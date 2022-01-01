Pandora's Legacy
235 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pandora's Legacy is an American style restaurant in downtown Twin Falls with a focus on locally sourced items.
Location
233 5th Ave, Twin Falls, ID 83301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lucys NY Pizza Twin Falls - 210 2nd Ave S
No Reviews
210 2nd Ave S Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurant
Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
4.4 • 1,077
1040 Shoshone st e Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurant