  Morro Bay
  Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant - 810 Morro Bay Blvd
Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant 810 Morro Bay Blvd

No reviews yet

810 Morro Bay Blvd

Morro Bay, CA 93442

Popular Items

1. 春卷 Egg Rolls (4)
48. 陈皮鸡 Orange Chicken
19. 鸡炒面 CHICKEN CHOW MEIN

小吃 Appetizers

1. 春卷 Egg Rolls (4)

1. 春卷 Egg Rolls (4)

$6.95
2. 炸虾 Fried Shrimp (6)

2. 炸虾 Fried Shrimp (6)

$11.95

3. 锅贴 Potstickers (10)

$9.50

4. 炸鸡翅 Fried Chicken Wings (6)

$9.50

5. 炸芝麻球 Sesame Rice Ball (6)

$7.95
6. 炸云吞 Fried Wonton (8)

6. 炸云吞 Fried Wonton (8)

$9.50
7.叉烧包 BBQ BUN (4PC)

7.叉烧包 BBQ BUN (4PC)

$8.95

8.鸡春卷 CHICKEN EGG ROLLS (2)

$5.95

炒饭 Fried Rice

9. 蛋炒饭 Plain

$6.95+
10. 菜炒饭 Vegetable Fried Rice

10. 菜炒饭 Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.95

11. 鸡炒饭 Chicken Fried Rice

$13.95

12. 牛炒饭 Beef Fried Rice

$14.95

13.猪肉炒饭 PORK FRIED RICE

$14.95

14. 虾炒饭 Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.95

15. 综合炒饭 Combination Fried Rice

$16.95

15. 白饭 Steamed Rice

$4.95+

炒面 CHOW MEIN

17. 炒面 Plain Chow Mein

$6.95+
18. 菜炒面 Vegetable Chow Mein

18. 菜炒面 Vegetable Chow Mein

$12.95

19. 鸡炒面 CHICKEN CHOW MEIN

$13.95

20. 牛炒面 BEEF CHOW MEIN

$14.95

21. 猪肉炒面 PORK CHOW MEIN

$14.95

22. 虾炒面 SHRIMP CHOW MEIN

$15.95

23. 综合炒面 Combination CHOW MEIN

$16.95

汤 Soup

31. 蛋花汤 Egg Flower Soup

$5.00+

32. 酸辣汤 Hot & Sour Soup

$5.00+

33. 鸡汤面 Chicken Noodles Soup

$12.95

34. 牛肉汤面 Beef Noodles Soup

$13.95

35. 虾汤面 Shrimp Noodles Soup

$14.95

36. 馄炖汤 Wonton Soup

$6.00+

素菜 VEGETABLE (Serve With Steam Rice)

37. 素菜 Mixed Vegetable

$13.95

38. 炒芽菜 Green Bean Sprout

$12.95

39. 红烧茄子 Eggplant W/ Brown Sauce

$13.95

40. 蒜蓉芥蓝 Broccoli With Garlic

$13.95

41. 蒜蓉四季豆 Green Bean With Garlic

$13.95
42. 干煸四季豆 Stir Fried Green Beans

42. 干煸四季豆 Stir Fried Green Beans

$13.95

豆腐 TOFU (Serve With Steam Rice)

43. 素菜豆腐 Vegetable Tofu

$14.95

44. 宫保豆腐 KUNG BAO TOFU

$14.95

45. 麻婆豆腐 Mapo Tofu

$14.95

46. 茄子豆腐 Eggplant Tofu

$14.95

鸡 Chicken (Serve With Steam Rice)

47. 咕咾鸡 Sweet & Sour Chicken

47. 咕咾鸡 Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.95
48. 陈皮鸡 Orange Chicken

48. 陈皮鸡 Orange Chicken

$15.95

49. 芝麻鸡 SESAME CHICKEN

$15.95

50. 左宗棠鸡 GENERAL TSO'S CHICKEN

$15.95
51. 柠檬鸡 Lemon Chicken

51. 柠檬鸡 Lemon Chicken

$15.95

52. 咖喱鸡 Curry Chicken

$14.95

53. 雪豆鸡 Snow Pea Chicken

$15.95

54. 芥蓝鸡 Broccli Chicken

$15.95
55. 宫保鸡 Kung Pao Chicken

55. 宫保鸡 Kung Pao Chicken

$14.95

56. 素菜鸡 Vegetable Chicken

$14.95

57. 蘑菇鸡 Mushroom Chicken

$15.95

58. 日本鸡 TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$15.95

59. 腰果鸡 CASHEW CHICKEN

$14.95

牛 Beef (Serve With Steam Rice)

60.宫保牛 Kung Pao Beef

$15.95
61. 芥兰牛 Broccoli Beef

61. 芥兰牛 Broccoli Beef

$15.95

62. 葱爆牛 Beef W/ Green Onion

$15.95

63. 素菜牛 Beef W/ Vegetable

$15.95

64. 木须牛 Mu Shu Beef (Serve With Tortilla only）

$16.95

65. 孜然牛 Cumin Beef

$16.95

66. 青椒牛 Beef With Green Pepper

$16.95

67. 蒙古牛Mongolian Beef

$16.95

68. 雪豆牛 Snow Pea Beef

$17.95

海鲜 Seafood (Serve With Steam Rice)

69. 虾龙湖 SHRIMP WITH LOBSTER SAUCE

$17.95
70. 核桃虾 Walnut Shrimp

70. 核桃虾 Walnut Shrimp

$20.95

71. 宫保虾仁 Kung Bao Shrimp

$17.95

72. 芥蓝虾 Broccoli Shrimp

$17.95

73. 酥炸龙利鱼 Deep Fried Fish Filet

$18.95

74. 椒盐虾 Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$17.95

75. 素菜虾 Shrimp Chop Suey

$17.95

76. 咕咾虾 Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$17.95

77. 雪豆虾 Snow Pea Shrimp

$17.95

78. 水煮鱼 Boiled Fish

$18.95

猪PORK (Serve With Steam Rice)

79. 叉烧肉 BBQ Pork

$15.95

80. Mu Shu Pork木须猪肉 (Serve With Tortilla only）

$15.95

81. Sweet & Sour Pork 甜酸猪肉

$15.95

羊 Lamb (Serve With Steam Rice)

82. 咖喱羊 Curry Lamb

$18.95

83. 孜然羊 Fried Lamb W/ Cumin

$18.95

84. 葱爆羊 Lamb W/ Green Onion

$18.95

85. 香辣羊 Spicy Lamb

$19.95

芙蓉蛋 EGG FOO YOUNG

86. 芙蓉菜 VEGETABLE EGG FOO YOUNG

86. 芙蓉菜 VEGETABLE EGG FOO YOUNG

$13.95

87. 芙蓉鸡 CHICKEN EGG FOO YOUNG

$14.95

88. 芙蓉牛 BEEF EGG FOO YOUNG

$15.95

89. 芙蓉虾 SHRIMP EGG FOO YOUNG

$16.95

90. 综合芙蓉 Combination EGG FOO YOUNG

$18.95

饮料Beverage

Coke (20 fl oz)

$3.50

Lemonade (20 fl oz)

$3.50

Tea (20 fl oz)

$3.50

Bottle Water (20 fl oz)

$2.00

Hot Tea *Refill

$4.50

Fountain *Refill

$4.50

马卡龙冰淇淋 Macaron ice cream

马卡龙冰淇淋 Macaroon Ice Cream

$4.95

熊猫Panda

熊猫Panda

$7.95

加炒饭 *Extra $3.00 for Fried Rice Click Here*

加炒饭 Extra Fried Rice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

810 Morro Bay Blvd, Morro Bay, CA 93442

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

