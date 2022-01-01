Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pandora's Legacy

235 Reviews

$$

233 5th Ave

Twin Falls, ID 83301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Small Plates

Baked Brie

$11.00

Baked golden brown and topped with house made blackberry preserves and sautéed mushrooms, served with toasted crostini.

shrimp romesco

shrimp romesco

$12.00

Black tiger shrimp rubbed with a Spanish style red pepper pesto, grilled and served with toasted crostini.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Three warm corn tortillas with seasonal fish. Served with lime cabbage slaw and corn salsa.

Better Nacho

Better Nacho

$10.00

Roma tomato and blistered corn salsa, pepper jack cheese sauce, sour cream, and smashed avocado served with fresh fried corn chips. $9

Potato poppers

Potato poppers

$6.00

Loaded with white cheddar, bacon, and jalapenos, then breaded and deep fried. Served with pepper jack cheese sauce.

shrimp scampi

$12.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad - Full

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan, and croutons.

Caesar Salad - Side

$4.00

Romaine lettuce, house Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan, and croutons.

Beet & Quinoa Salad

Beet & Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Roasted red and gold beets, tri color quinoa, blue cheese, and toasted pecans, on a bed of baby kale tossed in balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$3.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches

Fresh made sandwiches served with choice of fries, garlic fries, crispy onions, soup, or side salad.

French Dip Sandwich

$10.00

House roasted beef and swiss cheese on a toasted house baguette served with horse radish sauce and au jus.

Tampa Style Cuban

$10.00

Falls brand ham, Calabrese salami, shredded pork, swiss cheese, Dijon mustard, and dill pickles on a house baguette.

Philly Sandwich

$10.00

Roast beef and sautéed onions and bell peppers on a toasted house baguette with white cheddar cheese, served with au jus.

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$10.00

bacon, broiled chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, and swiss cheese on a house roll.

Pinsa Romana

Margherita pinsa

$11.00

Fresh roma tomatoes, basil pesto, and fresh mozzarella.

Portabella pinsa

Portabella pinsa

$12.00

Portabella mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red bell peppers, basil pesto, and fresh mozzarella cheese, topped with reduced balsamic vinegar.

Sides

fries

$3.00

Fresh cut Idaho potatoes deep fried until golden brown.

garlic fries

$3.00

Fresh cut Idaho potatoes fried until golden brown and tossed in fresh garlic and chives.

fried onions

$3.00

Shaved yellow onions soaked in buttermilk and coated in a gluten free breading, then deep fried.

Quinoa Pilaf

$3.00

Tri-colored quinoa with bell peppers, onions, and celery.

Seasonal vegi

$3.00

Rotating seasonal vegetable cooked fresh to order.

Mashed potatoes

$3.00

Boiled Idaho potatoes mashed with butter, cream, white cheddar, and salt and pepper. Topped with fresh chopped chives.

Bakers

$4.00

Soup

Chef’s creation using fresh seasonal ingredients. Available in 8 oz. or 12 oz. sizes.

Cup

$4.00

Bowl

$6.00

Burgers

Served with choice of fries, garlic fries, crispy onions, soup, or side salad.
Maillard Burgers

Maillard Burgers

$11.00

Two smashed 2 oz flash cooked patties with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles served on a house roll.

portabella patty

$10.00

Grilled marinated portabella mushroom served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles on a house roll.

surf and turf

$14.00

Choice of patty topped with pan seared shrimp and swiss cheese.

Pub fare

Chicken strips

$11.00

House made gluten free chicken strips, crispy perfection!

Battered Fish

$12.00

Pastas

Primavera

$18.00

Shrimp Scampi

$19.00

N/A Beverages

bottled soda

$2.00

hot tea

$2.00

coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Wine

bella sera

bella sera

$22.00

aromas of nectarine and peach

Cold Springs Riesling

Cold Springs Riesling

$24.00

Aromas of apricot and peaches with a crisp light sweetness and hints of honey, lime, and passion fruit

Lamarca

Lamarca

$21.00

Aromas of fresh citrus and honey and flavors of ripe lemon, green apple, and grapefruit.

Toad Hollow Risque

Toad Hollow Risque

$25.00

Sweet sparkling wine with green apple and pear flavors.

Cold Springs Viognier

Cold Springs Viognier

$26.00

Aroma of honeysuckle with a brisk, asian pear flavor and Rhone-like zing

proverb pinot grigio

proverb pinot grigio

$20.00

bright flavors of pear and apple with notes of lime and lemon.

Ecco Domani

Ecco Domani

$21.00

Refreshing tropical fruit flavors and floral notes

Nobilo Blanc

Nobilo Blanc

$22.00

Bouquet of ripe citrus and tropical fruits

proverb chardonnay

proverb chardonnay

$20.00

baked apple and pineapple with hints of vanilla and caramel

edna valley

edna valley

$22.00

aromas of lemon oil and white flower, flavors of white peach and apricot with pineapple and brown spice

Mondavi Chardonay

Mondavi Chardonay

$22.00

Bourbon barrel aged, with flavors of pineapple and peach and hints of caramel and vanilla.

canyon road zin

canyon road zin

$18.00

strawberry, cherry, and watermelon flavors with a smooth crisp finish

Cold Springs Pinot Noir

Cold Springs Pinot Noir

$26.00

Hint of cola with a raspberry flavor and silky berry finish

proverb merlot

proverb merlot

$20.00

plum and dark cherry with vanilla and spice

frei brothers

frei brothers

$25.00

blackberry and dark cherry with notes of cocoa, mocha, and toasted oak

Grgich Merlot

Grgich Merlot

$60.00

Rich flavor of strawberries and cherries

proverb cab sav

proverb cab sav

$20.00

rich blackberry with hints of mocha, vanilla and oak

mondavi cab

mondavi cab

$22.00

Bourbon barrel aged, this wine delivers deep flavors of black cherry and blackberries, with hints of vanilla, brown sugar and toasty oak

Cold Springs Cab

Cold Springs Cab

$25.00

Notes of plum and cherry with a supple dark berry and mocha flavor and a subtle tannic finish.

Martini Cab

Martini Cab

$21.00

Flavors of blackcurrant and black cherry with notes of toasted oak and vanilla spice

Palermo

Palermo

$60.00

Aromas of cassis and blackberry with hints of cocoa and new oak.

Rancho Zin

Rancho Zin

$22.00

Rich flavors of cherry and blackberry.

bear flag

bear flag

$40.00

dark fruit reminiscent of blueberry pie filling hints of vanilla and toast

Cold Springs Syrah

$26.00

Cold Springs Blend

$26.00

Beer

budweiser

$3.00

bud light

$3.00

coors

$3.00

coors light

$3.00

Omission

$3.00

Omission

$3.00

Growlers

Powderhaus

$12.00

Wild Ride

$12.00

Hop Valley

$12.00

Snake River

$12.00

Woodland Empire

$12.00

Idaho Scotch

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$20.00

Saturn

$22.00

Mai Tai

$24.00

Hurricane

$23.00

Margarita

$22.00

Pain Killer

$20.00

Daiquiri

$20.00

Pina Colada

$20.00

Spiked Lemonade

$20.00

Raspberry Chocolate Martini

$24.00

Menu Desserts

Chocolate Decadence

$6.00

Whipped chocolate mousse in a flaky crust with a tart blackberry sauce.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$6.00

Creamy New York style cheesecake with rotating flavor a gram cracker crust.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pandora's Legacy is an American style restaurant in downtown Twin Falls with a focus on locally sourced items.

Location

233 5th Ave, Twin Falls, ID 83301

Directions

Gallery
Pandora's Legacy image
Pandora's Legacy image
Pandora's Legacy image
Pandora's Legacy image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucys NY Pizza Twin Falls - 210 2nd Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
210 2nd Ave S Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Slice Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
132 Main Ave N Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
orange star4.4 • 1,077
1040 Shoshone st e Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Java Espress - Eastland
orange starNo Reviews
?126 Eastlan Dr Twin, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest - Twin Falls NEW
orange starNo Reviews
727 Blue Lakes Blvd N Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
016 Pizza Pie Cafe - Twin Falls ID
orange starNo Reviews
1826 Canyon Crest Drive Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Twin Falls

Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
orange star4.4 • 1,077
1040 Shoshone st e Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
The Pocket - Twin Falls
orange star4.3 • 488
1532 Kimberly Rd Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Twin Falls
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Boise
review star
Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)
Blackfoot
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Nampa
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Eagle
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Caldwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston