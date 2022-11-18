Panevino Restaurant & Deli 246 Via Antonio Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:39 pm, 3:40 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:39 pm, 3:40 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:39 pm, 3:40 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:39 pm, 3:40 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:39 pm, 3:40 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
246 Via Antonio Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pho Kim Long at Town Square - Vietnamese Kitchen & Bar - 6569 S Las Vegas Blvd #176
No Reviews
6569 S Las Vegas Blvd #176 Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurant
Farmtable Express - 6611 Las Vegas Blvd S #160
No Reviews
6611 Las Vegas Blvd S #160 Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant