A map showing the location of Pandora's Pizza 828 N Coast Hwy 101View gallery

Pandora's Pizza 828 N Coast Hwy 101

review star

No reviews yet

828 N Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

BRUNCH

Brunch

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$17.00

Khachapuri

$17.00

Pork Schnitzel

$23.00Out of stock

Protein Bowl

$15.00

Quiche

$14.00

Short Rib Machaca

$21.00

Two Eggs

$14.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$14.00

Waffles

$13.00

Crepes

$11.00

Lemon Poppy Cakes

$14.00

Jambon

$15.00

Burrata

$15.00

Pandora Burger

$17.00

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Toast

Hummus Toast

$9.00

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Eggplant Toast

$10.00

Salmon Toast

$14.00

Shrimp Toast

$14.00

In Between

Jambon

$15.00

Burrata

$15.00

Pandora Burger

$17.00

Pork Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Beet Salad

$11.00

Gem Caesar

$13.00

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Pizza

Croque Madame

$21.00

Sicilian

$24.00

Eggplant Pizza

$22.00

Chorizo con Papas

$21.00

Formaggio

$22.00

Truffle Mushroom

$25.00

Kiddos

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Baby Burger

$8.00

Butter Noodles

$8.00

Baby Spaghetti

$8.00

BEVERAGE

WINE

Mimosa

$12.00

Camp Hobo '22 [g]

$12.00

L'Escale '22 [g]

$12.00

Trebbiano Bianco '21 [g]

$14.00

Lo-Fi Chardonnay '20 [g]

$16.00

Lo-Fi Blend '20 [g]

$16.00

Big Beautiful Buff '22 [g]

$22.00

Misia '21 [g]

$16.00

Camp Hobo '22 [b]

$35.00

Lo-Fi Chardonnay '20 [b]

$55.00

Lo-Fi Blend '20 [b]

$55.00

Big Beautiful Buff '22 [b]

$75.00

Garcia Perez '21 [g]

$12.00

Between Us '20 [g]

$14.00

Etna Rosato '21 [g]

$14.00

LS Gris '22 [g]

$16.00

Ars Amandi Bianco '21 [b]

$35.00

Between Us '20 [b]

$45.00

Etna Rosato '21 [b]

$45.00

LS Gris '22 [b]

$65.00

Misia '21 [b]

$55.00

Sounds '21 [b]

$55.00

Trebbiano Bianco '21 [b]

$45.00

Vines Sum '21 [b]

$45.00

Che Casein '22 [g]

$12.00

Classico Superiore '20 [g]

$14.00

d'Abruzzo '20 [g]

$12.00

J Brix Grenache/Carignan '22 [g]

$15.00

Super Californian [g]

$16.00

La Boutanche '21 [g]

$16.00

Rosso Montepulciano '21 [g]

$14.00

Parellaxta '21 [g]

$18.00

MUZ [g]

$12.00

Classico Superiore '20 [b]

$45.00

d'Abruzzo '20 [b]

$35.00

La Boutanche '21 [b]

$55.00

LBJ Pinot Noir [b]

$70.00

Parellaxta '21 [b]

$65.00

Rosso Montepulciano '21 [b]

$45.00

Super Californian [b]

$55.00

Tasi Prosecco '21 [g]

$12.00

Bozzole Lambrusco '20 [g]

$14.00

LS Gris '22 [b]

$65.00

Sounds '21 [b]

$55.00

BEER

Calidad

$6.00

The Looker

$6.00

Penny Blonde

$6.00

pFreim Pilsner

$6.00

Beyond the Pale

$7.00

Magical + Delicious

$7.00

Keep on Duckin'

$7.00

Celestial Navigation

$8.00

Bulbous Flowers

$8.00

JLA Banked

$8.00

ETC

Local Roots #1

$7.00

Local Roots #2

$7.00

Bang Sauce

$8.00

NA

Orange Juice

$4.00

Ferraralle Sparkling

$7.00

Acqua Panna Still

$7.00

COFFEE

Coffee

House Brew

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.50Out of stock

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Coconut Matcha

$5.50Out of stock

Cafe Dulce

$5.50Out of stock

Matcha

$5.25Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.75Out of stock

Pastry

Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Blueberry Scone

$5.00

Chocolate Walnut Cookie

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

828 N Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Valentina - 810 N Coast Hwy 101
orange star4.5 • 286
810 N Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Nectarine Grove - 948 N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, CA 92024
orange starNo Reviews
948 N. Coast Hwy 101 San Diego, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
The Hamburger Hut
orange starNo Reviews
576 North Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Birdseye Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
540 North Coast HWY 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Curated F&B - Leucadia
orange starNo Reviews
542 N coast hwy Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Corner Pizza - 1246 N Coast Hwy 101
orange starNo Reviews
1246 N Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Encinitas

Healthy Creations Cafe
orange star4.8 • 3,625
376 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 3,579
1108 S Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 2,019
411 Santa Fe Dr Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Chiko - Encinitas
orange star4.8 • 1,911
101 N Coast Hwy Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Encinitas
orange star4.1 • 1,820
407 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Q'ero Restaurant - 564 S. Coast Hwy 101
orange star4.3 • 1,416
564 S. Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Encinitas
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (241 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (209 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston