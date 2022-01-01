Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches

Panelas Brazil Cuisine

1,015 Reviews

$$

2808 Phelan Ln

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Order Again

Popular Items

Brazilian Plate
Carne de Panela
BBQ Plate

Appetizers

Pao de Queijo

Pao de Queijo

$1.75
Coxinha

Coxinha

$4.50
Risolis

Risolis

$4.50

Coxinha Com Catupiry

$7.00
Empadinhas

Empadinhas

$4.50
Frango a Passarinho

Frango a Passarinho

$12.50

Fried Yucca Appetizer

$8.70

Fried Polenta

$8.70
Bolinho de Bacalhau

Bolinho de Bacalhau

$12.50

Fries Appetizer

$6.30

Plantains Appetizer

$8.60

Cheese Bread Basket

$8.00
Cestinha De Pastel

Cestinha De Pastel

$7.00

Cestinha De Salgadinhos

$7.00

Esfiha Fechada

$3.95Out of stock

Sandwiches

Bauru Sandwich

$11.00

Tuna Sandwich

$8.90

Misto Quente

$6.80

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Salads

Gaucha

Gaucha

$11.90
Becca

Becca

$11.90

Salad Brazilian

$11.40

Quinoa

$11.90

Plates

Brazilian Plate

Brazilian Plate

Fitness Plate

Fitness Plate

Vegetarian Plate

Vegetarian Plate

$13.50
Churrasquinho

Churrasquinho

Feijoada

Feijoada

$20.95
BBQ Plate

BBQ Plate

$21.50
Carne de Panela

Carne de Panela

$15.95
Milanesa Plate

Milanesa Plate

Parmigiana

Parmigiana

Bife Acebolado

$15.50
Strogonoff

Strogonoff

Kids Menu

Kids Plate

Kids Plate

Kids Hot Dog

$3.95

Kids Juice

$1.75

Sides

Farofa

$1.90

Vinagrete

$1.90

Side 2 Eggs

$1.90

Fried Yucca Side

$2.50

Boiled Yucca

$2.50

Grilled Veggies

$2.50

Grilled Onions

$2.00

Plantains Side

$4.00

Collard Greens Side

$4.00

Side Green Salad

$3.90

Potato Salad Side

$4.50

Rice Small

$3.50

Rice Large

$9.00

Beans Small

$4.50

Beans Large

$12.00

Side Of Fries

$3.50

Side Steak 8oz

$8.90

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side Picanha 8oz

$10.90

Side Picanha 5oz

$5.00

Side Chicken 8oz

$8.90

Chicken Skewer

$7.90

Picanha Skewer

$8.90

Side Tilapia

$5.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Sweets

Cake Slice

Passion Fruit Mousse

$3.75

Pave Prestigio (Chocolate & Coconut Mousse)

$5.00

Brigadeiro

$1.90

Beijinho

$1.90

Lime Pie

$4.00

Milk Flan

$4.00

Coconut Flan

$4.90

Drinks

Guarana

Guarana

$2.95

Brazil #1 soda, Made From Amazon Rainforest Fruit, Imported from Brazil

Guarana Zero

$2.95

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$1.50

Juices

$4.90

Coconut Water

$2.80

Coffee

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$4.50

Kids Juice

$1.75

Milk

$1.50

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.50

Matte Leao

$8.50

Caipirinha

$9.50

Brazilian Beer IPA

$6.90

Brazilian Beer Pilsner

$6.90

Brazilian Beer Weissbier

$6.90

Brazilian Beer Witbier

$6.90Out of stock

Corona

$4.90

Heineken

$4.90

Modelo Negra

$4.90

Modelo Special

$4.90

Stella

$4.90

House Wine Red

$8.90

House Wine White

$8.90

Cork Fee

$5.00

Fracao Unica Bottle

$20.00

Brahma

$5.00

Brahma Malzbier

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markPet Friendly
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDigital Payments
check markContactless Delivery
check markToilets
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Brazilian Food!

Website

Location

2808 Phelan Ln, Redondo Beach, CA 90278

Directions

