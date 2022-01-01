Panini Pete's imageView gallery
Burgers
Salad
Breakfast & Brunch

Panini Pete's Fairhope

1,174 Reviews

$$

42 1/2 S Section St

Fairhope, AL 36532

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Craft Cocktails

Pop's Old Fashioned

$13.00

French Quarter 75

$13.00

Eastern Shore Spritz

$10.00

Limoncello Gin Sour

$12.00

Santorita

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Wine

Barefoot Chardonnay

$5.00Out of stock

Chloe Chardonnay

$7.50+

Reata Chardonnay

$11.00+

Todd Hollow Chardonnay

$9.00+

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$5.00Out of stock

Four Graces Pino Grigio

$11.00+

Chloe Pinot grigio

$7.75

Stoneleigh Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Monte Zovo Veneto

$13.50+

Bottega Venaia Pino Grigio

$12.00+

La Pettagola Vermentino

$10.00+

Planeta la Segretta Bianco

$11.00+

Castello Banfi Bolgheri Aska Rosso Bottle

$55.00

Castelo Del Trebbio Di Pazzi

$49.00

Ca'Gialla Langhe Nebbiolo

$13.50+

Ricossa Barbera Appasimento

$13.00+

Bertani Valpolicella

$12.50+

Rocca Delle Macie "Chianti Classico"

$12.00+

Bell'agio Chianti "Wicker Basket"

$9.00+

A

Out of stock

Benton Lane Pino Noir

$14.00+

Gloria Ferrer Pino Noir

$11.00+

Chole Pino Noir

$7.50+

Trapiche Malbec

$9.00+

Chole Cabernet

$7.50+

Mercer Cabernet

$11.00+

Katherine Goldschmidt Cabernet

$14.00+

Schmitt Sohne Riesling

$7.50+

Freixenet Rose Glass

$10.00

Maschio Prosecco Glass

$9.00

Paula Kornell Brut

$12.00+

Barefoot Chardonnay

$5.00Out of stock

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$5.00Out of stock

Barefoot Merlot

$5.00Out of stock

A

Out of stock

Cooks Brut Champagne

$5.00

Traditional Cocktails

Bloody Mary Well

$8.00

Bloody Mary Top Shelf

$9.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Mimosa

$5.50

LIT

$12.00

Negroni

$11.00

Old fashioned

$12.00

Cordials

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.50

Godiva

$7.00

Averna

$7.00

Aperol

$8.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Dissarono Amaretto

$7.00

Liquor

Titos

$6.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Absolut

$6.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Clyde Mays 85

$7.50

Clyde Mays Rye 94

$8.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Clyde Mays 92

$9.50

Jim Beam

$6.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Meyers

$7.00

Empress

$9.00

Bombay Saphirre

$7.00

Barton Gin

$5.00

Hendricks

$7.00Out of stock

Santo Blanco

$9.50

El Jimador

$6.50

Patron Silver

$13.00

Montezuma

$5.00

Santo Special Barrel Bottle

$99.00

Beer

ULTRA

$4.00

BLUEMOON

$4.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Moretti

$6.50

PBR

$2.00

Corona Light

$3.50

Fairhope 51

$5.00

Fairhope Cheap Sunglasses

$5.00

Fairhope Causeway

$5.00

Fairhope Amber

$5.00

Blonde

$6.00

Goat Island Blood Orange

$7.00

Draft

$6.00

Catering

Large Panini Tray

$65.00

Small Panini Tray

$45.00

Large Beignet Tray

$40.00

Small Beignet Tray

$20.00

Soda

Coke

$2.90

Diet Coke

$2.90

Dr Pepper

$2.90

Sprite

$2.90

Coke Zero

$2.90

Pink Lemonade

$2.90

Powerade

$2.90

Water

Tea/Coffee

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Cafe Au Lait Hot

$3.75

Iced Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

Hot Tea

$2.00

Half and Half tea

$2.00

Water

Espresso\cappicino

$4.50

Other

Milk

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Abita

$2.75Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.25Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Pasta

Linguini Clam

$22.00

Linguini Meatball

$19.00

Creamy Linguine Carbonara

$23.00

Gulf Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Gulf Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$24.00

Rigatoni Sausage Broccoli Rabe

$24.00

Southern Chicken Rigatoni

$23.00

Rigatoni Cacciatiore

$24.00

Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Sausage Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$17.00

Meatball Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Apertivo

Grilled Garlic Bread with House Tomato Sauce

$6.00

House Tomato Bruschetta

$12.50

Caprese

$9.00

Meatball

$13.00

Half order garlic bread

$4.00

Salad

House Salad

$14.00

Ceasar Salad

$15.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side of Broccoli Rabe

$7.00

Chef's Side

$6.00

Kid's Pasta Menu

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$8.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Dessert

Spumoni

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Tiramisu Dinner

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Please allow 15min for your order to be ready!

Website

Location

42 1/2 S Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532

Directions

Gallery
Panini Pete's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Kind Cafe Fairhope
orange starNo Reviews
108 N Section Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Felix's Fish Camp
orange starNo Reviews
1530 Battleship Pkwy Spanish Fort, AL 36527
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Mobile
orange star4.6 • 1,130
100 North Royal Street Mobile, AL 36602
View restaurantnext
Brick and Spoon - Mobile, AL
orange starNo Reviews
3662 Airport Blvd # A Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Heroes Sports Bar and Grille - West Mobile - 36 Hillcrest Road
orange starNo Reviews
36 Hillcrest Road Mobile, AL 36608
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fairhope

The Fairhope Inn
orange star4.6 • 234
63 South Church Street Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Ox Kitchen
orange star4.7 • 188
365 Greeno Road South Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Fairhope's Grill and Bar
orange star4.0 • 171
210 Eastern Shore shopping Center Fairhope, AL 36532
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairhope
Daphne
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Spanish Fort
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Foley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Mobile
review star
Avg 4.5 (84 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Orange Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
Pensacola
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston