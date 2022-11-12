Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Pangea Grill - Northtown

review star

No reviews yet

8500 Springbrook Dr NW

Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Wrap Meal
Gyro Sandwich
Fries

Sandwiches

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$7.99

A mix of ground chickpeas, onions, garlic, cilantro, parsley, and spices, are rolled into a ball and fried to perfection. The falafel is then placed inside a fresh pita bread and topped with hummus, tomatoes, pickles, salad, tahini sauce, and hot sauce (shatta).

Chicken Shawarma Sandwich

$8.99

Our chicken shawarma is marinated in our special chicken shawarma spice and slow roasted on a rotisserie grill. The chicken is thinly sliced and added to a fresh baked pita bread. Topped with garlic sauce, pickles, tomatoes, and salad to give it an extra boost in flavor.

Beef Shawarma Sandwich

$9.99

Our beef shawarma is marinated in our special beef shawarma spice and slow roasted on a rotisserie grill. The beef is thinly sliced and added to a fresh baked pita bread. Topped with tahini sauce, onions, pickles, tomatoes, hummus and hot sauce (shatta) to give it an extra boost in flavor.

Kufta Sandwich

$8.99

A tender and juicy ground sirloin beef that is mixed with parsley and onion. The kofta sandwich comes in a fresh baked pita bread, topped with tomatoes, pickles, onions, tahini sauce, and hummus.

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

A gyro sandwich of your dreams! This shaved roast lamb and beef gyro sandwich is topped with tomatoes, onions and tzatziki sauce. Add hot sauce (shatta) to give it an extra kick.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap Meal

Chicken Shawarma Wrap Meal

$12.99

Our marinated chicken shawarma, wrapped and served with a side fries.

Beef Shawarma Wrap Meal

$14.99

Our marinaded beef shawarma, wrapped and served with a side of fries.

Plates

All our plates include rice, hummus, salad, and a fresh-baked pita.
Chicken Shawarma Plate

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$13.99

All our plates include rice, hummus, salad, and a fresh-baked pita.

Beef Shawarma Plate

Beef Shawarma Plate

$15.99

All our plates include rice, hummus, salad, and a fresh-baked pita.

Mixed Shawarma Plate

Mixed Shawarma Plate

$16.99

Our combination shawarma plate comes with Chicken Shawarma and Beef Shawarma served with rice, hummus, salad, and a fresh-baked pita.

Gyro Plate

Gyro Plate

$13.99

Our Gyro Plate includes rice, hummus, salad, and a fresh-baked pita.

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$11.99

Our Falafel Plate includes rice, hummus, salad, and a fresh-baked pita.

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$12.99

Our Veggie Plate includes falafel, baba ganoush, hummus, tabouli salad, and a fresh-baked pita.

Beef Kabab Plate

Beef Kabab Plate

$17.99

Our Beef Kabab Plate comes with 2 skewers of premium Beef Kababs served with rice, hummus, salad, and a fresh-baked pita.

Kufta Kabab Plate

Kufta Kabab Plate

$15.99

Our Kufta Kabab Plate comes with 2 skewers of ground lamb and beef Kababs served with rice, hummus, salad, and a fresh-baked pita.

Chicken Kabab Plate

Chicken Kabab Plate

$15.99

Our Chicken Kabab Plate comes with 2 skewers of Chicken Kababs served with rice, hummus, salad, and a fresh-baked pita.

Combination Plate

Combination Plate

$19.99

Our Signature Combination Plate comes with one skewer each of chicken kabab, beef kabab, kufta kabab, and chicken shawarma. Served with rice, hummus, salad, and a fresh-baked pita.

Salads

A beautiful plate of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, kalamata olives, and pita chips.

Greek Salad

$8.99

A colorful plate of fresh romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, and red cabbage.

Fatoush Salad

$8.99

A beautiful plate of fresh romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red cabbage and pita chips.

Family Platters & Trays

All our platters come with Beef Kabab, Chicken Kabab, Kufta Kabab, chicken shawarma, hummus, rice, salad, and fresh-baked pitas.

4 Person Platter

$69.99

All our platters come with Beef Kabab, Chicken Kabab, Kufta Kabab, chicken shawarma, hummus, rice, salad, and fresh-baked pitas.

6 Person Platter

$99.99

All our platters come with Beef Kabab, Chicken Kabab, Kufta Kabab, chicken shawarma, hummus, rice, salad, and fresh-baked pitas.

8 Person Platter

$129.99

All our platters come with Beef Kabab, Chicken Kabab, Kufta Kabab, chicken shawarma, hummus, rice, salad, and fresh-baked pitas.

#1 Meat Platter

$249.99

Falafel, pita bread, Basmati rice, Greek salad, hummus, chicken kabab, beef kabab, Kufta kabob. 15 people minimum.

#1 Wrap Platter

$189.99

#1 Veggie Platter

$165.99

Basmati Rice Trays

$28.99+

Hummus Trays

$39.99+

Baba Ganoush Trays

$39.99+

Tabouli Salad Trays

$39.99+

Greek Salad Trays

$28.99+

Sides

Falafel

A mix of ground chickpeas, onions, garlic, cilantro, parsley, and spices, are rolled into a ball and fried to perfection.

Hummus

Hummus

$4.49+

Hummus With Meat

$8.99

Our premium freshly made Hummus with your choice of meat.

Baba Ghanoush

$4.99+

Garlic Sauce

$4.99+

Fries

$3.49

Small Dolmades

$4.99

Herb riced rolled and wrapped in grape leaves. (Vegetarian)

Large Dolmades

$8.99

Herb riced rolled and wrapped in grape leaves. (Vegetarian)

Rice

$2.99

Pita

$1.00

Condiments Bowl

$3.99Out of stock

An appetizing assembly of pickles, olives, raw onions, and slices of tomatoes and lemon.

Extras

Skewers

Meat by Weight

Tahini Sauce

$0.69

Hot Shatta Sauce

$0.59

Garlic Sauce

$0.59

Large Garlic Sauce

$4.99

Kid Meals

Kids Chicken Shawarma & rice

$7.99

Kids Beef Shawarma & Rice

$8.99
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

One World, Unlimited Flavors!

Location

8500 Springbrook Dr NW, Coon Rapids, MN 55433

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70007 Maple Grove
orange star4.8 • 1,168
Arbor Lakes Shoppes 7860 Main Street Maple Grove, MN 55369
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill- Downtown Mpls
orange starNo Reviews
705 Marquette Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55402
View restaurantnext
Zen Box Izakaya
orange star4.8 • 937
602 South Washington Ave Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Afro Deli & Grill - Stadium Village
orange starNo Reviews
720 WASHINGTON AVE South East Minneapolis, MN 55414
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
It's Greek To Me Taverna
orange star4.9 • 308
626 West Lake Street Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Coon Rapids

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coon Rapids
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston