Panicale Pasta imageView gallery

Panicale Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

285 Nicoll Street

East Rock Market

New Haven, CT 06511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS W BUTTERNUT SQUASH W APPLE CIDER REDUCTION
FETTUCCINE
TAGLIATELLE

ANTIPASTI

Salmorejo tomato, grilled focaccia, basil, good olive oil

ARUGULA

$10.00

white balsamic, pickled onions, toasted almonds, shaved parmesan

ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS W BUTTERNUT SQUASH W APPLE CIDER REDUCTION

$10.00

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, lemon, aged parmesan

ROASTED CAULIFLOWER

$10.00

Marinated with salmorejo, garnished with mixed herbs, Purple Haze Goat Cheese and Lemon Breadcrumbs

ROASTED EGGPLANT

$10.00

tomato sauce, ricotta, lemon breadcrumbs, basil

CREAMY BURRATA

$10.00

Salmorejo tomato, onions, grilled focaccia, basil, E.V. olive oil, 24 month aged parmesan

LITTLE GEM SALAD

$10.00Out of stock

Jalapeño avocado dressing, ricotta salata, pickled onions, radish, lemon breadcrumbs

PANNA COTTA ( Strawberries W Cookie Crumbs)

$8.00

PASTA

House-made ricotta, fra diavolo sauce, basil, aged parmigiano reggiano

BUCATINI

$15.00

amatriciana, ricotta salata

TAGLIATELLE

TAGLIATELLE

$17.50

braised beef, asiago

FETTUCCINE

FETTUCCINE

$17.50

lamb ragu, fresh mozzarella

SQUID INK SPAGHETTI

SQUID INK SPAGHETTI

$17.50

rock shrimp, sausage, hot peppers, scallions

GARGANELLI

$16.00

spicy vodka sauce, greens, parmesan

CAVATELLI

$16.00

broccolini pesto, parmesan cheese

FAZZOLETTI RIPIENI

FAZZOLETTI RIPIENI

$16.00

smoked ricotta, tomato, garlic, basil, parmesan

TORTELLINI

TORTELLINI

$17.00

roasted mixed mushrooms, black truffles, light cream

FARFALLE

$16.00

fresh tomatoes, ricotta, basil

SPAGHETTI AL VONGOLE

$17.50

Clams, garlic white wine sauce, lemon, bread crumbs

TAGLIOLINI

$16.00

Lemon butter, bread crumbs, parmesan

SPAGHETTI WITH TOMATO SAUCE

$13.00

SPAGHETTI WITH BUTTER

$13.00
ROASTED RED PEPPER FETTUCINE WITH SHRIMP

ROASTED RED PEPPER FETTUCINE WITH SHRIMP

$17.50

Pink sauce

SIDE OF BRAISED BEEF

$10.00

SIDE OF GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

SIDE OF SHRIMP

$10.00

PIZZA

Hazelnut spread, marshmallows, powdered sugar

FORMAGGI

$18.00

fontina, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan

CRUDO

$18.00Out of stock

arugula, prosciutto

MARGHERITTA

MARGHERITTA

$16.00

tomato, fresh mozzarella, garlic, basil

VERDE

$17.00

pesto broccolini

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$12.00

select toppings

NEW ENGLAND RED CLAM

$18.50

clams, onions, garlic

NEW ENGLAND WHITE CLAM

$18.50

clams, onions, garlic

MELANZANA

$17.00

roasted eggplant, ricotta, basil

ARTISANAL

$18.00

salami, fresh mozzarella

BURRATA

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil

ROASTED MUSHROOM

ROASTED MUSHROOM

$18.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Black Truffles, Purple Haze Goat Cheese

MEAT LOVER

$18.50

Spicy salami; Sausage; Pepperoni; Chicken

SOFT DRINKS

WATER

$2.00

ITALIAN SODA

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

New Haven's Finest Pasta and Pizza!

Location

285 Nicoll Street, East Rock Market, New Haven, CT 06511

Directions

Gallery
Panicale Pasta image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taqueria de Rojas
orange starNo Reviews
285 Nicoll Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - State Street - 999 State Street
orange starNo Reviews
999 State Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Meat & Co - 285 Nicoll St.
orange starNo Reviews
285 Nicoll St. New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Raw Bowls & Juice
orange starNo Reviews
285 Nicoll Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
East Rock Market
orange starNo Reviews
285 Nicoll St. Suite 104 New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
The Grazing Goat
orange starNo Reviews
285 Nicoll Street New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Haven

Sally's Apizza
orange star4.0 • 2,420
237 Wooster St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Sandra's Next Generation
orange star4.5 • 2,166
636 Congress Ave New Haven, CT 06519
View restaurantnext
Soul de Cuba Cafe - New Haven, CT
orange star4.2 • 1,487
283 Crown St New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bella's Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,094
896 Whalley Avenue New Haven, CT 06515
View restaurantnext
Te Amo Tequila Bar & Tacos
orange star4.2 • 1,078
182 Temple St New Haven, CT 06510
View restaurantnext
Sherkaan Indian Street Food
orange star4.5 • 791
65 Broadway New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Haven
East Haven
review star
No reviews yet
West Haven
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Hamden
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
North Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Branford
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston