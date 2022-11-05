Restaurant header imageView gallery

Panico's Neighborhood Grill & Sports Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

530 N Cannon Ave

Lansdale, PA 19446

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sliders

Sliders

$9.95

Cheese Burger Sliders

$9.95

3 served with chips and a pickle

Mclovin Chicken Sliders

$9.95

3 served with chips and a pickle

Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.95

3 served with chips and a pickle

Sandwiches

Meatball Parm

$9.95

12 inch served with chips and a pickle

Cheese Burger

$9.95

6 oz Angus Patty cooked well done served with chips and a pickle

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

American on texas toast served with chips and a pickle

Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Shaved Ribeye your chouce of toppings

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Shaved Chicken breast your choice of toppings

Starters

Bag of Chips

$0.75

Broccoli Bites

$7.95

Chicken Fingers

$8.95

served with fries and honey mustard

Fried Pickle

$7.95

Served with ranch

Fried Shrimp

$7.95

9 panko breaded large shrimp

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

7 served with maranara sauce

Onion Rings

$8.95

Veggie Spring Rolls

$7.95

Steaks

Cheese Steak

$9.95

Shaved Ribeye With your choice of cheese

Chicken Steak

$9.95

Shaved Chicken Breast with your choice of cheese

Spuds

Fries

$6.95

1 lb lightly seasoned

Crab Fries

$7.95

served with american cheese sauce

Loaded Tots

$7.95

Bacon Cheddar jack served with ranch

Loaded Fries

$7.95

Bacon Cheddar jack served with ranch

Potato Skins

$7.95

bacon cheddar jack served with sour cream

Dessert

Funnel Fries

$7.95

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.95

Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.95

12 with your choice of sauce

Extra $$

^ On Side

American Cheese

$1.00

Atomic

$0.75

Bacon

$1.00

BBQ

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Celery

$0.75

Cheddar Jack

$1.00

Cheese Wiz

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Honey BBQ

$0.75

Honey Hot Sauce

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Hot

$0.75

Hot BBQ

$0.75

Jalapeno

$0.75

Mclovin

$0.75

Mild

$0.75

Mozzarella

$1.00

Pickle Extra

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Sub FF 1 Bag

$2.00

Teriyaki

$0.75

White Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Mild Garlic

$0.75

Mayo

Ketchup

Specials

Phillies Crab FF

$5.00

Phillies Smitters

$5.00

Merch

Phone Charger

$5.00

Lighter

$2.00

Panico's Shirt

$25.00

Panico's Glass

$5.00

Phillies Shirt

$10.00

Drinks

$5 Drink Chip

$5.00

Corona Buckets

$10.00

Happy Hour Drink Chip

$3.00

Jello Syrange

$3.00

Pinnacle Bomb

$5.50

Pinnacle Bomb DBL

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

4th Generation Neighborhood Tavern Since 1919

Website

Location

530 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA 19446

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Healthy Shack
orange starNo Reviews
325 Madison St Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Lansdale Tavern
orange star3.8 • 73
839 W Main St Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
orange star4.0 • 149
321 west main street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Stove and Tap
orange starNo Reviews
329 W Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Chef Chipper at AAA Catering - 211 West Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
211 West Main Street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Well Crafted Beer Company
orange star4.7 • 322
310 Madison St Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lansdale

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 2,044
1650 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Well Crafted Beer Company
orange star4.7 • 322
310 Madison St Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Smoke Daddy's Home Grown Barbecue
orange star4.0 • 149
321 west main street Lansdale, PA 19446
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lansdale
North Wales
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Chalfont
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Souderton
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Warrington
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Collegeville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston