PANGUICH

10215 Stirling Road

Cooper City, FL 33328

Popular Items

Pan con Chicharron

Pan con Chicharron

$10.99

Fried pork, sweet potatoes and onions

Chicken empanada

Chicken empanada

$3.50

Tamal

$7.00

FOOD MENU

Sandwiches

Pan con Chicharron

Pan con Chicharron

$10.99

Fried pork, sweet potatoes and onions

Asado de res

Asado de res

$11.99

Roast beff with traditional Peruvian sauce

A lo pobre

$11.99

Burger, sweet platains, egg, lettuce, tomato and onions

Pan con pavo

Pan con pavo

$10.99

Baked turkey and onions

Pan con pollo

Pan con pollo

$8.99

Chicken with mayonnaise, potato sticks and letucce

Lomo saltado

Lomo saltado

$11.99

Beef tenderloin sauted with onions and tomatoes

Butifarra

Butifarra

$9.99

House ham, letucce, onions and mayostaza

Huachana

$9.99

Pervian sausage and egg

Desserts

Suspiro limeño

Suspiro limeño

$6.50
Mango Mousse

Mango Mousse

$5.50
Passion fruit Mousse

Passion fruit Mousse

$5.50
Guanabana Mousse

Guanabana Mousse

$5.50
Chirimoya Merengado

Chirimoya Merengado

$6.50

Leche asada

$5.50
Lucuma Mousse

Lucuma Mousse

$5.50

Alfajor

$8.00

Torta helada

$5.50

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.50

Potatoes and salt

Sweet potato

Sweet potato

$3.00

Sweet potato waffle

Salchipapa

$5.99

French fries and hot dog

Tequeños de lomo

Tequeños de lomo

$8.00

Wonton style wrap stuffed with sauteed beef tenderloin and mozzarella cheese

Yuca frita

$4.00

Fried yuca with huancaina sauce to dip

Meet empanada

Meet empanada

$3.50
Chicken empanada

Chicken empanada

$3.50

Tamal

$7.00

Sauce

Mayonesa

Ketchup

Huancaina

Huancaina

Huacatay

Huacatay

Rocoto

Rocoto

Breakfast

Lurin Breakfast

Lurin Breakfast

$18.00

Fried pork, sweet potatoes, tamal and bread

Pan con pollo breakfast

$6.00

Tuna breakfast

$6.00

Egg and hot dog

$4.99

DRINKS MENU

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.75
Fanta

Fanta

$1.75

Inca Diet

$1.95
Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$1.95

Kola Inglesa

$1.95

Red Bull

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$1.75

Water

$1.65

Natural Juices

Strawberry Juice

Strawberry Juice

$5.50

Papaya Juice

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$5.50

Mango Juice

$5.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.50
Chicha Morada

Chicha Morada

$5.50

Lucuma Juice

$5.50

Mixed Juices

Strawberry, Banana, Papaya

Strawberry, Banana, Papaya

$6.00
Orange, Banana, Papaya

Orange, Banana, Papaya

$6.00
Orange, Mango, Pineapple

Orange, Mango, Pineapple

$6.00

Smoothies

Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.50
Mango

Mango

$6.50

Banana

$6.50

Lucuma

$6.50

Guanabana

$6.50

Hot Coffees

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Capuccino

$4.50

Espresso (Copy)

$3.00

Cold Coffees

Americano

$5.00

Latte

$5.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
The authentic Peruvian taste.

10215 Stirling Road, Cooper City, FL 33328

Directions

