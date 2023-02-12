Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pangaea GastroPub

124 North Fourth Street Suite 1700

Lake Mary, FL 32746

Starters

Chef's Board

$25.00

assortment of cured meats and artisanal cheeses

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

elbow pasta smothered in our housemade beschemel sauce topped with braised short rib

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

blistered shishito peppers topped with ichimi togarashi flakes, served w/ lemon slice

Hummus & Pita Sampler

$16.00

trio of curry, beet, & garlic chipotle hummus, served w/ pita bread

Oven Roasted Zucchini

$9.00

Entrees

Prosciutto & Burrata Sandwich

$14.00

butter lettuce, fresh tomato, & prosciutto on sourdough bread

Banh Mi

$12.00

daikon pickles, cucumber, jalapeno & cilantro w/ green curry aioli, served with your choice egg or short rib

Wagyu Cheeseburger

$14.00

all beef patty, white cheddar on toasted brioche

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Teriyaki Soba Bowl

$14.00

japanese soba noodles topped w/ fresh cilantro & toasted cashews

Desserts

Cheesecake

$11.00

Sweet Plantains Whole

$8.00

Sweet Plantains Half

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Soup of the Day

Beet Salad

$13.00

assorted greens, walnuts, apples, shallots

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Shrimp Salad

$16.00

assorted greens, avocado dressing

Pastas

Short Rib Pappardelle

$18.00

slow cooked beef short & red wine sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.00

Sides

Side Salad

$6.00

Vegan Side Salad

$7.00

Chips

$4.00

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$6.00

Rose, Sparkling, Sweet

Serena Sweet Red

$50.00

Borgo Maragliano

$39.00

Le Colture

$50.00

San Salvatore

$63.00

Whites

Weingut Josef

$45.00

Terlano Pinot Bianco

$70.00

Colli Di Catone

$45.00

Lubanzi Chenin

$42.00

Bodegas Muga

$45.00

Alexana Terrior

Reds

Black Cabra

$28.00

Small Gully

$40.00

Chateau Maris

$48.00

Chateau Canon

$75.00

Cheateau Teynac

$110.00

Monte Bernardi

$60.00

Valle Picciola

$48.00

Marchesi Incisa

$48.00

Ellena Giuseppe

$96.00

Barista Pinotage

$40.00

Rustenberg John

$82.00

Sierra Cantabria Crianza

$48.00

Alvaro Palacios

$66.00

Sierra Cantabria Reserva

$70.00

Alias Merlot

Aviary Bird of Prey

$42.00

Averaen Pinot Noir

$69.00

Slo Down S. Chocolate

$72.00

Peju Legacy

$125.00

By the Glass

Aviary Cab Sav

$13.00+

Matteo Braidot

$8.00+

Any Moore Blalock

$9.00+

Muga Rose

$11.00+

Tapiz Alta

$12.00+

Vallana Piemonte

$10.00+

Aviary Chard

$13.00+

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino L

$8.00

San Pellegrino S

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Grape Juice

$3.00

Draft

Allagash White

$7.00

Schoff Grapefruit

$8.00

Harp

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Can/Bottle

Crooked Can FL Sunshine

$11.00

Presidente

$6.00

King State Venue Kolsch

$15.00

Crooked Can Clout Chaser

$8.00

Paulaner Hefe-Weizen

$8.00

Bowigens 407 Pils

$9.00

Grolsch

$13.00

Hourglass Landbier

$13.00

Dogfish Head Hazy-O

$9.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Baltimore Blonde

$9.00

Deviant Wolfe Sourmanjaro

$16.00

Dale's Pale Ale

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$8.00

Bowigens Avalon Park Amber

$9.00

3 Sons Antique Alley

$12.00

Sideward Brewing Moon Boots

$13.00

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$8.00

Lagunitas Lil' Sump' Sump'

$8.00

Founders All Day IPA

$8.00

Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale

$8.00

Bowigens 7 Layer Stout

$9.00

Guiness Extra Stout

$8.00

Clausthaler Original N/A

$7.00

Strongbow Gold Apple Cider

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Where all the continents come together! This small and quaint restaurant located in the heart of Lake Mary will take you on a tour around the world with dishes from a variety of cuisines!

124 North Fourth Street Suite 1700, Lake Mary, FL 32746

