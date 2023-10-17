Drinks

Coffee Drinks

Americano

16 oz, 2 espresso

Drip
$2.40
French press 16 oz
$3.25
French Press Group
$6.35
Espresso, Single
$1.60
Espresso, Double
$3.15
Espresso con Panna
$1.95

1 espresso

Espresso Macchiato
$2.10

1 espresso

Pour Over
$3.50
CUSTOM
$0.15
Cappuccino
$0.15
Latte
$0.15

Coffee/Tea Cold Brew

Hibiscus, Berry Açaí, Nitro
$4.50
Hibiscus, Nitro
$4.10
Red Velvet, Nitro
$4.55
Cold Brew, Nitro
$4.25

16 oz

Cold brew
$3.95

16 oz cold brew

Culture Coffee

Arabian Coffee
$0.15

16 oz, 2 espresso, spices

Dalgona, South Korea
$0.15

16 oz, 2 espresso, coffee infused froth.

Matcha Green Tea
$1.15

16 oz, 2 espresso, 2 scoops MGT powder.

Olmec Spiced Cocoa
$1.00
Olmec Spicy Cocoa
$1.00

16 oz, 2 espresso, 2 scoops SMM powder.

Thai Tea
$1.15

16 oz, Thai tea powder.

Chargers

Dragon Fruit Lychee
$4.25
Nitro Hibiscus Strawberry Açaí Charger
$4.50
Peach Mango
$4.25
Strawberry Açaí
$4.25

Lemonades

Dragon Fruit, Lychee Charger
$4.10

Specialty Coffee

Chocolate Decadence
$1.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter
$1.00
Cookies & Cream
$1.00
Ginger Spiced Chai
$1.00
Horchata
$1.00
Pecan Pie
$1.00
Pumpkin Spice
$1.20
Red Velvet
$1.15
Salted Caramel
$1.00
Spiced Chai
$1.00
Vanilla Bean
$1.00
White Chocolate
$1.00
Without espresso
$1.75
Red Velvet (TEST)
$5.70
Red Velvet, Kid Friendly (No Caffeine) (TEST)
$3.95

Teas

Açaí Berry
$3.00
DECAF English
$3.00
Early Grey
$3.00
Ginger Peach
$3.00
Irish Breakfast
$3.00
London Fog
$4.15

Early Grey, 2% milk, milk foam, 2 tea bags, 4 pumps vanilla syrup.

Morroccan Mint
$3.00
Premium Green
$3.00
Wild Raspberry Hibiscus
$3.00

96 oz Coffee Box

96 oz Coffee Box
$20.50

Pastries

Belgium Waffels
$3.25
Biscottini, chocolate almond
$2.50
Biscottini, chocolate hazelnut
$1.95
Croissant, Plain
$3.15
Croissante, Buttered
$3.25
Fig Cream Cheese Danish
$3.95
Medovik (Russian Honey Cake)
$6.00

A soft and creamy cake made fresh with our local honey. Multi layers of honey toasted cookies with a well balanced sweet filling. Not too sweet and not too bitter, just perfect! Very popular in Slavic countries.

Nutella Cream Cheese Danish
$4.15
Nutella Walnut Croissants
$4.40
Pastel de Nata
$3.80
Pumpkin Cream Cheese
$3.95
Strawberry Danish
$3.95

Baked Fresh in house Puff Pastry. Cream cheese, blueberries, raspberries.

White Chocolate Raspberry Danish
$4.15

Food

Fruit

Banana
$2.00
Orange
$2.00
Apple
$2.00
Fruit Cup
$5.00

Parfait

Granola
$4.80
Fruit
$5.00
Fruit/Granola
$5.25

Coffee Beans

1 lb Pangaea Blend

12 oz Pangaea Blend, Whole Bean
$15.50
12 oz Pangaea Blend, Ground
$15.50