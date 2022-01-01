Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Pane e Vino

86 Reviews

$$

1483 East Valley Road #20

Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Popular Items

Linguine Con Vongole e Cozze

Antipasti

Antipasto Della Casa

$19.95

assorted meats and marinated vegetable

Bruschetta Al Pomodoro

$11.95

toasted Tuscan bread with chopped tomato, basil and garlic

Burrata Con Bruschetta Di Pomodoro

$16.95

fresh mozzarella, filled with cream served with chopped marinated tomato

Carpaccio Di Salmone

$20.95

fresh smoked salmon with red onion, capers and black pepper

Gamberetti Marinati

$20.95

chilled grilled shrimp with feta cheese, lime and mint

Guazzetto Di Cozze

$20.95

in a spicy tomato sauce with garlic

Mozzarella Alla Caprese

$16.95

fresh mozzarella with sliced ​​tomatoes, basil and extra virgin olive oil

Polenta E Capesante

$19.95

grilled polenta with sauteed scallops in a light tomato cream sauce

Vitello Tonnato

$21.95

sliced ​​roasted veal with tuna sauce, capers and lemon

Insalata Pane E Vino

$9.95

mixed greens with croutons, parmesan cheese and house dressing

Insalata Cappuccina

$12.95

whole head of butter lettuce stuffed with tomatoes and shaved Asiago cheese

Insalata Di Spinaci

$12.95

salad spinach salad with pancetta, boiled egg, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and shaved asiago cheese

Insalata Crescione

$10.95

watercress with tomato and shredded Asiago cheese

Insalata Di Bietole

$12.95

Italian beets and tomato salad with parsley, olive oil and vinegar

Primi

Capellini Al Pomodoro

$18.95

angel hair pasta with fresh tomato, basil, garlic and extra virgin olive oil

Farfalle Con Salmone

$19.95

bowtie pasta with fresh salmon, tomato, peas and cream

Gnocchi Con Pesto o Gorgonzola o Pomodoro

$21.95

homemade potato dumplings with basil pesto or gorgonzola cheese or tomato sauce

Fettuccine Quattro Formaggi

$18.95

fettuccine with a cheese sauce and peas

Fusilli Con Melanzane E Scamorza

$19.95

corkscrew pasta with smoked mozzarella, eggplant and tomato sauce

Linguine Con Vongole e Cozze

$22.95

flat noodles with clams & mussels in a spicy tomato sauce, or white wine & garlic sauce

Penne Alla Puttanesca

$19.95

short tube pasta with capers, olives, oregano and tomato sauce

Penne Alla Boscaiola

$19.95

pasta tubes with porcini mushrooms, pancetta, tomato sauce and cream

Ravioli Con Burro E Salvia

$21.95

pasta pillows stuffed with roasted veal, prosciutto, mushrooms and ricotta topped with butter and sage

Rigatoni Al'Pomodoro

$18.95

short tubes with fresh tomato sauce and basil

Risotto con Funghi

$22.95

Italian arborio rice with wild mushrooms

Spaghetti Al'Amatriciana

$19.95

spaghetti with tomato sauce, pancetta and hot pepper

Spaghetti Cacio E Pepe

$18.95

spaghetti with fresh pecorino cheese, topped with aged pecorino and pepper

Tagliatelle Funghi E Tartufo Nero

$20.95

tagliatelle pasta with wild mushrooms, black truffle and parmesan

Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese

$21.95

spinach noodles with Italian style meat sauce

Pesce Del Giorno

Halibut

$29.95

sauteed fresh local Halibut fillet with lemon, capers, and sauteed greens

Grilled Salmon

$29.95

salmon fillet grilled fresh fillet of wild salmon marinated with garlic and lemon

Dover Sole

$39.95

whole, grilled imported Dover Sole topped with a lemon butter sauce

Mediterranean Dorade

$29.95

grilled fresh whole mediterranean dorade royal with rosemary, fennel seeds and garlic

Saffron Fish Soup

$26.95

assorted fresh fish and shell fish soup in a saffron broth

Griglia E Specialità

Bistecca Fiorentina

$45.95

grilled natural-fed Angus rib-eye steak, served with Tuscan beans

Bistecca Di Manzo

$39.95

grilled natural fed Angus New York steak, sliced ​​and topped with arucola

Lombata Di Maiale

$32.95

grilled large pork chop topped with brown butter and sage, served with Tuscan beans and greens

Pollo Allo Spiedo

$19.95

half natural chicken from the rotisserie

Pollo Marinato Alla Griglia

$20.95

char broiled chicken breast, marinated in lime juice and herbs

Salsiccia Con Cipolla Al Balsamico

$20.95

grilled Italian sausage with sautéedonions and balsamic, served with spinach

Salsiccia Con Polenta E Peperoni

$19.95

rolled italian sausages served with stewed peppers and grilled polenta

Scaloppine Di Vitello Al Marsala

$39.95

veal scallopine with mushrooms and dry marsala

Cotolette Di Agnello Alla Griglia

$39.95

grilled rack of lamb marinated with garlic and rosemary

Dolci

Coppa Di Fragole

$9.95

strawberries with cream or zabaglione

Panna Cotta

$9.50

cream custard with caramel sauce

Crostata Di Frutta

$9.95

apple or peach tart with cream and berries sauce

Gelato

$9.95

assorted Italian Ice Cream

Tiramisu

$9.95

lady fingers, mascarpone cheese, espresso, cocoa

Torta Al Cioccolato

$9.95

almond chocolate cake

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1483 East Valley Road #20, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

Directions

