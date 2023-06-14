Main picView gallery

Alaska Panhandle Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

633 Stedman Street

Ketchikan, AK 99901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$23.00

House Tomato base sprinkled with pecorino romano and topped with Whole Milk mozzarella/provolone mix and premium pepperoni.

Artic Fire

Artic Fire

$23.00

House Tomato base sprinkled with pecorino romano and topped with a whole milk mozzarella/provolone mix, spicy italian sausage and a calabrian chile infused honey glaze.

Margherita

Margherita

$20.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce sprinkled with Imported pecorino romano and topped with mozzarella di bufala, fresh basil and drizzled with Italian olive oil.


Appetizer

Classic Bruschetta

$10.00

Toasted baguette topped with a chopped Roma tomatoes, basil, garlic, and balsamic salsa and a drizzle of Italian olive oil.

White Bean & Rosemary

$10.00Out of stock

Toasted baguette covered with cannellini beans prepared with panchetta, rosemary, garlic, with a touch of Italian olive oil and a sqeeze of lemon.

Prosciutto

$12.00Out of stock

Toasted slices of baguette topped with fresh mozzarella, Italian prosciutto, tomato basil, garlic and Italian olive oil.

Caprese salad

Caprese salad

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella covered with chopped tomato, basil, and garlic over a bed of spinach and arugula and dressed with balsamic vinegrette.

Foccacia sandwich

Foccacia sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

House made foccacia bread with delicious artisan salami, provalone, arugula, tomato slices, and drizzled with balsamic glaze. Served with whole Italian castelvetrano olives.

Chicken wing

$10.00

Classic Wood-Fired Pizzas

Margherita

Margherita

$20.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce sprinkled with Imported pecorino romano and topped with mozzarella di bufala, fresh basil and drizzled with Italian olive oil.

Caprese

Caprese

$24.00

Housemade pesto base topped with fresh mozzarella di bufala, colorful cherry tomatoes, basil, then drizzled with Italian olive oil and balsamic glaze.

Funghi

Funghi

$23.00

Hand crushed tomato sauce sprinkled with imported pecorino romano and topped with mozzarella di bufala, mushroom mix and drizzled with Italian olive oil.

Capricciosa

Capricciosa

$27.00

Hand crushed tomato sprinkled with pecorino romano then topped with fresh mozzarella di bufala, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olive slices, and slices of Italian Prosciutto cotto.

House Wood-Fired Pizzas

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$23.00

House Tomato base sprinkled with pecorino romano and topped with Whole Milk mozzarella/provolone mix and premium pepperoni.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$20.00

House Tomato base sprinkled with pecorino romano and topped with a mix of whole milk mozzarella and provolone.

Artic Fire

Artic Fire

$23.00

House Tomato base sprinkled with pecorino romano and topped with a whole milk mozzarella/provolone mix, spicy italian sausage and a calabrian chile infused honey glaze.

Fig and Pig

Fig and Pig

$26.00

Fig preserve base topped with Provolone, caramelized onion, arugula, Italian prosciutto, sprinkled gorganzola and a balsamic glaze.

Panchetta and pepperoni

Panchetta and pepperoni

$26.00Out of stock

Pepperoni pizza topped with imported Italian panchetta

Dessert

tiramisu

tiramisu

$10.00Out of stock

Classic Italian dessert made with espresso, ladyfinger, mascarpone creme filling and cocoa powder.

Cannoli (2)

Cannoli (2)

$10.00

Fried pastry shells filled with a ricotta cannoli filling and garnished with pistaccio or hazelnut and shaved chocolate flakes and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

Cherry tart

$6.00Out of stock

Cherry tart bars x2

Drinks

2.00

Coke

$2.00

Fanta orange

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Diet rootbeer

$2.00

Diet Dr pepper

$2.00

Bubly orange cream

$2.00Out of stock

Bubly pineapple

$2.99

Fanta strawberry

$2.00

Ice tea sweet

$2.00

Sunkist cherry limeade

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 2:45 pm - 4:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wood-Fired Pizzeria

Location

633 Stedman Street, Ketchikan, AK 99901

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bush Pilots' Lounge - 1245 Tongass Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1245 Tongass Ave Ketchikan, AK 99901
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Ketchikan
Juneau
review star
No reviews yet
Lynden
review star
No reviews yet
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.6 (58 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
No reviews yet
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston