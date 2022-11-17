Panifico Bake Shop 602 NW 24th St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cakes

Reg Cake Slice

$4.25

8-Deco

$39.99

10" Celebration Cake

$49.99

Mini Cakes

$9.99

3 Leches Cake Slice

$4.75

3 Premium Leches Slice

$5.15

Everyday Cupcake

$2.50

Seasonal

$3.25

Strawberry Shortcake Slice

$4.00

Cookies

Dulce de Leche

$0.65

Small Cookies

$0.30

Polvoron

$0.85

Estrella Cookie

$0.89

Wedding Round

$0.30

Payaso (3-color triangle)

$0.99

Macaroon-SGL

$0.75

Lety's Mega Cookie

$1.90

Easter Cookie

$1.80

Mini Heart Cookies

$0.70

Rainbow Cookie

$1.70

Candy Corn Cookie

$1.70

Calavera Cookie

$4.75

XMAS Tree White

$1.15

Donuts

Apple Fritter

$1.35

Bigote

$0.90

Bisquet

$0.90

Bolillo

$0.40

Cheese Pocket

$1.05

Cinnamon Roll

$1.20

Cinn Roll-SPECIAL

$1.50

Cuerno-Cheese

$1.20

Cuerno Danes

$0.90

Danish-Cr Cheese

$1.05

Danish-Fruit

$1.05

Choc Sprinkle Donut

$1.15

Glazed Donut

$1.05

Chocolate Donut

$1.15

Sugar Donut

$1.05

Twist

$1.35

Fiesta/Easter Donut

$1.60

Spur Donut-PLAIN

$2.05

Spur Donut-3 Stripes

$2.35

Spursday Donut-RND CHOC

$1.75

Donut Bites-12ct

$2.85

Specialty

$1.35

Cake CHOC WALNUT

$1.25

Empanada - Small Pie

Empanada-Calabaza

$1.05

Empanada-Manzana

$1.05

Empanada-Piña

$1.05

Empanada-Cream Cheese

$1.05

Empanada-Dulce de Leche

$1.10

Small Pie -Piña

$1.80

Small Pie-Apple

$1.80

Fino-Semita

Chamuco

$1.00

Pan Fino

$1.00

Semita Anis

$1.00

Semita Manteca

$1.00

Semita Nuez

$1.60

Semita de Trigo

$1.00

Revolcada

$1.00

Semita San Juan

$2.65

Otros

Cream Pastry Horns

$1.85

Cream Puff

$1.85

Choc Covered Strawberries

$2.40

Slice Cheesecake

$5.60

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.95

Capirotada

$2.65

Chocoflan Mini

$5.10

Mini Pan Dulce-REG

$0.80

Mini Pan Dulce-SPECIAL

$0.95

Dozen Eggs Carton

$3.50

Queso Fresco

$4.25

Beef Chorizo

$3.05

Ham Slice Package

$4.00

Smoked Sausage

$4.75

Queso Oaxaca

$4.25

Paletas

$1.25

Gelatina Especial

$3.50

Gelatina

$3.15

Prepared

Bread Pudding

$1.00

Mantecada Pecan

$1.00

Mantecada Plain

$1.00

Mantecada Choco

$1.00

Mantecada Pink

$1.00

Jelly Roll

$1.49

Jelly Roll SPECIAL

$1.79

Magdalena

$1.00
Marranitos

Marranitos

$1.00

Our popular little piggies, a soft cookie-type made with anise and molasses.

Piedras

$1.00

Regalo

$1.15

Washington Pie

$1.00

Yo-Yo

$1.15

Yo-Yo Mantequilla

$1.15

Chinos

$1.45

Pink Cake

$1.15

Choc Cake

$1.29

Rainbow Roll

$2.10

Puff Pastry

Campechana

$1.10

Campechana-Fresa

$1.35

Campechana-Piña

$1.35

Gallo

$1.30

Ojos de Pancha

$1.35

Oreja

$1.20

Flautas

$1.25

Specialty Puff Pastry

$1.35

Churros

$1.25

Churros-XTRA

$1.45

Tortillas

Flour Tortillas

$3.15

Panifico Extras

Ceramic Cup

$20.00

Coffee Cup

$12.00

10 oz Insulated Cup

$15.00

12oz Panifico Insulated Cup

$12.00

20 oz Insulated Cup

$20.00

28 oz Insulated Cup

$25.00

Panifico Koozie

$2.00

Panifico Blend Coffee Beans

$12.00

Panifico Souvenir Goblet

$8.00

Dairy Beverages

1/2 Gallon Whole Milk

$3.65

Gallon Milk Whole

$5.50

Pint Chocolate

$1.75

Pint Low Fat Milk

$1.75

Pint Orange Juice

$1.75

Pint Strawberry

$1.85

Pint Whole Mlk

$1.75

12oz Coffee

$2.25

Soft Drinks

Mex Coke 355

$1.95

Mandarina

$1.90

Piña

$1.90

Sidral Mundet

$1.90

Toronja

$1.90

Topo Chico

$1.90

Red Fruit Punch

$1.90

Mex Coke 500

$2.65

Water

$1.00

Coke

$1.30

Diet Coke

$1.30

Dr Pepper

$1.30

Big Red

$1.30

Sprite

$1.30

Mountain Dew

$1.30
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

602 NW 24th St, San Antonio, TX 78207

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

