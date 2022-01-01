Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pancho's Vegan Tacos - Ft. Apache

332 Reviews

$$

3585 S Fort Apache

Ste B1

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Order Again

Popular Items

California Burrito
Side of Fries
Supreme Fries

Nacho Wednesday

Corn chips, beans, lettuce, pico, avocado, and sour cream. Choice of vegan meat. Salsa on the side.
Classic Nachos Wednesday

Classic Nachos Wednesday

$7.25

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa.

$4.99

Chips & Guac

$6.99

Chips & Bean Dip

$4.99

Chips

$2.00

Buffalo cauliflower

$6.99
4 Veggie Rolls

4 Veggie Rolls

$6.99Out of stock

Burgers

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$9.95

Burger bun, beyond patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, burger sauce.

Double Monster Burger

Double Monster Burger

$14.99
Chick-end Burger

Chick-end Burger

$9.95Out of stock
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$9.95

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

Burrito Bowl

$9.99
Classic Burrito

Classic Burrito

$10.99
Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito

$11.99
California Burrito

California Burrito

$11.99

Single Tacos

Street T- Asada

$3.75

Street T- Al Pastor

$3.75

Street T- Chorizo

$3.75

Street T- Chikend

$3.75

Street T- Carnitas

$3.75

Street T- Mushrooms

$3.75

Street T- Nopales

$3.75

Full T Asada

$4.25

Full T Al Pastor

$4.25

Full T Chorizo

$4.25

Full T Chikend

$4.25

Full T Carnitas

$4.25

Full T Mushroom

$4.25

Full T Nopales

$4.25

Grand Taco

$4.50

Crunchy Asada

$3.25

Crunchy Al Pastor

$3.25

Crunchy Chorizo

$3.25

Crunchy Chikend

$3.25

Crunchy Carnitas

$3.25

Crunchy Mushrooms

$3.25

Crunchy Cactus

$3.25

Taco Dorado Single

$2.99

North Fish Taco

$4.50

South Fish Taco

$4.50

Dessert

Fruitfall Coconut

$2.60

Fruitfall Strawberry

$2.60

Fruitfall Raspberry

$2.60

Fruitfall Pineapple

$2.60

Fruitfall PassionCherry

$2.60

Fruitfall Lime

$2.60

Fruitfall Tropical

$2.60

Fruitfall Watermelon

$2.60

Fruitfall Mango

$2.60

Cinnamon Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Oreo Cheese Cake

$7.99

Rice Pudding

$5.85

Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

Green Enchiladas

$14.99

Red Enchiladas

$14.99

Bean Enchiladas

$12.99

Mole Enchiladas

$15.99

Enchilada Single

$3.35

Fries

Supreme Fries

Supreme Fries

$13.99

Spicy Ranchero Fries

$14.99

Small Supreme Fries

$8.99

Small Spicy Ranchero Fries

$9.99

Side of Fries

$3.25

Chilli Cheese Fries

$13.99

Small Chilli Cheese Fries

$8.99

Nachos

Classic Nachos

Classic Nachos

$10.99

Nacho Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Small Classic Nachos

$7.75

Plates

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$14.99

Mole Plate

$14.99

Taco Combo Plate

$13.50
Taco Special 3 & Drink

Taco Special 3 & Drink

$13.50

4 Tacos Plate

$11.50

Tacos Dorados Plate

$13.50

Crunchy Combo Plate

$13.50

Chilaquiles

$10.95

Quesadillas

Corn Quesadilla

$10.99
Flour Quesadilla

Flour Quesadilla

$11.99

Kids Flower Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Sides

Beans Whole side

$3.50

Side Extra Meat 4oz

$3.99

Side Large Guac

$4.00

Side Large Salsa

$3.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$3.50

Side Pico

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$3.99

Side Small Guac

$1.00

Side Small Salsa

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

Side Tortilla Corn 3

$1.00

Side Tortilla Flour 1

$1.00

Bacon Bits

$3.00

Sopes & Huaraches

Huaraches

Huaraches

$11.99Out of stock
North Mexican Sopes

North Mexican Sopes

$6.25

Salads / Pozole

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99
Pozole

Pozole

$9.99

Tortas

Cuban Torta

Cuban Torta

$10.99
Gran Torta

Gran Torta

$10.99
Choice Torta

Choice Torta

$10.99
Ham Torta

Ham Torta

$10.99
Spicy Chick-end Torta

Spicy Chick-end Torta

$10.99
Mole Torta

Mole Torta

$10.99

Tostadas

Classic Tostada

Classic Tostada

$5.50
Ceviche Tostada

Ceviche Tostada

$5.25

Merchandise

Vegan Shirts Short

$15.00

Vegan Shirt Long Sleeve

$18.00

Vegan Shirt COLOR***

$20.00

Utensils

Add utensils

$0.18

Bag Fee

$0.10

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Pepsi ZERO

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$3.50

Jamaica

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Watermelon

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Coke Mexican

$3.25

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$1.99

Jarritos

Lime Jarritos

$3.25

Fruitpunch Jarritos

$3.25

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.25

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.25

Tamarindo Jarritos

$3.25

SPECIAL FOOD

Pizza and Beer Pitcher

$25.00

Supreme Fries

$5.00

Hawaiian Pizza 10 Inch

$12.25

Pizza Custom 10 Inch

$12.25

Supreme Fries

Side Order

Kids Burger With Fries

$6.99

Kids Small Flour Quesadia With Fries

$6.99

Chickend Strips With Ranch Or Ketchup And Fries

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog With Fries

$6.99

2 Street Chik-End Tacos With Fries

$4.99

KIDS' Soda

$1.25

KIDS' Agua Fresca

$1.50

Cheese Pizza 16 Inch

$14.50

BBQ Chik-End Pizza 16 Inch

$17.90

Mole Tortas

$5.00

Pizza Custom 16 Inch

$17.90

Fish Taco

$2.00

Cheese Pizza 10 Inch

$9.99

Classic Nachos

$5.00

BBQ Chik-End Pizza 10 Inch

$12.25

Ham Tortas

$5.00

Hawaiian Pizza 16 Inch

$17.90

Beyond Burger

$5.00

Draft Beer

$2.00

Classic Pull Jack Burrito

$5.00

Hookah bowls

Bowls

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Spring Mountain & Fort Apache

Website

Location

3585 S Fort Apache, Ste B1, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Directions

