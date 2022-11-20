Panga Bar and Grill 34422 Delafield Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Life is better at the lake!
Location
34422 Delafield Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Inclusion Coffee Company - 3152 Village Square Drive
No Reviews
3152 Village Square Drive Hartland, WI 53029
View restaurant
Hideaway Bar & Grill - Oconomowoc, WI
No Reviews
N55 W34657 Road E Oconomowoc, WI 53066
View restaurant