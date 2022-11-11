Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pangea's Pizza 135 E Front St

No reviews yet

135 E Front St

Traverse City, MI 49684

Popular Items

BYO 14
BYO 8
Sticks

Salads

Caesar

$6.49+

fresh romaine, parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing topped with a house made crostini bread

House

$6.99+

fresh romaine, green peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, egg, mozzarella with Italian dressing topped with a house made crostini bread

Antipasto

$14.99

fresh romaine, prosciutto, salami, tomatoes, green peppers, pepperoncini, mozzarella, black olives with Italian dressing topped with a house made crostini bread

Caprese

$12.49

sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, balsamic vinegar and olive oil topped with a house made crostini bread

Greek

$13.99

fresh romaine, kalamata olives, feta cheese, beets, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, red onions, pepperoncini with Greek dressing topped with a house made crostini bread

TC Special

$14.49

fresh romaine, tomatoes, red onions, dried cherries, pecans, goat cheese with cherry poppy seed dressing topped with a house made crostini bread

Starters

(GF Option) Chees Bread

$13.99

Cauliflower crust loaded with mozzarella cheese and our roasted garlic pepper, served with red sauce

Cheese Bread

$12.49+

fresh oven-baked bread loaded with mozzarella cheese and our roasted garlic pepper, served with red sauce

Sticks

$9.99+

soft breadsticks coated with garlic butter and parmesan cheese, served with red sauce

Chips & Salsa

$8.49

A generous portion of tortilla chips and house made salsa

Fresh Salsa

$5.99

a large (8oz) portion of house-made salsa

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$11.99

shredded chicken, creamy slaw, crispy wonton strips, sesame seed teriyaki glaze on romaine

Cheese Balls

$10.99

generous portion of breaded pepper cheese cubes, fried and served with red and ranch sauce

Quesadilla

$11.49

Choice of Chicken, Pork or Veggies on a sun-dried tomato tortilla wrap filled with shredded mozzarella cheese. served with salsa, sour cream, on a bed of romaine.

Hummus & Pita

$11.99

house-made topped with kalamata olives, garlic, cilantro, served with toasted pita bread

Fried Cauliflower

$9.99

Deep Fried Cauliflower served with a housemade Dill sauce

Artisan Fries

Parmesan Garlic Fries

$10.99

Fries tossed in Garlic Parmesan and served with artichoke truffle dip

House Fries

$9.49

Tossed in special seasoning served with ketchup

Cajun Jerk Fries

$9.99

Fries tossed in house made dry rub seasoning, served with zesty sauce

Wings

house made marinate braised for hours to perfection

6ct. Wings

$11.99

Secret house made marinate, slow roasted to perfection

12 ct. Wings

$19.99

Secret house made marinate, slow roasted to perfection

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$8.49

8" personal pizza with a choice of Celery & oranges , Chips or fries

Kids Quesadilla

$8.49

Cheese quesadilla with a choice of Celery & oranges , Chips or fries

Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Three chicken Tenders with a choice of Celery & oranges , Chips or fries

Corn Dog

$8.49

Corn Dog with a choice of Celery & oranges , Chips or fries

Pizza Slice

Slice of Pizza for 2.25

Pepperoni Slice

$2.25

Cheese Slice

$2.25

Desserts

Cannoli

$6.99

Two cannolis drizzled with Hershey's chocolate syrup.

Cinnamon Crispers

$6.99Out of stock

Fried dough tossed in a cinnamon sugar blend served with a fudge sauce

Dipping Sauce

Artichoke Truffle(Dairy)

$0.99

Balsamic Vinnegar

$0.99

Basil Pesto (Dairy)

$0.99

BBQ

$0.99

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.99

Buffalo

$0.99

Caesar

$0.99

Cherry Poppyseed

$0.99

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Greek (Dairy)

$0.99

Italian

$0.99

Ketchup

$0.99

Mayo

$0.99

Mustard

$0.99

Ranch

$0.99

Red Sauce

$0.99

Sesame Teriyaki

$0.99

Spicy Sauce

$0.99

Sweet Chili

$0.99

Vinnegar & Oil

$0.99

Zesty

$0.99

Salsa

$1.30+

8" Personal

8" BBQ Chicken

$12.99

chicken, bacon, fresh cilantro, red onions, bbq crust over house bbq sauce and mozzarella

8" BLT

$12.99

bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, choice of ranch or mayo over mozzarella

8" Carribean Jerk

$12.99

chicken, pineapple, red peppers, red onions, green peppers, jerk seasoning over red sauce and mozzarella

8" Chicken Alfredo

$12.99

chicken, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, spinach, parmesan crust over white sauce and mozzarella

8" Crowd Pleaser

$12.99

chicken, bacon, artichoke hearts, mushrooms over artichoke truffle spread and mozzarella

8" Fresh Veggie

$12.99

tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives over red sauce and mozzarella

8" Gourmet Veggie

$12.99

artichoke hearts, mushrooms, kalamata olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, goat cheese over basil pesto and mozzarella

8" Greek

$12.99

spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, banana peppers, kalamata olives over red sauce and mozzarella

8" Hawaiian

$12.99

ham, prosciutto, feta cheese, pineapple over red sauce and mozzarella

8" Italian

$12.99

a FULL layer of pepperoni, salami, parmesan cheese over red sauce and mozzarella

8" Loaded Potato

$12.99

petite redskin potatoes, bacon, green onions, sour cream, fustini’s white truffle oil over white sauce and mozzarella

8" Margherita

$12.99

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes over basil pesto and even more shredded mozzarella

8" Maui Wowie

$12.99

pulled pork, pineapple, goat cheese, crispy onions over house bbq sauce and mozzarella

8" Pangea's Deluxe

$12.99

pepperoni, italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers over red sauce and mozzarella

8" Southern Zesty

$12.99

pulled pork, green onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, jalapenos over zesty sauce and mozzarella

8" The Gronk

$12.99

pepperoni, pulled pork, ham, bacon, italian sausage over red sauce and mozzarella

8" Wild Mushroom

$12.99

bacon, crimini, shiitake, yellow oyster and baby portabella mushrooms, over red sauce and mozzarella

8” Far East

$12.99

Green and roasted red peppers, green and red onions, cabbage, cilantro, hoisin sauce, over mozzarella and Thai sweet chili sauce.

12" Cauliflower

12" BBQ Chicken

$23.49

chicken, bacon, fresh cilantro, red onions, bbq crust over house bbq sauce and mozzarella

12" BLT

$23.49

plenty of bacon, tomatoes, chopped lettuce, choice of ranch or mayo over mozzarella

12" Carribean Jerk

$23.49

chicken, pineapple, roasted red peppers, red onions, green peppers, jerk seasoning over red sauce and mozzarella

12" Chicken Alfredo

$23.49

chicken, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, spinach, parmesan crust over white sauce and mozzarella

12" Crowd Pleaser

$23.49

chicken, bacon, artichoke hearts, mushrooms over artichoke truffle spread and mozzarella

12" Fresh Veggie

$23.49

tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives over red sauce and mozzarella

12" Gourmet Veggie

$23.49

artichoke hearts, mushrooms, kalamata olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, goat cheese over basil pesto and mozzarella

12" Greek

$23.49

spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, banana peppers, kalamata olives over red sauce and mozzarella

12" Hawaiian

$23.49

ham, prosciutto, feta cheese, pineapple over red sauce and mozzarella

12" Italian

$23.49

a FULL layer of pepperoni, salami, parmesan cheese over red sauce and mozzarella

12" Loaded Potato

$23.49

petite redskin potatoes, bacon, green onions, sour cream, fustini’s white truffle oil over white sauce and mozzarella

12" Margherita

$23.49

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes over basil pesto and even more shredded mozzarella

12" Maui Wowie

$23.49

pulled pork, pineapple, goat cheese, crispy onions over house bbq sauce and mozzarella

12" Pangea's Deluxe

$23.49

pepperoni, italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers over red sauce and mozzarella

12" Southern Zesty

$23.49

pulled pork, green onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, jalapenos over zesty sauce and mozzarella

12" The Gronk

$23.49

pepperoni, pulled pork, ham, bacon, italian sausage over red sauce and mozzarella

12" Wild Mushroom

$23.49

bacon, crimini, shiitake, yellow oyster and baby portabella mushrooms, over red sauce and mozzarella

12” Far East

$23.49

Green and roasted red peppers, green and red onions, cabbage, cilantro, hoisin sauce, over mozzarella and Thai sweet chili sauce.

14" Large

14" BBQ Chicken

$27.99

chicken, bacon, fresh cilantro, red onions, bbq crust over house bbq sauce and mozzarella

14" BLT

$27.99

plenty of bacon, tomatoes, chopped lettuce, choice of ranch or mayo over mozzarella

14" Carribean Jerk

$27.99

chicken, pineapple, roasted red peppers, red onions, green peppers, jerk seasoning over red sauce and mozzarella

14" Chicken Alfredo

$27.99

chicken, parmesan cheese, fresh basil, spinach, parmesan crust over white sauce and mozzarella

14" Crowd Pleaser

$27.99

chicken, bacon, artichoke hearts, mushrooms over artichoke truffle spread and mozzarella

14" Fresh Veggie

$27.99

tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives over red sauce and mozzarella

14" Gourmet Veggie

$27.99

artichoke hearts, mushrooms, kalamata olives, red onions, roasted red peppers, goat cheese over basil pesto and mozzarella

14" Greek

$27.99

spinach, tomatoes, feta cheese, banana peppers, kalamata olives over red sauce and mozzarella

14" Hawaiian

$27.99

ham, prosciutto, feta cheese, pineapple over red sauce and mozzarella

14" Italian

$27.99

a FULL layer of pepperoni, salami, parmesan cheese over red sauce and mozzarella

14" Loaded Potato

$27.99

petite redskin potatoes, bacon, green onions, sour cream, fustini’s white truffle oil over white sauce and mozzarella

14" Margherita

$27.99

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes over basil pesto and even more shredded mozzarella

14" Maui Wowie

$27.99

pulled pork, pineapple, goat cheese, crispy onions over house bbq sauce and mozzarella

14" Pangea's Deluxe

$27.99

pepperoni, italian sausage, red onions, mushrooms, green peppers over red sauce and mozzarella

14" Southern Zesty

$27.99

pulled pork, green onions, roasted red peppers, bacon, jalapenos over zesty sauce and mozzarella

14" The Gronk

$27.99

pepperoni, pulled pork, ham, bacon, italian sausage over red sauce and mozzarella

14" Wild Mushroom

$27.99

bacon, crimini, shiitake, yellow oyster and baby portabella mushrooms, over red sauce and mozzarella

14” Far East

$27.99

Green and roasted red peppers, green and red onions, cabbage, cilantro, hoisin sauce, over mozzarella and Thai sweet chili sauce.

BYO 8

BYO 8

$8.99

BYO 12

BYO 12

$16.99

BYO 14

BYO 14

$18.79

Beverages

Northwoods - Fountain Beverages

$3.39+

Iced Tea

$3.39

Coca-Cola Cans

$1.50

Pepsi Cans

$1.50

Northwoods - Bottles

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.75

Diet Coke

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

La Croix

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Milk

$2.49

Chocolate Milk

$2.49

Kids Drink

$1.99

Juice

$2.49+

Red Bull

$3.50

Oat Milk

$2.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in beautiful downtown Traverse City with a large Rooftop Deck, Pangea’s has been creating stone-fired pizzas since 2006. Specializing in fresh ingredients, in-house recipes for delicious artisan dough and red sauce, we take a little extra time to ensure it's just right. We also feature fresh salads, apps and more. Fully remodeled in 2019, our new layout makes for the perfect gathering spot for groups, friends and family.

Location

135 E Front St, Traverse City, MI 49684

Directions

