Panga Bar and Grill 34422 Delafield Road

34422 Delafield Road

Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

N/A BEVERAGES

Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$1.50

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.50

Gingerale

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Kiddy Cocktail

$2.00

Pitcher of Soda

$6.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Yellow Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Seltzer

$1.00

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Sprite

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

water

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Coffee

$1.50

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Razz

$5.00

Absolut Grapefruit

$5.00

Absolut Lime

$5.00

Absolut Mandarin

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

44 North Nectarine

$6.00

44 North Huckleberry

$6.00

Driftless Cucumber

$5.50

Kettel 1

$6.50

Kettel Citron

$6.50

Tito's

$5.50

Blue UV

$4.50

Pink Whitney

$4.50

Smirnof

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$7.00

DBL Absolut

$7.50

DBL Absolut Razz

$7.50

DBL Absolut Grapefruit

$7.50

DBL Absolut Lime

$7.50

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$7.50

DBL Absolut Citron

$7.50

DBL 44 North Nectarine

$8.50

DBL 44 North Huckleberry

$8.50

DBL Driftless Cucumber

$7.00

DBL Kettel 1

$9.00

DBL Kettel Citron

$9.00

DBL Tito's

$9.00

DBL Blue UV

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Indogo

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$7.00

DBL Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL Hendricks

$10.00

DBL Indogo

$7.50

Well Rum

$4.00

Appleton State

$5.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Bacardi Limon

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Rum Heaven

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.50

DBL Appleton State

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$7.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$7.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.50

DBL Malibu

$7.50

DBL Rum Heaven

$7.50

Well Tequila

$4.50

Casamigos

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$7.00

Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$6.00

Dulce Vida Lime

$6.00

Dulce Vida Pineaaple Jalapeno

$6.00

Herradura

$8.00

Hussongs

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$6.00

Patron Reposado

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.50

DBL Casamigos

$10.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

DBL Dulce Vida Grapefruit

$8.50

DBL Dulce Vida Lime

$8.50

DBL Dulce Vida Pineaaple Jalapeno

$8.50

DBL Herradura

$12.00

DBL Hussongs

$12.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$9.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$10.00

DBL Patron Silver

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Crown Royal Apple

$6.00

Glenlivet

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$5.00

Jack Daniels Apple

$5.00

Jack Daniels Fire

$5.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

Kesselers

$5.00

Knob Creek

$6.50

Makers Mark

$7.50

Red Stag

$5.50

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams VO

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Tullamore Dew

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Keeper

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.50

DBL Bulliet Rye

$9.00

DBL Canadian Club

$7.50

DBL Crown Royal

$9.00

DBL Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

DBL Glenlivet

$10.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels Honey

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels Apple

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels Fire

$9.00

DBL Jack Daniels Rye

$9.00

DBL Jameson

$9.00

DBL Jim Beam

$8.50

DBL Kesselers

$7.00

DBL Knob Creek

$11.50

DBL Makers Mark

$11.00

DBL Red Stag

$8.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$7.50

DBL Seagrams VO

$7.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$7.50

DBL Tullamore Dew

$7.50

DBL Fireball

$6.50

Well Brandy

$4.00

Korbel

$4.50

Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

DBL Well Brandy

$6.50

DBL Korbel

$7.00

DBL Blackberry Brandy

Amaretto

$4.00

Amber Gut

$4.00

Apple Pie

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy's

$4.00

Dr. Mcgillicuddy's Cherry

$4.00

Fireball

$3.00

Goldshlager

$4.50

Peanut Butter

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Rumchata

$4.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Rumplemintz

$4.50

Sambuca

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Black Berry Brandy

$3.00

Vegas Bomb

$4.00

Salted Nut Roll

$3.00

Jackson Morgan

$3.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Malort

$3.00

COCKTAILS

SLEEPOVER

$8.00

PANGA PUNCH

$8.00

SPICY SARAH

$8.00

ABSOLUT ASHLEY

$7.00

KYLE'S REMEDY

$8.00

N'BOBBIN MULE

$8.00

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Bahama Mama

$7.00

Blind Russian

$8.00

Blow Job

$4.00

Gummy Bear

$8.00

Hurricane

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Kamikaze

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Lunch Box

$5.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Bailey's

$4.00

Double Bailey's

$7.00

BEER

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Ciderboys

$6.00

Ciderboys Peach

$6.00

Lakefront IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Rolling Rock

$4.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$6.00

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

High Noon Watermelon

$6.00

Highnoon Mango

$6.00

Highnoon Passionfruit

$6.00

High Noon Lime

$6.00

High Noon Lemon

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

PBR Tall Boy

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Bush Light

$3.50

Bush N/A

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Guinness

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Walk Off

$6.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Green Zebra

$5.00

Mgd

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Pesudo Sue

$4.00

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Lakefront Riverwest

$6.00

Happy Place

$6.00

Pitcher Domestic

$15.00

Pitcher Micro/Import

$20.00

Small Pint of Lite

$2.50

Small Pint PBR

$2.50

Small Pint Spotted Cow

$3.00

Small Pint Oktoberfest

$3.00

Small Pint Psudo Sue

$2.00

Small Pint Two Hearted Ale

$3.00

Small Pint Riverwest

$3.00

Small Pint Happy Place

$3.00

TOGO 6pk Bush Light

$17.00

TOGO 6pk High Life

$20.00

TOGO 6pk Miller Lite

$20.00

TOGO 6pk Coors Light

$20.00

WINE

Cabernet

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

DRINK SPECIALS

$5 Margarita

$5.00

3 Bombs

$12.00

Brunch Drinks

Loaded Bloody

$6.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$4.00

Cranberry Mimosa

$4.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$4.00

Orange Mimosa

$4.00

APPETIZERS

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.95

BASKET OF TOTS

$4.95

CHEESE CURDS

$7.95

CHIPS & GUAC

$6.95

CHIPS & PICO

$5.95

HUMMUS & VEGGIES

$9.95

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.95

GRILL

CHANNEL BURGER

$11.95

1/2 lb. 100% beef patty*, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun.

PANGA BURGER

$14.95

1/2 lb. 100% beef* patty, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, Sriracha ranch on a brioche bun.

GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.95

House marinated chicken* breast, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun.

DOCKHOUND DOG

$7.95

100% beef*, bakery fresh bun.

VEGGIE BURGER

$11.95

Cowboy Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

TACOS

FISH TACOS

$10.95

Spicy deep-fried Cod*, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomato, house ʻBoom Boomʼ sauce on flour tortillas.

PORK TACOS

$10.95

House-seasoned & slow-roasted marinated pork*, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomato on flour tortillas.

SALADS & DIPS

CAESAR SALAD

$7.95

SUMMER SALAD

$10.95

Spinach, strawberry, grape, bacon*, red onion, blue cheese crumble, candied walnut, house-made dressing.

CRAB DIP

$10.95

Blue crab*, green onion, garlic, herbed cream cheese.

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$9.95

House-made creamed cheese, parmesan, spinach, artichoke, red pepper, bacon*, scallion. Side of sour cream. Served with house tortilla chips.

Parmesan Cheese

Feta Cheese

SIZZLE PLATES

CALAMARI

$11.95

House battered calamari*, lemon. Side of housemade marinara sauce.

PANGA HOT FISH

$11.95

Spicy deep-fried Cod*. Side with house-made remoulade sauce.

STEAK BITES

$10.95

SURF N' TURF

$14.95

Combo of Panga Hot Fish and Steak bite sizzle plates

JUMBO PEPPER POPPERS

$11.95

Bacon-wrapped* grilled jalapeños, blue crab*, herbed cream cheese, drizzled in house-made BBQ sauce.

WRAPS & PANINIS

ITALIAN CLUB PANINI

$11.95

Sausage*, salami*, pepperoni*, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, chili flakes, house-made marinara sauce.

HAM N' CHEESE PANINI

$10.95

Smoked ham*, muenster cheese, creamy butteron a French baguette.

CAESAR CHICKEN WRAP

$11.95

House marinated chicken* breast, lettuce, tomato,parmesan cheese, croutons, Caesar dressing.

BLT WRAP

$9.95

Bacon*, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

VEGGIE WRAP

$9.95

House-made Hummus, Avocado, spinach, cucumber, carrot, red onion, in a spinach wrap.

PIZZA

Sausage

$13.00

Pepperoni

$13.00

Deluxe

$15.00

SAUCES

RANCH

$0.25

BLUE CHEESE

$0.25

HORSERADISH

$0.25

BBQ

$0.25

SIRACHA RANCH

$0.25

TARTAR

$0.25

MARINARA

$0.25

BOOM BOOM

$0.25

CEASAR

$0.25

HOUSE DRESSING

$0.25

MAYO

$0.25

BUFFALO

$0.25

Soup/Chili

Bowl of Chili

$4.00

Chicken Noodle

$4.00

Monday Burgers

Channel Burger

$5.00

Taco Tuesdays

Tues Pork Taco

$3.00

Tues Fish Taco

$3.00

Tues Beef Taco

$3.00

Thursday Wings

8 Wings

$6.00

12 Wings

$10.00

1/2 lb Boneless

$7.00

1 lb Boneless

$11.00

Fish Fry

Cod

$13.00

Walleye

$15.00

Brunch

Buttermilk Pancake

$9.00

Chicken & Waffles

$14.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Deluxe Omelette

$13.00

Veggie Omelette

$11.00

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Veggie Benedict

$11.00

Egg Plate

$10.00

Sides

Bingo Specials

Chilli Cheese Panini

$11.00

Apparel

T-Shirts

$22.00

Hoodies

$30.00

Koozie

$1.00

Rentals

SUP

KAYAK

TANDEM KAYAK

11 PASSENGER AVALON LOUNGER

12 PASSENGER SYLVAN DELUXE COCKTAIL CRUISER

12 PASSENGER STARCRAFT 150HP

Launching

Launching

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Life is better at the lake!

Location

34422 Delafield Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

