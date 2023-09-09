Food

Starters

Crispy Pickle Chips

$8.50

Panko-breaded, served with chipotle ranch

Hummus

$11.00

Served with garlic parmesan pita wedges & veggies

Overstuffed Potato Skins

$11.00

Loaded with jalapeno, onion, tomato, bacon & melted cheese

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

A creamy blend of cheese, chicken & buffalo sauce. Served with tri-color chips & celery sticks

Jumbo Pretzels

$10.00

A ballpark classic, served with queso & honey mustard

Provolone Wedges

$9.50

Italian breaded cheese, served with marinara sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled tortilla filled with red onion, tomato, mozzarella, cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with sour cream & salsa

Spinach Dip

$11.50

Hot & cheesy, served with tri-color chips sprinkled with parmesan

Ultimate Nachos

$10.50

Smothered with queso, fresh salsa, shredded lettuce, red onion, jalapeno & black olives. Served with sour cream

Chips 'N Dips

$8.00

Tri-Color chips served with fresh salsa & guacamole

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Salads

Garden

Fresh greens with mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion & homemade croutons

Caesar Salad

Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan & homemade croutons

Fiesta Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens with cheddar, tomato, tortilla strips, red onion & black olives. Served with chipotle ranch

Spinach Salad

$9.00

With tomato,red onion, crumbled bleu, applewood bacon, diced egg & homemade croutons. Served with balsamic vinaigrette

Sesame Chicken

$12.50

Boneless wings on fresh greens, mandarin oranges, red onion, cucumber, carrot & chinese noodles. Served with toasted sesame dressing

Cobb

$14.50

Fresh greens with grilled chicken, applewood bacon, guacamole, diced egg, black olive, tomato, cheddar & crumbled bleu

Soup

Cup of Chili

$4.00

Topped with cheddar & jalapenos

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Topped with cheddar & jalapenos

Cup Daily Soup

$4.00

Ask about today's selections

Bowl Daily Soup

$6.00

Ask about today's selections

Cup of Tortilla Soup

$4.00

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Specials

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Bacon Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Combo Club

$10.00

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.00

Montreal Steak

$12.50

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.50

Gyro

$10.00

Chicken Italiano

$11.50

Tuna Melt

$9.50

Sliders

$8.00

Poppers

$7.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Zucchini Planks

$8.00

Cheese Balls

$6.00

Browns Special

$7.00

Sports Pizza Special

$9.50

Char-Grilled

Patty Melt

$12.50

All-beef patty, melted Swiss & American with sauteed onion on grilled rye.

Pepper Jack Black Bean

$13.00

Spicy black bean burger topped with melted pepper jack, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato & red onion

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Basted in our classic buffalo with shredded lettuce & tomato. Served with bleu cheese.

Ragin Cajun

$12.50

Cajun chicken topped with sauteed onion, green pepper, cheddar, shredded lettuce & tomato

Breakfast

$14.00

All-beef patty, applewood bacon, over-easy egg, ham & American

Big Al

$14.00

All-beef patty, sauteed onion & mushrooms topped with applewood bacon, American, shredded lettuce & tomato

Cordon Bleu

$12.50

Grilled chicken topped with smoked ham, melted Swiss, shredded lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served with honey mustard.

Chicken Club

$12.50

Topped with Swiss, applewood bacon, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce & tomato. Served on toasted 9-grain bread.

Outlaw

$14.00

All-beef patty smothered in our mesquite BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar, applewood bacon, onion ring, shredded lettuce & tomato.

Play Book

Build your own sandwich

Favorites

Turkey Stack

$11.50

Melted American, applewood bacon & tomato on grilled 9-grain bread

Pulled Pork

$12.00

BBQ, cheddar & signature slaw on a pretzel bun

Pork Tacos

$12.00

Pulled Pork, slaw, cheddar, crispy onions in a soft tortilla, topped with East Bank BBQ

Panini Boy

$11.50

Our famous double decker cheeseburger witjh shredded lettuce & special sauce

Our Original Cheesesteak

$14.00

Grilled Onions & mushrooms topped with melted provolone. Served on a toasted hoagie bun

Crispy Tender Plate

$12.50

Chicken tenders served with hand-cut fries, creamy slaw & your choice od dipping sauce

BLT

$12.00

Applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on toasted 9-grain bread

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Crispy fish, slaw & carrot in a soft tortilla topped with a cool chipotle sauce. Served with tri-color chips and salsa.

Triple Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Melted American, provolone & mozzarella with applewood bacon & tomato. Served on grlled "Panini" bread.

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef topped with melted Swiss & sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye with 1000 island dressing.

Hot Italian

$12.00

Capicola, salami & pepperoni topped with melted provolone with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion & banana peppers. Served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of Italian dressing.

Wraps

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Tenders with parmesan, applewood bacon & chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.

Panini Wrap

$12.00

A lighter portion of your favorite overstuffed sandwich all wrapped up! 1 selection only.

Sante Fe Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, guacamole, tomato, cheddar, shredded lettuce & tortilla strips.

Corned Beef Smash

$13.00

Corned beef, over-easy eggs, Swiss & potatoes with a side of kickin Buffalo.

Turkey Club Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, shredded lettuce, tomato, applewood bacon & cheddar. Served with 1000 island dressing.

Buffalo Crunch Wrap

$12.50

Tenders tossed in our classic Buffalo sauce with cheddar, shredded lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

Chicken Philly Wrap

$12.00

Steak Philly Wrap

$12.00

Panini's

Bacon & Egg Panini

$12.50

Bacon & Ham Panini

$12.50

Bacon, Ham & Egg Panini

$12.50

Black Bean Panini

$13.99

Breaded Chicken Panini

$12.99

Burger Panini

$13.99

Capicola Panini

$12.50

Cheese Steak Panini

$12.50

Corned Beef Panini

$12.50

Egg & Cheese Panini

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.99

Ham & Egg Panini

$12.50

Italian Panini

$12.50

Original Cheese Combo Panini

$12.50

Pastrami Panini

$12.50

Salami Panini

$12.50

Turkey Panini

$12.50

Pizza

Pizza

Choice of toppings

White Delight

$13.00

White garlic sauce topped with red onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan.

Mediterranean

$15.00

Red sauce with sausage, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, red onion & mozzarella.

The Mobster

$15.00

White garlic sauce with capicola, pepperoni, salami, banana pepper & mozzarella

Single Serve & Salad

$12.00

Your choice of two toppings on our 8" original crust with a small garden salad. Gluten free crust not available

Primo Supreme

$15.00

Red sauce with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, red onion, green pepper & mozzarella.

Chicken and Artichoke

$17.00

White garlic sauce with grilled chicken, tomato, spinach artichoke mixture, mozzarella & parmesan on thin crust

Meatzza

$17.00

Red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, ham, applewood bacon, salami and mozzarella

Wings

Wings 6 pack

$10.00

Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Wings 10 pack

$15.00

Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Boneless Wings 8 pack

$11.00

Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Boneless Wings 12 pack

$13.50

Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Wings 20 pack

$29.00

Boneless Wing 20 pack

$23.00

Sides

Side Pub Chips

$3.50

Side Hand-Cut Fries

$3.50

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

Side Mixed Vegetable

$3.50

Side Creamy Slaw

$3.00

Side Signature Slaw

$3.00

Side Cheesy Bacon Fries

$4.50

Topped with melted cheddar, mozzarella & applewood bacon

Side Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Cheesy Bacon Tots

$4.50

Side Cheesy Bacon Chips

$4.00

Side Celery

$1.30

Side Oranges

$1.00

Hand-Cut Fries Sharable

$7.00

Cheesy Bacon Fries Sharable

$11.00

Topped with melted cheddar, mozzarella & applewood bacon

Pub Chips Sharable

$7.00

Onion Rings Sharable

$9.50

Tater Tots Sharable

$7.00

Cheesy Bacon Tots Sharable

$11.00

Cheesy Bacon Chips Sharable

$11.00

Side Panini Bread

$1.00

Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side Pita Bread

$1.00

Beef Patty

$4.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Sauces

Cheesy Garlic

Classic Buffalo

Buffalo Parm

Brickhouse Blend

6 Peppers

Mesquite BBQ

East Bank BBQ

Rub-A-Dub Cajun

Garlic Fury

Spicy BBQ

Kickin Buffalo

$0.60

Side 1000 Island

$0.60

Side Balsamic Vin

$0.60

Side Bistro

$0.75

Side Blue Cheese

$0.60

Side Caesaer

$0.60

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.60

Side Honey Mustard

$0.60

Side Italian

$0.60

Side Lite Italian

$0.60

Side Ranch

$0.60

Side Salsa

$0.60

Side Sour Cream

$0.60

Side Tarter

$0.60

Side Toasted Sesame

$0.60

Side Crumble Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side marina

$0.60

Side Queso

$2.00

Dressings

Bleu Cheese

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

Italian

$0.60

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.60

Chipotle Ranch

$0.60

Toasted Sesame

$0.60

1000 Island

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Light Italian

$0.60

Oil & Vinegar

$0.60

Kid Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids Corn Dog

$5.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

Chocolate Lava Cake

$5.99

S'mores Lava Cake

$5.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.29

3 Layer Choc Cake

$5.99

PB Cream Pie

$5.99

Cheesecake

$5.99

Ice Cream Scoop1

$1.50

Catering

Wings 25 pack

$37.00

Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Wings 50 pack

$73.00

Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Boneless Wings 25 pack

$27.00

Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Boneless Wings 50 pack

$52.00

Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.

Pizza

Choice of toppings

Half Sheet Pizza

$22.00

Pretzel Bites Catering

$35.00

Potato Skins Catering

$38.00

Chicken Tenders Catering

$46.00

Hummus Catering

$55.00

Buff Dip Catering

$63.00

Spin & Art Dip Catering

$63.00

Sub (1 Meat)

$30.00

Sub (2 Meat)

$33.00

Sub Italian Catering

$37.00

Cheese Quesadilla Catering

$27.00

Chix Quesadilla Catering

$48.00

Veggie Flat Wrap

$32.00

Wrap Sampler

$75.00

Grilled Chix Sliders Catering

$62.00

Breaded Chix Sliders Catering

$48.00

Burger Sliders Catering

$62.00

Pulled Pork Sliders Catering

$56.00

House Salad Small Catering

$28.00

House Salad Large Catering

$70.00

Pub Chips Catering

$28.00

Chips & Salsa Catering

$30.00

Signature Coleslaw Catering

$25.00

Creamy Coleslaw Catering

$28.00

Mac N Cheese Catering

$45.00

Celery Sticks

$3.50

Salad Dressing

$3.50

Wing Sauce

$3.50

Guacamole Catering

$10.00

Queso Catering

$9.00

Fruit Tray

$60.00

Option A Catering

$17.00

Option B Catering

$18.00

Option C Catering

$19.00

Veggie Tray PP Catering

$3.00

Penne Pasta W/Meatball

$60.00

Chick Parm Catering

$85.00

Hand Cut Fries Catering

$28.00

Meatball Sliders Catering

$55.00

Meat Tray

$60.00

Cheese Tray

$70.00

Veggie Tray

$50.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.00+

3 Olives Berry

$5.00+

3 Olives Cherry

$5.00+

3 Olives Chocolate

$5.00+

3 Olives Grape

$5.00+

3 Olives Loopy

$5.00+

3 Olives Mango

$5.00+

Absolut

$5.25+

Absolut Citron

$5.25+

Absolut Peppar

$5.25+

Effen Cucumber

$5.25+

Grey Goose

$6.50+

Jalapeno Infused

$5.50+

Jeremiah Weed

$4.50+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Ketel One Cucumber

$7.00+

Ketel One Peach

$7.00+

Ketel One Rose

$7.00+

Pinnacle Whip

$4.50+

Skyy

$5.00+

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.00+

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00+

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00+

Smirnoff Kiss Caramel

$5.00+

Titos

$5.50+

Stoli

$5.00+

Stoli Orange

$5.00+

Van Gogh Espresso

$6.00+

Gin

Well Gin

$4.00+

Bombay Saphire</