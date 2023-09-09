- Home
Panini's Bar & Grill Chagrin Falls
540 East Washington St
South Russell, OH 44022
Food
Starters
Crispy Pickle Chips
Panko-breaded, served with chipotle ranch
Hummus
Served with garlic parmesan pita wedges & veggies
Overstuffed Potato Skins
Loaded with jalapeno, onion, tomato, bacon & melted cheese
Buffalo Chicken Dip
A creamy blend of cheese, chicken & buffalo sauce. Served with tri-color chips & celery sticks
Jumbo Pretzels
A ballpark classic, served with queso & honey mustard
Provolone Wedges
Italian breaded cheese, served with marinara sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with red onion, tomato, mozzarella, cheddar & grilled chicken. Served with sour cream & salsa
Spinach Dip
Hot & cheesy, served with tri-color chips sprinkled with parmesan
Ultimate Nachos
Smothered with queso, fresh salsa, shredded lettuce, red onion, jalapeno & black olives. Served with sour cream
Chips 'N Dips
Tri-Color chips served with fresh salsa & guacamole
Chicken Tenders
Cheese Quesadilla
Salads
Garden
Fresh greens with mozzarella, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion & homemade croutons
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine tossed in Caesar dressing with parmesan & homemade croutons
Fiesta Salad
Fresh greens with cheddar, tomato, tortilla strips, red onion & black olives. Served with chipotle ranch
Spinach Salad
With tomato,red onion, crumbled bleu, applewood bacon, diced egg & homemade croutons. Served with balsamic vinaigrette
Sesame Chicken
Boneless wings on fresh greens, mandarin oranges, red onion, cucumber, carrot & chinese noodles. Served with toasted sesame dressing
Cobb
Fresh greens with grilled chicken, applewood bacon, guacamole, diced egg, black olive, tomato, cheddar & crumbled bleu
Soup
Specials
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Bacon Double Cheeseburger
Combo Club
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Montreal Steak
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Gyro
Chicken Italiano
Tuna Melt
Sliders
Poppers
Fried Mushrooms
Zucchini Planks
Cheese Balls
Browns Special
Sports Pizza Special
Char-Grilled
Patty Melt
All-beef patty, melted Swiss & American with sauteed onion on grilled rye.
Pepper Jack Black Bean
Spicy black bean burger topped with melted pepper jack, guacamole, shredded lettuce, tomato & red onion
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Basted in our classic buffalo with shredded lettuce & tomato. Served with bleu cheese.
Ragin Cajun
Cajun chicken topped with sauteed onion, green pepper, cheddar, shredded lettuce & tomato
Breakfast
All-beef patty, applewood bacon, over-easy egg, ham & American
Big Al
All-beef patty, sauteed onion & mushrooms topped with applewood bacon, American, shredded lettuce & tomato
Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken topped with smoked ham, melted Swiss, shredded lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served with honey mustard.
Chicken Club
Topped with Swiss, applewood bacon, mayonnaise, shredded lettuce & tomato. Served on toasted 9-grain bread.
Outlaw
All-beef patty smothered in our mesquite BBQ sauce, topped with melted cheddar, applewood bacon, onion ring, shredded lettuce & tomato.
Play Book
Build your own sandwich
Favorites
Turkey Stack
Melted American, applewood bacon & tomato on grilled 9-grain bread
Pulled Pork
BBQ, cheddar & signature slaw on a pretzel bun
Pork Tacos
Pulled Pork, slaw, cheddar, crispy onions in a soft tortilla, topped with East Bank BBQ
Panini Boy
Our famous double decker cheeseburger witjh shredded lettuce & special sauce
Our Original Cheesesteak
Grilled Onions & mushrooms topped with melted provolone. Served on a toasted hoagie bun
Crispy Tender Plate
Chicken tenders served with hand-cut fries, creamy slaw & your choice od dipping sauce
BLT
Applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on toasted 9-grain bread
Fish Tacos
Crispy fish, slaw & carrot in a soft tortilla topped with a cool chipotle sauce. Served with tri-color chips and salsa.
Triple Grilled Cheese
Melted American, provolone & mozzarella with applewood bacon & tomato. Served on grlled "Panini" bread.
Reuben
Corned beef topped with melted Swiss & sauerkraut. Served on grilled rye with 1000 island dressing.
Hot Italian
Capicola, salami & pepperoni topped with melted provolone with shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion & banana peppers. Served on a toasted hoagie bun with a side of Italian dressing.
Wraps
Caesar Chicken Wrap
Tenders with parmesan, applewood bacon & chopped romaine tossed in Caesar dressing.
Panini Wrap
A lighter portion of your favorite overstuffed sandwich all wrapped up! 1 selection only.
Sante Fe Wrap
Grilled chicken, guacamole, tomato, cheddar, shredded lettuce & tortilla strips.
Corned Beef Smash
Corned beef, over-easy eggs, Swiss & potatoes with a side of kickin Buffalo.
Turkey Club Wrap
Turkey, shredded lettuce, tomato, applewood bacon & cheddar. Served with 1000 island dressing.
Buffalo Crunch Wrap
Tenders tossed in our classic Buffalo sauce with cheddar, shredded lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
Chicken Philly Wrap
Steak Philly Wrap
Panini's
Bacon & Egg Panini
Bacon & Ham Panini
Bacon, Ham & Egg Panini
Black Bean Panini
Breaded Chicken Panini
Burger Panini
Capicola Panini
Cheese Steak Panini
Corned Beef Panini
Egg & Cheese Panini
Grilled Chicken Panini
Ham & Egg Panini
Italian Panini
Original Cheese Combo Panini
Pastrami Panini
Salami Panini
Turkey Panini
Pizza
Pizza
Choice of toppings
White Delight
White garlic sauce topped with red onion, roasted red pepper, mozzarella, provolone & parmesan.
Mediterranean
Red sauce with sausage, fresh spinach, roasted red pepper, red onion & mozzarella.
The Mobster
White garlic sauce with capicola, pepperoni, salami, banana pepper & mozzarella
Single Serve & Salad
Your choice of two toppings on our 8" original crust with a small garden salad. Gluten free crust not available
Primo Supreme
Red sauce with pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, red onion, green pepper & mozzarella.
Chicken and Artichoke
White garlic sauce with grilled chicken, tomato, spinach artichoke mixture, mozzarella & parmesan on thin crust
Meatzza
Red sauce with pepperoni, sausage, ham, applewood bacon, salami and mozzarella
Wings
Wings 6 pack
Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Wings 10 pack
Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Boneless Wings 8 pack
Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Boneless Wings 12 pack
Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Wings 20 pack
Boneless Wing 20 pack
Sides
Side Pub Chips
Side Hand-Cut Fries
Side Onion Rings
Side Tater Tots
Side Mixed Vegetable
Side Creamy Slaw
Side Signature Slaw
Side Cheesy Bacon Fries
Topped with melted cheddar, mozzarella & applewood bacon
Side Mac-N-Cheese
Side Tortilla Chips
Side Cheesy Bacon Tots
Side Cheesy Bacon Chips
Side Celery
Side Oranges
Hand-Cut Fries Sharable
Cheesy Bacon Fries Sharable
Topped with melted cheddar, mozzarella & applewood bacon
Pub Chips Sharable
Onion Rings Sharable
Tater Tots Sharable
Cheesy Bacon Tots Sharable
Cheesy Bacon Chips Sharable
Side Panini Bread
Side Garlic Bread
Side Pita Bread
Beef Patty
Grilled Chicken Breast
Sauces
Cheesy Garlic
Classic Buffalo
Buffalo Parm
Brickhouse Blend
6 Peppers
Mesquite BBQ
East Bank BBQ
Rub-A-Dub Cajun
Garlic Fury
Spicy BBQ
Kickin Buffalo
Side 1000 Island
Side Balsamic Vin
Side Bistro
Side Blue Cheese
Side Caesaer
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Honey Mustard
Side Italian
Side Lite Italian
Side Ranch
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Side Tarter
Side Toasted Sesame
Side Crumble Blue Cheese
Side Guacamole
Side marina
Side Queso
Catering
Wings 25 pack
Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Wings 50 pack
Our traditional JUMBO wings are fresh, cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Boneless Wings 25 pack
Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Boneless Wings 50 pack
Cooked to order, then hand-tossed in your favorite sauce or dry rub. Your choice of ranch or bleu cheese. Celery on request.
Pizza
Choice of toppings