

Pancho's Nachos

$12.99

Homemade Tortilla Chips topped w/ Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Refried Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa, Olives, Onions and Cilantro

Chicken Nachos

$14.99

With Grilled Chicken or Steak

Steak Nachos

$14.99

Carnitas Nachos

$14.99

Shrimp Nachos

$16.99

SIDES

Fresh Guacamole-Small

$1.25

Fresh Guacamole-Large

$3.95

Homemade Chips and Salsa

$2.95

Side of Beans and Rice

$3.59

Side Cheese

$0.75

Side Chicken

$2.25

Side Steak

$2.25

Side Carnitas

$2.25

Side Veggies

$2.75

Side Pescado

$3.50

Side Shrimp

$3.50

Homemade Corn Tortilla

$0.75

Flour Tortilla

$0.75

Side Beans

$1.75

Side Rice

$1.75

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

PINTS

Pint Meat

$6.00

Pint Guac

$6.00

Pint Pico de Gallo Salsa

$4.00

Pint Medium Green Salsa

$4.00

Pint Medium Red Salsa

$4.00

Pint HOT Salsa

$4.00

Pint Jalapenos

$4.00

Pint Rice

$3.00

Pint Beans

$3.00

Pint Cheese

$4.00

Beverages

Sodas

$2.50+

Aguas Frescas

$3.00+

Bottled Water

$2.50

Jarritos

$2.75

Bottled Mexican Coke

$3.00

Bottled Ice Tea

$2.75

Apple Juice

$1.50

Milk

$1.50

Snapple

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.75

Catering

Pancho's Burrito and Taco Bar

$15.00

Ck/Veggie Burrito Bar

$14.00
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Delicious Mexican Food, homemade with Quality ingredients, with friendly service, in a clean and vibrant atmosphere!

Location

3440 Geary blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118

Directions

