ANTIPASTI

Fritto Misto

$16.00

Contains seafood. Calamari, shrimp, broccoli, seaweed zeppole, spicy marinara sauce

Melanzane Alla Parmigiana

$12.00

Eggplant parmigiana, mozzarella, basil, tomato sause

Burrata

$19.00

Arugula, Parma prosciutto, heirloom cherry tomato, age balsamic glaze

INSALATE

Insalata Della Casa

$12.00

Mixed green, golden beet, radish, grape fruit, goat cheese, and citrus vinaigrette

Insalata Alla Caesar

$14.00

Contains seafood. Romaine lettuce, kale, toasted bread crumbs, fried capers, and home-made Caesars dressing

ZUPPE

Vellutata Di Pomodoro

$14.00

10 oz creamy tomato soup with basil

Minestrone Soup

$14.00

PASTA FATTA IN CASA

Capellini Primavera

$18.00

Angel hair, mixed vegetables, pesto or marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alla Bolognese

$22.00

Beef, veal, and pork bolognese style

Lasagna Alla Bolognese

$24.00

Bechamel, beef, veal, and pork bolognese style

Ravioli Lucia

$24.00

Four cheeses ravioli, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, capers, toasted almond, butter, and sage sauce

CARNE

Vitello al Capperi

$28.00

Pollo al Marsala

$26.00

Pollo alla parmigiana

$24.00

PIZZA

Funghi E Salsiccia

$18.00

Tomato, mozzarella, cremini mushroom, and Italian sausage

Quattro Quattro

$15.00

Diavola

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, spicy salami, and crushed red pepper

Pane E Vino Prosciutto Romesco

$22.00

Goat cheese, mozzarella, caramelized onion, prosciutto, arugula, burrata, red bell pepper pesto sauce

Margherita

$15.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and basil

Prosciutto Parma Ed Arugula

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, prosciutto Parma, arugula, parmesan, and crushed red peppers

Italian Meat Lover

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, crumbled meat ball, Italian sausage, pepperoni, guanciale

KIDS MENU

Spaghetti with Meatball

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Strips

$10.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

CONTORNI

Chicken side

$8.00

Shrimp side

$12.00

Italian sausage

$8.00

DOLCI

Mascarpone Limoncello Cake

$12.00

Sponge cake with mascarpone cheese infusing limoncello liquor

Tiramisu

$12.00

Homemade Italian dessert made with delicate ladyfinger cookies, espresso, and mascarpone

Cheesecake

$9.00

Delicious New York style cheesecake topped with strawberry sauce

Chocolate Cake

$10.00