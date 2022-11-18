Restaurant header imageView gallery

Panevino Restaurant & Deli 246 Via Antonio Ave

review star

No reviews yet

246 Via Antonio Ave

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Crudo

$27.00

Artisan Bread

$10.00

Bruschetta

$11.00

Charcuterie Plate X1

$25.00

Charcuterie Plate X2

$37.00

Cheese Plate 1

$16.00

Cheese Plate 2

$26.00

Crab Cakes

$27.00

Fried Calamari

$26.00

Fried Mozzarella

$17.00

Garlic Bread

$10.00

Grilled Octopus

$29.00

Meatballs Appetizer

$21.00

Sea Scallops

$27.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

Soups

Cheese Bowl

$8.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$12.00

Chicken Noodle Cup

$9.00

Creamy Mushroom Bowl

$12.00

Creamy Mushroom Cup

$9.00

Minestrone Bowl

$11.00

Minestrone Cup

$8.00

Pasta e Fagioli Bowl

$12.00

Pasta e Fagioli Cup

$9.00

Vegan Creamy Mushroom Bowl

$12.00

Vegan Creamy Mushroom Cup

$9.00

Vegan Minestrone Bowl

$11.00

Vegan Minestrone Cup

$8.00

Vegan Pasta e Fagioli Bowl

$12.00

Vegan Pasta e Fagioli Cup

$9.00

Foot

Salads

Andrea Full

$15.00

Caesar Full

$16.00

Caesar with Chicken

$21.00

Caprese Full

$18.00

Panevino Mixed Green Full

$14.00

Pear & Gorgonzola Full

$16.00

Tony Full

$16.00

Tony Half

$11.00

Turkey Cobb Full

$17.00

Vegan Caesar Full

$14.00

Vincenzo's Salad

$16.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add 5 Shrimp

$8.00

Add 2 Scallops

$10.00

Pasta

Eggplant Parmagiana

$30.00

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$23.00

Appetizer Capellini

$15.00

Appetizer Linguine

$17.00

Appetizer Rigatoni

$16.00

Appetizer Tagliatelle

$17.00

Bucatini Cacio & Pepe

$33.00

Bucatini Soppressata Amartriciana

$33.00

Cavatelli & Filet Mignon

$36.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$31.00

Fettuccine Blackened Shrimp

$33.00

Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo

$33.00

Fusilloni & Sausage

$33.00

Lasagna Bolognese

$33.00

Linguine Clams Red

$33.00

Linguine Clams White

$33.00

Linguini Seafood

$36.00

Paccheri Mushrooms & Artichokes

$33.00

Pasta Add-On

$6.00

Pasta Upcharge

$10.00

Penne Puttanesca

$31.00

Penne Vodka

$29.00

Ravioli Chicken & Butternut Squash

$32.00

Ravioli Four Cheese

$29.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$33.00

Shrimp & Scallop Ravioli

$35.00

Spaghetti Bolognese

$33.00

Spaghetti Carbonara Tony

$33.00

Spaghetti Meatballs

$35.00

Tagliate Short Rib

$36.00

Vegan Quinoa Mushroom Pasta

$31.00

Vegan Spinach Ravioli

$31.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Scallop

$5.00

Add Sausage

$6.00

Risotto

Short Rib Risotto

$36.00

Shrimp & Scallop Risotto

$36.00

Pizza

Rustic Pizza

$24.00

Margherita Pizza

$21.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Sausage Pizza

$24.00

Seafood

Ahi Tuna

$45.00

Halibut

$58.00

Assortted Grilled Fish

$60.00

Chilean Seabass

$58.00

Chilean Seabass Piccata

$58.00

Chilean Seabass Putta

$58.00

Cioppino

$60.00

Grilled Scottish Salmon

$42.00

Lobster Tail

$37.00

Salmon & Salad

$46.00

Scottish Salmon Blacken

$42.00

Meat/Poultry

Chicken & Artichokes

$37.00

Chicken Breast

$15.00

Chicken Marsala

$37.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$37.00

Chicken Piccata

$37.00

Filet Mignon

$56.00

Kurobuta Pork Chop

$40.00

Rib Eye

$62.00

Short Ribs

$39.00

Veal Marsala

$44.00

Veal Milanese

$44.00

Veal Parmigiana

$44.00

Veal Piccata

$44.00

Veal Saltimbocca

$44.00

Sides

Add Artichoke

$5.00

Creamy Corn

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Roasted Potatoes

$12.00

Grilled Asparagus

$12.00

French Fries

$12.00

Vegan Roast Potatoes

$12.00

Vegan Wild Mushrooms

$12.00

Vegan Mixed Vegetables

$12.00

Wild Mushrooms

$12.00

Vegan Creamy Corn

$12.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$12.00

Sauteed Spinach

$12.00

Gluten-free Bread

$3.50

Dessert

Cheesecake

$13.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$13.00

Creme Brulee

$13.00

Gelato/Sorbetto1

$5.00

Gelato/Sorbetto2

$9.00

Gelato/Sorbetto3

$13.00

Lemon Custard Pie

$13.00

Panevino Trio

$13.00

Pistachio Tartufo

$13.00

Ricotta Cannoli

$13.00

Ricotta Chocolate Tart

$13.00

Strawberry Napoleon

$13.00

Tiramisu

$13.00

Vegan Chocolate Gelato

$13.00

Vegan Pudding Chocolate

$13.00

Anniversary Dessert

Birthday Dessert

Graduation Dessert

Cake Cutting

$3.50

Veteran's Day Dessert

Lunch Specials

Split

$2.99

Cavatelli with Clams Squid Ink

$35.00

Mediterranean Branzino Almond, Lemon-Butter

$48.00

Grilled Veal Chop Herbs sauce

$68.00

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$68.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$13.00

Dinner Specials

Split

$2.99

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$13.00

Cavatelli with Clams Squid Ink

$35.00

Mediterranean Branzino Almond, Lemon-Butter

$48.00

Grilled Veal Chop Herbs sauce

$68.00

Veal Chop Parmigiana

$68.00

Salad

#D Caesar Salad

$8.95

#E Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.95

#F Mix Green Salad

$8.00

#G Spinach Salad

$8.00

#J Caprese Salad

$10.95

#M Cobb Salad

$10.95

#R Chopped Salad

$10.95

#S Asian Chicken Salad

$10.95

#U BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.95

#V Salad Sampler

$10.95

#Z Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.95

1/2 #D Caesar Salad

$5.75

1/2 #E Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.25

1/2 #F Mix Green Salad

$5.50

1/2 #G Spinach Salad

$5.50

1/2 #J Caprese Salad

$7.00

1/2 #M Cobb Salad

$7.25

1/2 #R Chopped Salad

$7.00

1/2 #S Asian Chicken Salad

$7.25

1/2 #U BBQ Chicken Salad

$7.25

1/2 #Z Shrimp Caesar Salad

$9.00

Tony Half

$11.00

Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$5.95

Minestrone

$5.95

Pasta e Fagioli

$5.95

1/2 Chicken Noodle

$4.25

1/2 Minestrone

$4.25

1/2 Pasta e Fagioli

$4.25

Sandwich

#11 French Dip

$10.95

#14 Chicken Parmagiana Sandwich

$11.95

#15 Combo Special

$14.95

#16 Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.95

#17 Grilled Chicken Club

$11.95

#19 Bacon Lettuce Tomato Avocado

$10.95

#2 Caprese Sandwich

$9.95

#20 Tuna Melt Sandwich

$10.95

#21 Turkey Wrap

$10.50

#3 Meaty Sandwich

$10.95

#4 Milanese Sandwich

$11.95

#5 Reuben Corned Beef Sandwich

$10.95

#7 Tuna Sandwich

$10.95

#8 Big Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

#9 Meatball Sandwich

$10.95

1/2 #11 French Dip

$7.00

1/2 #2 Caprese Sandwich

$6.50

1/2 #4 Milanese Sandwich

$7.50

1/2 #7 Tuna Sandwich

$7.00

1/2 #8 Big Turkey Sandwich

$6.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

#5 Turkey Rueben

$10.95

Burger & Truffle Fries Combo

$19.95

Entree

Chicken Milanese

$12.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$12.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$12.95

Hot Special

$13.95

Lasagna

$12.95

Meatball Entree

$12.95

Side

French Fries

$3.50

Meatball - each

$2.75

Pickle

$0.75

Roasted Potatos

$4.50

Side Spaghetti

$18.00

Truffle Fries

$5.50

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.50

Chocolate Ricotta Tart

$6.50

Crème Brulee

$6.00

Gelato 1 Scoop

$2.95

Gelato 2 Scoop

$5.90

Gelato 3 Scoop

$8.85

Lemon Cake

$6.50

New York Cheese Cake

$6.50

Pistachio Tartufo

$6.50

Ricotta Cannoli

$4.50

Strawberry Napoleon

$6.00

Tiramisu

$6.50

Vegan Chocolate Pudding

$6.50

Vegan Gelato

$6.50

NA Beverage

Americano Single

$4.75

Americano/Double

$5.25

Apple Juice

$4.50

Bottle Orange Juice

$4.50

Bottle Root Beer

$4.99

Can Soda

$4.75

Cappuccino Double

$5.75

Cappuccino Single

$5.25

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso Double

$5.25

Espresso Single

$4.75

Hot Tea

$4.25

Large Drink

$4.75

Latte Double

$5.75

Latte Single

$4.25

NY Seltzer Black Cherry

$4.00

NY Seltzer Vanilla Cream

$4.00

Orange Juice Bottle

$4.50

Organic Cranberry

$4.99

Organic Green Tea

$4.99

Organic Orange Mango

$4.99

Organic Peach Tea

$4.99

Panna Small

$5.00

Pellegrino Small

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.50

San Benedetto Lemon Tea

$5.99

San Benedetto Peach Tea

$5.99

San Pellegrino Lemon

$4.99

San Pellegrino Orange

$4.99

Small Drink

$4.00

Syrup

$1.00

Thirster Bottle Water

$4.25

Other Red Wine

Wine Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

Wine Merlot

$7.00

Wine Pinot Noir

$7.00

Other White Wine

Wine Chardonnay

$7.00

Wine Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Wine Prosecco

$7.00

Wine Riesling

$7.00

Wine Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Retail

Ciabatta

$4.25

Baguette

$4.25

Chips

$2.50

GF Bread by Slice

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:39 pm, 3:40 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:39 pm, 3:40 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:39 pm, 3:40 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:39 pm, 3:40 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:39 pm, 3:40 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

246 Via Antonio Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

