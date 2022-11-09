A map showing the location of Pangea Pizzeria View gallery

Pangea Pizzeria

401 Northwest 2nd St

Evansville, IN 47708

Popular Items

14" Pistachio
14" Cupperoni
14" Regina Margherita

14" Meat Pizzas

14" Wiseguy

14" Wiseguy

$19.00

DeLux red sauce, sausage, charred marinated onions, mozzarella blend, finished with garlic olive oil and Sicilian oregano.

14" Cupperoni

14" Cupperoni

$19.50

Delux red sauce, thick sliced cupping pepperonis, mozzarella blend, provolone, finished with house calabrian chili honey.

14" Knuckleball

14" Knuckleball

$19.50

Delux red sauce, trinity meatball pieces, roasted garlic, provolone cheese, finished w/ fresh basil, parm, house calabrian chili honey.

14" Chicken Dance

14" Chicken Dance

$22.00

Delux red sauce, smoked slab bacon, chicken breast, mozzarella blend, roasted tomatoes, broccoli, fresh garlic, finished with parm, breadcrumbs and fresh basil.

14" Pistachio

14" Pistachio

$22.00

House pistachio puree, sausage, mozzarella blend, fresh basil, finished with house calabrian chili honey.

14" Global Influenced Pizzas

14" Cacio E Pepe (Rome, Italy)

14" Cacio E Pepe (Rome, Italy)

$19.00

House Cacio sauce, black pepper, roasted tomatoes, finished with garlic olive oil, parm cheese, cracked pepper, fresh basical and fresh lemon juice.

14" Thai Chicken Curry (Thailand)

14" Thai Chicken Curry (Thailand)

$23.00

House yellow peanut curry, fresh mozzarella blend, chicken breast, red onions, red peppers, finished with bean sprouts, carrots and cilantro.

14" Al Pastor (Puebla, MX)

14" Al Pastor (Puebla, MX)

$22.00

House Pineapple sauce, mozzarella blend, provolone, Al Pastor, red onion, house pickled jalapenos, finished w/ cilantro.

14" French Kiss (France)

14" French Kiss (France)

$22.00

House arugula pesto, french cambozola cheese, mozzarella, green apples, candied pecans, and finished with baby arugula.

14" Vegetable Pizzas

14" Regina Margherita

14" Regina Margherita

$17.90

Delux red sauce, mozzarella blend, finished with grated parm, fresh basical and garlic infused olive oil.

14" Garden Oasis

14" Garden Oasis

$19.50

Red Delux sauce, mozzarella blend, roasted tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, red peppers, kalamata olives, finished with parm, garlic olive oil, fresh lemon juice and Sicilian oregano.

14" Really Fun Guy

14" Really Fun Guy

$19.50

House mushroom duxelle cream sauce, fresh mozzarella blend, shitake mushrooms finished with grated parm, fresh basil and garlic infused olive oil.

18" Meat Pizzas

18" Wiseguy

18" Wiseguy

$26.00

DeLux red sauce, sausage, charred marinated onions, mozzarella blend, finished with garlic olive oil and Sicilian oregano.

18" Cupperoni

18" Cupperoni

$26.50

Delux red sauce, thick sliced cupping pepperonis, mozzarella blend, provolone, finished with house calabrian chili honey.

18" Knuckleball

18" Knuckleball

$26.50

Delux red sauce, trinity meatball pieces, roasted garlic, provolone cheese, finished w/ fresh basil, parm, house calabrian chili honey.

18" Chicken Dance

18" Chicken Dance

$29.00

Delux red sauce, smoked slab bacon, chicken breast, mozzarella blend, roasted tomatoes, broccoli, fresh garlic, finished with parm, breadcrumbs and fresh basil.

18" Pistachio

18" Pistachio

$29.00

House pistachio puree, sausage, mozzarella blend, fresh basil, finished with house calabrian chili honey.

18" Global Influenced Pizzas

18" Al Pastor (Puebla,MX)

18" Al Pastor (Puebla,MX)

$29.00

House Pineapple sauce, mozzarella blend, provolone, Al Pastor, red onion, house pickled jalapenos, finished w/ cilantro.

18" Cacio E Pepe (Rome, Italy)

18" Cacio E Pepe (Rome, Italy)

$26.00

House Cacio sauce, black pepper, roasted tomatoes, finished with garlic olive oil, parm cheese, cracked pepper, fresh basical and fresh lemon juice.

18" Thai Chicken Curry (Thailand)

18" Thai Chicken Curry (Thailand)

$29.00

House yellow peanut curry, fresh mozzarella blend, chicken breast, red onions, red peppers, finished with bean sprouts, carrots and cilantro.

18" French Kiss (France)

18" French Kiss (France)

$29.00

House arugula pesto, french cambozola cheese, mozzarella, green apples, candied pecans, and finished with baby arugula.

18" Vegetable Pizzas

18" Regina Margherita

18" Regina Margherita

$25.90

Delux red sauce, mozzarella blend, finished with grated parm, fresh basical and garlic infused olive oil.

18" Garden Oasis

18" Garden Oasis

$26.50

Red Delux sauce, mozzarella blend, roasted tomatoes, red onion, broccoli, red peppers, kalamata olives, finished with parm, garlic olive oil, fresh lemon juice and Sicilian oregano.

18" Really Fun Guy

18" Really Fun Guy

$26.50

House mushroom duxelle cream sauce, fresh mozzarella blend, shitake mushrooms finished with grated parm, fresh basil and garlic infused olive oil.

Gelato/Sorbetto

Biscotti Crunch

$3.95+

Sugar cookie gelato layered with chocolate cookie crunch.

Raspberry Cheesecake

$3.95+

Vanilla cheesecake gelato layered with hazelnut sauce and rich gooey caramel.

Scoop Of Vanilla Bean

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$3.95+

Cookies

Chocolate Caramel Espresso

$2.75

This cookie embodies, traditional, indulgent and bold flavors.

Raspberry White Chocolate

$2.75

Simple yet elegant flavors, white chocolate chips for sweetness and raspberries for balance and bright flavor.

Vegan Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Our take on the classic cookie loaded with vegan chocolate chips.

Individual Adds for dessert

Individual dessert adds

$2.00

3 ounce cup

Family Dessert Package

Family of 4 package

$34.00

Your choice of a pint of gelato, your choice of 4 cookies or blondies and 12 ounce tub of miso butterscotch sauce

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

401 Northwest 2nd St, Evansville, IN 47708

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

